‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘The Lights of Carroll Park’: All prologue

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “The Lights of Carroll Park,” in which Eric begins to realize that his presence in East Dillon has the potential to do more than build up the football program, and in which viewers are teased with a potentially awesome “Wire” reunion that never quite materializes. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.
I think Steve Harris (Virgil) had more lines in this episode than in the whole series to this point. Since he’s played a silver-tongued lawyer before (The Practice), I hope that he will open up a bit in future episodes.
Thank you for telling me where I had seen Virgil before. I really like him as an actor. Ditto about opening up.
If we do get another appearance of Larry Gillard, Jr. what are the odds he gets to ask “Coach, where’s Vince at? Where’s the boy, coach?”
Then D’Angelo/FNL ex-gang banger could caution Wallace/Vince about staying on the straight and narrow and end with “You feel me, young ‘un?”
Vince respond while pointing back toward the football field “This is me yo. Right here”
Not to mention the fact that Steve Harris from FNL is the brother of Wood Harris who played Avon Barksdale. It just proves that “The Wire” was probably the best ensemble cast of African-American actors ever.
I was really hoping he would use the chess analogy again.
I know, the whole time I was just waiting for him to go “Where the boy at, String? Where the F is Wallace?!?!” I actually went “YAY” when he opened his door!!!
Tough stretch for Luke Cafferty the past few weeks…Friendless after fallout w/ West Dillon Ruff Ryders; Farm mishap, yielding a probable pain-killer addiction and a fball future on the rocks; knocking up Riggins-smitten Becky, who doesn’t seem to have any interest in a relationship with Luke on any level. Can’t help but feel for this polite, innocent farm boy. Not to say other characters hadn’t had it just as bad, such as, well, Becky.
I completely forgot about Luke’s potential pain-killer addiction this episode, which bothers me in retrospect, as it makes me feel the season is even more disjointed. It did trouble me that Luke seemed pretty confident he could get the $$ that Becky needed. If $150 is so easy to get, is the family really unable to hire some help to fix the fence for a few hours?
And if you assume that Luke took the bad-doctor’s prescription to the pharmacy and is getting his pain meds through his parents’ insurance plan, (with or without a small co-pay), won’t his parents see that activity? (My insurance company sends me an alert each time a doctor or pharmacy makes a claim against my plan.)
On a lighter note, I half-expected a confused Riggins to respond to Becky’s pregnancy confession, right after he’d apologized again for the kiss, with “but, we just kissed, right?”
Haha (on the Riggins line)…The way Riggins is well aware and then some how ga-ga Becky is over him, Tim had to be a tad surprised that she even considered having sex w/ someone else, and, in fact, did. On that note, she didn’t tell Tim (yet) it was Luke’s, right?
I liked the episode, agree with the poor stretch Luke is getting. Hopefully as the season goes on he is treated better. Least we know why JD has been such a jerk all season now
I was thinking that there must have been a scene that aired on the Direct TV version that clarified that Luke and Becky had sex, as I had no idea that was the case. However, reading Alan’s original review, it appears not. The omission is particularly glaring since, as mentioned in the comments on the old blog, the show has wasted time on things like Matt’s art internship that went nowhere.
It was strongly implied that they had sex in the episode after they met up at the gas station. Luke came up to Becky at school and before he could get a word in, she told him that what they did was a mistake and it can never happen again.
I’m not that uncomfortable with the way they’re handling the Becky storyline…yet. I do think it was a strong choice for Becky and Luke to completely have an unknown sexual encounter off screen. It makes their scenes earlier in the season where she blows him off much more interesting in retrospect.
Frankly – the way the white characters have NO idea about the poor sides of town feels very real to me. It tracks with just about every white person I’ve ever met and the straightforwardness with which FNL presents this — and without comment — I think is incredibly brave.
My confusion comes from the idea that I had that Dillon was a rural town and now I discover that it is on the outskirts of Detroit.
From the original post:
The glazed, horrified look on Chandler’s face throughout that scene was hysterical, as were the Jack Nicholson laugh
I thought Changler looked like Tom Cruise in that laugh, or at least Ben Stiller’s old Tom Cruise impersonation. As much as I disliked the whole karaoke set up, the Taylors teasing each other about it was a great pay off.
Very nice the way they brough Joe McCoy down form his cartoon villain role, I thought.
I’ve only just started watching the Wire, and I got a little jolt when I saw D’Angelo.
I thought this was a strong episode, though some scenes, with Julie and Becky/Luke, sometimes feel a little too much like one of those melodramas with pretty adolescents on the WB.
Was there ever any confirmation from another character that the McCoy’s broke up or am I reading too much into Joe’s self-serving agenda that he’d try to make up an excuse to get JD out of detention and back at practice. I could easily see him showing up to the next game with Mrs. Joe and saying they reconciled once JD was back on the field
Interesting point. Joe McCoy can’t be trusted. ‘Twas odd seeing him in a vulnerable position. Should be interesting to see where that sub-plot goes (or if even really revisited?)
I don’t think so. Joe was saying he thought detention was a good idea for JD, not trying to get him out of it. Plus, his own self-worth is so caught up in being “the man” that I don’t think there’s any way he’d show such vulnerability, especially not to Tami, his nemesis. I think he pretty clearly is a little bit lost and broken right now.
I took it more of Joe trying reverse psychology on Tami since he knows she will not change her mind unless he appeals to her emotional side. Joe is a man who keeps football and his son’s future ahead of everything, including his own self-image (see last season). It will be interesting to see where they go from here.
This is one of my favorite episodes of FNL! And if this were the first season of “East Dillon Nights” missing history or how they make old characters fit in, wouldn’t be an issue would it? I would fall in love with this “new” show all over again no holds barred.
The abortion story-line doesn’t bother me either. I hope they really do go full circle with it, and see Becky mature, with the help of Mama Smash (yay!) as someone else suggested. Though I am not buying the idea that she is doing a good job because we don’t like her. There is something else amiss but I can’t put my finger on it.
Tim Riggins was making a peace offering by taking responsibility for the kiss, thinking it would make Becky feel better only it backfired.
I mistakenly stereo-typed Taylor Kitsch for too long as a teen-age heart throb. Because I am paying attention to him now, I realize what a great actor he is.
I was so, so happy to see Larry Gillard Jr. again! Good for you Alan laying a guilt trip on Katims for more appearances.
The plot to bring the Lions in to inspire the town instead of trying to get the town to support the Lions was fun to see happen, and I hadn’t thought of it that way until Alan said it.
I would love to see Becky get an abortion and be relieved/happy about it afterwards, but I have no hope for that. I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like the abortion in Fast Times at Ridgemont High again, on TV or in a popular, light movie.
Ahhhhhhhhhhh. I didn’t even realize that was Wallace. He looks so much older. And, I’ve watched The Wire all the way through twice.
More than anything I hope they remember that Maurice character (the soon to be freshman that impressed Coach) in Season 5. I loved seeing the light in Coach’s eyes when he identified a prospect and would love to see him coaching from the start of a kid’s high school career.
They probably won’t ever remember him though…
I’m a little miffed with the whole Luke/Becky thing, though that’s largely because I don’t buy it. Becky is obviously scared STIFF of ending up like her Mom. Luke has also always been portrayed as a good kid who makes smart decisions.
So these two together go off and have unprotected sex out of the blue?
Then again, maybe I’m just getting old. :)
But I LOVED coach’s reaction to Glenn, in particular the laugh. Great stuff.
If it means there’d be a D’Angelo/Wallace moment next season , then, please do bring on the guilt with Katims. :D