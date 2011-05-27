‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Perfect Record’: Bitter rivals

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights”Â was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, IÂ will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as I host a morale-building barbecue…
“Don’t feel like celebrating tonight.” -Coach Crowley
Early in “Perfect Record,” Coach gives our old friend Jason Street a list of all the perfect things in his life, and while we know he’s embellishing at least the Julie part of it, that speech – and the one Vince gives Jess about how swell things are going with Ornette – is the sort a character delivers right before his life starts to turn into something very imperfect.
So, yes, the Lions are undefeated, Eric is a magazine cover subject, is being pursued for college coaching jobs (head coach this time), and in a little over a year he’s brought the East DIllon football culture back from the dead. He has the beautiful wife, the daughters, and a backyard big enough to host a 300-person barbecue.
And so, yes, Vince is being pursued by half the college football powers in America, his mother is both sober and happy, his daddy is back home and looking out for his son again, he has the beautiful, football-loving girlfriend and a half a town that worships him.
But bad times are coming, clearly, and the trouble starts right here as the Lions are rolling over the once-mighty West Dillon Panthers – and most of the badness comes out of the same things that have been so good for a while.
Though the Lions are proud and powerful, they’re also embracing a style of cocky, head-hunting football that isn’t the sort of thing Eric Taylor has ever wanted to represent, nor some of his assistants.(*) We knew Vince came to the team because of his criminal record, but it turns out that several key players – even gentle, joking Tinker, who sounds not at all like himself when he taunts the defeated Panthers at game’s end – have also been arrested a time or three. And the better the Lions do as an outlaw outfit, the bigger the bullseye gets on all of his players.
(*) I thought the moment where Crowley told blood-thirsty Billy that he didn’t want to hear from him would have been great if Crowley hadn’t joined in with the rest of the coaching staff in being giddy about the Kingdom win while Eric was feeling uncomfortable about the dirty play.
And then there’s the matter of the man playing the devil on Vince’s shoulder to Eric’s angel. What I like about the writing of Ornette is that he sees himself as a hero in this story – and so does Vince. He’s not trying to sabotage his son’s football career, but rather believes he’s protecting him, the same way he did when young Vince climbed the big tree in Carroll Park. (And Vince’s reaction to that story shows just how desperate he is for his father to be his father again. A very lovely scene between Michael B. Jordan and Cress Williams.) He looks at Eric and sees some white outsider who doesn’t really know or care about his son – who’s stifling his creativity and chance to impress scouts – when we know that Eric knows a hell of a lot more about the college game, and the trouble Vince could get in for recruiting violations, than Ornette does. When Ornette was in prison, Eric was the closest thing Vince had to a father, and though they’ve never become as close as Eric was with Street, Vince is still being asked to choose between father figures – and until or unless Ornette screws up in a way that 17-year-old Vince can understand, no way is Eric Taylor winning that fight.
In addition to the Carroll Park story, I really liked Eric and Ornette’s conversation at the team barbecue, where Ornette finally drops the pretense that he’s going to let Eric call the shots. Ornette claims to remember their conversation at the Kingdom hotel differently than we do, and Eric – in that polite-but-barbed way that Kyle Chandler always plays so well – asks, “Would you do me the honor of informing me how you do remember it?” Fantastic, tense showdown moment.
Though I imagine Jason Katims will give most of the characters some kind of happy ending by the time we reach episode 13 – maybe some scholarships for Vince and Luke, either a college job for Eric or him embracing a life in high school, Julie figuring out her destiny, etc. – it feels like the path to those happy endings is going to be a difficult one. And the tougher life in Dillon gets, the better “Friday Night Lights” tends to be.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ Holy cow was Connie Britton good in the scene where Tami realized she was talking to Derek. You could almost see the bile rising in her throat even as she kept herself from telling the jerk off. It’s interesting, though, that she insists on not reporting him to the administration, which would lead to bad news for Derek. Even if Tami feels Julie needs to take responsibility for her end of things, shouldn’t the next Julie be protected from this sleaze?
â€¢ I wasn’t expecting to see Scott Porter back until around the finale, so it was a pleasant surprise to get a lot of Jason Street in this one. A few random thoughts: first, Porter looked every bit his age (just as he does on “The Good Wife”), and I guess the show is finally embracing that and just acting like a 22-year-old kid with a GED would be a full-fledged sports agent. Second, I like that even though he’s loyal to Eric, he’s also still loyal to Panthers football. It would have rang false if every single Panthers alum immediately started wearing the red, white and black, and Street was a star on the Panthers even before Eric was the head coach. Third, the photos on NBC’s press site for this episode included a shot of Jason and Buddy eating together at the barbecue, which I imagine was a scene that wound up on the cutting room floor. A shame, given their history. And fourth, Street’s married to the waitress. Nice.Â
â€¢ What happened to the McCoys and Wade Aikman? Joe’s not running the booster meeting, the only Panthers star that’s talked about is the big receiver who gets laid out by Luke, and the only coach we see on the sidelines is Mac. Is the idea supposed to be that the McCoys left town in a hurry after the humiliating defeat to the Lions, and took their pet coach with them? Or are we to assume that all three are still there, and none of them just wound up on camera? Because whatever his attitude problem was, JD was sold as the kind of QB talent who’d be able to put more than 7 points on the board, even against the fierce Luke-led Lions defense.
â€¢ The Luke/Becky subplot was pretty predictable, but Billy’s presence within it was amusing, and the training methods (fender-benching!) seemed very much like the sorts of things Mickey made Rocky Balboa do. (I was surprised he didn’t make Luke chase a chicken.) I’m hoping that there’s some kind of payoff to Luke shining on a night when so many scouts were in the stands to watch Vince.
â€¢ Loved the scene where Tami falls asleep in Eric’s arms as he pays her various whispered compliments and kisses her after each one. That’s a man who knows how to treat his special lady right.
What did everybody else think?
I was wondering about the McCoy boys as well. Hopefully we find out later.
I think we had a different take on Street on the sideline. My problem with it was two-fold. 1. Sure Eric wasn’t the head coach the whole time, but he was his QB coach and the way he was treated, I’d think Jason would at least consider changing allegiances. 2. If it was established he’d be pro-W.D., why would he be welcomed at an E.D. practice the week of the game — in a jersey, no less!?
Also, there needs to be a Twitter account that just spews Billy Riggins motivational quotes, life tips and love lessons. We have so much to learn from the man who brought us Fender-Benching!
As I wrote in my post, I think we often only associate the great FNL moments with the cheery, happy ones that give us goosebumps, but tonight, when things go wrong, they flexed that they can write dark pretty damn well, too.
Final thought: You are dead on in your lead talking about the setup in this one. “OOOH LOOK HOW PERFECT EVERYTHING IS!” Yeah, you know who else gave a cathartic speech like that? Bodie.
Loved the episode — McCoy/Aikman logistics aside — and can’t wait for the back half of the season to start in January.
Write a comment…JD was listed in the closing credits, so he was there somewhere. But I wondered how Mac got to be coaching the Panthers, too.
It seems likely that if Coach Taylor was fired after losing in the State Championship game, that Coach Aikman would probably also get fired when he lost to the previously pathetic Lions AND didn’t even make the playoffs.
It does strain belief a little though that the Lions have managed to outclass the Panthers so completely and after just one year.
This was my favorite episode cine The Son, yes a heady statement, but I loved all the subtle stuff going on. You talked about Connie Britton in the scene with the TA, but that last scene with Kyle Chandler eyeballing Vince and his dad with the booster guy, was great.
They are doing this series proud with how well it is starting to gel in its last year.
it looks like the vince/dad recruiting storyline could play out like the whole saga with cam newton and his dad.
sets up the rest of the season really well.
vince/jess/coach/dad – jess is the lynch pin. does she call vince out, tell him he could blow everything, and listen to coach? if she does, does vince choose dad over jess? or does he realize he is choosing a man he hardly knows, over people who have been with him through thick and thin
luke – could he break the saracen / eeyore bad news at every corner thing and get a scholarship?
billy – something bad is coming. he is doing well, wifey is happy, he’s helping luke. there’s an uh oh somewhere. does billy end up in an embrace with becky – jeopardizing his marriage, and screwing up luke (true to the saracen/eeyore nature of the writing)
coach – its too cliche to leave to go coach college, but maybe thats what happens. team gets to state, word leaks he is leaving, vince probably on the outs with his dad feels abandoned.
julie – who cares. go to college. go to chicago. go to europe. but please go.
jess – will she become a major character, or just continue being someone for michael b jordan to play off.
this episode, couple things rang false was street wearing panther gear at east practice. nobody razzed him about it? arent they all hating the panthers for the wikileaks? also, up big, and players taking unsportsman like penatlies, and coach doesnt bench them? final play, coach doesnt call time out when vince audibles?
i know someone else said this too, but the vince/dad thing is heading down the same road as cam newton
Seems like the Lions are acting like the 1980s Miami Hurricanes.
@mgrabois: unless the powers that be decided to change actors, the J.D. in the credits was not JD McCoy. Given that a different quarterback was playing, it would seem that the McCoys have left town.
I also liked that Jason Street was celebrated by his former team, illustrating how deep sporting tradition runs for Texas high school football.
I thought it was odd that Billy apparently has spare time to train Luke (shouldn’t he be working really hard in his garage to keep up those land payments as well as taking care of his family?), but loved how he had his child strapped on his chest during one of the workouts. And, well, it would be a sign of the apocalypse if Billy remained sensible throughout the season; he was due to start giving some bum advice/letting his macho side overtake reason.
Another note: it would an interesting parallel to the movie if Eric would leave, and one of the last scenes was the new coach preparing for the new season. The movie sent the message that win or loes, the program — and tradition — continues on. With a similar scene to end the series, it would show that the tradition runs deeper than Eric, and would continue on. If coach Taylor does leave, then it would be nice for the last scene of the series to essentially be the same as the one that ended season three: Eric embarking upon the next phase, entering his new professional home.
I thought this was only an okay episode — too much dramz und drang. not loving the vince and his dad thing.
the stuff with billy, i felt riggs all the way through that. and when matt lauria was like, that’s nasty, and asked what the plant was as he was pulling it out of his mouth, gushing green gook, well, i’m still laughing uncontrollably. i know riggs is coming back but billy (to me) really shone in this episode. wasn’t the only thing going down like cod liver oil. oh and please give jurnee smollett something to do beyond a stupid triangulation thing with vince and the coach and having her run around awkwardly about a reference. gads. she’s so much better than this. (+ congrats to jurnee on getting married!)
Is Billy Riggins being set up to take over the Lions if Coach leaves for college at series end?
The missing McCoys really stood out for me as well. I know we’re supposed to focus on East Dillon now, but we spent a lot of time at Dillon High so it’s hard to pretend they are just a hated, faceless rival now.
I can’t figure out what we are supposed to think about the Derek character. In my book he’s a creep who preys on young girls just starting college, but it seems like we are supposed to find him a sympathetic character.
Is it just me or is Vince’s dad as doomed as a red shirted ensign on Star Trek?
Slamming Sammy referred to Mac as the head coach of the Panthers so Wade Aikman must be gone altogether.
“Things seem perfect for Eric and Vince” – every episode of Entourage.
Also, completely unrelated to this discussion (sorry): can I start watching Justified at the beginning of Season 2, or do I need to start at Season 1?
NBC watcher of FNL. I wince with every scene of Vince and his dad. Going to go bad soon, feel it in my bones.
Tami handled the Derek moment well, so much Mama Bear potential there. But Julie is not her little girl anymore. Needs to navigate these waters for herself. Tami kept the focus on the academic side where she could have some impact.
Billy Riggins is going to screw up somehow someway. The Riggins boys always do and they are always surprised.
Nice surprise seeing Street. When Vince took out a player in the game I remembered the horror of that injury.
Jess needs a glimmer of a storyline, but she was also a member of The Defenders cast and I wonder about the timing on those two endeavors.
Love this show, savoring every piece of the final season. Some of the disconnects I figure were decisions made for cost of production reasons. Not paying the McCoys anymore, not really tapping in to Panthers except for this one game. It is all Lions now, all the time.
Props for the Baylor and Art Briles shoutouts.
Baylor, c/o 2000. Sic Em, Bears.