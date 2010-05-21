‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘In the Skin of a Lion’: Open eyes, full slate, can’t sleep

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “In the Skin of a Lion,” in which Landry learns a new position, Coach tries to pay for new uniforms and Mrs. Coach has a crisis of (Julie’s) faith. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.
Buddy’s speech had to have been his best moment on the show. Loved it!
Luke’s house was probably in a different school district last season, hence different team. That would explain the slums of dillon we never saw also.
I don’t what opening title sequence the show had when it ran on DirecTV, but you could tell that the Lions had new uniforms because they were prominently shown in the montage.
I don’t see how Luke can be a freshman when he’s talking about getting a scholarship and getting out of Dillon. That would seem to imply that he’s a junior or a senior, wouldn’t it?
Can a high school have a girl kicker? I wouldn’t mind it, but somehow I doubt high schools would allow that, or that this show would do a Sweet Polly Oliver.
Honestly, I don’t find Vince appealing at all. Not terribly cute, not terribly charming, not remotely interesting, and he smacks of stereotypes so far. I miss Smash. Why is everyone so impressed with him? Was he tons better as Wallace?
YOU GO, BUDDY GARRITY! That was awesome.
Although I bought Buddy giving Eric the info on Luke last week, Buddy’s speech and Panther exit felt a bit forced this week. It seems like they could’ve taken a bit more time showing Buddy getting fed up with McCoy and his new position in the good ole boy network.
Love the scenes between the Taylors. By far the best depiction of a married couple on TV.
In the same vain as the “You a long way from home, boy” line sticking out, the whole conversation between Vince and his buddy on the b-ball court about race and “looking out for your own” seemed a little too on-the-nose. I have no doubt that a conversation like that might happen, but the way it played out was a little lame to me.
Woh plays the under armour rep?! Hes not credited, so I cant look it up
never mind, just took watching Parenthood: it’s Sam Jaeger