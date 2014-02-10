Fred Armisen to lead Seth Meyers’ ‘Late Night’ band

NBC’s new late night lineup is going to have even more of a “Saturday Night Live” flavor than previously anticipated. Jimmy Fallon is already installed as new host of “The Tonight Show,” starting a week from tonight, Seth Meyers will take over “Late Night” starting February 24, and now Meyers has announced that Fred Armisen will be the new “Late Night” bandleader.
Meyers tweeted a photo of himself with Armisen and the rest of the band, then added the following information:
Fred will curate and lead the band, and continue to run it even when he’s off shooting Portlandia. #8GBand
– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 10, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
So this will be quite the commitment for Armisen, a gifted musician in addition to his comedy work. (A while back, I went to an “SNL” taping where he and Maya Rudolph were the preshow entertainment, Rudolph singing a Tina Turner song, Armisen accompanying on guitar. They blew the roof off the joint.) And with Lorne Michaels producing “Late Night,” I imagine it’s possible that Armisen could port over some of his Weekend Update characters. I don’t ever need to see Nicholas Fehn again, but could Fericito be ripe for a comeback?
The Roots became such an integral part of the Fallon version of “Late Night” that “The Tonight Show” is moving back to New York for the first time since the ’70s just to accommodate the band. We’ll have to see what kind of role Armisen winds up playing in the Meyers version, or if this is just a steady paycheck that allows him to do stranger things like “Portlandia” in his spare time.
That band is so bad, they could be the house band in… NEW JERSEY!!!
I like Armisen just fine. Sometimes he was incredibly annoying in sketches on SNL, especially if he was paired up with Kristen Wiig in that idiotic Weekend Update skit with the singing. Some and Garth, right?
Anyway, I actually think he’s perfect for this. I was very curious to see what band would join Seth since The Roots were such a huge part of LNJF. I think this will be a good fit, allow Fred to perform in skits, and the band should have a different sound than any other late night show, which is always a plus.
Nicholas Fehn >>> Fericitio
I may have never disagreed with a HitFix comment more than this one.
He’s just KEEDING!!!
I thought Nicholas Fein was hilarious.
David Paterson >>>> Fericito
I don’t know if I’d need three of > to say it, but I, too, preferred Nicholas Fehn to Fericito. The anti-comedy comedy of his ‘jokes’ always made me laugh.
Ay Dios Mio
Yeah, though they went to the Fehn well a time or two too many, I, Iagreewithdax, agree with Dax. I always like it when they can slip in an unscripted bit like that into this notoriously improv-averse show (which means, yes, I’m probably a lot fonder of Garth & Kat than I should be as well). And it’s a nifty technical feat on Fred’s part – to spew out all those unfinished (or unstarted) thoughts in real time, without repeating himself, is not an easy trick.
(And the indie geek in me was pretty thrilled to find that FA’s band will include members of Les Savy Fav and Girls Against Boys. But then, I’m the guy who spent a decade hoping that Fred would use his connections to get Shellac on SNL as a musical guest, so don’t pay attention to me.)
I like Fred Armisen a lot… glad he and Seth are going to be together here.
I liked Garth & Kat, but got a little tired of them…
Nicholas Fehn made 7 appearances, Fericito was on 8 times, Garth & Kat, 9. (I’d have probably guessed a couple more for each).
This seems like an almost 11th-hour type of decision for a show that’s debuting in just two weeks. Didn’t Jimmy Fallon do his show on the web for awhile before his broadcast debut to practice and work out the kinks? I know Lorne had him go out and hone his stand up skills before his debut and flooded the production staff with experience, but this thing with Seth Meyers kind of just feels thrown together. Even the Seth Meyers promos seem to be playing off of this thrown-together feel with a joke about the actual name of the show. I’m not having a good feeling about Seth Meyers’ version of the new Late Night, but what do I know, Carson Daly still has a late night show…
Thank you for saying all of this stuff. Totally agree.
I’ve been shocked at how thrown together and seriously un-funny the promos for the Seth Meyers show are. Like appallingly bad.
I’m not a fan of Armisen. Sure he’s got indie cred and all, even if it is the “edgy” (gads I hate that word) popular crowd kind. But really, he’s someone who when I see him I am not wanting to see more.
And what does that mean, anyway, to curate the music. Ugh, this whole this just bugs.
Erika
It does seem put together rather quickly. On the other hand, late night shows rarely find their footings until at least a few months. The only exception would probably be Letterman’s move to CBS, but even then, he had been doing late night for years. I am not going to wait until a few months before giving it a closer look.
I never liked Fred much when he was on SNL, but I really like what he has been doing on Portlandia. He is a talented musician. Having Lorne Michaels produce the show has me concerned that we will see more of the SNL version of Armisen than the Portlandia version, and I’m not that excited about that.
Lorne Michaels also produces PORTLANDIA, so, y’know…
Lorne Micaels produces so many things, I ‘ll be surprised if he has a day-to-day impact of Late Night. The show will probably be what Meyers and his staff want to make of it.
I was so excited for Seth Meyers late night until this decision. I think Armisen is the antithesis of funny. I was so happy when he left SNL because I thought he’d be more or less out of my life forever. Unless Seth Meyers proves himself to be a must watch, I’m out.
I know the actors and writers on SNL tend to think Armisen is hilarious, and he might be, but it never translated on the screen to me. I fear he will wind up doing the same here; getting too much screen time for someone that I don’t like.
One new show i will not be watching, ever.
No opinion on Meyers or Armisen, but isn’t “SNL taping” an oxymoron?