‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Keep Looking’: Texas luau forever?

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as I hand-wash your man-bra…
“How can I help you, son?” -Buddy
A lot of people need saving in “Keep Looking,” and a lot of people want to save them, but they either don’t know how or have to make a big compromise in order to do it.
Buddy has taken in the out-of-control Buddy Jr.(*) but has no idea how to get through to the kid and ultimately has to hope that the Garrity football gene is so powerful that Coach can fix him. Tami is still struggling to reach Epyck, and in the meantime is doing a lot of horse-trading to bring new teachers into the homework club. Mindy realizes how bad Becky has it at home, and even invites her to move back into Casa Riggins on a semi-permanent basis as a result. And Vince realizes that his grudge against his father is really only hurting his mom, and decides to let dad back into his life for Regina’s sake.
(*) Massive, massive kudos to the casting department for replacing the original Buddy Jr. with Jeff Rosick. No disrespect to the previous actor, who was never asked to do much, but the resemblance between Rosick and Brad Leland is just uncanny.
Because of that thematic unity, because of the performances – particularly by extended members of the “FNL” family in Brad Leland and Stacey Oristano – and because we only spent a few minutes on Julie and the TA, “Keep Looking” felt like the strongest chapter of what’s so far been an uneven final season of “FNL.”
Certainly, the Vince story remains the highlight, as Michael B. Jordan is able to shoulder whatever he’s given. And the episode’s closing moments gave us an added wrinkle, as Luke’s big and exciting trip to TMU turns out to be some kind of ploy(**) to get the TMU coaches into a room with Vince and no one else. Even though Vince is only a junior, this is the last year of the show, and the last chance to really deal with the college recruitment process. Street got paralyzed, Smash had to walk his way onto A&M after an injury, Saracen quit football after high school, and Riggins’ own recruitment story lasted all of five seconds. So there’s a lot of potential there to see the kind of temptations facing a kid like Vince who’s never had anything, and who wants so much to do the right thing, and also to create tension between Vince and Luke, who’s just as desperate to get the hell out of town.
(**) I don’t know much about the rules of high school recruiting, so I asked Chris Littmann from The Sporting News, whose “Keep Looking” review is here, and he in turn asked one of their high school recruiting experts, and he seemed to think there was nothing illegal about what happened there. Still, the way that sequence was filmed (particularly with the door closing after Vince entered into a roomful of TMU coaches), we were clearly meant to view this as something shady – or at least dishonest to poor Luke.
But beyond the Vince stuff, I found “Keep Looking” a good example of what ensemble shows often do late in their runs, where they start turning over big chunks of screen time to former bit players. Mindy was originally only here as Tyra’s sister, and then as Tim’s sister-in-law. But Tyra and Tim are gone, and she and Billy have gotten a bump up in importance, and I liked seeing her mama bear instincts overcome her distrust of the cute little high schooler living under their roof. We know from early Tyra stories that life at the Collette house was no picnic, and Mindy was no doubt witness to an ugly scene or three like the one Becky had to endure when she went home, and sad as it is, Casa Riggins probably is the best place for Becky right now, with that smiling picture of Tim watching over all of them until the real version gets out of prison and has to be taken care of by them.
Buddy’s been more prominent throughout the series than Mindy, but usually only in stories about the football team, or on occasion as Lyla’s father. This Buddy Jr. story feels like the writers trying for a do-over on the Santiago plot they abandoned after The Season That Didn’t Happen, and Leland was very good at showing Buddy’s frustration and impotence at not being able to get through to Buddy Jr.
Not everything’s clicking – again, there’s the Julia/TA affair, the Becky/Luke scene both ignores the big problem his family will have with her and also had him quoting a terrible subplot from “Studio 60” when he said “I’m coming for you,” and the only part of the Vince/Jess fight story I enjoyed was Kyle Chandler’s hilarious “exit, stage left” reaction to walking in on the middle of their earliest argument – but the season is starting to feel like it’s taking shape.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
the recruiting trip is exactly what happens. talking to one kid before the right date is illegal, but a team trip is legal.
i was one of the many that was given a tour of the weight room while the star running back was getting a (illegal) recruitment meeting with the head coach and boosters.
But this wasn’t presented as a team trip; it was presented as Luke’s trip where he got to bring some friends.
I’m not suggesting it was illegal. Others have said it wasn’t, and it’s not my area. But the way the show presented it – specifically, the way they chose to close the episode on the door closing behind Vince – suggests that the visit was not what it was presented to Luke as being, and that this is going to lead to some Luke/Vince issues down the road.
A common thing for “Big Time” College Football programs to do now is entertain and offer a borderline Sr. like Luke in order to help their chances of landing a “big fish” like Vince in the next recruiting class. Basically TMU is just using Luke to get a head start on recruiting Vince.
Well, if Luke gets a scholarship and a trip the hell out of Dillon out of this, I don’t know that he’ll mind too much. But if they’re just using him to befriend Vince, and have no intention of actually offering Luke a spot, then he’s not gonna be happy – and we’ll have to see how Vince reacts.
It’s not clear how “borderline” Luke is, though. On the one hand, he missed a few games on a 2-8 team with a hip injury. On the other, he somehow made all-state in spite of that, and he was such a well-regarded recruit that Buddy went to such extremes to keep him at West Dillon, that side of town freaked out when he had to transfer east, etc., etc.
For a while last season, the implication was that Luke and Vince were sharing the talent load for the Lions, and that even after Vince was officially named quarterback, Luke was as responsible for the team’s success as Vince. This year, though, it seems the show is treating Vince as the clear star.
Allan, I think it makes more sense than the way you presented it.
It has to do with the position they play – While Luke has talent as an RB in high-school level, I’m not sure the college scouts are going to be high on him, because they can easily find many other RBs who are more athletic, agile and stronger than him.
Vince, on the other hand, seems like a rear find – A very athletic and agile yet savvy QB and he has a great arm and no big ego.
I thought tonight’s episode was quite strong. Especially after the uneven one last week. I think this season will shape up just fine. However the Julie/TA thing is such a sad waste of time and storyline. Its too bad they couldn’t have done something better with Jules in college. Oh well. FNL ain’t always perfect but it is ALWAYS better than 90% of everything else on television.
Good call on the resemblance b/w Buddy and Buddy Jr. While the show was going on I remembered thinking to look to see if it was actually the actor’s son, but forgot to do so.
No sir I can guarantee Mr. Rosick is not Leland’s son.
Why was Jess smiling, when Billy so clearly stole her Tinker observation to pass off as his own?
Because it showed that someone on the team was taking her football knowledge seriously. We’ll see if this turns into some kind of football Cyrano thing, or if Billy’s a jerk about it, or if Jess winds up improbably moving up from equipment manager to junior assistant, but in the moment – in the midst of an episode where nobody seemed to be taking her passion seriously – that reaction made sense.
Chris Littmann’s name is misspelled. And that link to the Sporting News isn’t where the Friday Nights Lights stuff is — he’s got it on his blog here: [chrislittmann.wordpress.com] Nice big pics so I’ll be reading that as well as yours.
I’m enjoying this season a lot but I think it’s sort of mean of them to taunt us with a big old picture of Riggins. And I’m not loving the Vince stuff, except the scene with Coach, which made me cry and reminded me of Saracen’s bathtub scene it was so good…. It’s godawful what they are doing with Julie. She has nothing to do and the TA thing is just so dumb it makes me mad. Buddy’s son, the casting as people have said, is spot on.
Also, do you ever talk about the music — thought it was especially well done tonight. Loved the Son Volt….
Any one else really confused by Hastings being at TMU? When did Luke and Hastings relationship segue from drunken verbal attacks to someone he’d bring along on a recruitment trip?
That, my friend, is called “the power of football”… or TV
Favorite comedic scene:
Vince-These women gettin out of hand.
Coach Taylor: Get the hell out of my office.”
LOL, I freakin’ loved that.
Definite highlight.
Didn’t know Taylor’s relationship with TMU was so good after he quit his job there to return to the Panthers.
I liked to say that, in order to cut costs, they used TMU again because they already had the polo shirts and caps.
Coach worked at TMU during the season that never happened, therefore there is no rift between him and the TMU coaches. LOL.
I thought that was just a good, well-executed episode of FNL that moved the story forward, building on a number of nascent arcs that have been seeded in the first few episodes. I’m hoping for great payoffs, the kind we know this show can provide.
I may be naive, but I took the TMU interest in Luke as serious, particularly given Coach’s history there in his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stint as the QB coach there. I doubt that they would trash a relationship with a potential talent pipeline from Coach Taylor’s budding powerhouse by playing Luke like that for just a shot at Vince. From what we know of coach, he would not take very kindly to those kinds of shenanigans. In any case, could the TMU coaches have known for sure that Luke would bring Vince on the trip when they offered him the visit and the tickets? In any case, I’d like one good thing to happen for Luke — he (and we) deserve to see it, particularly in light of the coming train wreck that seems like once his parents find out about him and Becky (there is absolutely no way the writers don’t work the history in there at some point, though it’s been a bit baffling that it hasn’t come up at all to this point).
This episode also felt like it had a higher-than-normal number of comedic moments — including Buddy’s deeply-felt befuddlement that Buddy Jr. doesn’t even like football when it’s “in his blood”; the entire Vince/Jess/Coach exchange in the locker room; and Billy and Mindy marveling at their own status as role models. Good stuff.
And, once again, the Julie storyline needs to be resolved and resolved quickly. The cringe factor is off the charts at this point.
And, actually, in re-reading parts of Alan’s review, it’s clear to me now that the increase in comedic elements in this episode is 100% correlated to the increased screentime for Buddy and the Riggins family.
I don’t know that Luke’s parents would be so upset about him dating Becky (abstinence-only style, of course). It was pretty clear that the mom blamed Tami, and saw Becky more as someone who’d been led astray. Becky at least didn’t seem to feel hostility from her. I think they might look at a relationship as a chance to bring her back on track and redeem their son.
Alan — Can you or someone briefly explain why you refer to a previous season as The Season That Didn’t Happen?
Season 2 had so many implausibilities and out-of-character moments that many Friday Night Lights fans prefer to forget that it ever happened, and ignore any resulting continuity issues.
Uh, I thought it was also because it was the year of the writer’s strike and they had to cut it short and didn’t finish a lot of the story lines.
Little from Column A, little from Column B. It was a creative disaster AND the writers went on to ignore nearly every plotline they introduced in it.
Feel free to call me names for possibly citing something out of context but if you have no intention of actually watching Season 2 and don’t care about spoilers then I recommend you read Alan’s own reviews of “Leave No One Behind” and “May the Best Man Win”, which were the final two episodes of FNL Season 2.
In those reviews, Alan describes “Leave No One Behind” as “outstanding” and describes “May the Best Man Win” as “damn good.” His words. I completely agree with them. “Leave No One Behind” had the amazing scene with Coach and Saracen, which for me was important to understanding how that relationship developed in Seasons 3 and 4.
Here’s the link to Alan’s review of Season 2, Episode 11 (“Leave No One Behind”)
[sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Here’s the link to Alan’s review of Season 2, Episode 12 (“May the Best Man Win”): [sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Doesn’t sound quite as bad as some commenters at this website are implying, does it?
And in those reviews, MJ, I talked about how I actually felt frustrated seeing those last two episodes, because they spoke to what the show had been in season one, and what it had so frequently failed to be in season two. “Leave No One Behind” is the only episode from that season I really ever need to see again.
I agree that season 2 isn’t good and some arcs are “onetreehillish” but I save Tim story for that season, Jason growing up, and the Buddy moments, and… I don’t know how to say this… but I always wonder what happened between Lyla and the guy from the church … Alan, please, ask someone who can tell!!! Thank you!
;-)
I have one big question about season 2. Landry is referred to as having a murder plot line in this season. I have seen episodes of season 2 sporadically so I was wondering if the Landry murder plot line was only that he killed the man who raped Tyra. If he only killed the man who raped Tyra then I see that as Landry defending Tyra and he only hit him on the head with the pipe once and didn’t seem like it was all that hard. The way it is described it seems as if Landry planned out a whole set of murders all across Texas.
So once and for all can some one explain what happens to Landry in season 2?
That’s basically it, as I recall. I think he hits him from behind, and it’s not clearcut defense – but the real issue is that they hide it and try to cover up.
Landry hit the guy once from behind and knocked him down/out. The should have been good enough for them to get away or go back into the store to get help. It was when he nailed the guy for the 2nd time out of frustration, or retribution, and killed him that it started the motorboat towards the shark jump ramp. When Tara suggested they get rid of the body was when the boat went over said ramp.
Just got done with the episode. My impression on the recruiting trip is that they are in an illegal contact period for juniors, but not seniors. I’m not a recruiting expert by any means, but I do know contact with juniors is extremely limited compared to what a school can do with seniors, and I think this was quite clearly a ploy by the school to make face-to-face contact with Vince before other teams could (or are allowed to by the rules). They may indeed have some interest in Luke, but they sent him the extra tickets knowing he would bring Vince, and Vince is the bigger fish they want to catch.
Ok, so I got kind of curious and looked up the official rules.
Juniors – When recruiting players entering their junior year of high school, a coach can send recruiting materials in the mail beginning on Sept. 1 of that school year. Coaches are also allowed to make one phone call to the player between April 15 and May 31.
Seniors – Coaches are allowed to contact senior players one time per week after Sept.1 of the given year. Off-campus contact is allowed after July 1 and before the player’s senior season begins. In addition, official school visit are not allowed until after the first day of the player’s classes begins.
So that means the only contact the school could legally have with Vince was to send him letters (which is why we saw that scene with coach handing over all those intial contact letters once the season started). In the spring of his junior year, they are allowed to make contact, but just one phone call. He would not be able to take an official campus visit until class starts his senior year. Luke, as a senior, can take one phone call per week, and is allowed to start taking official visits to campuses. Thus, Luke was a ploy for TMU to make in-person contact with Vince before they were allowed. Not sure how the “bring six of your friends” angle would apply, since you think the NCAA would realize that coaches would use this as a tactic to contact underclassmen early.
Could someone please tell me if “Friday Night Lights” is going to show on regular programing? If so When?? What channel? We have Comcast. thank you, Lynz2727
It should be showing on NBC at a later date, but now sure when.
Could someone please tell me if “Friday Night Lights” is going to show on regular programing? If so When?? What channel? We have Comcast. thank you, Lynz2424
Write a comment…
seems like the usual pattern for fnl. they are starting to pull things together, so i will continue to give them the benefit of the doubt on some of the weird lose ends like luke/becks and their history, julie and the ta (think matt last year, it only made sense when you looked at the season as a whole, even tho it was really annoying), like the jess dad thing (which i have to admit, alan has me thinking like him, how come all this is no longer a burden on jess?)
i like where everything is headed. vince and luke were forced into friendship, that is very threatened now. becky and the riggins family has endless comedic potential (“and unfortunately we may be her best role models”). jess and her football knowledge, and the return of her dad. vince, his gang history, his dad/mom/drugs, illegal recruiting. luke, and his endless sad story (recruited not to play but as bait, maybe never getting the girl, who knows what else). and of course, the inevitable drama of the march to state
I’m really frustrated by Julie/TA. She didn’t go to Chicago and be with Saracen so she could find her own passion. So, of course, her storyline is about having sex with the douchiest douche in all of douchopolis. Really? This is a smart, interesting girl, and that’s all they can think of?
I don’t expect her to find her Chicago in her first semester, and I get that her storyline needs to consist of more than a series of campus club meetings, but this just a sad waste.
“the douchiest douche in all of douchopolis.”
You have a way with words, LOL
(and I completely agree)
I agree also. But FNL has a history of making the downright douchiest disappear, and if it makes you feel any better I heard a rumor that Landry makes a little midnight trip out from Rice and kills the TA when he’s not looking. (No, I don’t have the ability to pretend entire seasons do not exist.)
“I heard a rumor that Landry makes a little midnight trip out from Rice and kills the TA when he’s not looking. (No, I don’t have the ability to pretend entire seasons do not exist.)”
LOL….if that happens Season 2 retroactively justifies itself!