‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘East of Dillon’: We happy few, we band of brothers

As mentioned in yesterday’s review of “Friday Night Lights” season four, I reviewed all the episodes for this season on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
First up: the season premiere, “East of Dillon,” in which Coach finds out just how raw a deal he has at his new school, Riggins makes some new friends, and the McCoys go full-on evil. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.
At the end of the episode on NBC, the VoiceOver announced scenes from next week and promptly showed previews of Celebrity Apprentice. I’m not optimistic of a sixth season but if there was promo spot that is probably the most important in luring new viewers, wouldn’t it be immediately after the first episode of the season? Then again, the reality is we don’t know why NBC does what it does (including FNL’s two season renewal after abysmal ratings) so we’ll take the good with the bad. Kyle Chandler was magnificently appropriate in this ep. Give the man an Emmy nom.
Liked the episode a lot, apart from the two fights (which felt sudden and unnecessary). I also don’t like what they’ve done with J.D. His transition from overwhelmed freshman to arrogant hotshot wasn’t particularly believable, nor was his hitting on Julie.
Everything else I loved. The forfeit was powerful and stirring. Tami was hilarious with the coin-toss hijinks. And Vince is a very intriguing new character. Good start. Very good start.
My DVR came through and I didn’t miss recording this episode even though I didn’t check it after all these months. A rare bit of good luck! Go East Dillon!
Amazing. Don’t need to say anything else.
Haven’t really watched this show at all but felt like I could dive in this season and catch on for the most part.
Was it me or did they show nothing of the inside of East Dillon school? I saw the football field but none of the class rooms?
I too was put off by being promised a preview of next week’s episode and instead getting a Celebrity Apprentice one.
This episode took place before the start of the school year, so we got football practice but no classes.
School was, in fact, in seesion, though, as we saw Devon and others got pulled out of Dillon High, and Becky got (almost) dropped off for school by Tim.
I think they didn’t bother showing the inside of East Dillon because it would have required too much time to introduce new characters. Landry will have Devon, Julie and more new characters to interact w/ soon enough.
I’m so glad FNL is back! Of all of my can’t miss shows, this absolutely the top of the list.
I do think that JD’s transition is believable. It’s been a long time since State and since Coach Taylor was sent across town. He’s been completely spoiled by his Dad and treated like a king by everyone at West Dillon. It wouldn’t take long for that to go to a kid’s head. Not everyone is Matt Saracen, lol.
And the ‘So what’s it like being the guy who used to be Tim Riggins?” line was amazing – I was rolling on the floor laughing and cringing at the same time.
I really look forward to getting to know all of the new characters and hope that the ones that are moving on are treated with the same love and respect that Smash and Street were.
Enjoyed the ep very much. Would like to know who the East Dillon QB is though. Usually make them the strongest characters.
I am intrigued with the Riggins storyline however. It reminds me somewhat of season 1 I believe, when he was shacking up with his neighbor
Well… at least now we know where Wallace is.
Yes! It took me a few minutes to place him, but I’m so glad to see “Wire” alumn!
I was a little disappointed. It was all too much. The abandoned field, the pathetic new assistant coach, the talentless and obnoxious players, the angry parents, the evil McCoys, Julie dropping a bomb on her parents on gameday morning, the wicked injuries, the forfeit….
I would’ve thought beer and girls would’ve kept Riggins in college at least through homecoming, till he got kicked out.
Matt name dropping his Art Institute acceptance was kind of obnoxious, but I think he had a point. And you can never be disappointed when the great Lorraine Saracen makes an appearance. I’m just sorry they sent her drinking buddy Tyra off to UT.
Didn’t Coach Taylor know he was going to East Dillon back in December when Season 3 ended? What has he been doing in the eight months since then? He hasn’t tried to get the East field fixed or the locker room opened? Am I missing something in the timeline?
The Season 3 Finale jumped ahead 5 months to graduation time, so I think he found out in June-ish.
But you still make a valid point about what he spent July and Early August doing. He couldn’t have talked to any players (if Texas HS Sports Rules are anything like NY’s) but he could have gotten the facilities and equipment together.
Thanks biff865. I thought I might have forgotten a time jump at the end last year.
props to FNL for attempting such an ambitious transition. As we know, timelines can be a little fuzzy in Dillon but eventually some of these kids have to start leaving high school. The East Dillon addition makes for a very plausable scenario to introduce new characters. Its also nice to see some diversity back in Dillon.
Although admittedly it sometimes feels strange to think that this whole new part of town just popped up- why have none of these kids ever played before, where did they go to school before this, do they not know who Coach is, why arent there more parents loyal to Coach Taylor, etc,.. you can’t get wrapped up in some of these small pieces, the overall concept is realistic and effective.
Just like previous seasons- whatever happened to Santiago, Waverly, Marta, or the dead guy, etc. just let it go and enjoy the glory of life in Dillon, its still closer to perfection then most amything else on television.
Alan,
First, welcome to Hitfix.
Second, do you see Joe McCoy as one of the most dastardly villains on television right now? Because to me, he’s only a moustache short of Snidely Whiplash.
And I don’t mean that in a good way.
One of my favorite things about FNL has been the generally neutral tone of the show as it comes to politics, religion, et al.
I always appreciated that it was never trying to send a message, whether liberal or conservative or evangelist or atheist or whatever. The show just presented real people in real situations.
Like with Buddy. Buddy wasn’t the one-note “evil white man in power” that I see Joe McCoy has become. His business almost went under like many business owners businesses DID go under in the real world. He reflected the real world. And Dillon High was presented as a common high school in a common town, with students of all colors, from all economic strata.
Now, the show is setting up a very different situation, where West Dillon is upper middle class to upper class and lily white, and East Dillon is lower middle class and mostly minority-filled. And then presenting the Panthers as the villain of the piece. Rich white people as the villains.
I thought this was a show that was above such flawed and obviously biased kind of story-telling.
I’m going to watch because I hope it surprises me, but this undercurrent of hack political ideology that they’ve set into the storytelling is worrisome and to me at least, represents a jump the shark moment (because season 2 does not exist, nor does Rocky V).
While I see your point, I don’t think this storyline is as bad as you’re making it out to be. Just like the Buddy/people losing their business comparison you made, I think getting forced out of a job by people with political and monetary sway is a realistic situation, not to mention one that sets up for some very interesting and dramatic interactions between characters. I hope they tone down the over-the-top villainous nature of the McCoys as well, but seeing Mrs. Taylor interact with the new regime is so heart-wrenching and compelling that I think this is absolutely the right direction.
I certainly hope the old characters get a Smash-like exit, and not one like Street. I can’t tell you how much I disliked what happened to him. It was preposterous and unbelievable.
I am still not sure I buy that a talented coach like Coach Taylor who brought his team to state twice in three years and had been recruited by a top college team would end up stuck in East Dillon. But I’ll take it as a brilliant plot device.
And the answer to the question “where’s Wallace at?” is apparently the gym. Michael B. Jordan is ripped.
This episode lived up to and beyond my expectations that were already set so high! A lot happened in less than an hour, and it went by too fast as usual.
Last year I remember feeling frustrated because it felt like not enough happened in a episode. And the commercials were too many and in the wrong places. Maybe it was just me, since it was after I watching the whole series commercial free on Netflix, but I didn’t feel that frustration this time around! I
i too wondered why NBC didn’t show a preview after stating one was coming up. Sigh.
I want people to watch this show so much since there is not enough good TV like it. When I bring it up, people say they have heard good things about it, but haven’t watched it. :(
It’s been so long since I have watched FNL I had forgotten how much heart this show has. It reminds me of BSG for it’s stories about honor, morals, and integrity.
Cool about Wallace being on FNL!
Question – are the NBC episodes more edited than the DirectTV episodes? I remember this being the case last season, where there were scenes in the DirecTV episodes that weren’t there in the NBC eps.
I read through the comments here and from the old site and can’t believe nobody mentioned the raccoon in the locker! That was GOLD.
As for the stark contrast — economically, racially, etc. — between the two high schools, I read an article a while back (in the NYT, I think) that said in spite of desegregation, more and more communities are accomplishing de-facto segregation though various methods — perhaps like the redistricting scheme depicted in the show. So the situation here is probably not so unrealistic.
Beautiful season opener.
Man it’s great to be seeing the new season finally. I watched the 3 previous seasons through Netflix watch instantly last fall due to Alan’s glowing reviews of the show.
I really like the different direction they are going in this season. It’ll be great to be rooting for the underdogs for once, rather than cheering on a high-powered program with higher expectations. I really, really hope the elder McCoy gets his this season.
As far as this episode in particular, a few comments.
-I was surprised Riggins was going to college at ALL, and in a way throwing that storyline out the window within the first 10 minutes was probably closer to his character.
-It’s heartbreaking to see Matt, such a good kid, stuck delivering pizza and having to deal with an obtuse art teacher. While I love his grandmother’s humor in the show, in a way I wish she had been more gallant at the end of S3 and insisted that he go away to school.
-I buy Landry more as a football player on this team than I ever did last season. “West” Dillon isn’t the kind of place where “everyone plays,” so I never understood how he was even allowed to suit up for the Panthers. Landry certainly does not fit this crew of players though, and I’m not surprised he found himself in a scuffle so soon.
-I’ll miss Tara. Like a lot.
Love, love, love.
I am so happy Friday Night Lights is finally back.
This episode was perfection. I laughed and cried.
The non-verbal acting on this show is still as any on television — including Mad Men. Although I love Coach Taylor the Hardass, Leader of Men, I hope he takes a few of those trouble kids he essentially chased off and gets them to come back and contribute to the team. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one a little uncomfortable with the fact that every kid who up and left was black. For everything this show does so well, it does fall into the “Angry, Undisciplined, Athletic Black Kid” trope, as evidenced in season 1 with Voodoo.
It feels a little weird commenting on stuff that aired months ago, that Alan’s already seen and he can’t sort of guide us or walk on the journey with us.
I am sort of thrilled that Michael B. Jordan really looks and runs like an actual athlete, unlike so many of the characters over the years. Even Gaius Charles (Smash) didn’t seem as naturally graceful as Vince did in that once scene where he busted a long run in practice.
Coach’s locker room speech about “Doing it for the joy” got me a little choked up, I have to admit. Whatever minor flaws this show has, it really does speak to my high school football experience, and the role the game had in shaping me as a man. There is beauty and poetry and camaraderie in all that violence.
“It feels a little weird commenting on stuff that aired months ago, that Alan’s already seen and he can’t sort of guide us or walk on the journey with us. ”
The old reviews are still there (and will be linked to each week), and I’m not exactly in hiding here. :)
@sepinwall I know, Alan. I just enjoy it a lot when you comment within the comments as the show is going on, which I realize it will be hard to do, now, here at HitFix, knowing how the whole season plays out. Obviously it’s the situation we have and it’s not ideal. I just enjoy not only your reviews, but your running insights, thoughts, in response to our further questions.
Anyway, I know I’m probably the 1,000th person to say this, but I’m very happy for you for getting a new a new gig you’re obviously excited about and I’ll happily follow you wherever you go. I’ve been of the opinion for several years that you were as good at your job as anyone doing ANYTHING in newspapers, and though I’m a little sad for newspapers that someone as good as you realized it was eventually time to move on, I’m excited to see what you can do with even more freedom, and happy to be a part of your commenting community here too.
Clear eyes, full hearts, etc.