‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘In the Bag’: Don’t fence me in

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “In the Bag,” in which Julie copes with Matt’s absence, Luke works too hard at the farm, Becky’s dad comes back into the picture, and Vince puts his trust in Coach (and vice versa). Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.
I knew about FNL; just didn’t make time for it. I also ignored the show for most of its original run on DirecTV, and now that it’s repeating on NBC, I’m amazed at its depth, nuance and unbelievable characters. This is why I like one-hour dramas, this is what most shows aspire to, but for various reasons, fall short. This show is brilliant.
Ok episode. My biggest quibble is Matt not calling Julie at all. I know his leaving town was a big step for him, but it doesn’t seem like something Matt would do.
I agree, think Matt would have called Julie. I loved Riggins getting a dog, seems to suit him. Haven’t quite connected with most of the new characters. Do like Landry’s new girl.
FNL season 4 is like The Wire kind of great. I can’t believe this is on network TV, especially NBC. I remember going into season 4 thinking that I was okay with making do without Smash and Street, but getting rid of Lyla, Tyra, and Saracen as well? How would the show survive such a radical shake up in the cast adding so many new faces? Now here I am maybe half way into season 4 and I find myself not missing those old favorites at all.
The typical network show would have had the entire football team show up to build the fence. I love that FNL keeps it real — high school kids would much rather go to a party than do manual labor.
Alan, can we get one little spoiler please? Does Angry Necklace Guy ever get a name?
What a great sewason this is turning out to be. I just adore this show. I don’t think this is spoiler-y because Alan has alluded to this in his Emmy posts- but I’m really looking forward to seeing the rest of the season. I haven’t a clue what’s in store, but I understand Tami is central.
I was surprised when I saw Beckys father. Was I the only one that thought she was of mixed race?
I just surprised to see my old dog (who died a couple of years ago) show up on FNL at the end. Another great episode.
Last week Chadddogg wrote: “This show does small, universal moments so perfectly — I think all of us have had our hearts broken by leaving a girlfriend/boyfriend for college, or leaving our parents, or having kids leave — and is such a great reminder of what drama can be, beyond the neverending medical/cop/lawyer shows out there.”
June 11, 2010 at 8:50PM EST
I couldn’t have said why I care about this show any better than that.
So sad that it’s one of the oh so few great family dramas to bite the dust after this last season.
I guess I’m the only one who thinks the show is slipping a little? Saracen’s departure, without so much as a phone call to Julie, was out of character, just too abrupt. Landry and The Hottest Girl In School, again? Dillon is a bigger and bigger city every week. The whole Tami and the Teacher thing was just lame, the great success and hero-worship of Principal Taylor doesn’t ring true, and you could see the drunken kiss coming a mile away. Solid stories around Coach and Riggins though
No, your not the only one. I too think it’s slipping. But it’s going to take a lot of slippage for me to feel like it’s not worth watching. In fact I know that couldn’t happen for me. Friday Night Lights won me over big time long ago, so I will watch it no matter what. Besides, there is not that much show left to see if the powers that be have their way and it’s not being picked up again next year. :(
One question I keep having, and it’s not directly related to this episode, but seeing Julie go up against West Dillon reminded me – don’t the redistricting rules apply both ways? You have to go to the school whose district you live in. The football players were bound by that – why isn’t Julie? Just because she chose to jump the fence the opposite way shouldn’t put her above the rules – in fact, I’d have expected Tami’s rivals to point that out. But nobody blinked an eye.
I believe that it has been established that children of school staff can go to their parent’s school. Thus Julie can choose.
I also think it is totally out of character for Matt to have left without calling Julie at all, not even once?
And it was totally realistic that Tinker was the only guy from the team to show up. Love it that they didn’t bring all the guys in, that would have seemed really fake.
This is sort of nitpick-y, but did anyone else wonder how Landry could be attending the Academic Smackdown practice (which Julie mentioned was right after school) and football practice (which I’m assuming is also right after school) at the same time? There are scenes where he is in the library and in the locker room. Maybe he has an evil twin and he’s the one who actually killed the guy in season 2?
I’ve always thought he looked like Matt Damon’s evil twin – or at least a bizzaro-world version of Damon…