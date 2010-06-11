‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Stay’: Do think twice

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “Stay,” a focus on two Dillon alums, as Lyla links back up with Riggins and Saracen continues to struggle with his grief and the direction of his life. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.