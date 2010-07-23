‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Injury List’: No good deed goes unpunished

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “Injury List,” in which Tami suffers unintended consequences from her meeting with Becky, Luke’s hip gets worse, Jess worries about Vince and Tim and Becky’s mom have a misunderstanding. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC (and also that the No Politics rule applies in the extreme with regards to this episode) – tell me what you thought.
There was just way too many story lines all going on at once tonight. Its a show about football in a small Texas town, not Lost.
FNL is NOT about football. This episode illustrates that quite clearly.
I grew up in a small town that was mostly about football – on the surface. Underneath, there were many many storylines. Not as many as Lost, but I think the episode was a great one! Of course, Dillon does seem to be getting a lot bigger in population than we were initially led to believe. I think that the level of crime they are showing is a bit unlikely, but I like the storylines. I guess the expansion is preventing them from having to go too far out there with the previous characters and one-high-school/small town/few people limitations.
Hoo boy, quite the heavy episode. Only light part of it was Landrys mom asking Jess how she liked Obama. I thought it was pretty good nonetheless. I do question how the Lions can beat the Panthers now that Lukes hurt and Vince is in this rough state. Let’s see how Coach gets out of this one.
Oh, and as someone who used to write for a newspaper, calling someone that late is a huge no-no, even with a subject that hot button
Alan, have you ever asked the people behind the show about their decision to ignore the Landry murder storyline? I’d be interested to hear their justification for ignoring it, because the moment where Landry showed up at Tyra’s house in (I think) “There Goes the Neighborhood,” they haven’t even mentioned it.
We all love to ignore it, because it temporarily ruined the show. They jumped the shark, and I am sure they want to pretend it didn’t happen as badly as we want to forget that storyline ever existed. It’s like a bad one-night stand – not that I would know! ;)
I hope they are not putting Coach on a drinking issue storyline during the last season. This year he took a cab home once, had Tami drive him to his car, and this time asked Buddy to stay and drink with him to avoid home. I see foreshadowing, since Eric was never shown to get drunk in the past (except with Tami’s high school sweetheart to my great amusement)
I hope they don’t go that route either, but I did notice how Tami had a glass of white wine in front of her for most of the episode. I think it is just another way of being realistic about married couples: we drink at the end of the day!
Bettyd, I got the same vibe. As the Chekhov line goes, if a gun is introduced in the first act….
In my opinion, Tammy’s glass of wine was given significant focus in two shots. When Coach got home and learned of the day’s events he asked her what her plans were for the evening. She said she didn’t have any and he said “I’ll go get the wine” and rushes off. Hmmm – we’ve just been shown she has a big, full glass of white wine right in front of her.
Betty is right in mentioning the episode where he was too tipsy to drive home or remember where he’d parked his car.
Coach’s statement to Buddy that he wanted to stay made me think he wanted to drink more – not that he wanted to talk about the game.
We see Vince’s mom in rehab for street drugs and Luke misusing prescription painkillers. Perhaps they plan to take Taylors down the road of misusing alcohol.
IMO, it was like a lot of this year’s episodes – Interesting in its way and frustrating in different ways. On some stories, again, I might question how they wrote something.
But the story about Tami seemed so real and frustrated the living hell out of me about how Tami was treated. The review hit the primary part – Luke’s mother was so wrong but on an emotional level that could be understood, at least to a point. The woman in the meeting was on the extreme level, but frankly – I could see that happening.
I was back on a frustreated level over the way they wrote the show with Matt vs. Julie but I loved seeing him from his new sight. If he ever has more of an answer on how that happpened at any level, I’d like seeing that. I always thought the level of his complex grief over his father’s death but frustration on his father was in there, with an interesting, quiet play.
Jealous Cheryl – one I could see coming. The fate of Riggins…painful just on hints.
Any moments with Buddy I love. That prayer from the straight- forward Luke was dead on funny. But what happens with him, I so much wonder over.
I have to agree with the analysis of Landry vs. Vince – it was difficult not to compare the two even though I’d rather pretend the whole Landry killing a guy plot never happened. Would be interested to see if the writers had simply forgotten that Landry was a murderer, or that they found the comparison/social commentary too good to pass up, even if it did bring back memories of that bad subplot.
And then during the dinner scene, I couldn’t help but think if his father shouldn’t be a little more concerned seeing him with a new girlfriend (who he could also technically potentially kill for).
I just finished watching this weekâ€™s episode of â€œFriday Night Lightsâ€ and, more than ever, it is beyond my comprehension how this program is not going to win the Emmy for Best Drama. Of course, the reason Iâ€™m so sure is because it wasnâ€™t nominated. Obviously the ratings are the major reason (either that or the voters are both deaf and blind). Allowing ratings to have any influence is the equivalent of saying that Budweiser is the best beer, because they sell the most cans. Any serious beer drinker, who understands what the word â€œqualityâ€ means, would consider that a joke.
Consider this. They could put on 12 consecutive shows, each featuring a different character â€“ and each story would be compelling and moving. And they wouldnâ€™t even have to show 10 seconds of football (my guess is that the average episode includes less than two minutes).
If I were the director, writer or lighting director of that show I would be begging for more scenes featuring Madison Burge (Becky). She had a 15-second scene, very early in the show, in which she exhibited more acting ability than most members of AFTRA do in a lifetime. And then she did it again near the end of the show. I was about to add that she owns the screen when sheâ€™s on camera but so does Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, Taylor Kitsch, Michael Jordan, Taylor Gifford, Steve Harris, Aimee Teegarden, Jesse Plemons, Brad Leland, Matt Lauria and Jurnee Smolett. I havenâ€™t checked but if the casting director is not up for an Emmy, as well as the cinematographer, it would add to the existing travesty.
I loved this episode, didn’t feel the story was contrived in any way–except perhaps the shooting of Vince’s friend. Julie to me was right on, “I know everything about you, you’re my other half”, while Matt is just stumbling along, not able to articulate his reasoning or feelings well (not unlike many other males out there). I too sensed a crack in the Taylor’s marriage, they are not turning to each other, or at least Coach isn’t turning to Tami. I love Becky, hope they don’t minimize her character to eliminate any long-term abortion fallout.
Sorry, as an educator, I can tell you, the Tami story is complete BS. First of all, Luke’s mother has no legal right to violate Becky’s confidentiality on this issue and the school board would shoot her down on that basis alone. Since Becky had parental consent, there is literally NOTHING that anyone could say about her decision to abort, and it would violate pretty much everyone’s ethics to even be discussing it in a public forum. One single word from Cheryl would end the whole rigamarole instantly. Tami also would have lawyered up by this point if this were real life, and the whole case would be over with. This is a very contrived storyline.
I had similar complaints when Tami was made principal, since in order to be a principal you need to have a degree and certification in administration, and complete an internship. They do not just promote teachers and guidance counselors to those jobs.
This is what’s so frustrating about FNL: they get the characters right but the plot sometimes strains credibility in the most painful ways.
I agree about the confidentiality but not about Tammy being principal. A lot of counselors end up as principals because the course work is very similar and it’s not a lot of hours to add an admin certification.
I agree with Joe M. I’m not an educator, but I know that if someone’s mom brought up a complaint about the principal regarding a student that isn’t theirs, the school board wouldn’t listen to that parent. For some reason, that reminded me of the guy who sued on behalf of his daughter over the Pledge of Allegiance even though he didn’t have custody of her.
It was obvious who the 1 in the 5-1 vote was and that person was the one who called Luke’s mom. I hope it gets found out that she did this and gets fired.
I was grimacing whenever Luke got hit on the field. I was expecting him to get broken ribs.
Even though Calvin was a thug, he was Vince’s friend and it was heartbreaking to see Vince break down.
I thought *this* might be the episode of FNL that I’d be able to get through without tearing up … and then: Jess visiting Vince’s mother (Regina–thanks) and Becky telling Tim exactly what we viewers have come to believe about him over the course of four seasons. That Tim said nothing, had no reply, to Becky’s validatation (as he said almost nothing in response to Cheryl’s condemnation) was particularly poignant … and so in character.
To be completely uninsightful and unoriginal (i.e., to echo the posts that many others have made during Alan’s coverage of this show), one of the reasons I am so crazy about this show–despites horrid missteps like Landry the Killer, despite dodgy time-keeping, despite other slightly to more-than-slightly not-quite-right plot progressions–is that FNL dares to focus on overwhelmingly good and decent and likeable people … and still make them compelling and complicated and DRAMATIC. Another reason: Because it acknowledges a truth that we are encouraged to ignore in Aspirational America: that “good” people often draw lots that they do not deserve–lots that no degree of Oprah-tastic positive thinking will budge. Reason 3: Tami’s ever-present evening glasses of white wine. You and me both, girl.
does anyone else think that vince and jess are related? has that been brought up before? i get the feeling from the interaction with big mary and vince that he is his dad. that is the number one reason he is trying to keep him and jess apart. number two obviously being that vince doesnt have the best rep.
also, when jess was at landry’s house for dinner the parents made a comment about her mom that was met with dead air. and then later we see her with vinces mom…foreshadowing?
maybe a shot in the dark…
I’m moving to Dillon so I can get a job at EL FUEGO!!! Gotta love Buddy – he’s comedy gold in every scene.
(No) thanks to the weather, WNBC interrupted the show for storm reports. Off to nbc.com, where I was delighted to watch the show with no ads at all, not even short ones. Great for the viewer, but probably a bad omen for the show itself. We’re committed to season 5 on-air, right?
I love how Julie became a little Tami-like when she told Matt that she “suggest he go find what he’s missing” The use of “suggest” as Tami so often uses it, was just genius and subtle.