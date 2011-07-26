Frank Darabont stepping down as ‘Walking Dead’ showrunner

In what’s become a strange annual tradition, the eve of the Television Critics Association press tour has been marked by a surprise resignation. Two years ago, Ben Silverman bailed on NBC. A year ago, Steve McPherson bolted from ABC. Today, Frank Darabont stepped down as showrunner on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
The story was first reported by Deadline Hollywood’s Nellie Andreeva, and a source close to the production confirmed that account to me, which explains that Darabont – who wrote and directed the series pilot episode and wrote or co-wrote three of the other five scripts – had trouble adjusting to the pace of a weekly TV series after spending most of his career making movies.
There were reports at the end of season 1 that Darabont wanted to clean house of the show’s entire writing staff, assign episodes to freelancers and do all the rewriting himself. Instead, he went with a traditional writing staff, including bringing on Glen Mazzara (who’d written the fifth episode of the first season, and who has showrunning experience (on Starz’s “Crash”) as an executive producer and his chief lieutenant. As Deadline reported, it’s unclear if Mazzara will now ascend to the top spot or if someone else will come in, and it remains entirely possible that Darabont will remain involved with the show in some capacity – just not in the all-consuming position of showrunner.
Perhaps what’s most surprising is simply that Darabont and/or AMC believed he’d be up to that grind. Plenty of top feature writers and directors will be involved with making a series pilot, or a single episode (Darabont directed the pilot for NBC’s “Raines,” and a late-era episode of “The Shield”), but they don’t usually stay. It’s a different set of muscles, a far more compressed schedule, and not every person in features has the energy or patience to do it.
Also surprising: that as recently as Friday, Darabont was still attached to the show and happy to appear at its Comic-Con panel (which Fienberg live-blogged). The second season debuts on October 16, so decisions have to be made quickly about who will be running the show, whether this changes any of the creative direction of the season, etc.
As for how this will affect “The Walking Dead” overall, I don’t know. On the one hand, Darabont’s pilot episode was far and away the best episode of that abbreviated first season. On the other, his name was on some episodes that were much less interesting, and I have no idea how heavy an editorial hand he had on the scripts where he didn’t receive a credit. Some showrunners rewrite nearly every word, even if their name isn’t on the script; others leave their staffers’ drafts alone.
Keep in mind also that the show is more than doubling its episode order this season, from 6 to 13. The abbreviated season (which was the only way AMC could make the Halloween premiere date with the windows in everyone’s schedule) was no doubt a big reason for why some of the storytelling seemed rushed, why some characters seemed so broad and others so undermotivated. It’s entirely possible that with Darabont or without him, the extra time was going to lead to greater consistency.
Or it could be that Darabont’s storytelling sense was actually keeping the show more under control than it otherwise might have seemed with someone else in charge, and things could get very messy, very quickly, with the new season.
I’m a big believer in creative continuity on shows – though at least Robert Kirkman, who writes “The Walking Dead” comic, is still on staff – and at first glance this certainly doesn’t seem like great news for season 2. But there are too many unknown variables here to say for sure.
I remember sitting down to interview Darabont at last year’s Comic-Con. He seemed so excited by the possibilities of an open-ended zombie narrative, one where the nightmare just kept going and going and going, and seemed like he wanted to be there for as long as he could with it. Instead, he’s stepping down (and maybe stepping away altogether) after only six episodes were completed.
Sometimes, TV production, like the Green Mile, can just seem so long.
Great, now we’re going to find out that the Zombies are just a conspiracy led by head Zombie Truxton Spangler to motivate the country into a war with Iran.
Real interesting, and surprising. I guess in baseball terms it kinda seems like when Lou Piniella resigned from the Cubs right before last season was set to end.
Also impressed you went with a Green Mile reference when if I’m not mistaken one of your favorite movies is Shawshank. But would be a bit morbid to end this piece by saying “Get busy living or get busy dying.”
Zach, hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things. And no good thing ever dies. But the Green Mile quote seemed much more apt to this situation.
Well, hopefully Frank Darabont’s situation is slightly less depressing than Lou’s. It’s tough to stick around a bad baseball team when your mother is dying, after all, especially after you’d been in the game so long.
Ha Alan you’re right, prolly works better. Just glad you didn’t quote something from “The Majestic” And Tom Tom, my apologies, just tried to find a comparison to someone in baseball who’s age may have caught up to them. Might have been better to compare him to Bobby Cox or Joe Torre, but wanted to pick someone who didn’t finish out the season last year.
Haha, I read that as a reference to the length of the movie itself at first.
It’s that, too. Certainly, by the time I and my numb rear end were done watching that film, I mainly found Old Tom Hanks’ line to be a meta critique.
Won’t be surprised at all if there’s more to this.
Disappointing but if Kirkman is still there, I think the show can weather the storm. And if Darabont stays in some capacity, all the better. I would rather this than have a burnt out showrunner in the middle of the season.
Darabont in a round table discussion among show runners for the Hollywood Reporter had some some interesting things to say.
1. He fired the writing staff from season 1 because the scripts they turned in required far too much rewriting from Darabont in his opinion. He felt they left him with too much work.
2. He spoke glowingly about his writing staff for S2 and thought they were great.
3. He expressed extreme frustration with the network’s desire to cut the budget of the show.
I suspect if 2-6 of Season 1 were anything like #1, Darabont wouldn’t be off like a prom dress.
Frankly, it’s just not that great a show. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not The Killing, and I’ll still watch it, but it’s about a third the quality of Mad Men or Breaking Bad.
Just re-watched Season 1 last weekend, and I was totally ready to buy into the idea that a lot of the flaws were caused by the six-episode season. (Then again, I loved the comic, so I would watch no matter what.)
Regardless, while there’s too much unknown with the way things work behind the scenes to pronounce this one dead (… sorry), can’t imagine it can be GREAT, like I had hoped, with a showrunner change. Are there any examples of a really great show with a change at the top?
Alan, is Season 2 already in the can? Are the changes we’re talking about effective for Season 3, or has Season 2 not been shot yet? Can’t recall what the premiere date it. Thanks for all you do.
It’s certainly not in the can. I’m not sure how much of it’s been shot yet (though obviously enough to make that teaser trailer), but I would imagine they’re still relatively early in production.
I live in Atlanta. They were still filming in town as of yesterday, and I’ve heard they’ll be here for at least the next month or more.
I personally know someone who works with lighting for the show, the last time I talked to him they were shooting around episode 4 or 5.
Alan can you please clarify this wording:
“The story was first reported by Deadline Hollywood’s Nellie Andreeva, and a source close to the production confirmed the story”
Does this mean you independently confirmed Nellie’s story with your own source or that you’re relying on Nelli’s story’s source? Because from everything I have heard, the Deadline story is wildly inaccurate.
My source confirmed Nellie’s story.
“though at least Robert Kirkman, who writes “The Walking Dead” comic, is still on staff”
Kirkman is not a very good writer, so I don’t that will help things much.
If I’m not mistaken, the season premiere is written by Darabont himself, so we get to see at least if he was responsible for the failure that season 1 turned out to be or not.
Honestly, I don’t think Darabont is to ‘The Walking Dead’ what David Lynch was to ‘Twin Peaks’ — someone whose very individual sensibility was so integral to the show that (with no disrespect to Mark Frost) it really lost its way when Lynch stepped away from the show to focus on ‘Wild at Heart’. I agree with you, Alan, that creative continuity is a virtue; but I also think if Darabont is such an overwhelming influence on TWD he has to own its considerable flaws as well as its virtues.
Provided they don`t replace him with an imbecile like,say, Chip Johannessen, the show can only improve now that this hack is no longer attached to it. Krzysztof KieÅ›lowski he is not.
You gotta pay the troll-toll…
Now, this can’t be a bad thing. I love Frank Darabont and I did love the first season for what it’s worth despite it’s shortcomings and rushed characterizations. When Diablo Cody left USOT, and the two new showrunners took over and made the show stronger than it was (it was already a great show) That show suffered from an unshaky network unwilling to a-change with the times and so it was cancelled. The Walking Dead is a hit and unless they veer so far away from whatever darabont established, I think the show can be okay.
So, is the entertainment industry a lot like the rest of the world, where “resigned/stepped down” is code for “got fired?” If even a fraction of those comments on the Deadline article are to be believed, Darabont has…”a quirky personality.” It just seems so unlikely that someone would willingly step down at this point in the process.
Then again, this is AMC. I’ve never seen so much as a single episode of Mad Men yet even I know that Matt Weiner is apparently Randall Flagg, and he still has his job.
Disagree with your assessment of Weiner, but always appreciate a ‘Dark Tower’ reference, thankee sai.
Meh – the sensible approach to the comments over there is with a pound of salt and a whole case of tequila. And frankly any town where James Cameron and Harvey Weinstein weren’t lynched years ago suggests a place with a pragmatic tolerance for “quirky personalities” as long as they keep delivering eyeballs and dollars.
I don’t see how the grind could have gotten to him given that he had almost a year to work on Season 2. Most of it must be done already.
Alan, I’m sorry to see you couldn’t get someone from Chuck to comment on this news. I think they avoid you.
As you say, Alan, the first episode, the Darabont penned and directed episode, was the best, by far. On the other hand, the absolute worst episode (by a country mile) was the Darabont penned second episode, Guts. With the pilot, Darabont leaned heavily on the graphic novel, translating much of its story directly to the screen. With the second episode, Darabont told a wholly invented story that was just absolutely terrible, introducing one the most paper thin characters in recent memory, one-note racist Merle Dixon, who even the great Michael Rooker could do nothing with. So left to his own devices with that one, Darabont did a terrible and ham fisted job. His leaving could end up being a boon to the series, although it will surely be a hit to lose his strong visual ability.
I’m actually a pretty big Darabont fan. He’s made one truly great film and several very good ones. I even enjoyed The Majestic, for all its flaws. And he did a really solid job with a tough property in The Mist. But based solely on low opinion of that Darabont controlled second episode last season, I am not shaking in my boots now that he is gone. And I suspect the fact that Robert Kirkman will remain is probably a much more important factor. Kirkman probably learned a lot last year, and while he may not be ready to run the show or anything, it’s likely he will be an even stronger influence this season from a story standpoint. All they really need is someone who can oversee the whole ball of wax, and I would assume there are a lot of talented people out there who wouldn’t mind jumping on board an established hit like The Walking Dead.
So I guess I’m saying that I don’t really think the loss of Darabont will have any serious impact, and it may make the show even better in the long run.
Now he can focus on his Ferrari picture with Vinny Chase.