‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘The March’: Breaking away

“Friday Night Lights” is almost done with its final season, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I say “hoot”…
“It’s okay ’cause it’s Dillon! It’s Dillon, Texas!” -Tim Riggins
On one level, things could not be more perfect for Eric and the Lions throughout the events of “The March,” an episode that telescopes several weeks’ worth of games into a single hour. The team is steamrolling its way towards the state championship, and the players and their coach are bonded more tightly than ever, as exemplified by that marvelous scene where they do calisthenics on the Taylor lawn while a beaming Coach, Mrs. Coach and Baby Coach watch.
On another level, things couldn’t possibly be more of a mess for all and sundry. Only weeks after turning down all the money and power that Shane State had to offer, Eric could be on the verge of unemployment if the town decides to keep the tradition-laden Panthers and once again dismantle the Lions. And even if that works out okay, Tami now has her only ridiculously tempting offer from an out-of-state college. The return of Tim Riggins brings not joy but pain and confusion to Billy, Luke and Becky. And having lost his Svengali-like hold on Vince in last week’s episode, Ornette loses his grip on the straight life altogether and goes back to drinking, dealing and being a nightmare for Vince and Regina.
“Friday Night Lights” has never preached that perfection on the football field is a cure-all for imperfections away from it. But there’s always been a sense that no matter how bad things get for our characters, at least they have the games to look forward to. At least a big win (like last year’s last-second triumph over the Panthers) can provide temporary relief to all the pain that’s happening elsewhere.
But as we come to the end of the series’ third-to-last episode ever (sigh…), it feels like the problems are getting so big that there’s no way even a championship title for the Lions will be able to make everyone feel better about everything.
It’s easy to imagine, even with a Lions title, that the town chooses the Panthers to survive. (Obviously, the best players on the Lions would wind up on the Panthers, and I could see Eric being offered his old job back, but all they just accomplished in building the program and culture up from scratch would be thrown away; they’d matter as much as the team Jess’s father and the deacon played for.) Though Regina turns up sober to greet the team at Carroll Park, it’s not hard to picture Ornette’s presence knocking her off the wagon. The rift between the Riggins boys won’t heal until Tim chooses to forgive Billy, and I can’t exactly blame him for holding that grudge.
And what on earth happens with Tami’s job offer? Eric turned down the (presumably far more lucrative) Shane State offer because he didn’t want to leave this team and this town, but if the Dillon economy is really that dire, and if Tami’s being offered a dream job of her own, would Eric really stand in her way? Would they try another ridiculous commuting scheme like when he went to TMU?
It’s a definite roller coaster, both life in Dillon and the experience of watching this show. A week ago, I was all pumped for a feel-good finish where the Lions won State and that victory somehow solved everybody’s problems. This week, I was reminded of how deep many of those problems run, particularly in the Riggins storyline.
God, is Taylor Kitsch doing some fantastic work this season as the shattered Tim Riggins, and Derek Phillips is matching him as Billy. Billy has plausibly turned into something other than a clown, yet even as we see him ascendant as a Lions assistant, we see how much the frosty relationship with his brother is tearing him up, and also how fragile he (rightly) feels his hold on his job is. Just a lot of ugliness there, a lot of pain, and a lot of collateral damage in what’s happening with Becky and Luke.
Two episodes to go, and I expect Jason Katims and company to rip my heart out a time or twelve in those episodes. Dammit. I wouldn’t be mad if I didn’t care, and boy have they made me care over the years.
Some other thoughts:
• Coach is a brilliant tactician and motivator, but the man’s Achilles heel is definitely clock management. He lost the state championship two seasons ago because he gave the other team too much time to march down field and kick the winning field goal, and here his team has barely enough time to get the decisive touchdown.
• Jess has spent most of the season as an adjunct to Vince’s storyline, but I liked seeing the conclusion of her evolution from cheerleader to (briefly) rally girl to equipment manager and now to unofficial junior deputy assistant shadow assistant shadow coach. Jess has always been defined in part by her obsession with football (she’s the anti-Julie, in that way), and while her road is hard, it was great to see her slowly but surely wear down Coach’s resistance to the idea. (And good on Vince for being happy for her when it happens, after he was so uptight when she got the equipment manager job.) On the other hand, if the show wasn’t ending in two episodes, I would start a pool on which character would wind up as an assistant coach next, because that seems to be the job that the writers give to characters they don’t know what to do with (Street post-injury, Riggins post-college, etc.). We haven’t seen any of Devon or the Crucifictorious drummer since Lance split town…
• Hey, It’s That Guy! Bruce Altman made an unexpected guest appearance as the head of Braemore. Altman tends to play effete northeastern types, and it helped sell the setting to have him as the man giving Tami the offer.
• Hands up, anyone who didn’t breathe a sigh of relief when Regina was there to greet the team and wasn’t high. Damn. The scene where Ornette tried to break into the apartment was so rough (and so well-played by Michael B. Jordan and Angela Rawna) that I almost needed some medication at the end of it.
• Smash has apparently now moved from Aggie benchwarmer to Aggie star. Good for him, and I liked seeing Tim roll his eyes at seeing evidence of his frenemy’s success.
• Loved the cut from the team doing the war chant on the Riggins lawn to them doing it before the quarterfinal game. Easy way to pump me up.
• Though I enjoy Coach and Mrs. Coach in part because the show doesn’t play stupid games with their relationship, I do enjoy seeing them bicker now and again, and their argument on the drive to the airport had an amusing close where Eric tried to change the subject becase “You’re kicking my ass here!”
• I haven’t made much note of the music this season, but I particularly liked the use of “Champion Angel” by The Low Anthem as the Lions got off the bus at Carroll Park after the big game.
What did everybody else think?
“Who is gonna cook me dinner?” coach taylor
I bet Gracie makes a mean peanut butter and cereal sandwich!
Great episode, great review, great season. Alan, with one of my favorite shows of all time winding down, it’s starting to sink in that we will not have any new episodes soon. As one of the critics who has carried the mantle for the show all these years I was hoping we could expect some sort of tribute/farewell from you when the show ends. I don’t care if its now or after the NBC run is over. Do you anticipate we will get a podcast or article out of you dedicated solely to FNL’s outstanding 5 seasons?
You know what would be a fitting tribute? An Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series.
Amen, Chris. Amen.
Honestly a win would be deserving. Boardwalk Empire is a derivative bore, Mad Men’s fourth season was an aimless mess, The Good Wife has been solid but sometimes it’s really not much more than a simple procudural, and The Walking Dead was pretty terrible beyond that outstanding pilot. FNL would certainly be worthy.
Great review Alan. I particularly agree with you on the subject of Taylor Kitsch and Derek Phillips. Kitsch has proven time and again that he’s a great actor, but now he’s added yet a new layer to Tim Riggins and done it excellently. As for Phillips, he has really shown some chops this season, transforming Billy into one of my favorite characters. He nails every scene, whether he’s leading a war-dance or pleading with his little brother for a shot at forgiveness. I can see his pain and guild in every facial expression.
*guilt
Happened to be at the same bar in Austin with the cast when they were having their series wrap party last august and spoke with Derek Phillips for a little bit. Just an incredibly nice guy and I am glad to see that he finally got a proper amount of screen time and material this year to turn Billy into a top tier character in the FNL pantheon.
Not sure I’m mentally prepared for it all to end. Such powerhouse scenes at The Landing Strip, plus both scenes with O, Regina and Vince (both at the BBQ joint and then when she greets him upon returning from the game). You and I were definitely of the same thought that something horrible would happen to Regina. I was betting she’d no-show only for Vince to get some horrible news that she’d OD’d her way to the hospital or something.
It actually didn’t occur to me that she’d be high – I was worried Ornette had killed her. Which would have been too much, frankly, so I’m glad she was the.
My friends who were big Lost fans talked about having a small hole in their lives when that show went off the air. The loss of FNL will be like that for me. I grew up in a small town in the midwest and played high school football and above all things I’ve always been amazed at how much FNL gets that experience right. This show is going to be a launch pad for many, many careers. I can’t wait to see how Katims and company wrap up this extraordinary show.
What a great show. Living in Texas and my wife and I both working in education, the budget cut story line runs hand-in-hand with what is going on in the state right now and hits close to home. Props to Katims and company for having some foresight and writing this story line in last summer.
Also, Tim’s “This time use some protection” line may have been the harshest, coldest line I’ve heard on the show.
Oh, but I laughed…
Absolutely loved tonight’s episode. Heart-wrenching and gut-wrenching at the same time. Best show.
Anyone know what the song was that played while Ornette was trying to break into the apartment? Sounded like Iron & Wine maybe?
It was Iron & Wine. Dead Man’s Will is the song.
That song is on volume one of the soundtrack too. From season one definitely, can’t recall exactly what part.
It plays at the end of the episode in season one where Tim and Billy are sitting in the kitchen, which is still trashed from their fight earlier, and Billy gives him half his sandwich and it’s all wistful and sad and makes using it again in this episode that much more touching. Thought it was a great subtle callback!
Anybody know the name of the song (harmonica in background, lyrics like “burn me bright red”) in the Hulu version of The March (around 22-23 min. in)?
Trying to figure this out myself! It is def not the Iron & Wine song
Also trying to figure out that song…. Lyrics I have found
“Livin aint all that it seems”
“Come on home star(?), yeah burn me bright red”
“Render me defenseless”
“Time to find out what my heart has left, has left for me now”
This is seriously bothering me! Lets find this out!
I’m so surprised as to how much I care about the fates of Vince, Luke and the East Dillon boys. At the start of season four, I was having a very hard time investing, but dang if the writers, cast and crew didn’t make me end up caring as much as I did about Saracen, Smash and QB #1.
Not sure how realistic Tammy getting this job offer is, nor the timing of it. But I understand the need to condense in the service of the endgame.
FNL and The Wire are far and away the most unappreciated shows in history.
Direct TV will be getting $$ from me for a good long time as a thank you for saving us from what could have been a WAY too early send off.
Tim is back to Season 1 Tim. Except now he also seems to hate Dillon in addition to being a prick (obviously his attitude now is justified). I honestly have no clue where his story can go.
I’m okay with this finish for East Dillon. While it’s unjust, it can allow Coach to move on while his players will still have a team and everything they learned from him.
Tammy annoys me (not as much as Julie, best part of these last two episodes was no wasted screen time on her). I honestly feel like Tammy dictates the work situation for the family.
#1 TMU – She likes her job at Dillon and refuses to come with created an unlivable situation.
#2 Coach offered job in FL – Doesn’t like her situation at East Dillon, encourages him to take it.
#3 Gets offered job in the NE when at the moment Coach is clearly committed to East Dillon. I hope wasn’t inevitably going to be dissolved she didn’t have plans to ask Coach to leave his job.
I don’t know, maybe she paid her dues in the 10 years prior to the show we don’t know about but it’s starting to grate on me.
Hopefully Vince’s dad just gets locked up, not enough episodes left for him to screw up Vince’s mom or make things up to them anyway.
Oh, and this was a top 3 episode of all time. It’s a toss up between this one, when Jason and Tim go to New York and Smash’s final episode.
You hit it on the head with why these past 2 episodes have been great, they are not soiled with the worst character on the show in julie and the worst actress on the show in Aimee Teegarden
It’s surprising how differently viewers can see the same situation. I’m often struck by the hierarchy among jobs in the Taylor household: it seems that Coach always expectsâ€”although Mrs Coach doesn’t ALWAYS go alongâ€”the requirements of his job to supersede hers.
I was waiting for something bad to happen at the end, they were all too happy. But thankfully Regina showed up and we got a fade to black before the show ripped out my heart. I’m sure they’ll do it next week, though. I’m bracing myself.
God, knowing how many times this show has punched me in the stomach (in a good way!) I was NOT breathing at the end of the episode, because I just couldn’t bear to see Regina fall off the wagon/Vince being hurt by that.
Seeing her there in the end, ok and hugging Vince? And his happiness after looking SO vulnerable? I’m still teary.
I’m REALLY going to miss this show when its gone. I’ll always be grateful that we got 5 seasons, but I still want more!
I was surprised at how MUCH I cared as Vince searched the crowd for his mom. Maybe it’s partially a holdover from how much I cared about Michael B. Jordan in his Wallace days on The Wire. But Vince is another fully rounded character. Gonna miss this show.
Just let this sink in for a second. Tim Riggins is the one pointing out how creepy it is that a 17 year old is working in a strip joint. Yeah…
Does that creepy truth telling better than anybody.
This has been my favorite show on TV for the past five seasons. Knowing it is ending in only a couple of weeks makes every episode bittersweet – watch it and enjoy just how extraordinary it is while bumming out about the fact that it all ends in only a couple of more episodes.
I understand why Alan doesn’t like Ornette the character, but the actor must be doing a darn good job if that hatred of the character subconsciously leads to neglecting to praise the actor, Cress Williams.
I love so much about this show but, for me, it always comes back to Eric & Tami. The drive to the airport contained very realistic bickering resulting in more love for Eric since he realizes he’s being an ass.
I was thrilled that FNL touched on feminist issues with Tami and her opportunity and Jess and her very difficult goal. Great Stuff.
Must mention, Gracie Bell poking the tiger tale at Kyle Chandler’s face – off the charts adorableness.
I was interested to see how this story arc would go as Home Improvement ended the same way and that was a radical shift of the shows paradigm of exploration of male power and the resultant frustration of its limits to an understanding that men and women are partners in marriage and share each others burdens and it does not matter who makes the money.
In both Friday Night Lights’ case and Home Improvement I feel both Jill and Tami have the more essential and valuable careers.
When I went to school all of the sports coaches were faculty members of the school and not essentially gym teachers. I never understood how a public school could hire a professional football coach. I just thought that priorities were different in Texas (as evidenced by Buddy Garrity).
All football coaches in Texas are faculty members too. Just a suspension of disbelief for FNL.
Thanks for the response. Good to know. (genuine non-sarcastic- because it is the internet I thought I would have to put this)
what a great ep – it’s getting stronger and stronger every episode. It’s a testament to this show that we were expecting Vince’s mom to show up high – I was too and I felt just as anxious as Vince looked while he was scanning the parking lot for her.
As for Coach’s job prospects though – While he certainly loves the boys at Dillon I think the revelation last week was not that he wanted to stay at Dillon necessarily but that he wanted to stay at the high school level. He chose High School coaching over College not Dillon over Shane State. That being the case he would be just fine moving to PA with Mrs. Coach and getting a job at a high school there.
i would disagree with the premise in only that high school football in texas has very few counterparts across the county. it doesn’t matter as much elsewhere as it does there, doesn’t resonate as deeply with the kids, doesn’t represent as much of a way out.
closest thing to texas hs football is pa hs football. back in the 90’s a game 30 minutes outside pittsburgh outdrew the pirates home game…..in october…..it was the playoffs
Kudos once again to another great episode. It was pretty preditable that Ornette was going to backslide but I can forgive that. I was like all of you praying Regina was going to be there for Vince. I like that they didn’t have her relapse (yet at least).
I’m torn about the Tammi job offer. Only because I’m not sure if she is remotely qualified. In theory she knows stuff but that doesn’t mean she would be able to take that job on. I hope they don’t leave us with any questions on the Taylor’s relationship. That has been one of the greatest parts of this show.
I will miss this show like crazy.
Liked the episode overall but, man, is the Tami storyline laughable. I had to stop my recording to catch my laughter after she was offered the Dean position.
Having worked at a University for many years, I can tell you that your concerns about her being unqualified are EXTREMELY valid. I’d say 90% of the top 100 schools wouldn’t even entertain an applicant/employee beyond a mid-career position without at least an MS in counseling and/or higher education. Anything in the Director and above position requires at least a law degree and/or a doctorate in education.
I had a music teacher who became an assistant principal at my middle school growing up, so I get that her counselor-to-principal transition is possible. But this is wayyy bigger of a jump. It may be an ‘inside baseball’ type problem but, frankly, it took me completely out of the episode.
I agree that it’s definitely far-fetched that she was offered a Dean of Admissions position, but I’m not sure if the show ever stated outright that Tami does not have an MS. It’s possible she got a masters degree prior to becoming a counselor.
Even if we go with the idea that Tami has a graduate degree in educational administration, and this is a really small, progressive liberal arts college (because who else would buy the notion of rejecting standardized test scores because they are missing potentially great students?), I agree with Karen G that the this is a real stretch for Tami to be offered a Dean position (I also work in higher ed). If she was offered an adminstrator’s job in admissions in the SAME small school that is recruiting Eric as football coach, maybe, because she’d be a spousal hire and they’d want to make the two of them happy. But Tami has no real connection to this school for them to overlook other traditional qualifications for the job.
Still, this is just a set up for family tension in the Taylor household and raises issues of gender roles and expectations among Coach and Tami that are representative of other families. Not all of us have a Julie who jumps into bed with married TAs, but most of us have kids who are struggling to grow up, find themselves and occasionally disappoint us (the sex talk scene between Julie and Tami in S1 remains my favorite of the series). The show’s representation of the healthy resolution of family tension is really what I care about in this (sadly soon to conclude) issue between Tami and Coach.
Yes, Tami does have at least a masters likely in counseling. It is a requirement in Texas where she is working. Additionally, she would have needed a graduate degree to have been hired on as the principal.
No more far fetched than Coach turning a head Div I job that easily pays 7x what’s he’s making and is a step up in his career ladder. Of course the bozo did the same thing with his TMU job.
Tami’s job offer while unlikely is not really that far-fetched. Our Dean of Admissions does not have an advanced degree, and I work at MIT. So, if Tami has at least an MS/MA in educational administration, then it’s plausible she could get offered the job, though I think it’s not likely she’d get the position of Dean without at least doing some time at that particular school.
To be fair, the TMU job involved Tami trying to raise a tiny baby while her husband was in another city. Gracie is older now and can do things like feed herself (and maybe use the toilet) and Tami was gungho to follow Coach to Florida. The pressures to not be a college coach then were very different than now. I can’t think of a real reason he wouldn’t take this job. But, you know. TV.
Coach turning down the D1 head coach job would be like a small town newspaper beat writer turning down a columnist position with a Top 10 media market newspaper. Or at least back when papers mattered. Or like a Sargent turning down a promotion to Colonel.
Point is, it’s a silly contrivance that he would not accept this position. And it was silly he left TMU.
I think the season could come to a close with Lance stab Ornette as part of his cross-country killing spree. Whether that would count as a hate crime or not is up to everyone else.
Did anyone else see Dana Wheeler-Nicolson’s name pop up on this week’s episode, only to be disappointed when Mama Collette didn’t show up at all? Or did she and I just didn’t see it?
Regardless of the success of the Lions, and who would be named head coach of this joint team, it only makes sense that the would choose the panthers over the lions. Dillon high’s facilities are superior to Dillon east, as well as Herman field adjacent.
How interesting that Bruce Altman should show up. For the last two years I’ve been thinking that the kid who plays McCafferty is related to that actor, they bear such a resemblance.
The job offer to Tami is somehwhat improbable, but definitely her offer is waaaay below what Coach was offered. The commute between Philadelphia and Dillon (Odessa) Texas is pretty steep to manage. It’s an interesting dilemma. As much as Tami likes high school kids, her jobs haven’t seemed nearly as rewarding so the better job offer in a big city would be appealing. But it will be interesting to see how this fabulous couple reconciles their individual needs.
god, I love this show.
Oh, and count my in on worrying about Regina showing up after Vince’s game. Her absence and claim of attending a meeting made me wonder and worry… until she showed up. It got a little dusty in the room when Vince and Regina embraced.
As soon as Ornette tried to break down the door, I was convinced that Vince would return from the game to find his mother dead on the apartment floor. I certainly wouldn’t put it past Katims and his writers to do that, given how they love tragedy when everything seems perfect. And I nearly cried when she waved at him across the parking lot.
I agree that ornette breaking down the door was uncallled for, and I don’t know their whole history, but I was strangely sympathetic towards ornette in this episode.
He thought he had found a purpose in life looking out for Vince, then he was rejected and made to fell like he was benched. So ornette slipped into his old bad habits. Ok, things are trending badly. But then almost without any warning, he was locked out of his own house. I would have been p*ssed too. I guess that’s why that scene was so intense. But its seems like he has his own demons he is fighting just like his mother is. So why does the mother keep getting second chances, but the father gets locked out when he goes through a rough spell.
Look, I give this blog credit for recognizing that Ornette is complex. I am just saying Vince and his mother could have planned and handled it better when they kicked him out. Maybe I just don’t know enough of their history, but it seemed like they gave up on him too quickly.
Goofus, he struck Regina! Once it reached that point, Regina was right to change the locks.
Back in the first season I used to just mutter “this show…” to myself for all of the goosebumps and emotions it gave me. I have been feeling that way this season a lot, but particularly to the point you made about the cut from the war chant on the lawn to the game. The whole directing in this episode was cinematic and fantastic. It just moved. I love this show, these people so much.
does anyone know the song that plays when luke and becky are kissing and tim walks in on them….Its just an acoustic guitar no words! Please if you can tell me that would be awesome!
Another great episode, but a nit-pick about the football verisimilitude — doesn’t the clock stop for first downs in high school football?
Yes and no. In college and I believe high school, the clock stops until the ball is set by the official and then starts running. So it makes sense to still be in hurry up mode.
I can’t believe there are only 2 episodes left. One of my favorite shows ever.
The one scene that really moved me is in the ending where Coach Taylor seems to be desperately looking around for Tami… it kinda sucked knowing that she wasn’t going to be there
I was surprised no one else mentioned this — great example of the great wordless storytelling of this show.
Not sure I would agree with the clock management criticism regarding Coach in the State game in S3. Though there was time left on the clock, they needed a TD, and I don’t think you wait the clock out to get a TD… you get it when you can. The events after were unfortunate, but you had to get that TD when you could.
I. Love. This. Show.
Really enjoying this final season of FNL. I’m in denial it’s going away. Really thought Vince’s dad would be gunned down by the thug he beat up to get off Vince’s back. (Or Vince’s mom would accidentally be shot in the crossfire). Would love to see grads like Smash, Landry, et. al. roam the sidelines at State. Alan, how about a story or podcast with the outspoken Buzz Bissinger? Love to know what he thinks of the series–and why he thinks it never gained any Nielsen traction.
i think that the best part of this episode had to be at the end when vince is looking for his mother in the crownd and runs to hug her when he spots her…. i think this showed how far he came from the beginning of season 4 to this point…. and it also showed how strong his relationship is with his mother even though he shows it alot throughout the show but to me this really shows that other than football, his mother was all he had. anyone agree ?
I cried no less than four times during this episode. If Kyle Chandler doesn’t win the Emmy for this season, there’s something seriously wrong with the voting system.
This is the first episode I have had trouble with all season. Every other episode was pitch perfect. The first few episodes laid the ground work and then things started to pay off around the roadtrip episode.
This episode ran through so many plot lines really quickly. Tim Riggins was reintroduced to this show and felt so out of place. While last season his relationship with Becky was key it seems like this season they needed to start over completely.
I liked the Ornette Howard relapse. I was getting annoyed that he was getting to be father like since his return (I liked how he handled Vince’s criminal problem it seemed very much within his wheelhouse and he took care of it efficiently). Yet I felt that this should have been introduced early so we could see the pay off a few episodes later. Regina Howard family struggles were played out very well in this episode. They did a good job of showing how she was affected by all that had been going on. I just feel that there need to be about 5 more episodes to pay off the Howards’ story lines with justice.
Most of all I felt that they went through the football too fast. They could have used those games to have episodes to pay off arcs for Hastings Ruckle and Buddy Garrity Jr.
It just all feels a little rushed together and jam packed. I wished they would have tried to play out just these seasons story lines and not rap up all the great stories ever told of Dillon Texas.
Tim is supposed to seem out of place. He went to prison and, as Mindy said, has returned a different person. Now while I’ll admit that they’re exaggerating the impact of just a single year incarceration, it’s not that far-fetched based on what we know about Tim’s personality from the entirety of the series.
I disagree with you about the pacing of the Howard family’s story. Ornette has never been portrayed as a great father in the series; just a flawed man whose son was willing to accept him due to a lifetime of wanting. The struggles began almost immediately with Vince’s decline as a leader and teammate. Now we’re seeing Vince find himself again and Ornette’s true persona seeping through the growing cracks in his self-control. While you could certainly have a drawn out series of problems with Ornette becoming a torturous presence in Vince and Regina’s lives, you’d be just as likely to see it all end quickly with him going back to prison, getting killed, or some other sudden, tragic end.
Real life, particularly a tough one, often feels “rushed together and jam packed.” I think FNL portrays it all about as well as has been done on television. If you want torturously slow character progression and storyline arcs, “Mad Men” will be back next year.
No they literally went through three weeks of these people’s lives on one episode when they usually have one week with one game in an episode. They condensed story lines because they didn’t have that many episodes left.
My problem with the episode is that it started arcs I feel will not be resolved satisfyingly in two more episodes (at the time I wrote it I thought it would be one more). They also have not addressed stories with Ruckle and Garrity Jr. in a while so I felt that this season could have used more episodes.
The single look between Coach Taylor and Regina Howard said all that needed to be said about their relationship. It was layered and brilliant. It also did a phenomenal job of showing the toll her life has taken on her these past couple of years. It shows her as a human being and put her at the center for however fleeting a second. She figured significantly in this episode and we could see how great of a mother she has been (Vince’s father tries but he needs more time). However, Regina’s moments were about her thoughts, her career and her aspirations for the people she loves and how they affect her. This is what I expect out of every show runner when they write for characters male or female.
This is nitpicky but sloppy. Last play of the game: The scoreboard shows ball on 12 yard line. However, clearly the line of scrimmage was the one maybe two yard line.
actually on the next to last play – #88 caught the ball and stepped out at the 2 yard line but when they started the last play the ball was on the 5 yard line- so agree with your sloppy comment. I didn’t catch the scoreboard depiction though.
NBC’s promo for next week states 1 episode left, but according Alan it should be 2 episodes: small town and always. Did anyone else catch this?
They meant “one episode left until the series finale.”
Anyone old enough to think of goalie Jim Craig after the 1980 Olympic hockey game scanning the crowd for his father during the final scene with Vince?
Oh how I love this show and do not want it to end. Thank you, Alan, for your reviews and multi-airings forum. It has always been a challenge to find this show and keep up with it. It made it five seasons by the skin of its teeth and brilliantly.
Tim shows some maturity, vacating the house because his bitterness hurts everybody. Dillon is still Dillon. Billy has remained Billy and his capacity for growth is marginal at best.
Yes, Regina is there and waiting for Vince after the game, sober and not bloody on the floor somewhere.
Becky and Luke, troubled and trying. Coach and Tami- pushing their own boundaries and searching for the right path. Jess showing Coach that pursuing what you love is not just XY chromosome-related.
Love it all. Yes, we overlook the actor because Ornette as a character is so rich. I thought next week was the end. Happy to get two more episodes before the lights go out in Dillon.
Think you’re being a little hard on Tammi Jake. While Julie was still in high school there was a good reason for her not to want to go with Eric to TMU. Now she’s out, and Gracie is still pre-school, why not move to a presumably more lucrative college job; whether Eric’s or hers.
First, the idea of Tammy being recruited by a college is just absurd. Not even close to reality. Under no circumstances does a guidance counselor at a low-budget high school get recruited by an almost ivy league in college. Just not believable. Maybe if she applied or actively pursued it, maybe. But that story line just did not ring true in the least bit. And then the interview – so the college that reached out to her for an interview, they do that, they fly her to Pennsylvania, and then in the interview, they are openly hostile to her? They wonder why she went from guidance counselor to principal back to guidance counselor? If that was a problem, why are they interviewing her to begin with? Again, interviewing someone who apparently never applied?
what else – it was a small line, but the line that the volleyball team has half the budget as the football team was equally absurd.
Didn’t they have just have one Dillon football team only two years ago?
Isn’t this football crazy Texas? Isn’t that the theme of the entire book this show is based on? That football is king in Texas? Why has that changed?
Stick to football, stick to coach, stick to Vince, Luke, and Jess, and I like Riggins being back. Great things there to work with that can be done within some semblance of reality. No reason to create unrealistic story lines.
I don’t like a false/forced drama and that is what this entire show was – Tammy being recruited by a college in another part of the country without ever applying, football crazy Texas cutting a football team they just created two years ago? (And even if East Dillon survives, the story line doesn’t make sense). If this is the story lines they are falling back on, forcing the story into really unrealistic story angles, then maybe it is good the show is coming to an end.
Or maybe they’re doing it because the show is coming to end…
The notion that a university would, even could, hire a dean based on one conference and one interview is laughable. Tammy’s whole career–being made principal after one year as a counsellor, now being recruited by an ‘almost-ivy’ college after, by my count, three years at public high schools–is just badly contrived conflict. It’s one of the few major flaws in this show
Does anyone else feel like the kid from “Never Ending Story”? As soon as we stop watching FNL Dillon will be destroyed by “the Nothing”. No? Just me? Okay, forget I said anything. Clear eyes.
So sad it’s gone :(
I loved Coach Taylor’s speech to Jess when he agreed to let her shadow him. The whole time he’s talking he’s halfway into his office, leaning away from her like he can’t believe he’s doing this. And the set up when she was crying earlier “You know I have two daughters, right?” And the writing “I don’t like those odds do you?” “Football is played by men, angry men…” This show has holes all over it, this ep included, but it has these moments that are perfect.
I know I’m about 9 months late here, but did anyone else think “Braemore College” was meant to be Bryn Mawr College?
Anyone know the song playing in the scene where the riggins boys are fighting, and its not dead man’s will by iron and wine? Thank You