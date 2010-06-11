‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Stay’: Do think twice

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “Stay,” a focus on two Dillon alums, as Lyla links back up with Riggins and Saracen continues to struggle with his grief and the direction of his life. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.
Quick pre-watching comment: thank Jeebus for TiVo, because even though the Stanley Cup Finals ended earlier this week, I was under the impression that NBC would NOT be showing Friday Night Lights in its place. Glad to see that it’s on, but hopefully, no one forgets to watch.
Alan, any thoughts on Zach Gilford submitting himself to the Emmys under the “guest performer” category (presumably for “The Son”), as you Tweeted. Savvy or sketchy? I’m personally all for it if it increases the chances of the show (and Gilford) being recognized. And, if you follow the progression of the show, he truly is a guest star this season, not a full regular.
Loved Tim’s moment at the end with Becky, where so much subtext was going on. Her talking on and on, both in terms of trying to get Tim to fall in love with her in a sense, but also in a way talking herself into Luke. Tim listening to her talk of soulmates, and having it dawn on him that Lyla really was his soulmate. Tim turning to Becky and saying “shut up,” then seeing the momentary hurt in her eyes, and adding “please.” Just a beautiful scene.
This show does small, universal moments so perfectly — I think all of us have had our hearts broken by leaving a girlfriend/boyfriend for college, or leaving our parents, or having kids leave — and is such a great reminder of what drama can be, beyond the neverending medical/cop/lawyer shows out there.
PY: I don’t remember where in the Great Internet I read it, but my understanding is that they’ve changed the rules so that “Guest Star” vs. normal cast member, for Emmy purposes, depends solely on the actual billing during the show. So Gilford could only be up for Guest, since he’s not in the main credits, only the per-episode credits.
Other point: “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” is a great, great song, but not right for Matt’s departure. “I’m not saying you treated me unkind…you just kind of wasted my precious time”? Really? Far too bitter towards the people he’s leaving.
I can see that, but the “wasted my precious time” part applies to the semester that he’ll fall behind as a result of staying in Dillon.
I hated the ending of this episode. It didn’t feel right that Matt would leave on such bad terms with Julie and essentially abandon his grandmother – his main reason for staying in Dillon according to the Tomorrow Blues ep – without even saying good-bye. It was just so out of character.
The Lyla/Tim subplot did seem a little superfluous except that I don’t buy that Lyla could come back to Dillon without seeing Tim. They have that kind of relationship – she’s drawn to him even though she knows she shouldn’t be.
I will say, though, that probably any episode would be a bit of a come down after last week’s The Son.
I don’t think Matt abandoned his grandmother. Now that his mother is there to provide some stability, he probably felt that he wasn’t absolutely needed to take care of her anymore.
@Brett – abandon may have been harsh wording. Matt is so responsible and such a good kid, I just can’t picture him leaving town without saying good-bye to Grandma Saracen or having some sort of conversation with Shelby to ensure her care.
I think what upsets me about this ep is that it just wasn’t the caliber of Street’s or Smash’s good-byes which were so fantastic.
Overall didn’t find the episode that enjoyable, especially compared with last week. Becky’s referring to Matt’s father as “the dead guy” when she interrupted the wake in the previous episode makes it tough to care about the character even a little bit.
The football aspect of the show was a let down as well. Defense has never received more than a few seconds of air time in any previous seasons (or really in any football tv show or movie), but as Alan pointed out there should have been some explanation for how they held the powerhouse offense to 14 points.
I know the consensus is that viewers aren’t tuning in for the football action but I think they have a lot to work with this season- the undermanned team, the cooperation between Vince and Luke running the option, etc.
I was disappointed in Matt’s exit. I wish we had gotten a bit more coverage of his leaving. Like knowing where he was going, maybe him saying goodbye to the Taylors. After last week’s amazing episode, it just felt unsatisfactory to have him him heading down the road with a map on the dashboard. Matt is one of my favorite characters, and I wish he had a better send off.
Someone on the old site mentioned the scene where Tami was leaving Julie a message, and Gracie says “uh oh”, it was just perfect. A small touch, but the reason I pay closer attention to this hour of TV than any other.
Did Becky actually sleep with Luke? When they were at her locker that was the vibe I was getting, but I’m not sure.
I was going to ask the same thing, because she seemed to completely overreact to Luke and then seem thrown off when Luke said he just wanted to go on a date. Either they slept together or she’s crazy. Either way, she’s starting to get on my nerves.
Mattâ€™s actions have seemed off to me since the end of last season. Itâ€™s like he pretends there are only two options, staying in Dillon and giving up all of his dreams or leaving Dillon and completely abandoning all of his loved ones. Last season when his grandma was in the nursing home and he was headed off to Chicago, the writers created a world where his only option was abandoning his grandma or staying in Dillon and delivering pizza while going to junior college. There are a million options in between. What about finding a nursing home for grandma in Chicago close to his new school? How about finding an art school in TX where he could live and move grandma into a nursing home close by or scheduling his classes on Tuesdays and Thursday and coming home to Dillon every week to spend time with grandma? There are so many realistic possibilities that I felt like the story line was purposefully manipulative.
Again with this episode, the writers present only two choices for Matt. If they wanted to rewrite his reason for staying in Dillon to be centered on Julie, why canâ€™t he wait until she chooses a school and then he could follow here where she goes? If he had the talent to get in the Art Institute in Chicago, he could very well get into most art schools. Or why not last year he talk to Julie about having a long distance for a year and then she get into a school in Chicago and join him? There are certainly plenty of top notch schools in the Chicago area.
Aside from being a loyal person, Matt is supposed to be a pretty intelligent guy. But the writers make him dumb when it makes for â€œbetterâ€ drama.
That’s a nice sentiment, but in reality it’s rare for couples to follow each other to college after high school. If Matt went off to Chicago, do you really think having a long distance relationship with Julie for a year would have worked? Or, looking at it the other way, it would have been unfair to expect Matt to wait a year before following Julie to wherever she goes. What if the school Julie picked doesn’t have a quality art school in the area? You’re right in that there are other options, but they don’t seem to be very realistic ones.
Brett:
I donâ€™t think it is all that rare for kids in high school to make college plans based on their high school relationships. I can think of a handful of couples that I went to high school with that did so. Was it a wise thing to do? For the ones who got ended up getting married it probably was and for the ones whose relationships fell apart it likely wasnâ€™t, but that is life.
You can say that the many options available to them arenâ€™t realistic, but yet couples try long distance relationships and consider each other in their decisions all the time. Sometimes the relationships work out and sometimes they donâ€™t. I donâ€™t really see how having a long distance relationship for a year or making a college choice so you can be close to someone is all that unrealistic.
Edward:
You’re right, it does happen and isn’t that rare. I should have worded my post diffently. What I meant was that, at least in my opinion, it doesn’t seem like that option was realistic for these particular characters. Julie was feeling guilty for being a deciding factor in Matt’s decision to stay and basically put his life on hold, and it was hurting her emotionally. At the same time, Matt was clearly suffocating in Dillon. He wouldn’t have been able to stay much longer without going crazy, so if he did decide to wait and go to school with Julie, it may have led to their break up anyway. Also, it has seemed to me like Julie and Matt have been a little out of sync all season. The underlying guilt/resentment issues were there even before the death of Matt’s father. So I think there were reasons for their growing apart beyond just the issue of Matt’s staying or going.
What was the last song playing as Matt was shown leaving Dillon in his car? On other posts people are claiming it was Dylan’s, “Don’t think twice,” but when I relistened to it online on NBC, it definitely is NOT Dylan or “Don’t think twice”. Any help is appreciated!
On DirecTV, at least, it was that song. NBC may not have paid for the rights to play Dylan online, as well. (This also happened with Parenthood, which used a different online theme song in place of “Forever Young.”)
It was Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice”, and I’m pretty sure it was the original version (Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan).
The broadcast version was Dylan, but the version posted to the web and iTumes used a substitute song.
I ended up with both versions because the NBC-owned station in the SF Bay Area also broadcasts live baseball on most Fridays. On those nights FNL is shown as starting at 10pm, but it comes on at some indeterminate time after the game ends. 2 weeks ago, when the game ran short, despite the posted schedule, they did a reverse-Heidi and started FNL about 10 minutes before the announced start time.
Is this any way to build loyalty?
downpour i am with you loved the song and everywhere i look it says is dont think twice but its bob dylan and his twang. the nbc online version is not that its deep and subtle….
I wonder how can we find out what song NBC substituted for Dylan in the online version of the episode? I really enjoyed this substitute song, but for the life of me can’t figure out who played it!
“House of Cards” by Jamie Mefford. Some awesome person on the hulu boards id-ed it. Spread the word!
[www.myspace.com]
Awesome Bee! You can download the song at [www.rescuerecords.net]{0EDFB616-186B-4461-A646-45E024FA87B7}
Apparently “Don’t Think Twice” is one of those expensive songs that gets into licensing problems all over. I remember crowing to a friend about how brilliant Mad Men was to use that song to end the first season. That rather confused the friend who watched it the itunes version which replaced Don’t Think Twice with some moody instrumental. PIty.
Extra late, but I rewatched part of the episode. I loved the acting, particularly by Zach Gilford on the last two weeks. This week unerlined a take I got that his reaction to his father’s death was complex. His speech at the grave was heartfelt, and he was trying to put his feelings about his father’s treatment of everyone in the family away from his mind. I keep thinking about the blood on his hands, when he shoveled dirt onto his father’s casket, doing it so many times.
His reaction about people asking about his grief made him seem like a guy who needed to get a fresah place, where he wasn’t asked such questions. Just considering his care for his grandmother, for so long, his need for silence is not difficult to buy.
He will be back? I don’t know, but that’s my guess.
Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler were just wonderful, as usual.
I loved the ending with Tim. Becky is a character who can be a little touching, and very annoying – maybe so right for that age character. I was loving the old Dylan song, and I was so happy when Tim asked her to shut up. I was literally saying that myself. (Smiling, but damn, I sure was..)