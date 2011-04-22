‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘On the Outside Looking In’: An epic of Epyck epicness?

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
“Friday Night Lights” season five continues, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I trade my pig for you…
“State.” -Coach
Once upon a time, “Friday Night Lights” was a show about the ultimate insiders. The Panthers were favorites to win State, and even after Jason Street’s injury had a lot of impressive talent. Though Coach Taylor was under pressure anytime he lost, he still had access to the best talent and facilities. Lyla was queen of Dillon High (despite somehow being a sophomore in the first season), Tim Riggins the guy everyone in town wanted to buy a drink for, etc.
With last year’s shift to East Dillon, “FNL” has become an outsider’s story, and that’s rarely been more overt than in an episode like this, with one story after another about characters who embody the title “On the Outside Looking In.”
The Lions want a better ranking (or a ranking, period), but don’t get it because East Dillon isn’t an establishment school. Tami wants to fit in with the East Dillon teachers but has to be pushed by Levi Burnwell into going to the happy hour. (And there, the achievement is less that she’s the life of the party than that she went at all.) Becky’s trying to fit in at the Riggins house, but Mindy wants no part of her or her short shorts. Julie feels very much alone at college. Jess feels left out of Vince’s life as a football player now that practice is back in session, and since she doesn’t want to be a traditional rally girl, whereas Vince’s actual rally girl tries to use the position to push Jess further outside.
Not all is despair, of course. Vince is being recruited by every top college football program in the country, despite having played only one season for an obscure 2-8 team(*). With that recruitment comes the promise of being able to take his mother out of their depressing life in the East Dillon projects. And in the interim, he gets to parlay his growing popularity into getting her a better job. Couple of really strong Michael B. Jordan scenes this week.
(*) More implausible: Vince getting letters from Alabama, USC and the like given his incredibly thin resume, or Luke being named All-State after being the second-best player on said 2-8 team, and one who didn’t even play in every game?
And – in the first goosebump-inducing moment(**) of the season so far – Eric decides his team has enough talent, and guts, that he can challenge them with a single word on the whiteboard.
(**) Though the goosebumps may have come in part from how much it echoes the scene in “Major League” where Jake Taylor declares that the only way to deal with an owner who wants the team to lose is to “win the whole f—ing thing.”
And knowing the way this show works (and that there’s no sixth season to worry about) I expect to see Eric’s prediction come true – to at least see the Lions play at State, if not win like the first Saracen Panthers team did. And that might be a nice final underdog moment for the series.
Some other thoughts:
• Speaking outsiders trying to get in, Becky was an outsider to the narrative for most of season four, interacting only with Tim and, briefly, Luke and Tami. (And even there, the abortion story quickly became more about Tami than her.) Now she’s living with Billy and Mindy, and she’s more integrated into the high school scenes as she volunteers to be a rally girl. I’m actually a little disappointed that Luke traded his pig to get her away from Tinker, because I want more Tinker, and because I thought it would be interesting to have Becky being attached to a non-love interest.
• Also, given the struggles of the family farm, how exactly did Luke explain the loss of a pig to his folks? And was I the only one waiting for Mr. or Mrs. Cafferty to come out and find the young lady who aborted their grandchild escorting their drunken son home?
• As I asked last week, what happened to Jess’ role as captain of the fledgling East Dillon cheer squad? That was her way of feeling connected to the team, and we haven’t gotten an explanation for why she’s not doing it.
• Liked the little contrast of Billy and then Eric dealing with Hastings taking his helmet off. Billy demands respect without having earned it, whereas Eric simply gets it because of how he carries himself.
• The “FNL” season that didn’t really happen estalished that Julie wasn’t immune to the charms of a young and handsome teacher type, so almost from the moment the TA was introduced, I began trying to calculate the over on when she’s going to hook up with him.
• While Landry gets to go to a real school in Rice, Julie becomes another alum of the Dillon school system going to a fictional college in Burleson University, presumably in Burleson, TX. Kind of surprising she’d want to stay in Texas, given how eager she was to get away, but it definitely makes it easier for her to come back and visit frequently. Right now, though, her scenes feel as awkwardly-inserted as a bunch of the pre-“The Son” Saracen stories from last year.
• Like the show’s directors and editors, I just love looking little Gracie, here seen asking for some mac ‘n cheese.
• I’m again surprised that at no point in the subplot about Luke’s hit on the Kroft quarterback did anyone bring up Jason Street’s crippling injury. I thought for sure someone on that panel would have tried throwing that back in Eric’s face to get him to shut up, even though neither hit was actually illegal.
• Still not really digging Tami’s interactions with the East Dillon teachers (she’s not that naive), but I liked how she’s slowly but surely getting through to Epyck, and I loved Connie Britton’s delivery of, “Oh, no. That is our daughter’s bed. Are you crazy?”
What did everybody else think?
I’m not sure Vince getting letters from all of those big time schools (Geaux Tigers!) is really all that big of a deal at this point. My understanding is that those schools send a letter to anyone halfway decent, just to get on their radar in case they end up being a really good player. So my implausibility vote goes to Luke being named all state.
Yeah, a recruiter back in either season 1 or season 2 said something to Smash like “everyone who can run straight and throw a ball gets these letters,” so I don’t have a tough time buying it. They are letters of recruitment, just interest.
Scott Pilgrim tagline reference?
There are about 15 different all-state teams and some of them go four deep. Maybe Luke is like the Denton News-Journal 4th team all-state. :)
As to Jess not being on the cheer squad, I just chalked it up to her increased responsibilities taking care of her brothers. Sure, she can get out for the occasional house party; but cheering would require a time commitment every day when she’d likely either be working at the restaurant or attempting to mother her brothers.
Agreed. I thought the explanation came last week when she said something along the lines of “I have to watch my brothers on Friday nights”. I assumed normally her father would be at the games watching the boys while she’d be cheerleading..
As far as the implausibility goes…
Vince getting letters from all the big schools is very realistic because one of the recruiting categories that schools (especially the big ones) keep an eye on is “athlete.” It basically means that the player might play another position in the future. Vince might make a good safety or something. I could see him being highly rated in that category.
As for Luke being All State, besides the comment about those teams sometimes going four deep, we have to remember his past. Luke was previously a highly touted Panther. Therefore, the press already knew his name. The press only knows so many names for those votes. That, in combination with Luke’s likely crazy averages for the games he played due to his being their entire offense, would explain the All State tag.
Also, while we’re on football, strictly speaking, Luke’s hit isn’t quite clean. He leaves his feet to make the block. That used to be “clean football” but has recently been condemned as unnecessary and named “launching.” Still, he didn’t lead with his helmet like the guy in the meeting said. That part made no sense.
interesting no one has mentioned the vince getting his meal paid for and a job for his under qualified mom by a texas tech booster (keep those guns up)
With everything thats gone on the past couple years in the ncaa ranks it’s not a shock to see them go there and I’ll be interested to see where they take it.
“With everything thats gone on the past couple years in the ncaa ranks it’s not a shock to see them go there and I’ll be interested to see where they take it.”
I didn’t realize that was a Texas Tech reference — I thought it was just referring to his “guns,” as in biceps and/or throwing arm. I wonder if Tommy Tuberville will show up this year talking about pirates while pumping gas.
In any case, I feel like the episode set up a whole “Vince’s gets overwhelmed by the dark side of fame” arc for the season, including the thoughts I had below about a possible path for his recruitment.
GuyITC, I totally agree with you about the hit by Luke. They can play up the “conspiracy against the outsider” angle all they want, but it probably WAS an illegal hit.
I’m going to re-post here what i wrote last week, and hope that some of the more football-minded can comment: “The Jason Street thought immediately came to mind for me, too, but something about it has been been driving me nuts all weekend. Wouldn’t Luke’s hit on that QB have been a major penalty? He didn’t just leave his feet, but launched himself into the opposing player. I don’t know what it’s like in HS football, but I’m pretty sure that a hit like that in the NFL these days is an immediate fine and multi-game suspension.”
Great, great scene at the end. No one on TV right now gives you “chill scenes” like FNL.
I think the writers might be using two situations that seem “too easy” to set up complicated scenarios down the road. Luke and Becky’s interaction here seemed too easy after their past drama, but you know complications will arise, particularly given the history with the parents (and particularly given that it involves Luke, the new Matt Saracen-like martyr of this show who never, ever, ever catches a break … as we saw once again this week with the suspension). And with Vince’s recruitment, I echo other commenters who say these initial letters are sent to hundreds of players by each team and do not mean scholarships are “in the bag” by any means. I have a feeling Vince’s naivete about the whole recruiting process (“where do you want to live, mom?”) will come back to bite him big-time and lead to some type of disappointment. And, in terms of the implausibility of Vince received said letters, I feel that a partial explanation is that Eric Taylor’s reputation for developing players might have something to do with the notice his players receive (though it’s not enough to get his team ranking anymore).
On a side note, I was a bit disappointed that the opening credits showed some scenes from the upcoming season and contained a tiny bit of a spoiler (which I won’t name to stay within Alan’s rules).
And … I’m getting very sick of storylines with Julie and men who are too old for her. In addition to the teacher from the season-that-shall-not-be-named, we also had Habitat for Humanity man last year.
And that non-existent season also featured her crushing on The Swede, who was also older, albeit not in a power position like these other guys.
I skip the opening credits by maybe PY means “…some scenes from THIS upcoming season…” While they of course show b-roll filler scenes from the full season, I doubt they would include spoiler.
“While they of course show b-roll filler scenes from the full season, I doubt they would include spoiler.”
Hm … well, take a look-see first and then tell me what you think.
Also, the whole “Julie and older men” idea reminded me of something I thought during the episode. Julie really has problems making friends her own age. We saw it in Dillon (Tyra was the only ongoing female friendship, and she was older), and we see it now.
Very last thought that I just need to share … when Luke and Becky had the whole “trading a pig to TInker for Becky” exchange, I thought “the pig” referred to Tinker’s assigned rally girl. I thought referring to a girl as “the pig” felt fairly cruel for this show. I’m glad Alan cleared that up for me.
Re: spoiler in the opening credits — Then there was NBC’s preview of future episodes after the end of the first episode they aired. It practically gave away the whole season. NBC really sucks when it comes to this type of thing.
Tinker! I want more Tinker, that’s for sure. He might be a good ‘replacement’ for comic relief Landry. (hmm, btw, why didn’t Tinker say goodbye to Landry? They were pretty good buds.)
As for Julie and the TA, if she takes Tami’s opinion and take Econ, then I don’t think there’s any wrong with dating a TA (who’s not TAing in your class). He’s only a few years older. But either way, it is not only awkward but also a bit mundane for the show to have to cut to Julie go through the generic tv college freshman experience (roommate has a boy in her room! She can’t make friends! She calls home because she can’t make friends! She likes her TA! etc) It’s not like the scenes are bad or anything, but it’s not very interesting either.
I really liked the scene with the Coach and Mac (? I forget his name. The coach assistant who used to work with Coach on Panters). I’m amazed how Kyle Chandler can act and emote through a baseball cap and giant sunglasses hiding his face.
I do with the show could have more continuity (in terms of the dropped plots like Jess and her cheerleading/dancing, the crazy mixup with which grade people are supposed to be in, the weird transition of East Dillon being a new school to being one that’s been there for years, etc etc) but then again, that type of continuity has never been a strong suit of FNL, like ever, so I’ve learned not to think about it too much.
I thought the scene with Mac was great to see how they still had that connection. Also, how interesting is it that Coach just comes to Dillon, and the show doesn’t feel the need to even show JD or Wade?
No mention of the McCoys so far… will the Panthers be a storyline at all this year? Perhaps they’re saving that for the one episode where they do play the Panthers.
Also… I guess it can’t be used anymore, but I miss Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose. The Lions need to come up with some other awesome saying (something better than the chant Vince did in the finale).
Concerning the McCoys, my guess would be that once(?) JD graduated his father would have focused on whichever college he ended up at.
Wade might have been fired and replaced by Mac when he failed to make the playoffs last season
Not that it really matters, but I believe her name is spelled Epyck.
Jess and no cheerleading makes perfect sense, given the father out of town issue. What I thought made no sense was Jess getting into the whole beer bong competition. She is a very strong, self confident person. She wouldnt go there. As for Tinker and the pig, I assumed the trade was really in jest. Where exactly would Tinker put a pig? The Julie stuff is irritating, but I believe in the writers and assume something Matt-esque will make her constant time on these episodes somewhat relevant. I think Tami is that naive. She thought she could stop the scoreboard, thought she could save Eric’s job, thought she could save her own by not caving in. She is very self-righteous. They should have gotten Coach Leach to play the booster (channel your inner Pirate!). Interesting with Mindy and Becks. Becky’s reaction that someone might actually care where she goes and what she does. Of course, sooner or later, Mindy will lose it on her (I read us magazine, I know about Nanny’s or something to that effect, great line, followed by theres a fox in my hen house). Couple last thoughts, yes, I thought Luke’s mom was going to come outside to, that would have been epyck. Luke’s hit would have been more vicious if he drove through the player with his legs. More Tinker and More Billy/Mindy PLEASE
leach wouldn’t want anything to do with tech :)
Alan, as far as Luke having been All-State last season, I agree with your skepticism, but I took the scene as Vince hyping Luke up to the hardware store owner picking up hiw lunch tab. Meaning, I don’t think Luke was All-State, I think Vince was just saying that.
“Tami wants to fit in with the East Dillon teachers but has to be pushed by Levi Stubbs into going to the happy hour.”
Who is Levi Stubbs (besides the former lead singer of the Four Tops)?
Heh. Brain freeze. The East Dillon principal is Levi Burnwell.
this is like the first episode in a while to remind me of season 1. the episode was really strong for me. though i haven’t a clue about football, i love the scenes with coach and his staff talking. thought the tammi storyline was great, as everyone has been in a postion like that on a night out.
I think Epic is played by the same actress who plays the sister of that kid who shot Combo on Breaking Bad.
You are right. Emily Rios is also a semi-regular in the excellent “Men of a Certain Age.”
I”m going to say they didn’t bring up Jason Street’s injury due to the fact that the player hit was not injured in that manner. In fact, I don’t recall them saying he suffered from any sort of major injury.
There’s only so much they can fit in 13 episodes, when they’re still trying to do Season 1 22 episode storytelling, so that’s why so many holes, contradictions, etc. And it’s nothing new, as we’ve been seeing this since Season 3.
I still love FNL, but cutting it down to 13 episodes has never done the show any justice. We only get “moments” and not a “season” as in Season 1.
Did Wade get fired? If he didn’t I’m sure Eric’s trip to Herrmann Field could have been milked for some gloating that we didn’t get post-Panthers-Lions game last year. It would make sense considering they missed the playoffs, I bet Joe wouldn’t even want to save him from the axe given the humiliation he suffered.
If he did, it looks like Mac finally got the promotion, which would be surprising. Would any school give Mac McGill a head coaching job after his racist remarks in season 1?
I’m not sure I buy any storyline where Julie doesn’t make friends quickly in College. How many Hot, Female, Loner girls have you met in your life?
I think the continuity problem with East Dillon High has to deal with the fact that this show is very uncomfortable with race,and dealing with it. A great example is Luke and Vince at the restaurant with the booster. Luke seemed very disappointed that he was unknown, and this guy is fawning over Vince, who is the other half of their offensive tandem. I think the truth is East Dillon reminds me a lot of some High schools in my area, they were powerhouses academically and athletically, because they were the only choice for kids of a certain color, and then when the more funded schools had access to their kids these schools suffered not only in enrollment but most of them folded, and now they have been reopened because the other schools feel overcrowded. So you a weird dichotomy of an old alumni base who remember the good glory days, and feel cheated and slighted that their schools failed, and now even though the new school has new people, they still seem to carry that feeling, and badge of second class citizens, and that is the true continuity problem.
obviously re-starting this whole luke/all-state thing since im getting to this show just now (no directv, disc 1 of the dvd clogged up in a line of netflix).
as someone who covers hs football in texas, the all-state team is done like this: certain people send in nominations, generally aggregated to an area. so like even though x number of people cover football in dillon, 1 person will send all the noms in, obviously though its a collective decision.
then, each paper in texas gets a vote. since at best you get to watch 1 district, the other 31 are basically foreign. so the votes are essentially: picking your own guys, stats, reputation, team record. no other way to do it, games arent on tv.
so with that, someone like luke, who didnt even play a full season and was on a 2-8 team, would not really garner enough attention for anything outside of an honorable mention, which i think you can get if 2 or 3 people vote for you.
but this is not the first thing the show has gotten wrong about texas football (most blatant the thanksgiving dillon/east dillon game that takes place during a week that is the third round of the playoffs).
however, they are generally small things that dont get in the way of what is a great drama.
also: julie taylor would have 90000 dudes all over her at college and would NOT be lonely. at all.
Looking at implausibility, I’d agree with fellow commenters that Julie not getting any attention following class is nonsense. A girl that looks like her is getting attention from every guy in the class, and the frat boy just taking notes would have put up a better effort for her too.
Now that that’s out of the way, solid first two episodes of the season so far, can’t wait to watch the rest finally via NBC
Does anyone else think it’s unlikely that a freshman girl that looks like Julie Taylor would have trouble meeting people? I’m sorry, but I’m pretty sure college guys would be all over her without her having to flirt with the dorky TA.
I am thinking that because of Jess’s father franchising his restaraunt and being gone, that she had to be home more often to look after the kids and help at the restaraunt in town. Thus, that would be a deductible reason for her not on the Cheer Squad. Not sure I really NEED an explanation, but I am just going to go with that.