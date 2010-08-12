‘Friday Night Lights’ fifth and final season to premiere Oct. 27

That the fifth season of “Friday Night Lights” would be the show’s last is one of those things everyone’s understood for a long time, going back to when NBC and DirecTV extended their deal for two more years at the end of season three. But that ending was never official until today, when DirecTV announced that “the fifth and final season” will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on The 101 Network.
(As it’s been for the past few seasons, DirecTV has an exclusive window to air the episodes in the fall and early winter, and they likely won’t turn up on NBC/Hulu/iTunes/etc. until until next summer. That was the plan for season 4, and only NBC’s desperate post-“Jay Leno Show” need for primetime content got it on the air sooner.)
“FNL” showrunner Jason Katims has always been the one voice trying to suggest that the show could have life beyond that fifth season, but even he acknowledged that this was it in the DirecTV press release:
“Going into season five, knowing it would likely be the final season, everyone involved with the show turned our focus to trying to make the best possible thirteen episodes we could,” Katims said. “It was moving to watch the writers, cast, producers, directors and everyone on the team pull together like that. We wanted a great ending. We wanted to leave it all on the field.”
The season five regular cast will feature Emmy nominees Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, plus Aimee Teegarden (the last of the show’s original kid actors, and I’m curious to see the excuse they use to keep Julie close by when she’s been so set on leaving Dillon for years), Michael B. Jordan, Matt Lauria, Jurnee Smollett, Madison Burge and new addition Grey Damon. In addition, a number of former regulars – including Jesse Plemmons, Taylor Kitsch, Scott Porter, Adrianne Palicki and Zach Gilford – “will return throughout the course of the final season.”
That “Friday Night Lights” is going to end is disappointing. That it will have lasted five seasons, given the unfortunately tiny ratings, is a miracle, and hopefully a harbinger of a TV future where new business models are created to allow brilliant but low-rated series like this one to survive. Without DirecTV, NBC would have canceled the show after season two and its unfortunate murder plot, trip to Mexico, age-inappropriate affairs, etc. Thanks to DirecTV, we got proper farewells for Smash and Street, another nail-biter at State, the series’ reinvention in East Dillon, Tim Riggins’ long walk into the sheriff’s station, and a whole lot more.
To quote a halftime moment from the season four finale:
What are we?
LIONS!
What do we play with?
PRIDE!
What do we play for?
PRIDE!
What are we?
LIONS!
If DirecTV is picking up Damages, why can’t they order more FNL?
because the producers wanted to end the show?
these things have to end at some point.
I haven’t seen anything about Gaius Charles returning, does this mean we won’t be seeing Smash in the final season?
Good catch. I really hope we get to see Smash one last time. Although his sendoff may have been the best.
While it would be lovely to see him, I’m not sure we need to. There could be a Smash check-in via Coach watching a game on television (something that happened last season) and the commentator talking about how his college career is going.
I almost don’t want to see him back because it would be great to know that one of the Panthers fully escaped the town to go on to success.
Of course, I would be nice to see Mama Smash at some point.
Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose one last time. Agree with Alan that it’ll be sad to see the show go but I’ve been very happily surprised that it managed to last five seasons.
Yeah…as much as I hate doing this, I’m gonna have to watch this via less than savory means. I simply cannot wait for NBC.
I’m with you. I haven’t done it before, but there’s always a first time. Plus I would really like to see the 4th and 5th season closer together. Part of the momentum is lost when shows are spaced so far apart.
I watched the first 3 seasons again, back to back via Netflix (without commercials) and it was amazing to see that this show was even better without all the interruptions.
It’s sad to see the show go, but in some ways, it’s a good thing that the end of the show is a known quantity before the last season begins. It means the writers can spend the whole season working towards a real (and hopefully satisfying) conclusion, like “Lost” was meant to, instead of throwing together a hasty “series finale” at the last minute after being cancelled at the end of the season. Still, it’s sad to know this is the last we’ll get of Dillon.
Keep in mind that the fifth season has already wrapped production. (Smollett and Lauria are already regulars on new network shows for next season, and I suspect we’re going to start seeing the rest get cast in things quickly.) While everything I’ve read about the fifth season – particularly the guest appearances by Palicki, Kitsch and the rest – suggests it was designed as a final season, Katims technically didn’t know for sure until afterwards.
That, or he didn’t want to publicly admit it until he absolutely had to.
I hope the networks recognize there is a small, but dedicated, market for quality shows like this. We will have to pray they do because Community is probably going to run into the same problem this year with “Big Bang Theory” moving to its time slot.
The writing has seemed to be on the wall ever since the DirecTV contract length was announced. Hopefully, Katims had “clear eyes” about the reality of the situation in planning out the season (sorry, couldn’t resist). Given how well he ended Season 3 when he was in a similar situation (the East Dillon bombshell), I’m pretty confident that, even if he was holding out hope for a 6th season, he could produce a satisfying season 5 ending that could serve as a (very good) series finale while also leaving open some questions for a possible season 6.
Alan, I’m assuming you’ll get some face/phone-time with Katims before the season starts to get some color on this question?
If I recall, it was reported in February that this would be the final season, and honestly we all knew that when DirecTV renewed it for two more years that it would probably end after five. I’m pretty sure the series finale will feel like one.
Who are we?
THE WILDCATS!
Who are we going to beat?
THE WILDCATS!
All I know is that they better give Britton and Chandler get some great Emmy material to submit next year.
Four seasons. As far as I’m concerned there shall always be four seasons.
There was a really long break between Season 1 & season 3, and during that time I had this nightmare that Landry killed some dude — but I refuse to believe it actually happened.
I think Katims really knew that the 5th season is the final one but he just didn’t confirm until there is an official word from the powers that be but it was just a formality. It was just Ausiello who hyped that the 5th is not YET the final season
Very happy to see that Madison Burge is in this season. Without Riggins I wasn’t sure if they would keep her on.
For a character that started off as annoying, by the end of the season she was on eof my favourite characters on TV.
Can’t wait to watch this season but will be very sad when it’s over. I don’t think I’ve been dreading a season finale like I am for this before.
How very disappointing that a show in which actors are nominated for emmy awards gets cancelled. This has been a phenomenal TV show. I have no children, am a 59 year old woman and find myself riveted to my seat each and every episode; if not home, I record it. i have found myself all alone actually cheering out loud at the state championship game for the guys because I get so involved or, i should say, the show gets me involved. What a leader Coach Taylor is and that Tim riggins, no matter what kind of jam he gets himself in, you find yourself praying he will get out of it. this is such a shame. i wish some network would want to do the general tv audience a big favor and save this show for the future.
Scott Ross- Truly a bad decision to end this show!
This is a quality show that families can gather together and watch as opposed to a lot of the trash programming that is on the air now. I believe the people in charge with cancelling this show have lost touch with what is important in America- Good old fashion family values as what Coach Taylor and his family are all about. There is a large following of this show and many people will be disappointed that it is ending! Hopefully some Network Excutive somewhere will find the value of this show and continue it for seasons to come.
I’m with you. It’s an excellent series and I’m very sorry to see it go. I am as far removed from being a football fan as one can get, but the character actors on this show drew me in from the start and continues to draw me in. What a shame this show must leave the air!
Is there a way to watch the new season without signing up for Direct TV
I love FNL so much!! People needed to just watch it & they too would have fallen in love with it!! I’m sad:( I don’t want it to end!!!! Anything we can do to stop that from happening??????
We need more shows like FNL. That is the only reason I watch TV. Please give us more FNL or a similar show.