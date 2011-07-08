‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Texas Whatever’: There can only be one

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
“Friday Night Lights” has only one week to go in its final season, and I have a review of the series’ penultimate episode coming up just as soon as I try to write down a speech while driving…
“You know, it’s kind of like this drug: When you get outside of it, you see it for what it really is. But when you’re in it, seems like there’s no other possible reality.” -Tyra
Tyra Collette returns to Dillon just in the nick of time. Not only is the series almost over, not only does Tim Riggins desperately need a little love and tenderness and understanding(*), but in “Texas Whatever” we find several of our regulars seriously contemplating a life away from Dillon. And if ever there was a character who personified the desire to get the hell out of this devil town by any means necessary and not look back, it was Tyra. She mostly got her escape (though the presence of her family and of close friends like Tim and Julie have kept her from running away altogether), and a lot of this episode is spent wondering whether Tami Taylor and Tim Riggins will get theirs.
(*) As Tim dated Lyla for far longer on the series than Tyra (who dumped him in episode 3 of season 1), I suppose she could have filled that role. But I thought Tyra worked better, because A)Tim and Tyra have a much longer history, B)Even after they broke up, the two still had an obvious bond and still looked out for each other, C)Tough, seen-it-all Tyra seems far better equipped to handle the broken post-prison Tim than Lyla would have been, and D)I always found Adrianne Palicki to be a terrific actress on the show, and Mika Kelly to be someone whom the show at best learned how to use properly.
And as good as it was to see Tyra come back, and temporarily ease Tim’s pain, and seemingly point him in the direction of not going anywhere (her “Alaska, Tim?” while they gazed at Tim’s ranch property was just perfect), it was a particularly necessary ray of sunshine, because boy did this episode feature a lot of darkness.
Whether Tim stays or goes, he still doesn’t seem close to forgiving Billy. The school board does the horrible but unsurprising thing and decides to erase the Lions from existence as they’re on the verge of a state championship. Luke finally gets a sniff of a college scholarship and realizes that he cares less about it than he’d expected to. And the Taylor marriage is at one of its lowest points after Eric refuses to even consider, for a moment, the idea of pulling up stakes for the sake of Tami’s dream job.(**)
(**) These DirecTV seasons have had to rush their storytelling at times, and I really wish there had been a way to put more distance between Eric turning down Shane State and Tami getting the Braemore offer. Not only does it feel like too much happening too closely together, but it felt wrong that Shane State wouldn’t come up once during their arguments here – for Eric to try to shoot Tami down by saying he gave up his own college dream because he didn’t want to leave this town, and for Tami to perhaps retort that he didn’t consult her on that decision, either.
I swear, this show is making me a wreck in these final episodes. It really is.
Three moments in particular in “Texas Whatever” raised the dust level in the Sepinwall household. One was Tim in the parking lot begging Tyra to stay with him. (And to a lesser extent, I was also really moved by Tyra’s reaction to Tim’s reason for going to jail. Not only does that remind her of why she cared about this jailbird in the first place, but it sounds like a foreign language to her, because Tyra is too much about self-preservation to ever sacrifice herself in that way for the sake of someone else, up to and including Mindy.)
The second was Matt coming home to greet a Grandma Saracen whose senility is worse than ever – specifically, seeing how in stride Matt takes all of it now, which is both a good thing for him but also a comment on how much he’s suffered over the years. (Sooner or later, all that pain had to lead to him building up these walls, or else it would have killed him.)
The third was also in a parking lot, as Coach told Vince the words he needed to hear about his new life as a Dillon Panther, to which Vince responded with a big, unapologetic hug.(***) That moment said so much about how far their relationship has come, but also about the cruelty of what the haves of this town are doing to the have-nots, and about why Eric would turn down a college coaching job and why he would be so reluctant to leave this place, no matter how much the Buddy Garritys of this world jerk him around.
(***) Unsurprisingly, Michael B. Jordan and, especially, Kyle Chandler played the hell out of that scene. Coach is not a hugger by nature, but there are times when you just have to hug back, and when your QB One – who is, still, barely older than a kid, and who has struggled so much in his brief life – hugs you, then by golly you hug him back.
And it’s because of moments like that that I can empathize with Eric, even as I also understand why Tami feels so hurt. He hates the boosters, hates the entitled, instant-gratification fans, hates Slammin’ Sammy Mead and all the rest of the nonsense that comes with coaching in Dillon. But he loves coaching these kids. He loves giving them purpose and discipline and character. He loves those moments – like listening to the guys bond on the hotel balcony in “Kingdom,” or hearing Tim Riggins call him sir, or being hugged by this kid whose life he more or less saved – that remind him why he’s willing to be a sucker again and again and again for the games played by this town’s less-than-perfect adults.
But one of the reasons why the Taylors are my all-time favorite screen couple is that when they fight, there’s usually a good argument from each side, and Tami sure as hell has a good one this week. If Eric had already taken the Shane State job (which would relocate the family and give them money and security like they’d never had before), that might be one thing. But for her to set aside her own dream job for him to play puppet to the Panthers boosters one more time? And for Eric to not only disagree with her plan but act like it’s not even worthy of discussion? That hurts. When she gives him the congratulations he couldn’t be bothered to give her, that really hurts.
It’s been often said that “Friday Night Lights” is about football, but also about so much more than football. And when the show is truly great, it finds a way to make the football team integral to everything else – where every person and event in Dillon is in some way tied to what Eric is doing on that field with his kids. The team is the town, and vice versa.
Eric and Tami’s “So you’re rooting against us” argument turns that idea on its head. Suddenly, it’s possible for the coach’s wife – who has been a coach’s wife for 18 long years – to divorce the idea of the family from the idea of the team, to make a not unreasonable argument that her husband doesn’t have to stay joined at the hip to this place for the rest of their life together.
But if Mrs. Coach can think of the Lions as something other than “us,” how fractured are things going to get in next week’s series finale?
And how the hell are we going to live without this great, great series?
Some other thoughts:
• Glad to see the writers finally acknowledging that a scholarship would, indeed, be an option for Luke, even if it wasn’t at a football factory like TMU. And I thought that scene where he met with the Warrenfield State recruiters was very well-drawn. If you take the glamor out of the game and send him to a town that doesn’t sound any more big-time than Dillon, then how much does Luke really care about football? Last year, he said he viewed it as his escape route, but if the place he escapes to is basically the same, then maybe he does need to think hard about a different future.
• Speaking of Luke, his response to Becky’s explanation of her feelings for Tim – “Well, that’s really pretty. You should put that in a poem.” – was among the episode’s cruelest moments, and something of a shocker from the unfailingly polite Luke.
• Billy and Mindy are having twins? Three little Rigglets under the age of two crawling around that house? Yikes.
• At first, Julie’s surprise appearance had me wondering if she had, once again, flaked on life at Burleson, but there’s nothing about that in the rest of the episode. So I guess we’re just supposed to assume that Julie left Matt in Chicago, went back to school, dealt with the humiliating blowback from the “Julie Taylor is a slut” incident and buckled back down. I guess? Didn’t love that story arc, so on the whole I’d rather we not spend more time on it versus life in Dillon, but it does feel like a large piece was missing. On the other hand, I was glad to see Julie with Tyra again, and to be reminded of that friendship.
• Speaking of stories being dropped, it seems clear that the McCoys left town sometime after the humiliating loss to the Lions last season, and there needed to be at least a throwaway line at some point or other about that. Because Joe’s absence from any Panthers booster scene, and the lack of discussion of Vince pushing JD aside as QB One, is just distracting without it.
• This was Kyle Chandler’s second directing job ever, and the first since an “Early Edition” episode over a decade ago. Coach done good behind the camera, yes? I particularly liked the heated atmosphere of the town hall meeting, which nicely set up Mr. Carvill’s relief at hearing Vince and Jess’ calm, sincere plea for the Lions in his office.
• Also, kudos to whoever decided to dust off “Devil Town” to play on the soundtrack as everyone gathers to hear which team is about to be erased from existence. That song brings back so many season one memories, and also seems the perfect one to use under these circumstances.
• Tyra’s return inspired me to use Netflix Instant to quickly skim through some of her big moments in season 1, which quickly spun out of control into a weekend “Friday Night Lights” Greatest Hits marathon, which climaxed on Sunday night with a viewing of “Mud Bowl.” And after watching Tyra fight off her would-be rapist, I couldn’t help thinking this: while the Lance/Tyra murder storyline was the biggest blunder in the history of the show, and season 2 still didn’t happen… some people just need killin’.
• Also, I worried that going back to watch scenes with the original characters wouldn’t be flattering to the newcomers, but I really feel like the torch was effectively passed. I watched Smash, Matt, Tim and Lance hanging out on Herrmann Field at the end of “Hello, Goodbye” not long after I watched Vince and Tinker and company doing something similar near the end of this episode, and the new guys don’t seem like pale imitations, but worthy successors.
• Also interesting to rewatch Coach and Mrs. Coach’s argument about the TMU job – where Tami didn’t want to leave because, quote, “I’d feel bad for those kids” she’d be leaving behind – in light of these last couple of episodes.
The finale is going to air in a 90-minute timeslot next Friday. I’m going to bump up my post looking back over the series’ greatest moments so it’ll reappear that morning, my review of the finale will reappear Friday at 9:30, along with my series post-mortem interview with Jason Katims, and Fienberg and I will find some easy way to relink to the long all-“Friday Night Lights” podcast we initially released the day after the finale aired on DirecTV. Lotta content for a great, great show.
What did everybody else think?
Fantastic. And dusty. Great callback to the jumbotron.
A couple thoughts. The McCoy/Aikman absence all year with no mention has really bugged me.
I’m from a small live for HS football town in Texas and I can absolutely see a community meeting turning into something that out of control.
What happened to Riggins Rigs? Tim goes down for this thing and they can’t even show Billy there once or twice during the day. When he said he was gonna support his family on a coaching stipend that really bothered ms because all they had to do was just show Billy working there once or twice during the day throughout the season.
The first thing Julie said was that she finished her finals. So we are to assume she went back from
Chicago for her act together and finished the semester. But she did mention it which is all the Julie at college story I need.
The coach/Vince hug and matt/grandma scene are what make this show special.
Also being from a small Texas town ita easy to see tyras quite you used as something that really resonates true.
Texas Forever..
When they didn’t show up in the Dillon-East Dillon game, I assumed that Aikman and JD had transferred elsewhere in Texas, and that their school would meet Dillon sometime in the playoffs (like Voodoo in Season One). I guess it’s too late for that to happen now, or else it would have been mentioned this week when they were preparing for state.
Still have to watch the episode, but hopefully there’s at least a throwaway line giving some kind of ending to the Landry/Tyra relationship, it cheapens her moment of essentially “saving” Tim if we know she couldn’t even give Lance a proper “we’re breaking up” call.
Totally agree. Tyra broke Landry’s heart, and if she’s back for the finale next week (hopefully?), maybe we can see Landry again, and maybe… just maybe…
These last few eps have been gut-wrenching. Guess it never really hit me until now that my favorite show pretty much ever is ending.
Just reading your review made me tear up again. This one had so many great moments packed into it.
I can logically understand both sides of the Taylor’s dilemma but my heart cannot stand the thought of this show ending with that 100% resolved. Their relationship is so real but I need the Taylor’s to ride into the sunset happy. I can’t lie and say I’m anxious for the finale. I am going to miss this show so much. It’s too bad more people never gave this one a try because it’s one of the best shows ever to be on tv.
It would be very unlikely that a small D3 school would offer football scholarships. They still recruit, but at schools like that student/athletes still pay tuition.
In fact by NCAA rules, D3 schools can not offer scholarships to athletes. They could have added that into the conversation but there was enough there to get the point across what that school was going to be like.
There are a lot of ways D3 schools give scholarships to athletes that aren’t athletic scholarships.
I was a basketball player in high school and recruited by mostly D3 schools who wanted me to play ball for them. While I was never offered an athletic scholarship by these schools because that as Nick here posted is against NCAA rules, I was offered “Aid” and “Academic Scholarships” that were really athletic scholarships that added up to about 2/3 of the tuition. So I can only assume that Luke would have a similar opportunity
Why can’t Coach save high school kids in Pennsylvania? It’s slightly less prestigious than Texas high school football (though not much), but the saving-kids part is available anywhere.
Also: We still have little to no idea what Tyra has been doing since she left Dillon, but boy was it good to see her back. I could watch a season’s worth of her standing on the ponderosa with Tim Riggins and sitting on a pickup tailgate with Julie Taylor. There is a character history there that goes beyond the “last goodbye” aspect of this final season and gives those scenes an emotional depth we just don’t get with Vince and Jess and Luke and Becky, no matter how well the younger characters are written and acted. Like Lost or any number of other beloved dramas, the show’s power comes from the time we’ve invested with these characters. In my opinion.
I get the “coach could help kids in PA” line of reasoning but I think he is bitter he didn’t stick with the college job and he didn’t make it out of the high school ranks. There are some coaches who aspire to be a Hugh school coach and that’s perfectly fine, but I feel coach thought he wanted more for himself. So he is punishing mrs. Coach for pursuing her dreams when it would
mean a lateral move for him. He doesn’t want her to make the leap when he couldn’t do it himself. Of course he couldn’t leave bc he loved his family and team but I think the fact he couldn’t makes him resent people that do. In the end he’s trapped in dillon like everyone else.
LOL! I read this exact same comment at the AV Club. Looks like you are putting that new thesaurus to good work, buddy. Keep on keeping on.
Sorry! My above reply wasn’t meant for this comment, rather the one below yours! I agree with coach saving kids in PA to give Tami her dream for once.
Isn’t “Friday Night Lights” before all other things really a show about Texas, and Texans? Texas is Texas, and Penn is Penn, and never the twain shall meet, I’m thinking.
Of course it makes sense to me, a lifelong Ohioan, that kids can be saved everywhere, and football is everywhere. But Texans, you know, they’re a rare and stubborn breed. It seems totally in character for Coach Taylor to not just buck at the idea of a move to Philadelphia; he seems to refuse to even discuss such a thing.
The scene with Tyra and Julie on the tailgate made the ep. I got a little misty-eyed. Ahhh, I’m gonna miss this Devil Town.
Melodramatic mumbo-jumbo. Exuberant, gorgeous nonsense. Fun? Of course. A profound work of art? Hardly. It takes more than bombastic rhetoric, gaudy visuals, and scenery-chewing performances to make a masterpiece.
Friday Night Lights is an all-American triumph of style over substance. It substitutes razzle-dazzle for truth and hopes no one notices the sleight of hand. Critics obviously enjoy being told what to think or they’d never sit still for the hammy acting, cartoon characterizations, tendentious photography, editorializing blockings, and absurdly grandiose (and annoyingly insistent) metaphors. This means this. That means that. Get it? Got it! Everything’s shifted one notch to the side of reality. It’s all a metaphor. Wow. What an original idea. Don’t you just love it when things are big and bloated with meaning? That’s what art does. A big house symbolizes loneliness. A sled, the uprooting of your youth. That sure is profound. I sure learned a lot from that! Heavy. Pass the J, dude.
Simmer down, Francis.
This reads like one of those nonsensical rants from people who hated on ‘Mad Men’ in its first couple of seasons. That gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling since I’m a fan of both shows.
Perhaps a marathon of “The Defenders” is more up your alley.
So, Citizen Kane sucks? Hope you are enjoying graduate school.
“Friday Night Lights is an all-American triumph of style over substance.” – your response is the beginning of a “B”ish undergraduate paper that relies on a boring, predictable, ranting post-modernism framework (fill-in-the-blank) of attacking a singular viewpoint using language like “absurdly grandiose (please, I can smell the scotch and feel the plush carpet)and “tendentious photography,” which, by the way, doesn’t really work as a proper adjective when you think about the alternative: “unbiased photography?” But this response is sort of cute, the way it attempts to bring into existence this brilliant fictional critic, suffering from a incurable-terminal case of ennui at the hands of popular TV. OMG — maybe a TV show staring you! You could conflate every stereotype and hollow attempts at symbolism ever put forth on mainstream TV, and all in the pilot episode. I know a few amaaaaaaaaazing young directors from Bushwick.
This is one of the funniest things I’ve read on the internet. What show were YOU watching?
So excited for next week but one point. I work in college athletics. D-III schools can’t offer athletic scholarships. That’s the entire concept of Division III.
I’ll give the writers some leeway on that one. I’m thinking there’s a good chance they know that D3 schools can’t offer scholarships, but they also know that 98% of the public don’t know that. But when we hear “D3”, we envision a third rate program that wouldn’t be exciting to a kid with big time football dreams. If they said D2, we’d think “that’s not so bad, it’s just one notch below TMU”. D3, on the other hand, makes me think of Troy playing QB at Greendale.
There are ways the schools get around it. Academic and Financial assistance is given to players who may not have the means to pay for school themselves.
I believe D3 schools have ways to generate scholarships for their athletes. Book scholarships etc.
Incredible ep. So many amazing moments. The one thing that was bothering me was Coach & Tami. This didn’t feel like them, how they handle things, how they talk or fight. Tami was so hurt much of the episode and I didn’t get it. The Tami I love would know Coach is dealing well with all the chaos. She would be making a plan on how to approach this. I didn’t get it. Then that moment. “I’m going to say to you what you haven’t had the grace to say to me: congratulations, Eric”. It wasn’t just that he wasn’t willing to talk about it. It was that he hadn’t even acknowledged her accomplishment. And I got it. So much of what happens on this show isn’t seen, they are conversations we aren’t privy too and so I assumed that was what was happening here. And I was wrong. I’m gonna miss this show so much. But I have total faith that these folks will end the show in a way the fans deserve.
This is my favorite season since the first. Loved the Coach/Vince hug, seeing Grandma Saracen, and the Tyra/Tim reconnection. Can’t wait for the finale.
Betty White is massively overrated. Louanne Stephens has been simply delightful/devastating as Lorraine Saracen. Is this the best top to bottom cast ever on TV?
I’m gutted after this episode. I can’t imagine how I’ll make it through next week’s finale! No other show on television has reached out and grabbed me as much as this one has. I want to visit these characters each week and I’ll need to find a distraction to get over this loss.
Grandma Saracen brought a huge smile to my face… even if her condition has deteriorated.
Eric and Tami gutted me this episode. The avoidance, the bitterness… we aren’t used to this!
Thanks, Alan, for championing this show for so long.
“18 years.”
They gutted me, too. Also, “Congratulations, Eric.”
Sigh. :-(
When I saw the DirecTV listing for this ep, with the little spoiler about one of Tim’s ex-flames returning to Dillon, I just gotta say I was disappointed when it was Tyra, and not Lyla Garrity.
If Tyra’s gonna hang around for the finale, please, please, give me one long last look at Landry. Is that too much for a girl to ask? Matt Saracen’s back, and I want the whole damned gang back. Jason’s due a reprise in the finale too.
I can’t believe how emotional I’m getting just thinking that this show is almost over.
And Santiago!
So, so going to miss this show, terrific episode this week.
The other night I imagined a final end montage to “Devil Town” and was wondering when or if it might be re-used (a la “Way Down in the Hole” was used in “-30-“). Guess they beat me to the punch by an episode!
I know you don’t want to/can’t reveal plot details on next week’s finale, but I’m curious as to who wrote/directed it?
Alan, any chance you land Berg or Katims for a post show mortem ala Chase and Simon?
Post show post mortem would be the correct phrasing I guess.
Great ep, great writing, great acting. I’m watching these later and later at night now, just to delay the inevitable final episode.
I have to throw a yellow flag on Mrs. Coach. “18 years” suggests there some sort of turn taking dynamic in a relationship, and there really isn’t. You try to do what’s best for both at all times, and there’s definitely a great amount of sacrifice. But it’s not 5 years you, followed by 5 years me, then 5 years you…
Also, there’s no doubt she’s an awesome wife, but her timing if dreadful. In S1, right before state she drops an I’m pregnant bomb on Eric. Then she didn’t leave her job and follow Eric to TMU, which had to contribute to his unhappiness and eventual quitting. I guess she was on break after 15 years. And now, before state again, she fires the Philly Dean Dream Job Missile and follows that up by lobbing some 18 Years Grenades. All right as he’s also distracted by the town nuking his entire program.
Don’t get me wrong. Mrs Coach has a legit beef here. Eric was incredible unsupportive and outright dismissive. But her timing was bad and it really did feel like she was rooting for him to lose his program so it would be easier to move East.
College life has been good to Tyra. She looked great. Not just Palicki great but more in the way that it seems like her character would come back to Dillon with more confidence and a better sense of self. Not sure if she is hanging around to save Tim tho. That had a just-released-from-prison mercy fuck quality to it. YMMV
I don’t believe Tami was talking about it being ‘her turn’. What’s she’s saying is that she’s been a coach’s wife for eighteen years, and now she has the opportunity to become more. She has ambitions of her own now, and she would like to persue them. She now wants to be more than “coach’s wife”.
I agree that she’s got the right to have ambitions of her own and not only pursue them, but have Coach be supportive and try to accommodate them. But when she says “18 years” she’s implying that it’s her turn now. Or that maybe 18 years was a good run and now she needs to fly on her own.
Also, I’m sure at some point she was a coaches wife. But in the run of the show, she’s been a counselor, a principle, and then chose to be a dean. It’s not like she’s been home baking cookies all day for the practices.
Coach took the news terribly and was really nasty, but in fairness to how humans actually react to things, it was about right. We haven’t seen Tami pursue anything outside of Dillon this whole time, and she didn’t even pursue the Dean position. There was a conference that Levi signed her up for, she impressed a random person at the conference, and the random person offered her a random job, then the head of the school randomly made her an offer that she’d but crazy not to consider and take. But it came so completely from left field Coach could only be expected to recoil, especially with the unfortunate timing. In the middle of his program being cancelled while he’s preparing for State, he was asked to reconsider his job, his career, and even what it means to be a capital M Man.
Tami didn’t follow Eric to TMU because she didn’t want to rip Julie out of school yet again. It is good for a teenager to have some semblance of foundation.
Eric did not handle the situation well, but ultimately they will move. Dean of admissions roles do not come around every day. Also, there are plenty of Colleges in Penn that have strong football programs too.
In honor of the looming finale, I just can’t resist posting a link to the intro of “Music + Lyrics”, which is forever linked to the one, the only, Jason Street. :-)
[www.youtube.com]
Way back when in Season One – on the occasion of Matt and Julie’s first date – the scene at Grandma’s house when Matt has to serenade her thru the locked bathroom door to get her to come out – and when she does so she thinks he is his grandfather (her late husband) absolutely broke my heart. It also left me wondering how neither of the actors involved earned nominations for their work on this show.
Last night, as we drive towards the series finale, when Matt surprises Grandma with the Christmas tree and she is initially unable to recognize him and thereafter does not recall that her son (his father) is dead and does not even seem to know it is Christmas, they simply broke my heart all over again.
It is really disappointing to me that FNL no longer exists as a show and will air its final episode next week. There is so much dreck – both scripted and unscripted – on TV one would think that quality, entertaining programming would be encouraged. Guess not.
I cannot believe it’s almost over. I do not know what I will do without it. I don’t know if I can say it’s the best series ever, but I think i can honestly say it’s the most “emotionally engaing” series I have ever watched.
Tami is way out of line here. She talks about all the work she and Eric have put into Eric’s career and then asks him to simply walk away from it?? Eric has built soemthing over the last 18 years and it is completely unfair of her to ask him to just walk away and leave it behind. She knew what she was getting into when she married a Coach and has played the Coach’s wife perfectly up until this point. I completely disagree that she has a relevant argument here. I will never forgive her if the Coach walks away from football, and it will destroy me as I held her in such high esteem, and this is basically assassinating her character in my opinion. Coach left TWO jobs in college to stay in Dillon because SHE wanted to (TMU QB Coach & SHane State).
Engaging***
She certainly has a relevant argument. Their lives have been built around Eric’s career up to this point. And it’s not true at all that Coach turned down Shane State because Tami wanted him to. Eric came to that decision on his own, and Tami was actually excited about the prospect of him taking that job. I don’t begrudge Tami for having ambitions of her own.
Finally, someone saw it as I did… At the very least Tami could acknowledge that it is the TMU-situation in reverse: one of them offered a great job elsewhere, the other wanting to stay, largely because of a sense of duty towards the kids of Dillon.
As someone commented on an old episode, can’t the show, just once, let Eric win a single argument with his saintly wife? As far as I kno, it never happened, even when (like now) she is clearly at least as wrong as him…
It’s funny how easily the sexism pops out when debates like this take place. What has the 18 years they spent on Coach’s career gotten them? A chance to go back to the Panthers after being humiliated two years ago? She has the chance of a lifetime and even bringing up the idea that maybe he could make a sacrifice is greeted as outrageous.
As I mentioned back in the review of the episode where the Lions cream the Panthers, there was a black kid playing QB for the Panthers so we know for certain that the McCoys were run out of town which explains all of them missing this season (still surprised they didn’t even mention them, sort of like how they don’t mention Oz in American Wedding despite how close he was to all those guys).
Matt is my favorite character and I hope the focus is on him next week. We all know a Matt, odds always stacked against him. I unfortunately watched some of the promotional trailers (don’t do it) and I will not discuss now. However, I hope there is conversation next week about Matt and Coach Taylor. These two have never had a great relationship, which is sad…..as Coach Taylor should want Matt in Julie’s life. Her other choices in men has been less than stellar. Matt did everything that coach asked from him, plus took care of his grandma. Still think “SON” is the best episode. His amazing break down of his hate for his own father.
Matt and Coach never had a great relationship? They had a strong relationship the entire show. Coach really was like a surrogate father figure to Matt in a similar way as he was to Vince. Of course it was complicated by a couple of benchings and Matt dating his daughter, but they always seemed to get through it with great respect for one another similar to Coach and Mrs. Coach.
The best scene in the entire series was when Matt was drunk and told Coach not to give him one of his dad, coach, speeches and Eric dragged him into the shower. Another great scene was when Vince was in Coach’s office and yelled that he doesn’t know how to be a better man because no one taught him how.
I’m so conflicted right now – I simultaneously cant’ wait for next week yet never want it to come.
Re Speaking of Luke, his response to Becky’s explanation of her feelings for Tim – “Well, that’s really pretty. You should put that in a poem.” – was among the episode’s cruelest moments, and something of a shocker from the unfailingly polite Luke.
Yes it was cruel and a shock but exactly what a jealous 18 year old in love would say.
Not if that 18-year-old in love is Luke Cafferty.
when you have to be polite to everyone everyday, it’s easy to take out frustration on those closest to you
Giving Billy and Mindy more to do and making them into real characters (and people) instead of comic foils for Tim and Tyra was one of the best moves this show ever made.
Alan please!!! I can’t wait until next wednesday… I know you didn’t spoil anything but I need to know if there is one more “shopping with Landry” scene before the show dissapear forever!!!!!!!!!!
Also…maybe they could launch a 16/17 episode season in dvd, using the deleted scenes and reediting the timing… just saying. I love that, IÂ´m surely buy the blu ray.
More things that I need to know…please tell me that Hastings have a 15 minute monologue that justify his name in the opening credits…so far panther’s “red crotch” from season 1 and 2 had much more air time than him.
are we sure this episode is called “texas whatever”, because some sources have it titled “small town”….can i get a confirmation on this?
DirecTV called it “Texas Whatsever” in all the on-screen graphics, and “Texas, whatever” was in the dialogue. It’s an obvious callback to “Texas Forever”, and fits the theme of leaving Dillion quite nicely.
Wow Amazing write up! I got hooked on this show a month ago watching 4-5 episodes daily and now all caught up just in time for the finale. I just wish this show would go on so much more they could do
For you guys that don’t quite get it: lots of real-life couples consist of two talented people, each with individual hopes and dreams. Sometimes they take turns. I’ve loved these two characters & their marriage but have always seen Eric as a bit less liberated than a lot of guys I know and love, and chalked it up to being small-town Texas. His career needs have always come first in their relationship.
I didn’t think this is a question of Eric not being liberated, it’s a question of Tammy being insane. First of all, Eric is dealing with taking his team to the state championship, which is the culmination of his coaching responsibilities for the year. At the very least, she could’ve shelved their discussion for *after* the games were over.
Frankly, I think this storyline is out of character for Tammy. She quit being principal in W Dillon to go back to being a guidance counselor because she missed working with the students. Now she wants to be Dean of Admissions at a PA college? Neither Tammy nor Eric have ever lived anywhere but TX there entire lives. Heck, have these people ever had to shovel snow?
I’m not saying it’s wrong for Tammy to want this job (although I doubt she’s qualified, and I really doubt she’ll be happy there), I’m just saying it’s weird for her to jump into this offer so whole-heartedly without thinking it through. Yes, she has followed Eric for 18 years, but that was a mutual decision, and Eric has provided for the family. She shouldn’t go throwing those 18 years in Eric’s face now as if he *made* her do it. If she felt trapped, she should have said so — in fact that’s how she ended up going back to work in the first place, right? Eric has never tried to hold her back, but what she is asking him to do is to entirely give up his career, because you know that high school football in PA is nothing like high school football in TX.
Still love the Taylors as a couple and am holding out hope that this resolves in some believable way, but I’m really surprised by how obnoxious Tammy is being right now at what is probably the most stressful time Eric has ever had in his career. Her “Congratulations, Eric” was so bitter! She didn’t even notice that he was NOT happy with the situation at all, didn’t stop to consider that Eric doesn’t want to go back to West Dillon after the way he was treated there — all she can see is what *she* wants, and that’s just not reading right to me.
“She quit being principal in W Dillon to go back to being a guidance counselor because she missed working with the students.”
Not true. Tami was forced out as principal because of the backlash from the abortion situation and accepted a demotion at East Dillon in order to avoid a drawn out lawsuit. She did it out of necessity, not because she missed being close to the students.
“but I’m really surprised by how obnoxious Tammy is being right now at what is probably the most stressful time Eric has ever had in his career.”
I hardly think this situation is as stressful for Eric as the McCoy ambush was in Season 3. He’s about to play for the state championship, and the school that betrayed him is now begging him to come back and is ready to shower him with a hero’s welcome. On top of that, he now has an opportunity to coach a team that is even better than his current one by combining the best players from both teams. Now, this certainly isn’t Eric’s first choice. He’d rather stay where he is and let the Panthers’ players come to him. Plus I’m sure he feels bad for the lesser players on his team who will be left behind. But from a career perspective, this is a pretty sweet scenario for him.
As far as Tami only considering what she wants, well, that’s not much different from how Eric handled the TMU offer at the end of Season 1. I know it sounds like I’m on Tami’s side here, but I’m not. I just think both sides have a valid argument.
Tammy wasn’t forced out as principal — she herself came up with the idea to transfer to East and become guidance counselor as a way out of the mess that the abortion scenario had created. The fact is, she followed the protocols and did nothing wrong, and she could’ve sued West for wrongful termination if they fired her or forced her out. But she was gracious and left for East where she felt she could do the most good.
Eric’s situation — it’s a mess, and I didn’t see any positive attitude in him at all re going back to West Dillon. At this point he’s just listening and trying to figure out what realistic options are.
I do think that both sides have valid points, but I just think that Tammy’s timing really stinks, and that’s not like her.
Yes, Tami came up with the idea, but only after it became clear she was going to be fired. It was either take the East Dillon job, or go through with the wrongful termination suit and be tied up in litigation for years. Either way, it was clear that she was no longer going to be principal at West Dillon. I agree with you that the timing of this situation stinks, but Tami can’t control when she gets the offer. Was she supposed to hide it until Eric decides what he wants to do with his offer?
On the TMU issue, Eric was going to turn it down when he learned about the baby, but Tami told him not to. He was willing to put his career goals aside for his family. Tami refused to go to Austin because she didn’t want to leave the Dillon high kids in the ditch. So, seems like the end of season 1 has been reverse between them as Eric now wants to stay because of the kids.
The scene with the announcement of the Panthers being the only team and how Taylor handled it in front of Vince maybe my new favorite scene of the series.
all the way from the north west of england. just want to add that i got all smiley when i saw the guest starring list. i’m going to miss this show. going to watch s1 ep1 now for old time sakes. Alan, was that some online plugging for Netfix Instant? not very subtle, but whatever pays the bills.
We don’t get ad money from Netflix. In fact, I paid them for the privilege of watching old episodes of the show.
If HitFix is getting paid to advertise, you will see it in the form of, you know, ads.
Sheesh, not every proper noun is ‘product placement.’ @QBNON, would “video streaming service” make you happier? Do you know anybody who really talks like that?
sorry for sounding like a twat, just that nowadays every article i read seems to have some unnecessary plug for something.
Wonderful review and dead on! Major depression going on here to that this most wonderful series is coming to an end. An amazing twist to the end and just admire Coach Eric Taylor so much. We are expecting our second son in July and very likely he will be named Dillon Taylor Crumpton. Loved this episod and the waterworks were definitely on during the hug you mentioned. Acted wonderfully by all. Just so so sad it is all about to be over…. Forever. Thanks again for your detailed review!
I always enjoy immensely scenes with Matt returning–he was the heart and soul of the show, and any opportunity to see him is a pleasure. The writing was excellent in his scene with Grandma: in just a few concise sentences and reactions by Matt, the viewers are shown how time has treated both of them (for the worse with Grandma, and with Matt, a greater capacity to deal with the vicissitudes of life). Can’t wait to see how the series will wind up!
Couldn’t agree more….
Chicago has treated him well….
If Emmys were awarded for single scenes, Connie Britton would win for the argument in the living room.
Only consolation about losing FNL is that most of the show’s writing staff–and its show runner Jason Katims–has moved to Parenthood. Same great quality TV as FNL, IMHO. I’ll always wonder, though, if FNL would’ve fared better in the Nielsens had NBC been more aggressive/creative in promoting it (the way the producers of LOMBARDI on Broadway have creatively marketed it to keep it running).
Agree…..Parenthood is a great show.
Parenthood makes me cringe. No comparison. Even Lauren Graham, who I love, has cringe-worthy stories.
I’m just so sad that this show is almost over. It has truly been one of the great viewing experiences in my television-watching history (which goes back, probably, as far as Alan’s does).
Tyra’s reappearance was perfect – she has the history with Tim, and the no-BS attitude, to be able to talk him down in her own understated way. I really loved seeing her with the new self-confidence that getting out of Dillon and being able to reinvent herself in college gave her. I had this weird pride, like she was one of my kids
As for the Riggins family drama – I really feel for Tim, and I really feel for Billy. And while I can’t blame Tim for feeling what he feels – Billy didn’t ask him to do take the fall for him. That was all Tim’s idea. I have really enjoyed the growth of Billy as a character – in fact, his maturation and character arc has been really something over these 5 seasons. Hoping for some Riggins reconciliation next week.
And, oh, how I got all warm inside seeing Matty back. Saracen is my all-time favorite character going back to S1, and I’ve rooted for him ever since. Although it was a short scene, it did speak volumes for how much he has changed since he was little Matty Saracen. I also got a little misty seeing the old beat-up Panthers sign on the side of Grandma’s yard when Julie drove by (a nice bit of foreshadowing). At the time I had no idea Matt would be showing up again, but it reminded me of how much I missed him.
In the same vein, I hope we get some Lance next week too. I know that would create some awkwardness with Tyra and Tim, but Landry was a key role player for 4 seasons of this show, and he deserves his own little spotlight. Maybe Crucifictorious can reunite for a little post-winning-State concert (no spoilers here – I’m just hoping for a happy ending).
But most of all, I want to see Coach and Mrs. Coach arm in arm and happy when the finale ends – if not, I will be beyond devastated. I feel confident that they will ultimately work through it – that is, after all, what they do – but I want to *see* it, dammit. I really think that Coach should bail on those West Dillon @$$holes who forced him out 2 years ago and follow Tammy to PA, and let Billy take over with Polynesian war chant.
Nice work as always, Alan. Some further thoughts on FNL ending on my site if anyone’s interested. Thank you kindly. [www.tendollarbeers.com]
Luke’s anger worked for me as a callback to the Luke we saw in season 4 – the one who was furious when he was forced to move to the Lions because he lost his chance at D1. The last couple of episodes have been the culmination of that fear, and you know, he might have been right. If he’d stayed at West Dillion, he wouldn’t have been splitting his time and he’d have been featured as an offensive player. So it’s easy for me to accept his anguish about football coming out at Becky.
As always – spot on with the write up.
I also kept waiting for Eric to bring up the job in Florida – or his TMU gig for that matter. That was his ace in the hole. Didn’t he leave TMU because of their family? Seems like that’s the “this argument’s over” moment!
His turning down the Shane St job still felt a bit rushed – or maybe cause I REALLY want Eric to get a big college gig. His giving up TMU was a real heartbreaker.
Damn it – now I’m mad at Tami.
Has anybody touched on how patently absurd the Tami storyline is in the first place? A supposedly prestigious Pennsylvania school is trolling small-town Texas guidance counselors to find an associate dean? One that never applied for the job in the first place?
Eric has been building a career for 18 years, and now that he’s finally being recognized (job offers, state titles) he’s supposed to give that up because Tami wants a job on a whim? The fact she was qualified to be a principal was highly dubious in the first place, but we let that go because she had a passion for working with kids – and now she’s just dying for a job where she’ll rarely see them?
TEAM COACH.
So Tami isn’t supposed to have career ambitions of her own? That seems awfully unfair. Eric has been recognized in his career ever since season 1 with the TMU offer. It’s not like the coaching community is just now realizing how good a coach he is, and this also isn’t the first time he’s had the opportunity to move up into the college ranks. And Tami has supported him every step of the way. Their family dynamic has always been built around his career. I don’t blame Tami for wanting a little support thrown her way. It’s not like Eric would have to give up his career either. He was just on the cover of a national high school sports magazine. You don’t think there are schools in Pennsylvania who would be chomping at the bit to hire him?
I love this show. I am sad it is ending.
I am so very curious as to how they will resolve the Coach-Mrs.Coach tension. I am 100% confident the writers will resolve it well, and one of the signs of the great writing on this show is that I have no inkling how they will do it.
Right … it’s the writing of these intricate relationships and moments that FNL does best, because I have no idea how they’re going to resolve it, either, but I know they will somehow.
And it’s crazy … yes, I want Tammy to be able to pursue her career and ambitions like Coach has, but no matter how hard I try, I can not picture him happy coaching any high school football in Pennsylvania. So, I’m on pins and needles
When did Taylor win the 2nd state? He won first season, second season unfinished, 3rd he lost, 4th missed playoff, am I missing something?
Buddy was saying that this year would be the second state and the third would be next year with the superteam.
There’s an interesting parallel between the Lions going into State knowing that it’s their last game ever as a team, and the FNL creators and audience going into next week knowing it’s the last episode ever as Friday Night Lights. I’m confident everyone involved was taking Tim’s advice about playing State like it’s the last time they’d ever lace up to heart while finishing up this series.
I cried at the episode, especially when ‘Devil Town started playing, and now I’m crying again, reading the recap. I can’t even form coherent thoughts, I will miss this show so much.
I was always a fan of Tim and Tyra, never did get Tim and Lyla together or Tyra and Landry, but I tolerated those relationships. So I loved them bringing Tyra back with some wisdom of being away for a couple of years, and knowing the ins and outs of what makes Tim Riggins tick; I always thought they’d make a great future Coach and Tami relationship, but they’ve gone down the route of making Billy the coach and not Tim.
The scene of Tinker, Vince, Luke, Hastings and Buddy Jr. on the field recalled to me not the scene Alan said, but the season 1 scene of Street, Riggins, Saracen and Smash from “Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes”on the Dillon football field, which was the first and one of my most favorite FNL scenes ever. I remember the magic I felt I was watching when I first saw that scene back in Spring 2007 in primetime on NBC. I have that episode on my iPod. Street’s line to Saracen, “Everybody’s got issues” is a total understatement for every character on this show. I’m really going to miss it all … old and new characters, Buddy being Buddy, Grandma Saracen hanging with the girls in season 1 finale driving to State, Vince, Mama Smash … Just Everybody and Everything!! My heart totally melted seeing Smash successful at Texas A&M a couple of episodes ago.
Friday Night Lights is brilliant TV that’s going to be missed!!
The reason Eric can’t even have the discussion with Tami is that if the writers treated such a discussion the least bit honestly, it would become obvious inside 30 seconds that she hasn’t a leg to stand on.
“You’re playing the ‘I’ve followed you around while you pursued your ambition’ card? Number one, all I-followed-you credit went out the window when you refused to move to Austin, eventually forcing me to abandon my lifelong pursuit in order to hold the family together. Two, it’s not as though you had to set aside competing interests so I could do my thing; the family followed my career path because there was no other path.
“And now you’re reversing your ‘I can’t leave the poor, neglected children of Dillon behind’ position in service of chicks who’ve choked their SATs and would be forced to go to state schools unless the Seven Sisters liberalize their admissions policies? All of five minutes ago, I passed up another college job on account of the ‘I can’t abandon these kids’ principle, and now a job you’re absurdly unqualified for — honestly, your meteoric rise from housewife to Dean of Admissions at a prestigious, if overpriced, liberal arts college has been preposterous; the writing on this show is terrible — falls out of the sky, and I’m the bad guy for not wanting to drop everything and move to Philadelphia?”
it would become obvious inside 30 seconds that he hasn’t a leg to stand on.
Tami has the more stable career. Professional high school football coaches don’t exist.
Tami just had a child at the time Eric got the Austin job which is not conducive to moving. Julie’s thoughts, education also needed to be taken into account.
Tami was always employed.
With all of the funding cuts at East Dillon and the culture of cutting social programs to reduce debt Tami would not be effective in Texas and needs to go where she could be effective. Her insistence on accepting lower income students and looking at a broader range of qualities for accepting student is what got her the job. Her knowledge of who those students actually are will make her a better candidate for the colleges future vision and allow her to have greater impact on student lives.
Wow, way to completely oversimplify the situation. The fact is, Tami does have a leg to stand on, but Eric has some valid points as well. That’s what makes this situation so complicated. I’m afraid your stab at being a “critic” failed.
I don’t know much about college recruiting, but it does seem like they’ve pared down Luke’s college prospects to fit a story line (not as absurdly as they’ve inflated Tami’s career– as good as Connie Britton is, as right as Tami is, the leap from East Dillon High to Dean at Bucknell without a search committee just rankles).
Tyra’s “Move” killed me. The Riggins-Tyra scenes were the best part of this episode for me. The actors are obviously much older than their characters, but Tim and Tyra have always been older than their peers, too. It worked.
im watching all over again on NBC. i still have the last episode on my DVR, i cant bring myself to erase it. the last three episodes are perfection and to us the die hard fans it just wraps everything nicely. im so sad that shows like FNL are not more popular, i only wish those actor get more air time on my tv, they are so great. quality television at its best.
Tami is acting like a person of not such great character
Moving around Texas isnt the same as moving to Pennsy……Pennsl……the northeast
That is ridiculous. The point is that the family has followed Eric in his dreams and compromised their own thoughts and feelings (Julie never feeling at home and Tami forced to throw parties for the team and having boosters over for dinner). Tami has the real career in the family and the more stable one. It just makes more financial sense to pursue Tami’s opportunity.
Also, there is no reason why Tami’s career opportunities and choices should take a back seat to Eric’s career opportunities and choices.
Entirely different circumstances when you are talking about uprooting to an entire new state. And is throwing parties at your house really something worth bitching about?
Erics guilt at the end did signify that he will realize football doesnt have to rule the house. The same way that it rules the town. But he never wanted to make them move across the country right when the other spouse had something awesome about to go down.
Mike Holmgrem took a good HS run and took it all the way to an NFL title and years in that business making probably $40M
Well, from Eric’s side the timing for a big move like this could be perfect. The other option would be for him to swallow his pride and go back to West Dillon, which doesn’t sound very appealing. I’m sure he would be able to find a good coaching job in Philadelphia. Also, unless Eric is offered an NFL job in the finale, not sure how Mike Holmgren is in any way applicable to this situation.
Tami was not just expected to throw a party I was underselling what they were. If you go back to the first season she was expected to through a catered (by her) affair for about 150 people (players, their parents, boosters and coaches) within a matter of days. This is one example of what she had to do besides essentially being a cheerleader for all of Eric’s teams in Texas for 18 years.
This type of expectation does not change in college either. When I went to Penn State there were stories (and I doubt this was the first time) of Penn States students camping out on football coach Joe Paterno’s lawn asking for a speech from his wife Sue Paterno about the football team when they found out Joe Paterno wasn’t there.
There is no reason why Tami’s career should take a back seat to Eric’s career. Eric has already achieved success. If he can win in another state where the environment is different (but football still important) this will only make him a greater coach and show that it is not only his Texas ways that make him a great coach.
Moving to another state is no different then moving to another community (I have done both in my life). You lose your ties with your previous community on some level (this was before facebook). But the people you were always friends with remain your friends. The only concern would be things like in state funding for Julie but she doesn’t seem happy where she is and Sarecen seems like a better option. Also the school opportunities for Gracie Belle would be so much better in the Philadelphia area and cheaper because of the in state tuition options now available to her parents. New York and Philadelphia within an hours train ride. It is different but a far better place for the Taylor’s to be.
*throw
B/C as Budddy put it another state title would put Eric in ratified air. And Eric let it be known Buddy was “a bastard” b/c Eric was agreeing with him and know how complicated how he just made it
Starting over in Penn- The northeast would be a stepback.
Not to mention *Vince(and the other kids)who still needs him.
*Ornette wont go away quietly.
Tami could do what she does anywhere. Eric is on the verge of something huge. Tamis decision only benefits their bottom line.
Eric told Vince that he will be the star quarterback of the Dillon Panthers. He has enough support from his mom to make the right decisions. His listening to his father earlier in the season was his attempt to get a normal life for the first time. His father wants what is best for him that is why he acted the way he did. However, his mother was able to make him see what he needed to do. His parents are the one’s he needs. They need him too because he reminds them (or at least his mom) of why it is important to stay clean. To take the pressure off Jess is there. Jess will be a good influence on the football situations as well.
Tami is not trying to do what she does. She is trying to go to the next level where she will be able to reach more kids the like the ones she tried to help one on one but this time all across the country through their applications to her college. If Eric wins a championship in Pennsylvania (again a huge football state- Dan Marino and Joe Montana both came from Pennsylvania a lot of great football players have come from Pennsylvania) it will still be 3 state championships in 6 years (coaching years if he needs to take a year off to find a job) but an even greater success because he was able to do it with three completely different teams which will also be unheard of and even more rare.
The most important point that the show is trying to make is that in the end the bottom line is what is important. No matter how football crazed Texas is they were not willing to endure two football teams through a budget cut. The board did not care about Vince’s hard luck story or that Billy Riggins might lose his job (he only started coaching professionally this year). The board just looked at the bottom line and what would be successful for Dillon.
The Taylor’s need to do what is best for them. They need to do what is successful for team Taylor. We can see this in the conversation that Eric and Tami have at their dinner table where Eric says we and means the Lions where Tami think that the we should apply to the Taylor family. No one is going to look out for the Taylor’s and provide them jobs just because they are the Taylors. They have to prove their worth time and again. If Taylor starts to lose he is out. Even without losing he was forced out of the Panther job in the third season. If you listen to the radio station that comments on college football it comments on coach Taylor’s job security all the time in the first season. Football is a what have you done for me lately sport. So they need to make decisions always based on what is best for them and based on that how can they help others.
I liked all the same moments, but i am still just having a problem with the basic story lines – football crazy Texas getting rid of a football team after only 2 years just does not seem reasonable. Not even a mention of that. And again, I don’t see a college recruiting Tami Taylor with no experience in college to be dean of admission for a job she never even applied for. And what about moving to Pennsylvania? Doesn’t there daughter live and go to school in Texas? With her “y’alls” every other sentence, Tamy taylor is as much Texas as everyone else. But putting all of that aside, and trying to acknowledge this is a tv drama and not a documentary, i liked the episode very much.
It makes sense that a start up school in a poor part of town would bite off more than it can chew and be forced to make cuts pretty quickly. Plus, it’s not their choice to cut the team anyway. Yes, Dillon is football crazy, but specifically it’s a Panthers town. More importantly, the power players in the town are Panthers, so it’s no surprise that they’d make a play to absorb the Lions. It’s a win-win for them, because they get to abolish their rival while at the same time poach their best players, and they go back to being the powerhouse they’re used to being.
Timâ€™s description to Tyra of why he ended up in prison left out a few key facts. Tim was NOT an innocent victim. Yes, Billy was the one who started the chop shop, which he did to get extra money because his wife was having a problem pregnancy. When Tim found out about it, Billy explicitly told him that he did not want him involved. When Tim decided he wanted to buy the land, he told Billy that he wanted in, and Billy reluctantly agreed. The cops were alerted to the operation by the guy Tim had been selling the remains of the vehicles to â€“ someone who could identify Tim. The choice was both Tim and Billy going to prison, or Tim taking all the blame. Tim chose the latter course, which was noble and generous. However, under the circumstances, I am having a hard time watching Tim act like he went to prison for Billy even though he was completely innocent.
I loved seeing Tyra again, though I wished they could have devoted a line or two to how sheâ€™s doing at college. Maybe they did in the Direct TV version?