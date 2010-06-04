‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘The Son’: Here lies a funny, funny man

Once, again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “The Son,” a tour de force for Zach Gilford as Saracen copes with the latest dramatic upheaval in his life. Go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air on NBC – tell me what you thought of the episode.