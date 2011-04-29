‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘The Right Hand of the Father’: Quite the character

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as I get real familiar with bleach…
“You think, though, maybe people change? You changed.” -Jess
Michael B. Jordan can act a little.
If we’re being honest, the storytelling on “Friday Night Lights” can be spotty at times. Even if we’re rightfully ignoring The Season That Didn’t Happen, there are storylines that abruptly spring up out of nowhere and/or just as abruptly disappear, character motivations that seem strange, speeches that feel very Afterschool Special-y (we got one of those in this week’s Tami storyline) and other things that would stick out a lot more if the writing, directing and acting didn’t also imbue the show with such a depth of feeling that it’s easy to overlook the silly stuff. The storytelling can be messy in a bad way, but also in that very good way that lets this cast of very talented performers dig down deep to find an emotional truth that can be devastating, or intoxicating, or both.
Case in point: this week’s scene in Coach’s office before the big Hastings game. Vince has been frustrated by the re-emergence of his father(*), and the pressure of Coach Taylor’s strict new code of conduct, and as he listens to Eric tell him about how they have to strive to be better, he explodes, “I don’t know how to be better, because he never taught me how! He never taught me how to be better!” It’s kind of a cornball line (and given the improvisational nature of the show, it’s unclear whether Patrick Massett and John Zinman wrote it, or if Jordan just said it in the moment), but holy hell does Jordan sell it. In that moment, that story transforms from a teen drama cliche into something very authentic about this specific kid, and all he’s had to carry over his short, tough life. Just a great piece of work, and watching it it’s easy to understand why the writers have treated Vince as the first among equals out of the newer characters. The other three are also really strong, and have gotten opportunities to show that over the last season-plus (and, in Jurnee Smollett’s case, in earlier films and shows), but Jordan as Vince always comes closest to the exposed nerve style of acting that typifies this show at its best. Though Luke has filled that Matt Saracen slot of the saintly character with incredibly bad luck, it feels like Vince has not only succeeded Matt as Coach’s trusted quarterback, but as the show’s vulnerable center.
(*) Played by Cress Williams, who already had a spot in the Teen Drama Athletics Hall of Fame for his performance as California University basketball star D’Shawn Hardell on the original “Beverly Hills 90210.” (And for further fake sports cred, he was also a fill-in anchor on “Sports Night.”)
And it’s a good thing we had that Vince moment, because other parts of “The Right Hand of the Father” were really frustrating and/or formulaic.
Take Tami’s attempt to get through to drunken puppet girl Maura. I appreciate what the storyline was trying to do, and also why Tami specifically would be so taken aback by these kids today and their wild parties and their YouTube and their complicated shoes. But it felt too easy for Maura to go from proudly oblivious to vulnerable and seeing the wisdom of Tami’s words. I’m not saying that Tami could never get through to this girl, but this quickly, and after the sort of thing Maura wasn’t thinking twice about? No. Obviously, Maura’s not a regular character, and the show barely has enough time to service its regulars as it is (I think Becky only appears briefly in the opening party scene, for instance), but I’d rather see the show pick a single project student for Tami and stick with that for a while, rather than show her get these quick and unconvincing little victories.
Or look at Julie hooking up with her sleazy, manipulative d-bag of a TA, which is where everyone and their mother (but not Julie’s mother) could see this going a week ago. It’s not an unrealstic storyline, nor an implausible one for Julie, who’s always been linked to older men (Matt, The Swede, her English teacher, the Habitat for Humanity guy), but it’s still so predictable, and still feels completely divorced from the show. In the stories from season three and four involving Dillon alums, the characters were at least still living in town and interacting with other people we know. (And when they were put with strangers, like Matt with the artist, the stories suffered.) Here, I fear they’re doing this to scare Julie into heading back home, which (if I’m right) would allow the writers to better use Aimee Teegarden, but would be a poor direction for one of the show’s most upwardly-mobile characters.
Then there’s Jess’ new equipment manager job, which is a step up from Tyra joining the volleyball team(**) but still seems to be fixing a problem that didn’t exist. When I complained about Jess no longer being a cheerleader the last two weeks, some of you suggested that it made sense because she had more responsibilities with her brothers while her dad was out of town. But that’s inferring something that the show should have told us (and could have, easily), and I can’t imagine being equipment manager would take up any less time for her. The Jess we see in this episode isn’t someone with a shortage of free time, but someone adrift and looking to connect with the football team, when she already was connected(***) and then the connection was abruptly severed.
(**) For a season that didn’t happen, I’m sure referencing a lot of its non-existent stories this week.
(***) And I also think there’s some merit to the idea that cheerleading wasn’t satisfying her football craving – that just because she’s a football-crazed girl doesn’t mean she’d feel fulfilled leading cheers. That’s an interesting story, but it’s not the one the show’s telling.
As for Buddy’s story, I’m always grateful for more Brad Leland screentime, and I can understand why Buddy might have felt disconnected from his son, from both a real world perspective (too many characters to service) and fictional world one (Pam and the kids are in California, and Buddy’s a bitter, petty man). But there was definitely a part of that subplot that smacked of the writers looking for one more tale of a child seeking parental guidance they weren’t getting at home, and someone saying, “Oh, hey, remember Buddy’s son and the daughter who wasn’t Lyla?”
The Vince stuff was good enough on its own to make “The Right Hand of the Father” the strongest episode of this young season, but I’m still waiting for the show to knock me out for a whole hour the way I know it can.
Some other thoughts:
• Did the Lions find a new kicker to replace Landry? Or did they just go for a touchdown when a field goal would have won the Hastings game because Vince is a better percentage player than whoever’s filling the role of Lance 2.0?
• Gracie speaks! “Think about it, Daddy.” The kid’s a natural-born comedienne.
• And one more The Season That Shall Not Be Named reference: when Buddy said of the decision to have Buddy Jr. move back to Dillon that he’d never been more sure of anything in his life, I thought, “Well, other than when he took in Santiago for a couple of weeks.”
What did everybody else think?
If there is one thing I’ve learned about FNLs … it’s to trust the writers. (Okay, maybe not in Season 2, but we can’t blame the writers for the Writers Strike).
Give this season a little more time for these story lines to develop.
I saw Puppet Girl as an extension of Mrs. T telling Jesse that the Rally Girls are just a part of Texas football. After watching the posted video, she obviously changed her mind! Last week was a Coach centered ep, this week, it’s Vince’s. Just give it some time. ;)
when tami told jess that she’d look for some extracurricular, my first thought was the tyra volleyball plotline. (another absurd moment from the season that didn’t happen, in that the writers were so determined to hammer home the “It’s not just about football!” theme that they actaully had a volleyball game at the end of the episode as opposed to a football game. but i digress.)
on the positive end, vince was great in this episode; although i had hopes when he had his initial blowup with his dad about how he’d missed his life that he’d say something to the effect of, “this is me, yo, right here.”
Alan! You’re making me kick myself on one thing. I took a note about Gracie’s first words I’d heard on the show and totally left it out of my post. Argh. Anyway, I agreed with you in large part because despite how silly some of the lines would be from other people, that was a showcase for Michael B. Jordan. It wasn’t “The Son,” but I felt some similarities. Also, The Wire viewer in me had me thinking about how Michael Lee reacted to HIS dad coming back from prison. Thankfully, Snoop and Chris are nowhere near Dillon.
I’m like you though. Didn’t devote more than a few sentences to the non-Vince stuff. Some piece movers, and I totally agree about the Buddy Jr. story. It screams something that’s a setup for one last Brad Leland showcase before the show ends.
More here, for what it’s worth ([chrislittmann.wordpress.com])
Only real “Where are they going?” story for me at the moment is Julie.
Actually, those weren’t her first words. She said “mac n cheese!” when Tami asked what would she like for breakfast last week. But, that was off the camera though.
I loved the Vince storyline, and how it exemplifies what a good father figure Coach is. It totally made up for the rest of the random inserted storylines all over the episode this week.
I thought that was Bug’s dad, just Michael’s step dad
Spot on review I think Alan- a couple more thoughts.
All these years we’ve seen kids sitting where Vince was sitting talking to coach and they’ve always held back. It wsa so nice, so cathartic for me even to see Vince – as corny as the words might’ve been- to actually open up and share. My first FNL tears of the year.
In a related point – the one thing that really bothers me about Julie is she sometimes – like tonight- acts like a girl with Daddy issues. Come on- she’s got 2 of the greates parents we’ve ever seen on television. To me, to have Julie act this way really disrespects these incredible characters -Coach and Mrs. Coach- that FNL has given us.
To me, she seems less like a girl with daddy issues than a girl with male writers that don’t have the insight to say something less trite. I agree that this is an amazing, deep show, but this problem happens ALL THE TIME and I’m thinking this may be the problem.
I feel if anything, Alan underplays the great, great job Michael Jordan did in the episode by focusing the review on the scene in the office. He was great throughout, particularly in every scene with his father.
On the other hand, there is no way to underplay just how cringe-inducing every single Julie scene was. We really need to see her make at least one friend her own age. Hard to see how bringing her back to town is going to work, either. Maybe the situation will lead her to transfer to a school more befitting the ambition we saw from her before.
I feel we haven’t seen the last of Vince’s father and that it won’t be only a feel-good story for Vince. My new theory for the season is that Vince’s college recruitment will take a dark turn, with his father inserting himself in the middle for a payoff that leads to a scandal (I’m ripping this from current headlines, Law & Order style).
Luke is going to need to start getting more carries if he’s going to get his scholarship-as-ticket-off-the-farm. We’ve seen him do next to nothing from a football perspective — he’s been a passenger on the Vince train.
Luke has shined on defense, though, so maybe Coach’s decision to make him a two-way player (made when the roster was still comically small) will pay off for him.
Going through a re-watch right now, and noticing that a lot more of this show’s negative qualities have carried onto Parenthood than the good ones. This season’s Julie is the basis of Sarah Braverman, the campaign arc was in the same vein as the Landry-Tyra subplot, etc. I wish they’d have learned their lesson…
I thought this episode was the weakest of the season so far.They haven’t come up with a definite story arc for anyone this season and I am a little disappointed with the charisma of the characters this season.Also the meteoric rise of this team seem to be more unrealistic than ever.
I just hoping like Dolphin that with time the FNL writers are gonna give something worth watching.
Oh, and Alan I have to thank you for helping me place where we knew Vince’s dad from. (In my case, his Sports Night role as the anchor so desperately trying to win his lady back with on-air pleas.) It was driving me nuts the whole time.
I first thought of him as Wallace’s dad during his season two disappearance on Veronica Mars.
I agree with everything you said about this one. My main concern is the Julie storyline. I just feel like it’s too predictable and out of place for this show. I thought this was the strongest episode of the season also. It’s harder for me to feel connected to these kids. Love Coach and Tammi and will stay with this until the end. It’s been one of the best shows on tv in a very long time.
I loved the Vince stuff, but the Julie storyline has simply been contemptible. It’s been-there, done-that, and without none of the redeeming FNL quality you described with Vince.
In addition, if I didn’t know better I’d say they were really turning Tami into one of the series’ most oblivious characters. First, her tone-deaf treatment of her colleagues in trying to rally them to care. Then, her superficial shots at the Maura, without the slightest attempt to try to penetrate what was causing the girl to act this way.
The power of the good stuff still far outweighs the bad stuff, but there’s been some dump-a-body-caliber material this year.
Sorry for the typos above: Should be “without any” in the first paragraph and “at Maura” in the second.
Yes, a little attempt at deeper analysis would have helped prevent Tami from just sounding like a cliche. However I will admit when she lost it due to the student’s snide comment, it felt very true-to-life (exactly how some of my high school teachers would sound in that scenario).
While I still love this show, episodes like this one frustrate me. Throughout, I keep picturing a white board in the writers’ room, that lists how many episodes each actor is contracted to be in. The storytelling feels really disjointed, because we don’t see each storyline evolve organically. And I also think they’re trying to jam too much into too short a time–they need a full 22 episodes, at least, to tell the stories they want to tell. I think if this show was given a real budget and allowed to have more of the secondary players on all the episodes some of the stuff that feels so jarring right now would be okay, or maybe even great. I think the luxury of a full season helped make season one great. You just can’t service all these characters in twelve or thirteen episodes.
I worried when Vince’s dad came into the picture that the show might have them reconnect, and then Vince’s dad would put pressure on him to throw a game (sorry–I’m paranoid). I guess I don’t have as much faith in the essential goodness of human nature as Tami Taylor does. I am expecting Vince’s dad to do something very bad, maybe not what I first feared, but something that will devastate, or almost devastate Vince. That’s the story that I’m connecting to the most (I kind of want Julie to crash and burn at collegeâ€”I never really liked that character, and thought she wasn’t good enough for Matt).
Your mentioning of the needing a full 22 episodes to tell the stories they want to tell has been my biggest complaint about the show since Season 3. Because of the acting and the substance of the storytelling, I still watch, but they are still trying to cram 22 episodes of storytelling into only 13 episodes, which creates disjointed and segmented storylines. And never fulfilling everyone’s wishes to see all the character’s storylines.
Also, I hate, hate this storyline for Julie. It’s a total and complete failure of imagination on a part of the writers and hope they have something good up their sleeves to redeem this one.
And of course, Michael B. Jordan can act. He’s “Wallace” from “The Wire.” He knows how to bring it.
Matt Saracen was always my favorite character. His one big flaw was that when things were going wrong in his life he had problems on the field. I enjoyeed last night that they didn’t do this with Vince. Instead he went the opposite way and channeled his anger into his game. I appreciated that, because as soon as they switched from the locker room to the game, I was expecting Vince to be “out of sorts” and have a bad game.
Tyra playing volleyball produced one of my favorite comedic moments of the series when she started spiking the balls at an oblivious Tim Riggins.
THANK YOU. Good memories. I remember getting such a kick out of his reactions, as per usual.
I’ve enjoyed this episode…I like the talk between Vince and his father where vince didn’t say a word…somebody noticed? Michael B. Jordan. is very good.
About the Buddy/Buddy Jr. story…the show didnÂ´t have a character with a swzzÃ‘PLOdrug or addiction problem (the drugs always came with a “performance” attach (Smash and Luke) and Tim drinked a lot because of the culture and the freedom to be a teen doing whatever he pleases not because an addiction) so, maybe they (the writers) decided to go there and deal with it in a “FNL” way. (or maybe they have a say about smoking as well). Another think that I would like to see, is how Buddy explains to his son the “not a Panther anymore” thing? think about it…he go to California in the season that didn’t happened and Buddy Sr. at that time was very influential and all… and maybe if the boy likes american football again and not the sport wordly adressed as football (I refuse to say “soccer”, sorry!) and happen to go to school…maybe he has to go west… and be a panther. I like to see Buddy Sr. there, dealing with something like that.
some corrections….
“…the show didnÂ´t have a character with a drug or addiction.”
“…Tim drinked a lot because of the culture and the freedom to be a teen doing whatever he pleases not because he was an addict)”
“Another thinG that I would like to see,…”
“…Buddy Sr. at that time was A very influential BOOSTER and all”
I just want to say that I think Season 2 is far better than the unfair rap against it.
People do get murdered sometimes. And the way the show handled the aftermath was as realistic as the rest of the show.
I think a big part of the problem some people (and Alan) have with the season is not the dramatic events themselves, it was the fact that the show *itself* treated the season like it never happened. In particular, there was absolutely no further psychological fallout for Landry in Season 3 and beyond — it was as if it never happened for him and was never revisited.
That’s one of my problems, yes, PY, but I also didn’t think events were being well-handled at the time. But, absolutely, the lack of fallout just made it all worse, as we discussed last year around the Vince/Jess/Landry triangle, where Vince was the bad boy even though Lance was the one with a body count.
That’s a fair point about not there not being lingering effects–I wonder if that’s a reaction by the show’s creators to the fact that so many didn’t like the plot.
But I would urge everyone (in a few year’s time, say) to go back and watch that season again. It’s great stuff, including the murder storyline.
Sure they get murdered sometimes, mostly on TV. If America had as many murders per capita as occur on television, the entire country would make living in Baghdad look like Mayberry.
The point is that the murder itself was exploitive, unnecessary, and (as has been pointed out) inconsequential to the series as a whole. Further (and this is my point), it has no place on a show about high school football in Dillon, TX. It was tacky and truly beneath a show of this quality.
It’s best just to forget it ever happened, which the entire show seems eager to continue doing.
The Julie storyline is weak. Like you said, we knew they were going there. Too predicable. It’s not going to end well.
Jess becoming the new equipment manager makes no sense.
The only good thing about this ep was Vince’s storyline.
Cress Williams was also the father of another Wallace on Veronica Mars!
This douchebag TA had better hope Eric doesnt get wind of what happened, lest he be on the recieving end of a serious a$$-whopping. And come on, Julie! I know college kids make errors in judgement but sheesh! Her parents are models of fidelity and respect in their marraige, and she was lucky enought to have the sweetest high school sweetheart in the universe in the much missed Matt Saracen. Get it together, girl!
Loved Vince in this episode. I’ve liked Jordan since Wallace. He acted the sh*t out of this episode.
I’m hoping Jess’ new job will turn out well. Using it as a possible alternative to the rally girls is a great idea if it works out.
Also, i have a question. Has Julie always been such an integral character on the show? I’ve always seen her as being in the top 10 of important characters on FNL, but never in the top 5. So, why do we not follow any of the likable characters like Matt, Smash, Tyra, or Landry when their lives take them outside of Dillon, but we follow Julie of all people? It just feels very random and utterly pointless. I realize Gilford, Kitsch, and Palicki all had movie roles to get to, but still…
There are enough characters IN DILLON to care for. We don’t need the one character that hasn’t managed to grow throughout these seasons still showing up. I’m just confused.
You kinda answered your own question there. Can’t do stories involving actors that aren’t on the show anymore.
Julie’s crush on an older man was in keeping with her character’s history, but hopping into bed with him so quickly, particularly given that he is married, seemed completely out-of-character with the strong personality Julie normally has.
No mention of Luke’s hit in the most recent game? I wouldn’t be surprised if he get’s suspended again!
My thought exactly when I saw it.
Maybe I wasn’t watching closely enough, but are we sure that Tammy was successful in reaching Maura after finding her in the supply closet? She certainly was trying, but I didn’t get the sense that it was working, and so I didn’t think it was such a neatly wrapped storline, but rather another step in the effort to show the long road that Tammy has in reaching the lost kids of East Dillon (where they came from and just how lost they really should be is a different question altogether).
Also, it can’t be a coincidence that Maura bears some physical resemblance to Tammy, can it? Isn’t that the most outward sign that Tammy is seeing some of her own high school wild times (previously alluded to in her talks with Julie and even in this episode in her locker-backed conversation with Eric) in Maura, only recognizes that the consequences for kids today are much more permanent?
Great episode, but the Julie storyline made me want to tear my hair out.
I honestly think the TA and her discussing his relationship with his wife may have been the worst scene the show has ever had. It was so canned and predictable I almost had to skip past it.
Of all the characters to keep on the show post-high school they pick Julie? What a nightmare it’s been.
Like a lot of people, I can’t stand the teacher/student relationship storylines. Still, FNL doesn’t drag out storylines that long so it shouldn’t last too long.
We loved the scene with the Taylors talking in the hallway about how they never partied like that and these kids today. The look that they shared was priceless.
Last, I’m just going to second the Gracie Belle comment. She steals every scene she’s in. I love that she wasn’t intimidated by her daddy’s serious face and finger pointing.
Credit to my girlfriend for this hunch: Buddy Jr. joins the Lions, right? It’s a way to connect Eric and Buddy again and make use of one of the more compelling relationships the show has.
yep, first thought i had when buddy told pam to send him on over!
I think everyone is missing the point on Julie, I agree she annoys the hell out of me, and her story ruined what was my favorite episode of this season so far; but, I think the writers are trying to make the point that kids will be kids, Julie’s parents are the perfect model, and they are exquisite, and even Julie herself you can argue is of high moral character, but she is all too human when she is in a situation where she feels out of sorts. Every time Julie makes a mistake, she is dealing with something that makes her feel out of control, here it is college and adjusting to the fact that it is new and not going the way she expected, Habitat guy, Matt went away, and with the Swede, she was afraid of been her parents as She and Saracen seemed to be the QB, and the Gf whose life will revolve around this game, a difficult thing for a teenager to deal with. I will try to be patient with her.
The Julie story line is a just a waste of screen time, I can’t stand it. I don’t understand why we have to care about what’s going on with her in college. To echo some of the previous commenters, she was never that much more integral to the show than the other people who went off the college.
But what a job by Michael B. Jordan. He was such a presence tonight, and it really shows what a compelling character they’ve made him. Definitely interested to see what unfolds next with his father.
Hate to pretty much echo what the rest of the posters are saying, but this Julie story is horrid so far. Really hope they are going somewhere with it, or drop it altogether. Also, Tami Taylor is a little naive in the recent episodes, and the writers probably should have had a real guidance counselor flesh out some of the dialogue because, besides the outburst to the girl during the meeting, it just isn’t playing realistically.
Other than that, great episode. Jess as an equipment manager is a logical turn. Michael B Jordan is up there with the best actors this show has employed, and he’s easily my favorite of the “new” characters, along with Jess. Surprised that new wideout didn’t play a role in the episode (he might have had 2 or 3 lines at most), and Luke/Becky/Billy weren’t given much to do either. Jordan and Kyle Chandler made this episode for me, what a tremendous scene in the office, those two put on an acting clinic.
I agree with everyone about Juli Taylor: unnecessary, poorly-written, irrelevant, et cetera.
But the whole deal with FNL has always been about the “unbelievably good” outweighing the “body dump bad”. We’ve always known the flaws; we just can’t resist the attributes.
As such, I rank this episode as best of the young season, because what MB Jordan/Vince did was Season 1-worthy. I’m surprised not enough posters focus on the final scene between Dad and Vince; one of the most powerful in FNL history, right down to the director keeping the camera on Vince for a final few beats after his Dad leaves, and his emotionally exhausted exhale being the final sound of the episode.
For anybody who might think the imprisoned father/star QB storyline might be too cliche, I was blown away to see Thursday’s NFL Draft, where Alabama RB Mark Ingram was drafted, then read an email from his imprisoned father on national TV, and broke down weeping. FNL is right on it.
Tami is struggling to find her footing; Tinker is underutilized; we all miss Saracen, Smash, Riggins and Street; but no HS show in history has ever successfully graduated kids and still kept its quality/level of interest better than FNL w Vince, Luke and the new crew.
If last year’s work netted Coach Taylor an Emmy nod, I’m watching Michael B.’s work closely for the next 10 weeks to see if he can keep up this pace. If so, get your tux ready, kid!
I often annoyed at the prevalance of high school kids drinking on this and other shows about high school. When it happens at a house party it is one thing, but letting them drink in bars or restaurants is not something that really happens, trust me I see plenty of my 30 something friends get carded all the time, and if they forgot their IDs, despite looking well over 21 they can get kicked out of the bar. Anyway, even if I accept that happening I can say without a doubt that one place you will never see a college freshman drinking is at the house of one of her professors. That mixer was likely for freshmen as Julie is obviously taking an intro-history class. There is not a chance in hell that any alcohol would be served there, let alone be freely available to her. I’d guess that’s something even a tenured prof couldn’t get away with.
And, having been a TA myself for many semesters and knowing plenty of other TAs, while it is definitely possible for a TA to fall in love with his student, and vice versa, neither would risk doing anything about it while they are still in that class, as one could lose his job and future and the other could risk getting on the TAs bad side and failing the class as a result. In short, there is nothing believable about that story line. (Also, who the heck sits watching an old college football game at a party? That didn’t make any sense either.)
The moxer wasnt for freshmen, Julie was only there because the TA invited her to get in her pants. Also, the TA/Professor and student relationship happens a lot. You may have had better morals, but unfortunately that is not the case with everyone in that position.
This was a weak episode. Very disappointing.
I’ve read enough great reviews of this final season that it’s still easy for me to stay optimistic thus far. So even though FNL has still not hit it’s stride after 3 episodes I haven’t felt like I’ve wasted an hour by watching this show.
Loved the look between Tammi and Couch when he said, “We never did this kind of crap when we were in school.” :) Proof that between that and Vince’s story line that the writers can still work their magic.
I’ve got disk one from Netflix but can’t decide whether to play it or not, because they don’t use the same music as they do on air. In my opinion the music can often make or break a show. It’s especially difficult to ignore this change because Alan wrote that the music they use is so good that he made a list of all the songs.
Any thoughts anyone?
Only this: if congress can meddle in such trivial affairs as college football playoffs and steroid use in baseball, why can’t the step in and put a stop to the madness that is outrageous licensing fees for the use of music? How many DVD’s have been ruined (or prevented from existing altogether) because the music fees are too steep?
Am I forgetting something? What happened to Luke’s painkiller addiction? Did it magically go away?
(Kinda late to respond, but just out of curiosity):
What addiction? He wasn’t addicted, he was actually in pain, because he played through a hip injury. He doesn’t need any more painkillers.
What is Alan referring to when he references the season that never happened or the season that shall nor be named? I’ve been watching from the pilot and I’m totally confused.
Also, what happened to Buddy’s auto dealership? When did he switch to being a bar owner?
Alan and many others hated the murder storyline in season two to the extent that they joke the season never happened.
(For the record, the storyline actually worked, but that’s beside the point.)