‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Fracture’: Lies, damn lies and tiaras

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A quick review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as I do a Samoan war dance…
“Don’t you know you don’t have to lie to me? I actually like you.” -Tami
Is there anyone who isn’t telling some kind of lie in “Fracture”? Vince is spinning BS left and right – including the shameless attempt to blame his skipping of practice on his mother’s drug problem – Epyck lies to Tami to keep her close, Derek lies about his reason for visiting Julie, Julie maybe lies to her parents (depending on whether she thought she was really going to school or not), and the entire pep rally featuring a united Lions squad is one big lie, given the kerfuffle that happens in the hallway outside.
This is a very dark period for most of our characters – one of the episode’s more optimistic stories includes Becky losing a beauty pageant – and that’s often when “Friday Night Lights” is at its best. And, boy, was “Fracture” not only among the season’s best, but the series’.
Just one charged scene after another: Eric backing Derek off his lawn without ever touching him (and then banging on his car with the tricycle handle), Derek then pressing his luck with Tami, Crowley getting in Billy’s face over and over, Becky telling the Landing Strip girls about her abortion, Jess trying and failing to get through to her transformed boyfriend, Derek trying to manipulate Julie by saying of his wife “But I’m not in love with her,” Vince lying to Coach, Coach confronting Vince about the lie but also failing to get through to him, Eric watching stoically as Julie drives away, Coach and Ornette going at each other and Vince and Luke beefing in the hallway.
Great work from the entire ensemble, and especially from Kyle Chandler. This is such a bad time in Eric’s life. His daughter has just tremendously disappointed him – that look on his face as she leaves suggests a relationship that will take a long time to heal – his best player is being corrupted by his sleazeball dad, his team plays a style of football he doesn’t like and neither his players nor his assistant coaches are getting along. And he’s trying – he’s really, really trying – to shoulder the load, but it’s not a surprise that he would just explode and tell everyone to shut up. And of course the terrible thing is that some of these relationships are so frayed that everyone keeps fighting even after his outburst.
And yet all this darkness gets briefly chased away by the brilliant beam of light emanating from the face of one Matthew Saracen in the surprising, wonderful final scene. I was so afraid that Julie was going to keep being stupid and run back to Derek. Instead, it turned out that Derek’s comment about the one he was really in love with made Julie finally acknowledge that the only guy she truly feels that way about is our former QB One. A nice surprise to see Zach Gilford back so relatively early in the season, and I think a Julie who says she’s not going back to Burleson but will try to make her own way to a school in Chicago near the Coach & Mrs. Coach-approved Matt may be a compromise all can live with.
Because at the moment, I need all the happiness I can get from these characters, even as I’m enjoying the hell out of all the sadness.
Some other thoughts:
• Admit it: you would watch a reality show about a bunch of strippers who traveled around and commented on the beauty pageant circuit. Get on it, E!
• The one part of the episode that didn’t entirely click was the Tami/Epyck subplot, because we’re not remotely as invested in Epyck as we are in the other kids (including the hobbled Buddy Jr., who’s at least tied to the football team and Buddy), and because that story feels fairly disconnected from everything else that’s happening.
• I’d been wondering when we’d get around to seeing that shot in the opening credits of Vince pumping his fists in a big stadium. For a while, I was worried Katims had spoiled that the Lions were going to make state, but it turns out to be unrelated. (And by now, it’s pretty clear they’re going to make state, even if everyone wants to kill each other by that point.)
What did everybody else think?
Before getting to the good, totally agree with you, re: Epych-Tami, but here’s my theory. They needed something to keep Tami in the picture, so who could they link her up with in the main story. Maybe Becky? Beyond that, not sure. So as much as we like to see her flexing her Mother Hen chops, it doesn’t click as much because, like you said, we aren’t invested in Epych.
The whole U-Turn/wind up at Matt’s sequence had me smiling ear-to-ear and was such a great juxtaposition with the turmoil of the pep rally. Said it before the holiday break, but just to echo what you wrote: The FNL folks can write the hell out of the dark moments just as well, if not better, than the dark ones.
More thoughts on the episode here: wp.me/pnwgb-3K
Oops, meant to say if not better than the happy ones. #fail.
Does anyone else wish that Zach Gilford’s name hadn’t appeared until the closing credits? Just to make the surprise all that more unexpected.
I’m glad I subconsciously ignore those. Damn, that would’ve lost a lot of the CRAZY momentum the moment delivered.
I must’ve completely missed his name. I know that’s been an issue before with other shows. Bummer if the surprise was ruined for you.
Speaking from 5 months in your future: absolutely.
Ruined it for me because the whole epsiode I kept on saying to myself: Matt’s gonna be on. Where’s Matt? Where’s Matt?
It was ruined for me because Hulu for some reason had next week’s previews slotted in one of the commercial breaks midway through the show. Still great to see Saracen, one of the best characters this show has ever had.
Ditto. Completely ruined the surprise of who would be at the door, and even who Julie was going to see when she turned the car around. That said, Gilford totally sold it, so I can’t be too mad…
Great theory on Epych. I was just relieved she wasn’t being molested or beaten by her foster mother. I didn’t need that angle playing in. Frankly, I could use more time with Tami dealing with her own dissapointment, yet hopeful faith (redundant?), in her daughter.
The U-Turn made me literally fist pump. That was brilliant writing. Any true fan of the series had a sick feeling in their stomach that she was driving to Tennessee.
Although, I have to admit, I’m fascinated to see how her dad reacts to this. Kyle Chandler is beyond brilliant.
Great job by the writers to attack recruiting. Frankly, it’s ten times darker. I loved the coach speaking to the booster (that had to be a shot at T. Boone Pickens and Oklahaoma State), too. That was brilliant writing.
As the series winds downs (sigh), I only wonder how they start to tie up loose ends. Hopefully, they don’t have to give a Friends-like ending that appeases the idiots.
Finish this season with East Dillon (for better or worse…in my opinion, Riggins leaving his cleats on the field after Season 3 easily trumps the state title in Season 1 on an emotional level), tell us where Eric and Tami will be next year, resolve (even if they just are together, not engaged) Julie and Matt, and give us some closure on Vince (and his pops) and Luke.
Anything with Riggins is gravy.
Fantastic episode. Best of the season. I hope the tone stays dark, depressing or not, for 1-2 more episodes.
Then the real fun begins.
Damn, what a great show. It kills me 10 times more people watch C-list actors dance poorly than this.
The Stadium is Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at UT Austin. The tour of campus was shot at the Gregory Gym at 21st and Speedway on UT’s campus, across the road from the McCombs School of Business. Yes, there are multiple pools at Gregory Gym.
Episode was stunning. For the second time this week I was blown away by a final scene. Alan, you asked in your HIMYM review if the show “earned” the final scene, which I didn’t get at the time. Here, you didn’t even raise the question. I understand now what you mean by “earning” a storyline like the closing scene in this episode.
The only question that remains is who wins all of the Best Actor awards at the end of the season. Chandler or Hamm? Hamm will likely win but I watched every episode of Mad Men and I just can’t see how his portrayal of a loser drunk trumps Kyle Chandler’s work on FNL this season. Not at all.
There’s obviously no Oklahoma Tech University, but it was jarring to this Longhorn to see Memorial Stadium with anything saying Oklahoma on the field. They slipped up in one shot, though, when the booster said that he’d bring Vince up for an (Oklahoma University) Sooner game rather than the OTU Buffaloes.
I took that to mean the next time OTU plays the Sooners.
Come on now, Bob Dylan was playing, that’s Matt’s music.
Boy is this show clicking right now. Like the old comment about an athlete, I guess it is better to cut them one year too early than one year too late.
Does anyone know the name of the song that was playing during the closing scenes? Just added to the fantastic final few minutes.
It was Last Chance for Love by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club from American X: Baby 81 Sessions.
Awesome band, awesome episode.
I’m rarely surprised by an episode of tv, and I’ve been so worried about how FNL will end. But after tonights final scene, my faith is calmed. Great, great episode.
When Matthew Saracen’s face appeared behind that door, I turned into a little girl. I gasped and put my hand over my mouth.
Effing BRAVO, FNL.
Great episode all around. I’m wondering if they have fully thought through who’s on the right side with the Coach vs. Recruiters story tho.
I’m sure they mean to show us that the college recruiting process is shady, especially when there are clandestine meetings with the head coach and Amazon women are wrapped around Vince to show him a good time. But what exactly is Coach’s alternative?
He’s brought no scouts down the he trusts. He’s helped set up exactly zero campus visits. He’s helped which former star players get into which programs, exactly? Street got hurt, but we never heard about the big scholarship that he lost. Both Smash and Riggins had to beg for spots at Offbrand U.
And what kid wouldn’t have his nose wide open after visiting a campus that’s bigger than the entire town he lives in, with gleaming new facilities (I still miss my SIU rec center) and pretty girls in bikinis all over the place. If that truly is the definition of evil, then Coach has to do more to combat it than growl, “Whatever they told you is bullshit”. Really Coach? Please explain why it’s bullshit on it’s face. And please point the way to the alternate path.
I guess they are going to show why Ornette is evil and/or dumb/naive, but right now he’s actually doing what a dad should do in this situation. Find the best options for his boy’s future. Although I just have no idea why that off the books recruiting trip couldn’t happen on a Sunday, instead of having to miss a day of school. I guess that just highlights the evilness of it all.
I’ve appreciated that the show really hasn’t painted Ornette as being, as Alan called him, a “sleazeball,” trying to extract money or gifts, for example, by trading on Vince’s talent. I guess I’m not as bothered by him coming off as naive. I’ve been mostly sympathizing with him, believing that he actually is trying to do the right thing for Vince, and if the writers actually do make him do something sleazy I’ll consider it a copout. We do have to take “Coach knows best” on a bit of faith, as always (there’s not really much evidence he knows anything about football at all, given what little we’ve seen of his erratic play-calling and game strategy decisions over the past few seasons), so that hasn’t struck me as a new thing to swallow either.
Btw, I don’t think Billy Riggins was supposed to have gone to an Offbrand U, actually–I think in the world of the show he was supposed to have gone somewhere meaningful, though he bailed on it.
Oops, meant Tim Riggins of course.
Isn’t Vince a junior? So he shouldn’t even be talking to colleges at the moment full stop.
Billy Riggins was teaching the Haka (New Zealand) not a Samoan war dance, Buddy Garrity. And yes, they do play football there.
Coach has more than showed us his A game with respect to the recruiting game. In season 2 he single handedly saved Smash’s eligibility in that restaurant scene. Smash had offers from all the elite programs…I don’t see how we can indict coach for not doing his best by Vince as far as recruitment. We also have to remember that, when Coach was fired as Panthers boss, he also lost his seat at the “insider’s table”…and this is a very significant aspect of college recruiting in high school football…I know, my HS in Ohio had a head ball coach who was very in tune with college scouts, and we sent kids to Division I programs every ywar despite underachieving as a team, never even sniffing state. Our crosstown rival was routinely better, their kids were just as good if not better, and reached state a couple of times, but their coach was not in the same boat. Very seldom did they send kids to the next level, and those that did often did so with guidance and/or sponsorship from my school’s coach. Think Mac McGill putting in a word for Luke at a Big 12 school, because if Taylor is as ostracized as the early spisodes let on, that’s what it would likely take in real life.
As I mistakenly replied to the other comment… Smash ended up walking on at Texas A&M after blowing out his knee and coach Taylor taking his own free time to train him up.
Riggins got a scholarship to San Antonio State which I always took for Texas State which is right up the road and is typically in the list of top 10 party schools. Also serves as they football field for TMU on this show.
True that the Haka originated in New Zealand but it was made popular here in Texas HS football by the Tongan community in Euless right next to DFW Airport. This CBS news story has all the details:
[youtu.be]
A very good ep but don’t anywhere near consider it one of the best of the series.
Allthough I always enjoy seeing Matt S I don’t really understand all the love for Julie here. Whether it’s Matt or not she’s still running from her problems, she’s still lying to her parents and, yeah I guess it’s better that she’s not knocking over mailboxes but, she still acting psycho.
Completely agree. As happy as I was to see Matt (even though we all knew that’s where she was headed), I don’t see this as being any bit of an improvement for Julie. Her apology did not satisfy me. She didn’t seem to absorb any of what Tami and Eric had said about her situation. I only heard her focus on how horribly embarassing it was that she was called out “in front of [her] whole dorm!” Sheesh. Julie, as a character, has made less strides than anyone else in FNL history.
I really hope they don’t decide to put Matt and Julie back together. He deserves much better and hopefully he will have realized that with his time away from Dillon.
I was actually disappointed in this particular episode. The Epyck storyline took up too much screen time, Connie Britton was not at her best (that felt extremely strange to type), the Julie-Derek storyline WOULD NOT DIE, and Vince lost himself remarkably fast.
They definitely stuck the scare in me though, especially during the pep ralley scene, throughout the episode just because every threatening issue seems so complicated now.
A good episode, but it had too many inconsistencies to be considered one of the season’s best.
Also, Smash ended up at Texas A&M, not exactly Offbrand U…
Woops wrong comment reply…
While I was watching, I couldn’t help drawing connections between the road trip episode “Kingdom” and this one. They contrast each other in so many ways and essentially are signpost episodes of the season. As well as bookending Julie’s stay in Dillon, “Kingdom” shows the team at its peak, both as friends and as players whereas “Fracture” shows the exact opposite. What comes to mind is the balcony scene of “Kingdom” in contrast to the pre-pep rally scene of this episode. I prefer the former to the latter, but the journey from “Kingdom” to “Fracture” has been riveting.
This is so far turning out to be a pretty fantastic final season to a great show.
I also think that these episodes signify the turning points of Vince’s trust in his dad (i.e. I think their relationship might start to sour come episode 9).
does anyone know the song played at the end
End was perfect, I was really getting pissed about the Julie story
My take on the Tami-Epyck story, is a lot simpler. First, Tami is always on a crusade, this is just another. But a little deeper, any parent would feel somewhat like a failure with the Julie story. She is compensating for subconscious guilt over Julie by putting her energy into Epyck
For the poster asking whats Ornette doing wrong, its a no contact period. Vince could lose his eligibilty. Further, Coach’s unspoken point was if you believe/go to play for someone who is lying and cheating to get you, you get what you deserve
Great tension. Vince vs Team. Vince vs Jess (Jess looking like she wwanted to rat out Vince when coach asked). Coach vs Julie/Derek. Billy vs Crowley. And of course, Strippers vs Beauty Queens.
I love Mindy – put the past behind you – not learn from your mistakes. As we see Billy being Billy, never learning from his mistakes. Riggins are just the perfect comic relief this season.
A lot to wrap up for the end of the season
This is a minor thing, but it bothered me knowing that the “Oklahoma Tech” field was really UT-Austin, which has already been used as its real location in the series. Vince and his dad were standing almost in the exact same spot where Tim Riggins laid his shoes in the end zone at the end of Season Three, yet it’s supposed to be a completely different place this time. I know that was the easiest location for the show filming in Austin, but that scene didn’t even need to take place in a stadium and we already had Vince get awed by a big stadium when he went to TMU with Luke.
It looked like a generic college football stadium though. Nothing made it stand out, to this casual football fan, so unless you are a Texas fan, I doubt the vast majority noticed.
does anyone know the name of the song playing during vinces visit to ok tech?
the hip hop song was the opposite of adults by chiddy bang
And that spelling of Epyck made me do a double take, people have got to stop making up spellings for their kids’ names.
thanks a lot. great episode.
It’s funny, because as Julie was driving off to what we thought was school, the shot looked a lot like Saracen when he was driving off to Chicago, so when Julie called someone, I immediately thought ‘omg she’s calling Matt!’ instead of pervy TA. I was a little disappointed….until the end. (So I guess I wasn’t as surprised, but I was definitely very happy. It made realize how much I miss seeing Gilford in FNL, or any show really.)
Really charged and excellent episode, though every now and then I look at the character of Jess and wonder if she’d ever have a storyline that doesn’t concern Vince, and the lack of an arc for her still annoys me because I quite liked her character last season.
Jess is one of the best teenage girls they’ve had on the show, both character-wise, and the actress’s performance itself – very authentic and likeable. Wish the show had more time to give her more of a storyline, as she certainly deserves it. I would have rather seen Jess become a more prominent figure and not have any Julie or Epic this season.
Can I ask what was up with Street? The guy shows up for one episode, does nothing really significant, then isn’t present the next episode. Huh? I liked having him back as much as the next guy, but can someone tell me what purpose he served to the story?
He offered to be Eric’s representative if he is interested in being a college coach. I’m certain we haven’t seen the last of that storyline.
Becky’s book is Calculus and Analytic Geometry. Seems a little advanced for her.
alan, love the title to the post. be it mark twain, disraeli or aaron sorkin. it really applies to this episode.
totally agree with you that this is one of the best episodes of the series. these last 3 or 4 eps, really since Kingdom, have been wonderful.
no kidding, I almost cried seeing matt saracen show up at the end. “brilliant beam of light” does not do it justice.
wow is this show great
Bob Dylan was playing when Julie was driving. I heard Jim Ross holler, “that’s Matt Saracen’s music!”
hahaahah. i just had to comment. lol, good one.
What Bob Dylan? Julie was listening to Richard Bucker, “Raze” in the scene where she rang Derek. Then there was the generic soundtracky instrumental over the montage of the pep rally and then Julie’s at Matt’s door. No Dylan I heard?
i love the final 5mins, from when coach and vince’s dad had a chat. the music was unbeliveable. they was it just kept builing and washing the scene with hostility and fireworks. looking forward to the show going out on top.
So, um. Vince can’t be recruited at all until his senior year. FNL seasons typically take one season, and this is the final season.
Absent a massive fast-forward in the end of the season, I can’t see how we could possibly get positive closure on the Vince story. So either it’ll be a thread wide open, or he’ll be in a position that guarantees he won’t be going to any college…
Woops. Well anyways I was going to say I’d watch a spin off of just Becky and the strippers. This episode really showcased them all very well
Agreed. In a mostly serious and grave episode, the strippers/Becky plot injected some festive humor into the episode. Gotta love Mindy, who has really become a reliably entertaining side character, and much more interesting than she used to be as Becky’s current “mentor”.
Awesome review and I agree that the only subplot that I’m not crazy about involves Epyck and Tami. We’ve seen that story done a million times…Blind Side, Dangerous Minds, Finding Forrester, on and on. Enough already! So excited that Julie and Matt appear to be reuniting. I totally didn’t see that coming. So sad this series is coming to a close. It’s currently the best show on TV.
Kyle Chandler played that last scene so perfectly when he asked the crowd of students if they could say “victory”. You could see so clearly how little he wanted to be there and living the lie that he is. But I think we all know that there’s only one way he can take back control of his loose team and I won’t be surprised if he lives up to his promise to Ornette by benching his son sometime soon.
As soon as Julie knocked on that door I was hoping and praying she wasn’t at Ben’s cabin in the woods, because then I was officially going to mute the TV every time I saw her character in the coming weeks. But now that we get to see Zach Gilford and Aimee Teegarden together again, we have something to be really excited about.
Kyle Chandler should hold a tricycle handle the next time he has a confrontation with Ornette. Clearly he knows how to use it.
The Vince storyline doesn’t seem like it could play out in a very positive way as it seems he’s playing blind to everyone who could give him clarity. I think the only thing that could really shake him up is his dad violating his parole in some way (something involving Kennard) and being sent back to prison. But their relationship is now relatively solid (and mom is back head over heels) that I don’t know if they could effectively show how destroyed Vince and his mom would be with his dad going back to prison and then bringing him back from that to become a strong leader again.
With the remaining number of episodes that is. Maybe if they had another season, but, unfortunately, they don’t
Lots of people have mentioned that it will next to impossible for the Vince storyline to have closure since he won’t be graduating this season. But I think those people are being far too narrow-minded.
Vince’s story really isn’t about football. That’s just the surface. His true story is about his struggles at home, his father coming back into his life and the resulting blinders he has for everyone around him. For years he longed for his father, and this year he showed extreme hesitance to welcome him back into his life. But now that they are on good terms again, Vince wants so badly to have a father back that he will listen to just about anything Ornette says.
All of those stories are told with football as the backdrop, but the recruiting and all that are just being used as magnifying glasses to focus on Vince’s character. So concluding that storyline in a meaningful way does not require him graduating, or getting his scholarship, or anything else involving football. Closure for Vince would be him coming to terms with his home life and truly realizing who he is as well as who his father is.
I foresee some problems coming up that reveal just how wrong Vince has been to blindly follow what his father says. I think by the end Vince will realize that Coach was the one who truly had his back, and they will end on good terms. Coach Taylor will take a college job and move up in the world, and he’ll make a sweet speech about leaving the team in Vince’s hands next year. That’s just me hoping for a happy ending, though.
I could also see everything falling apart with the team, Vince becoming ostracized and transferring, and Coach taking a college job to get away from it all. But I doubt the FNL writers would choose to go that way.
That’s well said, regarding Vince/football/Ornettte. Vince/Ornette’s relationship is THE major storyline of this season’s FNLs and I enjoy how Ornette has not been painted as the cartoony villain as they easily could have (and most dramas would have). He’s just a father trying to better his son, but he is doing all of it in the wrong way by having his son miss practice and participate in illegal recruiting visits.
How it will end is the question, but it’s tough to see Ornette suddenly wising up when he’s dismissing Coach Taylor’s advice and constantly talking to college representatives. Vince has lost his current team by trying to secure his future team. He’s only a junior right now, so I wonder if the show could possibly have the state decide to strip eligibility for his senior season of Texas high school football due to illegal recruiting activity? Not sure if they could even do that though.
I loved this episode
Are we going to get a “Gut Check” recap” Seems to be the only episode we’re missing.
Actually there is a Oklahoma Tech with the same color just no team