‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Gut Check’: The substitute

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
The final season of “Friday Night Lights” still has a few weeks to go. (Sigh…) A review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I draw a starfish princess…
“Look, we all know the problem: It’s Vince. He’s lost this team.” -Coach Crowley
You build these things up in your head, and if you’re lucky, the reality comes close to the fantasy. More often than not, though, the reality falls far short: the girl you have a crush on doesn’t like you, the big speech to the jerk you hate doesn’t sound as impressive when you actually say it, the vacation doesn’t solve all the problems you’re going through, etc.
“Gut Check” is all about reality beating the holy hell out of fantasy, as almost nothing turns out the way our characters have planned it. The Lions’ undefeated season is spoiled, and then Vince gets benched for the game that could put the team into the playoffs. Jess realizes her boyfriend has become a spoiled, paranoid jerk, and kicks him to the curb. Mindy discovers she’s pregnant, just as she was starting to get back into the swing of her pre-baby life. Matt realizes Julie came to him as a port in her stormy life. Tami’s mentorship of Epyck falls apart after a violent scene in her office. Luke’s parents, thrilled that their son was the big hero on Senior Night, discover that he’s again dating the girl who aborted their potential grandchild.
And Eric, who has rarely wanted anything more than to coach a team of boys and mold them into fine men, is so sick of every damn thing to do with Lions football that he’s seriously contemplating the idea of getting out of this devil town and taking the college job in Florida.
Unsurprisingly, the most raw, potent material remains the Coach/Vince beef, which continues to bring out some of the best acting Kyle Chandler has ever gotten to do on this show. (And given his track record, that’s pretty amazing.) Just check out his cold, calm demeanor when he orders the team out of the field house after their first loss: no raised voice, no overt signs of anger, but done in a way that makes it clear the players would be wise to get away from him, rapidly.
The idea that Eric might leave the town, and high school football, behind to take a dream job in college might have once seemed like a happy ending: a reward for our hero, who would never have much job security in this ridiculous business in this ridiculous culture. Now, though, it would just seem like him running away from a messy situation. While I couldn’t blame him for doing so, I do wonder if the writers are willing to go that dark at the end of the series, or if there may be some healing of the tensions over the final four episodes.
It does feel like Vince has turned a corner, in a way, thanks to his mother. It’s one thing for him to be scolded by his coach, or even Jess, but when Regina – the woman who all but begged him to let Ornette back into their lives – is the one saying that his daddy loves him but isn’t necessarily the best person to take advice from, well, then Vince is going to listen. You can see at the end of the Senior Night game that he recognizes he’s taken things too far – and that the team is, indeed, capable of winning without him – and gets a further glimpse of how reckless Ornette is when he has to literally beg his father not to go take a swing at Coach.
But man, were the first few acts of this episode ugly for Vince. He drives away his teammates, drives away Jess, and has long since driven away Coach. Even if he starts getting his head on straight, is it too late for him to heal things?
The episode’s other truly ugly moment involves Epyck leaving Tami’s office in handcuffs. Though this story hasn’t captivated me the way some other of this season’s subplots have, it really started to click in the scene where Epyck came over to the house for dinner and proved to be a natural big sister type to Gracie. (More natural, frankly, than we’ve ever seen from Julie.) In that moment, you see the sweet kid that Tami believes is in there, that her foster mom talked about last week. But as much as Tami wants to have that version of Epyck around all the time, she’s still guarded and prone to outbursts, and whether she stole the 20 bucks or not, and whether or not the teacher was right to go through her purse, Epyck loses control of herself in a setting when she simply can’t afford to do so, and Tami gets a knock on the head for her trouble. For all of Epyck’s good qualities, and for all of Tami’s good intentions, sometimes a mess is just going to stay a mess.
As for Tami’s actual daughter, rather than her surrogate one, I liked that her trip to Chicago wasn’t quite as sweet and wonderful as it seemed from that shot of QB1 smiling at the end of last week’s episode. Yes, these two crazy kids were made for each other, and the episode’s bittersweet ending – they kiss and pledge their love, but Julie still drives back to Texas – suggests they’ll wind up together in the end, but it would be much too easy for their reunion to solve all of her many, many problems. Julie needs to face the music, even if that means just going back to Burleson for a little while until she can find a way to transfer to a school in Chicago.
Matt’s often had a problem speaking up for himself, and in an episode where things were pretty dire for everyone else, I was awfully pleased to hear him tell Julie, “I don’t want to be your safety net.”
Four episodes left. Wow. I’m not ready.
Some other thoughts:
• The opening sequence – set after the loss, with flashbacks to the game intercut with the players arguing over what went wrong – was a bit of a stylistic departure for the show. We’ve opened before in the aftermath of a game (wins and losses both), but unless I’m blanking, I don’t recall them doing flashbacks like that before.
• Well, I was close on my prediction a few weeks ago after the scene where Becky was staring at Mindy’s tips. She doesn’t start dancing at the Landing Strip, but she does spend a shift waiting tables in a skimpy outfit. If I didn’t know that this episode was likely to air in the summer on NBC, I would wonder if that subplot was planned as a sweeps stunt.
• I get the idea that perhaps Luke’s mom is the much more religious one of his parents, but still: Mr. Cafferty seemed to get over the shock of Becky awfully quickly.
• Been a while since I had a blatant “Wire” flashback in a Michael B. Jordan scene, but as soon as Vince began ranting about his hatred of snitches, all I could think of was poor, poor Wallace. Where’s the boy, String?
• Also, poor, poor Mindy. She doesn’t want another baby (especially not so close to the first, which can become a logistical nightmare, particularly when Billy is the other parent), they can’t really afford it, but another little Rigglet is on the way. I was, however, amused by her description of sex with Billy, including the fact that “he smelled like nachos the whole time.”
• Luke and Jess get a scene together – the first time I think those two have interacted without Vince around – and Jess also has a nice moment where she gets to talk to Eric the father of two girls rather than Eric the coach of an unruly group of teenage boys.
What did everybody else think?
With only four episodes left I’ve, sorrowfully, begun to think about the end. Because this series has been so dark and everything coming with a price … will it break convention and have a lot of “happy enough” sort of moments in the series finale (say Riggins getting his life together, Matt and Julie reconnecting, Coach and Vince staying at East Dillon) … OR will it continue it’s dark tone? Or will FNL pull a “Sopranos” and the end will not even seem like an end … and more of a “this is just how life in East Dillon is” and the status quo just keeps going.
I wish Tami had a more integrated storyline this season. Even now that she is back at the same school as Coach, she has been isolated with Epyck, who is just a guest star who pops up now and then. Last season’s final arc with Tami and Becky was the strongest for both of those actresses and characters, and this season’s with Epyck just isn’t at that level.
The Matt and Julie stuff was great, though, and I’m glad to see that all signs are pointing to them ending up together. Looking forward to seeing Tyra, Landry, and Riggins come back, too. (Any word on more Street or Lyla? I know we’re not getting Smash.)
Seriously, what’s up with that picture? Nah I’m just kidding â€¦ It’s unfortunate to see Mrs. Coach so isolated from the other characters including her husband. It is nice to see her in that mentor role again but it is a bit forced her but not as bad as Buddy and Santiago (ps will we have know what happened to him? I guess he just appeared from nothing much like inner city Dillon.) it was nice to see the happiness in Tami’s face as she watches Epyck bring so warm with another person. It’s disappointing to she that other teacher drag that rage out of Epyck and I wish Tami had backed her more knowing the caring person Epyck truly is.
I feel bad for Vince because he finally has his Dad back, but who’s good intentions (so far as we know) with the college recruiting are so misguided and costing Vince his job. It was nice to see his mom finally becoming that motherly figure (before it was always Vince acting as the parent) at deflate that ego some. It reminded me of Smash’s mother and boy do I miss Mrs. Williams who was such a powerful mother and every bit as much as Tami.
Dang iPhone, sorry for the spellings.
No matter how stellar Michael B. Jordan is in FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, I’m having a really hard time with him being in PARENTHOOD as well as this show at the same time — not to mention the aforementioned THE WIRE flashbacks I too am experiencing. He is a obviously a great actor but sometimes I have to remember what show I am watching and when. It’s a bit jarring to be so flooded with an actor’s presence in so many shows. Not to harp on that but I am glad you mentioned it in your review, because it has been something I have felt as well, watching FNL.
I guess I wanted to say about this episode that I miss the interconnectedness of all of the stories of seasons past — the show seems a lot less connected somehow. Examples: The great Tyra and Tammy connection, Coach and Buddy (not as freakishly smooth as they seem to be now), the friendship of Landry and Saracen…. (I could go on)…. That’s why it’s just so hard to swallow the whole Epyck (horrid name) sad sack storyline. We have seen what Connie Britton can do with great material, and I just don’t think this newer stuff has been as organic.
I see the big push towards the end of the season having to do with Julie resolving these trust issues with Coach — that can be the only way her character is less annoying. I love the work Connie Britton has done with Teegarden but she really needs to get right with her dad.
The whole thing with Vince and his dad Ornette has been a little off, too, especially looking back to how great the Smash & his family stuff was in the past. Maybe it’s the presence of non-pros then but I enjoyed those stories more.
Matt Lauria is awesome at any point in time — looking forward to the upcoming CHICAGO CODE / Sean Ryan extravaganza. The abortion / dating again / life of strippers stuff is just sort of meh. It seems like they just sort of ran out of juice with all this stuff.
also wanted to add that when Coach told Jess to take all the time she needed, that scene just broke my heart. great work by Jurnee Smollett as Jess this week especially. the moral compass of the team seems pretty rusty, but it just might lie with Jess. and this is the Kyle Chandler quiet threat school of acting that grabs me every time he does it. nothing flashy, just there, heartfelt, true. reminds me of the whole “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Loseâ€ theme. no one has slapped that wall lately (r.i.p. Panthers being the team to root for) and the “Gut Check” seems more than a little overdue.
I wish Jess had more of a storyline this year (once she became equipment manager, that was pretty much it), but at least she does well when she’s called on
@ben totally agree with you… she’s one of the stronger of this crop of “newbies”
The last 3 episodes have been so strong, that I am just going to enjoy the last 4 of this wonderful series, and trust the writers wherever they are taking us.
I know it’s not going to happen what with some of the other actors he has to face, but Alan I so agree with you about Kyle Chandler and the work he is doing. I really think he does deserve an Emmy for it. There are not many actors who do not need to speak to own every scene they are in, this year he is doing that in every episode.
I'm so amazed that the show was able to cycle out nearly all of its stars with a completely new cast (other than the Taylors) and that I am just as riveted as I was in season one. Great casting and character work. It was rough at first, but I can't think of another high school-set show that has done this. (Never watched Degrassi or whatever it's called.)

I guess I should be more specific to this episode, which I liked all around. Loved Matt calling out Julie and the scene with Vince and his mom.
I guess I should be more specific to this episode, which I liked all around. Loved Matt calling out Julie and the scene with Vince and his mom.
But one thing that did bother me quite a bit was just how shaken Luke was and how poorly he was playing. Didn’t seem realistic from what we know of the character. Didn’t he make all-state somehow last season? Wasn’t he so mentally tough that he played when his shoulder was falling off? Wasn’t he around for his freshman and sophomore year with the Panthers and around big games then? Why is Coach having him throw the ball with four minutes left in the game and a lead? As much as I think it nails the visuals and emotions of a football game, sometimes the tactics displayed are just wince-inducing if you actually like football.
He was playing poorly because he’s not the QB. It’s understandable that he would be nervous when he’s quickly thrust into that situation.
Shades of Saracen when he had to take over being QB at the beginning of the series too.
I agree with nohogreg on this. Luke played QB at the beginning of last season. He and Vince were essentially competing for the position. Also, the whole point was Luke was supposed to be the wildcat QB. Not going to throw a lot in that offense…….but then the game might not have had so much drama!
For me, the beauty of this show has been, and always will be, the relationship between Coach and Mrs. Coach. The scene toward the end, when they are sitting on the couch and the doorbell rings (with a nervous Luke behind it) was so tender, raw and real. I’ve said it before and will say it again – there has never been a better depiction of a marriage on TV.
And then there were 4. Sad but true. Thought it was a good episode. Kudo’s to Matt, and the writers when she unloads about the affair, typical Matt pretends he doesnt care, goes in the bathroom and his face is saying wtf is wrong with her. I thought for sure he was going to call coach and mrs coach and say Julie is here, but liked the way it played out better. Matt knows where Julie is, he went through the same thing
Think the part with Vince’s mom telling him Ornette is not the best role model was HUGE. I think we saw her desperation to get Ornette back when he got out of jail, she would have done anything, including begging Vince to let him back in his life. You could surmise life without him drove her to the drugs. For her to stand up to that and put it all at risk for Vince was awesome.
I liked that the selfish theme continued in this show. Billy wanting the baby, but not at all considering Mindy. Mindy just wanting to be the pretty young thing with no responsibilty. Julie wanting Matt to tell her she was completely right and had done nothing wrong. Vince vs the team. Ornette and Lukes parents putting their sons success above the teams. Epyck putting Mrs Coach in a terrible spot. Coach thinking of quitting on the team and moving on to college. Then all offset by the unselfishness of Jess, essentially her being the lynch pin that brings it all back together
And of course, Rigletts.
Mindy, played by Stacey Oristano, has been really great lately — was especially good last night.
Epyck wasn’t being selfish, she was defending her territory, that is the only way she knows how.
Watch the teacher, she behaved like an irate teenager.
So Coach, if one man is not greater than the team, does that include…the coach? Because it sure felt like Coach was putting the personal feelings of one person (again, the coach) above the best interests of the 40-60 players and assistant coaches on the team. From the looks of practice and the first 58 minutes of the game, Tinker might have been a better QB than Luke. With the playoffs on the line for a team just learning to respect itself, much less get respect from the town, it doesn’t seem like the right time to be dishing out ABC After School Life Lessons. And really, why the pass play from your wildcat QB when you have the lead and should be running clock?
Also, Luke was a natural born athlete last season. Who also shared QB duties with Vince. And now he can’t handle a snap from center? Why is he even under center instead of shotgun formation? I can totally understand him not knowing the plays. He’s shown on defense now and the playbook with Vince this season is likely completely different than last season when they used the wildcat. But high school ball is more about natural athletes dominating every other player than precision passes or skillful teamwork. But the portrayed him as lost as Buddy Jr. Maybe that just affects me more as a football junkie, but it really takes me out the show.
Am I the only one that thinks Coach, if not totally in the wrong, could at least present his position better? The team is descending into dysfunction right before State. Coach Response: “Get the fuck outta my fieldhouse”. Best player reuniting with father and skipping practice for illicit campus visits. Coach Response: “Whatever they told you is bullshit”. Free safety now playing QB and doesn’t know playbook. Coach Response: “Ummmm…..just run whatever ever play you know” (Actually, that was the right thing to do, but it took a full practice and 95% of a game to get there?) Female equipment manager crying in locker room. Coach response: “I have daughters”. Well one of them is a 3 year old mutant, so she presumable doesn’t have boy trouble unless they mature much faster on her planet. And that message could be interpreted as, “I get this crying bullshit at home, I don’t need it interrupting my locker room”.
I think the Epyck is the Epyck problem. Last season, our big complain was about Becky, and how she was new and needy and had zero interaction with the main characters. Even her pregnancy by Luke wasn’t the fruit of multiple dating/relationship/making out scenes. They said 5 words in a liquor store parking lot. But we ended up caring and being complete wrapped up in the Tami/Becky/Luke/Luke’s Nutty Mom storyline. I think that’s because Becky may not be a better actress, but she’s a much more compelling actress. Right now, I treat Epyck scenes as commercial breaks and either refresh my drink or…..other things done during commercial breaks.
Whew! Feel better after getting that rant off my chest. Overall, a decent episode. Anything was going to be a letdown after the last few shows. Those were just too strong. And this is the show that needed to be written so we could get our redemption arc that begins either next show or the one after. And so that the wheels could be put in motion where Coach won’t seem like a total ass for giving the Texas Bowery Boys hope and then jumping ship when times get hard and he gets a better deal in Florida.
Where was Matt’s Chicago girlfriend this past week? Because his place definitely had a women’s touch. I was a young single man in Chicago before I became a not as young single man in LA, and my apartments weren’t nearly as “civilized” as his was.
The Lions weren’t ahead, they were down four points (17-13) with 1:06 left on the clock, which is why Eric was yelling at Luke about being sure he could make the wildcat play.
I agree with you on your football complaint. While I know they have to have some Hollywood to it, I think usually the show does a decent job with football scenes and plots.
That’s why this bothered me too. There is no way that with Luke as QB they wouldn’t have been in the Wildcat right away since that fits his skills and that is what he worked on in practice. They could have still had the same final drive and score, just show Luke struggling before (wrong reads, fumbles etc)
Jo, the Lions were up 13-10 when Luke threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give Fort Hood a 17-13 lead. The point is that you would not normally be passing with a 13-10 lead late in the game.
Hated Hated Hated when Matt ran to stop Julie in the car to make things better. He wasnt wrong to begin with. Julie walks all over him and QB One always dives on the grenade for her. But I did like it that he stood up for himself for a change.
I think it was right in character for Matt; the initial silent departure doesn’t suit his nature. Note he didn’t apologize or ask Julie to stay; he just gave her reassurance that things would be better in future.
The sappy romantic in me would have been broken-hearted if the last interaction between Matt and Julie was cold and angry. I read a comment about Dawson’s Creek once that said that, in the early seasons, Dawson was tolerable because Joey loved him, and the audience loved Joey (YMMV on all of that, of course). Anyway, Julie is no Dawson, but she’s never been a favorite of mine. However, Matt’s feelings for her make me care about her, because I love him so darn much.
So, if he wants her, or just wants her to be happy, I want that for them. That said, I’m glad he recognized what was going on and said what had to be said.
I love any Matt Saracen scenes, Zach Gilford just plays him so well. Matt and Julie’s sense of humor has always been written nicely. Like at the end of their serious talk in bed when he asks,
“I hope this doesn’t freak you out, but… I think maybe you and I… we need to get breakfast”
Perfect tension breaker in that scene.
This as a great episode highlighted with some equally great music.
I mean The National, Broken Social Scene and The Roots. It’s like the music director hijacked my iTunes library!
I’ve heard that Zach Gilford was to show up for 2 episodes. Is there one more left or they count as one the ending of the previous? I wish we would see him at the finale
That National song was used so beautifully. It’s rare when the music adds emotion to a scene, but that was the case as Julie and Matt said goodbye to each other.
My feeling is that the (to some degree) darker outcomes will be left with Epyck and Vince (perhaps not all bad, but bittersweet). I don’t think Coach would leave to avoid his problems, particularly since that’s what Julie was doing in Chicago. So now that the show has set up this internal crisis to resolve, I expect Coach to re-discover his passion for influencing young men and continue on at East Dillon.
Oh, and forgot to mention that the scene with Vince’s mom may be the best scene with her yet, where she got to play more than the stereotypical (recovering) drug addict, and instead exhibit her own personal gumption.
Two more things: though it’s not going to change any time soon, I’d wish writers would stop showing female characters being nauseated before revealing that they’re pregnant. Unfortunately it’s become a obvious foreshadowing device.
A great example of economy of writing is the scene when Tami tells Eric about Epyck coming over for dinner, and he says “Good.” The simple line and the emphatic delivery let the viewers know that Tami had kept Eric fully apprised of her project and that Eric (as always) strongly supported his wife, without having to have a lot of exposition about it.
I was super grateful for the scene between Vince and his mother both because it was tremendous in its own right and seemed to answer a charge that I’ve seen Alan (and others) level against Ornette – that he’s somehow nefarious. I’ve always thought that was unfair.
His “I won’t let you fall, son” has never seemed anything short of completely genuine. He’s just completely out of his element and depth in dealing with the recruiting process. As far as I can tell, he hasn’t had his hand out a la a Cecil Newton (though so what if he did, but that’s another discussion for another website…) he’s just intensely proud of his sun and perhaps understandably overenthusiastic in going about trying to secure him the best future.
Also to add to your comment, I think Ornette is actually excellent writing, and what people mistake is that Ornette is doing what a good father will do. Here is a man that has missed his son’s life; his son is successful, and has finally accepted Ornette. For Ornette this recruiting process is his way of trying to make up to his son, and prove to his son that he can be his father, and that letting him back into his life, is very appreciated. The problem is Ornette is completely clueless about recruiting, and his mistakes are very typical.
I think there was some ambiguity in the early going over what Ornette really wanted, but at this point it seems clear that he really does want his son to succeed, but he wants to be some part of that (whether or not that’s actually helpful), and he doesn’t know what he’s doing.
The issue, though, is how far he’s willing to go; I think he would have hit Coach tonight if Vince hadn’t restrained him, which would have been awful for everyone. He still thinks like a criminal, that’s his skill set.
Loved this episode, especially the end to see Luke start off shaky when given the opportunity on Senior Night, only to get get things together for the win. Also really thought it was great that they used that Ted Leo song “Woke Up In Chelsea” during the final game, it really added to the intensity of it all, without being distracting. FYI that whole scene is up at
I think Epyck’s last appearance is in this episode? Anywho, re: Tami and Epyck – I’ll say that first and foremost this whole storyline was created with the main intent of giving Tami something to do. I don’t think there’s any denying that. I’ll also say that I’d rather had seen Tami interact with one of the regulars – maybe Luke, who I thought was underutilized. Having said that, what I liked about this particular storyline is how, for the first time in the show’s history, they showed one of the Taylors failing to help one of the kids. While that is something that never actively bugged me, I guess I could say it’s something that was always in the back of my mind. As good intentions as they might have always had, they’re not infallible. And I think it was especially interesting to do it this season because of the precarious circumstances Tami found herself in in East Dillon. Much had been said (and shown) about how both Tami â€“ in her new position in this new school â€“ and these particular kids had it, so I think it was thematically fitting to do it when they did it.
about how BAD*
That photo reminds me of the painting of the servants holding umbrellas over a dancing couple that you see everywhere. However, Julie is without a dancing partner.
I continue to be impressed by Regina’s fine mannerism and way of speaking. She has the best grammar and diction of any west Texas recovering crack addict I’ve ever seen. I think she might have spent time at Bryn Mawr with Betty Draper.
Does anyone know the song, and singer, that closed the show?
“Runaway” by The National. Perfect accompaniment, I think.
I have not seen the last 4 episodes of FNL, so I don’t know how the Becky stripclub plot works out, but it is interesting how the show is riding that fine line of what it decides to show of the stripclub culture on broadcast TV.
The story of a club being short-staffed and asking young teenage girls to “help” out in a pinch is a common con to slowly start integrating young girls into the club lifestyle. The next thing that would happen in real life is that they will be short on dancers 1 day and they will get Becky drunk and get her to volunteer to go on stage. Eventually she will be able to do dances without getting drunk first. And in real life, the person doing the recruiting is usually more of a sleaze bag underneath than Mindy is. Eventually Becky will start to think of Luke as just another customer who has no money.
It will be interesting to see what direction Hollywood takes the plot compared to what would happen in real life.
Does Texas have laws about the age of servers? In PA, you have to be 18 to serve alcohol. They are obviously lax on checking the IDs of patrons, but hiring an employee is a different kettle of fish, since you have to file paperwork. I can’t see Mindy condoning Becky working there illegally on a permanent basis.
Yes. 18 to serve alcohol in Texas.
did anyone else hear Ornette come dangerously close to giving Vince the Iverson “we talkin’ ’bout practice” speech?
Yeah, had the exact same thought.
OK, underage Matt and Julie, drink your wine in Matt’s lovely apartment that he doesn’t share with anyone.
Surprised no one’s mentioned one of the show’s funniest lines ever — when Becky says, “Who loses their virginity in the back of a truck?” and all the strippers admit that they did the exact same thing.