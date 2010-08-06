‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Thanksgiving’: Pride of the Lions

Senior Television Writer
08.06.10 33 Comments

For the final time, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: the season finale “Thanksgiving,” in which the Lions and Panthers finally play their game, the Riggins brothers face justice and Coach and Mrs. Coach gather their loved ones around the table for some turkey. So go read the review and tell me what you thought.

