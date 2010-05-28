‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘A Sort of Homecoming’: Father of the pride

#Friday Night Lights Review #Friday Night Lights
Senior Television Writer
05.28.10 16 Comments

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “A Sort of Homecoming,” in which Coach reaches out to some Lions alums, Luke and Vince have beef and Matt gets some (more) bad news. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights Review#Friday Night Lights
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLfriday night lightsFriday Night Lights Review

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP