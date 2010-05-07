‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘East of Dillon’: We happy few, we band of brothers

#Friday Night Lights Review #Friday Night Lights
Senior Television Writer
05.07.10 29 Comments

As mentioned in yesterday’s review of “Friday Night Lights” season four, I reviewed all the episodes for this season on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

First up: the season premiere, “East of Dillon,” in which Coach finds out just how raw a deal he has at his new school, Riggins makes some new friends, and the McCoys go full-on evil. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights Review#Friday Night Lights
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLfriday night lightsFriday Night Lights Review

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP