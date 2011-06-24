‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Don’t Go’: Fight the future

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
“Friday Night Lights” is closing out its final season, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I give a promptu speech…
“You know what I want more than anything right now? I want to bring these kids to State. That’s what I want.” -Coach
That was… fantastic, with at least three or four points in which my hotel room became oddly, overwhelmingly dusty as I watched, if you know what I’m saying. If this is what “FNL” does with three more episodes to go, I’m not sure I can even handle what else the writers have up their sleeves.
With the Julie and Epyck plots tabled for a week, “Don’t Go” was able to focus hardcore on the season’s strongest stories and biggest questions – and in many cases gave answers earlier than I might have expected:
Will Coach go to Shane State? No, because the team in general and Buddy, Billy, Tim and Vince in particular reminded him of just why he puts up with all the nonsense, modest pay and lack of respect that comes with coaching high school football.
Will Tim make parole? Yes, thanks to the perseverance of Billy and Coach and Buddy, who steps up to the plate for the boy he used to find not good enough for his daughter.
Will Vince find his way back to into the good graces of his teammates and Coach? Yes, even if he had to eat a lot of humble pie and alienate his father in the process.
Obviously, there’s still room for parts of those stories to play out – the college futures of Vince and Luke, the splintered relationship between Tim and Billy – but again and again in “Don’t Go,” characters stepped up to the plate and did the right thing, even if it cost them something in the process. And as executed by these actors, this crew, these writers, when people do the right thing on “Friday Night Lights,” it’s kinda beautiful.
Particularly effective was the return of Tim Riggins, even more broken and haunted and bitter than when we saw him in the season premiere (and played wonderfully by Taylor Kitsch). He went to prison for a noble reason, but a year under those conditions is a long time to sit, and stew, and suffer, and begin to resent the brother you took the fall for, who got you into this shady business in the first place. We’ve spent much of this season watching Billy make himself crazy with guilt over what Tim did, but he’s also gotten to live his life, play with his son, sleep with his wife, make gross energy drinks for Luke and be a free man. And when Tim declared that he didn’t want Billy to speak at the meeting – “He’s done enough damage” – a chill ran through me as I saw things again from the perspective of the man who’s been off-screen for months.
The meeting itself was a great scene, providing nice moments for Derek Phillips, Kyle Chandler and Brad Leland, and particularly an opportunity for Buddy to use his powers of persuasion for pure good(*), and to give Tim Riggins something to smile about for what seemed the first time in a long time. And the following scene with Tim and Eric alone, each man feeling guilty – Tim for letting his father figure down, Eric for not visiting more – before Eric watched the guards cuff a stoic Tim and escort him away, was just as moving.
(*) It was also an opportunity for us to remember the link between Buddy and Tim. Because Lyla’s been gone a while, and because the storytelling of these DirecTV seasons has been both more condensed and more fractured than on NBC, it’s easy to forget what connects the two, how Buddy once felt about his daughter dating Tim, etc., etc., and Buddy brought it all back as he preached to the panel that “It’s time for you to let Tim Riggins come home.”
There was some more abruptness towards the end of the story, as we went from Billy potentially having to wait weeks to hear the board’s decision to Tim suddenly being in the Riggins kitchen a day or two later. But even there, the awkwardness between Tim and Billy, and even Tim and Becky (who’s finally, definitively moved on to a new guy at the exact moment her old crush becomes her housemate), was enough to make that scene work, and to give me things to look forward to in these final weeks.
And seeing what had become of Tim, and getting a chance to step up to the plate for him in his moment of need, was one of many moments throughout the episode that reminded Eric of what’s truly important to him. Yes, Shane State would give him money and power and (relative) security, but those aren’t the things Eric Taylor cares about. Eric Taylor cares about character – about passing on his own good character to both his children and the young men who are placed in his care year after year. He learned during his brief stint at TMU that the players you get in college are already essentially molded (and also that the college game is in many ways even messier and more corrupt than the stuff he deals with in Dillon). Recent events with the Lions have made him question his resolve, but when he hears all his players speak from the heart (Tinker telling him “I love you for that,” etc.), when he sees Tim need his help, when he hears Vince drop the attitude, make himself vulnerable and all but beg Coach to finish the work they started last season… well, Eric Taylor may put on a stone face from time to time, but the man is not actually made of stone, you know? Who is he to say no to all these people for the sake of orange juice and a backyard pool?
And what makes that final scene just so, so perfect, is Tami’s reaction to it. She didn’t want him to go to TMU, but she clearly wants him to take this job. And rather than be resentful that he so publicly declines it – and does so without asking her – she recognizes that he did it for all the same reasons she wanted to build a life with him, and she tells him she loves him and wishes him a good game. That, right there, is why Coach and Mrs. Coach are my favorite TV couple (probably favorite fictional couple) of all-time. They are grown-ups, and they disagree, but they are in love and they have each other’s back – always.
And now I really want to see the Lions go kick ass, take names and make fools out of the Texas high school football establishment – preferably with a smiling Tim Riggins in the stands, holding his nephew and cheering his brother’s team on.
Some other thoughts:
• Tami’s stint at the academic conference suggests that perhaps it’ll be Mrs. Coach who winds up with a college job at the end of this, no? Or at least some kind of position where she’s able to promote change on a larger scale than she can in the basement of East Dillon.
• Getting back to the TMU thing for a second, I know Eric has a good story, and seems on the verge of taking a team to the state championship for the third time in five seasons, but he’s still the guy who abruptly walked away from his last college job, in a way that made the TMU coach suggest he was consigning himself to a lifetime of high school football. Shane State’s being awfully risky with the keys to the kingdom, is all I’m saying.
• Also, I’m wondering why Eric hasn’t been doing anything on the more urgent question of Luke’s potential scholarships, since he doesn’t have another year ahead of him like Vince. And I’m skeptical that he hasn’t gotten any interest from colleges. Yes, most high school stars don’t necessarily become college stars, but he’s the second-best player on a team contending for a state title – and one who was depicted last season as Vince’s equal as a talent, and who allegedly made All-State as a junior – and I can’t imagine there isn’t some school somewhere that’s interested. Maybe not a big-time program like the ones sniffing after Vince, or maybe not even a Division-I school, but I imagine there are plenty of smaller schools that would be happy to pay for Luke’s education in exchange for him wreaking havoc on offense and/or defense. Still, I liked seeing Luke realize in Tami’s office that he’s never really considered a life other than football, and then later realize that there are parts of the farm life he quite enjoys.
• I’ve been tough on Ornette the last few episodes, but really he’s always been a man who has his son’s best interests at heart but is too ignorant and prideful to realize that he’s not the one to take him to the promised land. And so I felt a little sorry for him when Vince walked away from him at the restaurant, even though Ornette didn’t listen to him. (Though maybe I was just feeling nostalgic for Cress Williams’ “90210” days after watching him beat Vince at playground hoops.)
• As always, Gracie Belle is a tremendous source of comedy, here with the young actress playing her having no idea how to react to Buddy’s attempt to prompt a “Clear eyes…” chant. Such a natural, sweet kid.
What did everybody else think?
Amazing episode!! By far the best this season and maybe the best of the entire series!! Timmy Riggins baby!!!!
The awesomeness of this show and this season, in particular, apparently has no bounds. I’m still trying to figure out if it’s the backdrop of the show ending that is driving the awesomeness or if the awesomeness would still be there even if we knew there was say, one more season left. I’m pretty sure it’s the latter. The reaction shot of Tami at the rally was really heartbreaking. It seemed to be part Tami but also part Connie knowing that the show is coming to an end. And I was just delighted and depressed by that ambiguity.
Two other points:
1. the placement of the music throughout the episode was intriguing. I expected to hear the familiar undercurrent music when Coach made his speech at Tim’s hearing. Instead it was more meaningful to hear the undercurrent tones during the heartfelt speeches made by the players (my favorite was the “fat” speech – I was sobbing so much I didn’t hear Luke’s speech) and later during Coach’s speech to the crowd in the final scene.
2. Loved how Coach handled Vince’s “Don’t Go” speech. At first I fell right into the trap of thinking that Coach was being incredibly insensitive but the minute he complains about Vince asking too many questions is when I was hit over the head with the realization that Shane State would have to find themselves another coach. A wonderful small moment that distinguishes this show from so many others.
Eric and Tami Taylor are probably the greatest tv couple/parents ever, and in the TV dad hall of fame, its a tossup between him and one Sandford Cohen in my book.
Amen to that. I love every interaction they have. So real and so moving. Glad to hear others agree.
When this show dies, we lose the last show that really should and could by appreciated by everyone.
And Alan, how do the Emmys work for this show with its Direct TV / NBC thing? Will season 5 be up for next years? Kyle Chandler really needs to win. Moreso than Donald Francis. I can find scenes he acted from this season covering the entire emotional scale perfectly.
And I want to comment on your point about Luke. I think a good way to show “Coach’s way” would have been for Luke to have gotten a scholarship, either what should have been this episode or on the next. It almost plays to Ornette’s views at this point, as Coach hasn’t shown to make any real effort towards fulfilling his promise to Luke with him approaching his last football games. Obviously we know how hard Coach has worked in this area before, and quite possibly he could be doing it “off camera”, but Vince/Ornette do not.
Also to go to the job situation, while it is fairly obvious that Coach couldn’t take the job as it would be counter intuitive to his character and this show more or less, it is just frustrating. While I could care less what Tami thinks, as she is all for him taking the job when she is working out of a basement but made TMU a living Hell for him when she was content with her situation, doesn’t it feel like something REALLY good should happen to coach at this point? Like it would almost be acceptable for some new funding for the school to fall out of the sky at this point so we can just see the man who gives and gives to GET HIS.
Or how about budget cuts resulting in Coach getting fired, so he doesn’t have to lie and can take a new job?
It was hardly a case of Tami giving him hell when he was at TMU. Given she was raising a child on her own, her level of understanding was pretty hard to fault. Sure it was tougher than she imagined when she suggested he take the gig in the first place, but even then Tami had most of her meltdown in private.
I always assumed the college Coach was being courted by was named Cheyenne State, but with the thick accents who can tell?
You see the name Shane State on the folder the guy gives Eric with the offer sheet.
Buddy was at his best in this episode. Loved every scene he was in. I think I may miss that character the most.
Absolutely agree. I never would have thought that Buddy, Mindy Riggins and Billy Riggins would become my 3-4-5 hitters.
Write a comment…
I agree with Alan. This Luke not receiving any college interest storyline seems completely contrary to what we were told last season. It seems like they are determined to have a character deal with this dilemma because they find it interesting to write about as opposed to it making plot and story sense for the character of Luke. He was freaking all-state as a junior in Texas. There’s not a chance he doesn’t get even a sniff. Of course, we’re all pretty much accepting that the Lions have gone from two wins to state contenders in record time, which I guess is even more implausible.
What were we told last season? That Luke was a very good high school player. There were no hints as to his college prospects. That being said, I’ll bet this is all moot since I expect him to get an offer before the season ends.
It’s also interesting that now Luke might be pursuing a farm life in Dillon, which is pretty much what Tim Riggens wanted to do before going to jail. Hm. If there’s a spinoff of Tim, Luke, Becky, and Tinker depicting life on a farm and pig shows, I’d totally watch that. :D
I also really liked Buddy in this episode. The beginning scene with Levy and Buddy was priceless. “You got all that from a crate of oranges?”
I also really loved how Tami and the Coach acknowledge how on the nose the tribute for the Coach (and for the show) was, but it didn’t make it any less heartfelt. And the Coach seeing Tim Riggens at the parole hearing probably swayed him a lot in his decision to stay too.
Great episode. Taylor Kitsch knows how to command the screen just using facial expressions Knew the first thing he would do was grab a beer but I hope 10 months of sobriety will keep him from being drunk all the time. Only nitpick is that at the Fall sports awrds they recognized the Basketball team which is a winter sport — at least here in New York
that was just terrific – I didn’t realize just how much until I teared up again READING Alan’s recap.
I’m bothered by that Luke thing as well – an argument could be made he’s actually the best player on the team, but either way there’s plenty of schools that would be interested. It just seems very phony too me.
Great episode…
I wasn’t too bothered by the whole Luke thing. I don’t want to seem like an apologist for the show (okay – so maybe i’m a bit of one, but i cant help it!) anyway, it’s possible that he’s a great HS player, but college scouts don’t think his skills translate to the college level..it’s possible, esp since Billy told him that he wasn’t physical enough of a player.
This is my favorite show of ALL TIME. Because it’s REAL. And I feel REAL emotions when I watch every episode. I’m with you…I don’t know if I’m going to be able to handle the last three episodes. As for “Don’t Go,” I cried during the whole scene with Tim and the guys at the meeting, I never realized how strong of a bond Tim and Taylor had until he said, “I’m sorry I let you down.” And when Vince talked to coach at his house…it’s just so awesome to realize the impact the Taylors have had on the people of Dillon in the past 5 years. I don’t know how I’m going to keep it together for the finale:(:( FNL FOREVER!!!
it’s sad this show doesn’t get the audience it deserves. such a phenomenal show. it also got a little dusty during this ep, especially during tinker’s speech. i like how the show has dealt with bringing back old characters. on other shows, they might do some incredibly huge build-up and spoil the surprise, but it’s done so subtly without any warning. like seeing tim’s reflection here or randomly seeing street with coach at lunch. also, agree about tami on her future job prospects, but having watched the wire, i know that she won’t be able to get anything done, because nothing changes.
I know what you mean about the audience it deserves. But I comfort myself in knowing that this show has been preserved in a DVD set that fans can pass down to family and along to friends, especially parents with teens, as gifts for years to come. And still others will discover it on their own, or by reading about it on sites like this.
Plus I imagine FNL being used often in classes for TV History and Appreciation. :)
No one else cares that the men’s basketball team is recognized at a FALL sports banquet??? As great as the acting is sometimes the minor details on this show are just weird.
Well, basketball season does start in the fall. Perhaps they were just there to be introduced.
Wasn’t that why the basketball coach made such a big fuss when Hastings Ruckle left the basketball team to play tight end since he couldn’t play both sports at the same time?
Alan,
I’m surprised you didn’t comment on the fact that the”Clear Eyes, Full Hearts” chant is technically a West Dillon thing. It has never been uttered in association with East Dillon; I believe their slogan is “Never out of the fight”. I’ve seen it in some set dec on the show, and maybe even on a t-shirt – my official NBC East Dillon shirt has it on the back. The West Dillon shirt has “Clear eyes” on the back.
Actually, it was used in one of the East Dillon episodes last season when Coach Taylor led the chant with Landry in the locker room.
Just when I thought this show was simply playing out the string, this episode reminded me why I fell hard for it in the first place. Incredible show, great characters, great writing and of course great actors telling those stories. Bravo, FNL.
Usually I just find Mindy annoying, but her scene with Billy was excellent. Rather than just going crazy as she typically does, she found the right words to calm Billy down, as she recognized how hurt he was at Tim’s words.
Great speeches by Eric and Buddy, showing us once again their abilities to inspire (in Buddy’s case, usually in pursuit of getting something for the football team). Wonderful acting by everyone in this episode, and I can’t wait to see what else is in store.
So much good stuff in this episode that I don’t really know where to begin, so I’m just going to go with a “WOW!” Maybe one of my favorite episodes ever…
For all the people nitpicking about the fall banquet thing… let FNL tell its story, okay? It’s not a show that has ever been known for paying extremely close attention to details. It’s more about the feelings the story evokes. Oh, and since my high school only had one athletic banquet at the end of the school year for all sports, I found i odd that they had a banquet in the fall at all but they needed a place where all the kids could address coach, so they made up a banquet. Not something to get in a tizzy about…
I love this show.
Crying too much at this episode, what is the finale going to do to me?
just watched, was out of town. great episode. couple quick thoughts. luke: coach could get him to play but face it. he is too small. luke wanted to play big time college football, not go to college and get a degree. he gets that now. diii is not for luke. and really – do you think his daddy the pig farmner is gonna pay for college?
tim/billy. got to be more brewing here. we have all commented billy must be working off screen at riggins rigs, and it must be doing really well to pay for mindy, stevie, expenses and tims land…..or, off screen billy is still up to no good.
mindy, someone else commented how she finally said the right thing. i think the best part is she knows something went wrong, but as far as we know, he never told her about tim’s feelings, so she actually showed the maturity she developed this season (“we’re becky’s best chance”;not wanting backy to work at the landing strip; etc)
great entertainment.
Luke said several times last season that his goal was to use football to get the hell out of this town. I think he would gladly take any scholarship available to him – not just from a DI football factory, but anywhere that would give him a chance at a life that didn’t involve taking over the family farm.
There are literally thousands of colleges in this country. Even if he’s not going to wind up at a big football factory like A&M, the idea that nobody anywhere on any level would show the slightest bit of interest in Luke is just silly.
Luke is obviously the second best player on a team that is being closely watched by many scouts. He would have had multiple offers by now.
Reply to comment…
Alan, you’re off in your understanding of football scholarships. It’s different than in basketball. There are approximately 120 D1 schools with 85 schollies each, and less in D2 with about 65 schollies each. D3 can’t give athletic scholarships. Football is a very expensive sport for a school; most D1 programs actually lose money.
To further clarify: There are only 120 division 1 football programs in the NCAA (FCS) with an 85 scholarship limit, and less in Division 1-AA (FBS), and they are limited to a total of 63 scholarships. Division 2 is actually a third classification, and each program can give out only 36 scholarships, total. That’s 9 per year. There are approximately 148 D2 schools in football. Many of their players are walk-ons, obviously.
Mike – So there are about 20,000 total scholarships in all of college football, right? And those are spread out across all class years, so only about a quarter are available each year, right? If I’m understanding right, then there are only a little over 5k scholarships available per year nationwide and it seems totally possible that Luke may miss out because of his size, or that he isn’t as big of a fish when the pond is more than Dillon, or what have you. Not to mention that smaller East Coast and Midwest schools probably don’t have the means to recruit in Texas.
Thanks for explaining the system, it helped me.
So I’m assuming at this point we’ll never learn about Hastings, right? I don’t usually complain about creative choices in characters, because I often feel like the writer’s have a purpose for every individual. But I can’t, for the life of me, think of a reason for Hastings, other than maybe showing how early in the season Coach and Buddy were recruiting. But since then, we haven’t learned any of his backstory and now he’s just there… I feel like we know more about Tinker and his pig than Hastings.
Anyway, small thing that has been bothering me as I’ve made my way through the DVDs of an otherwise awesome final season… not looking forward to ending this ride….
As far as the TMU history hurting his return to college there are different circumstances in the case of Shane State. With TMU Coach was notihng but a position coach (not even a coordinator). Those coaches are on year to year contracts. In the case of Coach as a head coach at Shane state he would have a multi-year contract (I believe 3 years with an option) That contract not only binds the school, but also Coach. If he were to leave before the end of the contract he would have to pay a hefty buyout clause from the contract. This is factored in when college coaches who are under contract move to a different college.
I think in the end coach takes the job at Shane st., and his first recruit will be Luke. Taking a page out of all the right moves, coach will offer it to him in the last scene.
Sorry, I’m having a hard time buying him turning down the head football coach job at a D1 school. The difference in pay is probably 3-7 times what he’s making now. There are principles and then there is stupidity. No one would fault him for taking that big a jump in jobs.
I would have been able to buy it a little easier if it were an o-coordinator position at a smaller college or another high school with more money, but not a D1 head coaching job. If those people really cared about him they would have told him of course they wanted him to stay but they understand he has to do what’s best for his family. My point is, they should have made the opportunity better, but not unrealistically better.
As for Luke, I bet he ends up getting something. Probably b/c of coach. Probably not a top 10 football program but I bet he ends up getting an offer from a D II or D III school.
Not sure why Tim is so upset with Billy. Tim insisted on taking the wrap. Plus, Billy has actually made positive changes in his life b/c of it. He took in that girl, he got a job. You can tell he’s felt the guilt.
I don’t have as much of a problem as you seem to with Coach staying in Dillon. Coach still has another year with Vince next year. If Vince is as good as people seem to think, considering multiple big time colleges like Oklahoma State(Tech in the context of the show) want him to play QB and are skirting the rules to get at him as a junior, it’s completely reasonable that Coach will get another college job if they get to state again next year, no? I can’t imagine that if he passes here, he never gets another offer again considering how effective the show has made him seem as a high school coach(State champs whilst losing their starting QB in the first game, making the playoffs all 3 years of his time at Dillon, including two state finals, and now taking a literally non-existent program from 2-8 to state in one year).
It came across that he felt somewhat obligated to stay with Vince for his senior year after he came to talk with him, especially since without Coach, he’d be all in with his father, who may have his best interests at heart, but will end up hurting Vince due to ignorance of the process. But after that point, with him and Luke and Tinker and such gone, he might feel more comfortable moving on.
Or, I suppose, another more emotional argument can be made that it’s not always about the money, and Coach views his ability to shape the character of young men as being more important than a pay day. Crazy, I know.
I was also a little bothered by the way that story went down. There are offers and then there are offers, and I thought it was weird of the town to not be, in any way, happy for the Taylors. Honestly, Dillon has treated them both horribly on multiple occasions. Of course Coach loves his players, and he’ll probably love next year’s batch too. For no one to see this from Coach and Tami’s perspective just seemed like one more instance of the town acting selfishly.
I also was pretty uncomfortable with him declaring his intentions in public the way he did. I know Coach and Tami have a great relationship, but that is absolutely a decision she should have known about before the town did. It also limits her choices, and I don’t think Coach gave it enough thought.
I hope this isn’t the precursor to any marital strife.
I just love how unpredictable this show is. Just little wrinkles like Billy dropping the fact thay could lose the game that Luke started and still make it to state. On any other show that would have been an obvious hint to the audience but with this show you don’t know.
I also expected Vince to have the best speech in support of Eric, but his was the worst.
I will miss how this show always keeps me on my toes because that combined with the raw emotion is what makes this show so special for me.
It was a small an easily underrated scene, but I loved the stuff from the Riggins home when Billy was trying to hurry out the door for the banquet. The way he snapped at Becky’s barrage of questions, due to his pressure and guilt of Tim’s situation, was so believably human. And rather than going the white trash route and giving him hell about it, Mindy immediately realized why he was acting that way and showed wifely compassion. This show understands relationships as well as any I’ve ever seen.
I’m always bracing myself and praying that Ornette doesn’t explode with Vince’s mother the victim. He is always so on the edge.
Luke hadn’t given much thought to college until the Oklahoma Tech business. He just didn’t want to stay on the farm, and parents had not encouraged him to play until after he was on the team and doing well. Love the kid.
Man, it is great to get Tim back in scenes. All the pressures and strains are still there though. And isn’t Becky using his room?
Lord, I hate to see this series end. Tami and Coach are just too real. Loving this last taste of wonder from Dillon.
I too found it odd that he’d turn down that job. THey made it too good. It was one of those rare moments that I felt FNL dip into the pit conventional TV drama cliques, rather than the superlative show it is most of the time.
Love Tim being back, and you can see prison was much worse than he ever imagined.
And I always have a hard time concentrating on the story when Gracie Belle is on screen. She’s such a funny looking kid. I know its great they didn’t get the usual gorgeous baby to play her, but its so unusual I can’t focus on much else when she’s around.
I don’t have any problem with either Shane State offering Coach the job or him turning it down. They said this was Shane State’s first year in D1 and they were looking to make waves, I doubt they care that the college football establishment was blackballing Coach Taylor.
And sometimes money just isn’t as important as other things. I’ve always gotten the feeling that Eric was born and raised in Texas – moving to Florida would be an enormous change. I also doubt he would have more job security at Shane State. College coaches get fired all the time, rarely do they just not have their contracts renewed. I also get the feeling that after resurrecting East Dillon’s football program he’s got some good job security there now. It wouldn’t be like West Dillon where he won State, but he was supposed to win State.
Just finished watching on DVR and ran to see if Alan used “promptu” for his lead. Loved it! Love this show. Agree with all that the writing and acting concerning Coach and Tami and their marriage is among the best work ever.
Hey Alan, your comment is different of the one posted after the direct tv airing… is the episode different? is edited different or something that a hardcore fan must see? (“the storytelling of these DirecTV seasons has been both more condensed and more fractured than on NBC”). I’m not in the U.S.
thank you.
“DirecTV seasons”=seasons 3, 4, & 5.
“NBC seasons”=seasons 1 & 2.
Alan just meant the past 3 seasons have been more fractured and condensed than the first 2 seasons.
Bad decision by Coach Taylor.
Take the Shane State job, offer Vince a scholarship to be your QB and Luke to pay DB, win/win/win. Buddy could even move there and become a booster.
Best episode of season 5 so far. I am not ready to say goodbye to this show and to these characters who have made me laugh, cry, and cheer more than any other. Texas forever!
I dunno what’s sadder…Friday Night Lights coming to an end, or the fact that this show’s episode total (and ratings total) is microscopic next to “The Bachelor”. (probably the second thing, because it means there will be less shows like the former and tons more of the latter).