‘Fringe’ – ‘Amber 31422′: Amber is slammin’

A quick review of last night’s “Fringe” coming up just as soon as I visit the Statue of Liberty gift shop…
Ryan McGee has a pretty thorough recap of the episode up at our Monkeys as Critics blog (including footnotes about all the differences between Over There and Over Here, like the Cary Grant/Humphrey Bogart switch), and I just want to note a couple of things about “Amber 31422.”
First, I’m glad they didn’t string out Olivia’s self-discovery too long. It was fun for an outing or two to see her believing herself to be Fauxlivia, but after that, it just turns into an Over There spin-off of “Fringe.” And while the Over There universe is in some ways more entertaining (but lacks crazy Walter and Peter), I want to see the story keep moving forward. Now we get to see both versions of Olivia working against the forces of the universe they’re stranded in, and that should be fun.
Second, I continue to like that Over There isn’t painted as just a dark mirror of our universe. Lincoln and Charlie are good guys (and do we know anything about the Lincoln of our world), as is Broyles (even though he knows the truth about Olivia), and even Walternate’s motives are understandable: his son was stolen and his universe is literally falling apart due to Walter’s actions, and he’s trying to find a way to protect it.
Third, the actual Monster of the Week story was fairly weak. They’ve done the idea of stolen lives better before, as recently as the shapeshifter episode from before the baseball hiatus. And I felt Olivia and we were already being beaten over the head enough by the Peter hallucination without needing such an obvious parallel to her problem on top of that.
And fourth, like Ryan, I watched Olivia go into the sensory-deprivation tank and mostly felt amazed at how much the show has transformed itself from those early season one days when the writers seemed afraid to embrace the fringe-y aspects of their own show. So, so much better now.
What did everybody else think?
i liked everything, but I’m getting tired of “mental figment peter” feels like more of an excuse to have the actor in the show, we don’t know the process by which they brainwashed her, but the device is thin… I think it’s over now though, thankfully!
I agree the Monster of the Week story was weak, but I think it might have been put in as an excuse to set up some information about the amber they keep using in the alternate universe. Maybe some plot device later in the season is going to involve the amber again? Even if, it probably could have been done better this time.
I thought this episode was great! The Amber situation was done really well in that you can simply imagine what would happen over there if news of people being merely suspended leaks.
Regarding the tank and your thoughts on how the writers seem to have embraced the ‘fringe-y’ parts, I’d disagree and attribute this lack of hesitation for Olivia’s safety to the difference between Walter and Walternate.
I really enjoyed this episode. Even though the Monster of the Week story wasn’t perfect, it left us with the creepy knowledge that the people in Amber are in suspended animation. If there’s anything creepier than that, don’t tell me about it because I don’t want to know.
Also, Anna Torv. I can’t believe this is the same actress as season one. Fringe is the perfect example of a network giving a show time to figure itself out, because it is truly compelling now. Here’s hoping Fox continues to be patient despite small ratings.
When we first saw amber…it was involving people on a bus…over here. Could someone refresh my memory as to who was behind that incident? Thanks.
I believe the chemicals that made up the amber-like substance were traced back to Massive Dynamic. William Bell did work with Walternate and was probably experimenting with the stuff “over here,” to see what kind of effect it actually has. The technologies of the two universes have probably been overlapping by virtue of Bell taking ideas across the thresholds.
What does 31422 in the title mean?
The subject in amber’s number.
no, the chemical used to create the resin is ‘amber 31422’. there’s less than 200 people in the quarantine zones.
I watched the first 3/4 of season one then lost interest; I’m intrigued by recent developments and would like to start watching again but don’t really want to catch up on every episode I’ve missed, although I assume I would be hopelessly lost if I just started watching beginning next week, no? Can anyone offer a suggestion as to how far back I should go? Would I need to watch the entirety of season 2?
You should watch the two-part season finale and an earlier episode “White Tulip”, because that’s a great great episode.
It started getting noticeably better around the episodes Johari Window and What Lies Below. I’d go from there to the end of season 2. It is only about 8 or so episodes.
Thanks!
i09 had a really good list called “Want to get into “Fringe”? These are the episodes you need to watch.”
when has the monster of the week ever been good??
the last two have been pretty great, also white tulip from season two was incredible
Just gotta say I am happy you are back on the Fringe train, Alan. This season has been great so far, and has become one of my favorite shows on TV.
hahahahaha! a heart-felt slow clap to you, Alan Sepinwall, for that SWEET Boston Rob callback.
niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiice.
I thought that was awesome too!!
I’m loving it. I couldn’t take much more of our Olivia thinking she’s their Olivia. And popping up in a gift store in NYC was somewhat chilling for me. Can’t wait to see what kind of mischief she gets up to now that she knows who she is. And what they are.
Also, former burn victim guy creeps me out. Not because he was burned, but there’s something about him I don’t trust. His outward charm masks something evil inside.
One of the things I noticed in the opening shot of NYC (with the Twin Towers in the background) is that the Statue of Liberty is full on bronze vs the greenish color it is in reality. Curious about that choice – what was being implied by it –
I love where they are going with the show in that I don’t know where the show is taking us.
The skin of the Statue of Liberty, being made out of copper sheets, was originally that color. Over time, it oxidized in the air and moisture into the bluish-green color it is today, just like you can sometimes see a blue-green stain on pennies.
I will take a weak monster of the week story as long as it advances and interconnects the major Olivia-Fauxlivia storyline. Much better than the unconncected monster of the week stories from Season 1 and 2.
I cannot stand Fauxlivia’s burn victim partner. He is terribly miscast in the role. he is too young to have so much authority. They waste Kirk Acevedo as Charlie.