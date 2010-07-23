‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Injury List’: No good deed goes unpunished

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “Injury List,” in which Tami suffers unintended consequences from her meeting with Becky, Luke’s hip gets worse, Jess worries about Vince and Tim and Becky’s mom have a misunderstanding. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC (and also that the No Politics rule applies in the extreme with regards to this episode) – tell me what you thought.