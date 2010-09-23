‘Fringe’ – ‘Olivia’: I am who I am

At the end of season two of “Fringe,” I wrote that while the show had improved markedly from its early growing pains, I was dropping it from the blogging rotation because I simply didn’t feel the passion for it that many of its fans did. Then I watched the season three premiere, “Olivia” (with our Olivia stuck in the parallel universe) and next week’s episode (with Faux-livia undercover on our world), and I think I’m sucked back in. A few thoughts on why coming up just as soon as you get my nanite wraps…
To keep it brief (since, as mentioned several times previously, this is just an absurdly busy week for me) and repeat a few points I made in Monday’s podcast, swapping the Olivias adds tremendous urgency to both the story arc episodes and, particularly, to the more traditional Monster of the Week shows that were often problematic for “Fringe” in seasons one and two. It means that everything is an arc episode, in a way. And in playing two very different versions of the same character – each stuck in the wrong place, one desperately trying to get home and one wickedly impersonating the other – Anna Torv finally has the material to show what JJ Abrams and company saw in her in casting. I wrote a few times in the early seasons that Torv is the kind of actor who needs good material to make an impression, and where the early version of the show where she was asked to stand and look cool wasn’t a good fit for her, Olivia in jeopardy and/or Fauxlivia in action gives her things to play very, very well. “Olivia” featured very little of John Noble as either version of Walter, yet Torv was so compelling that it didn’t matter.
Plus I loved that guest star Andre Royo was more or less playing an alt-world version of Bubbs from “The Wire,” cleaned up and driving a cab.
So I’m going to find room for “Fringe” on the DVR, and if I can’t make time to review every episode (Thursdays are brutal brutal brutal), I can at least promise to check in as often as I can, particularly on episodes as strong as this one.
What did everybody else think?
My fantastic local Fox affiliate decided to cut to a random commercial in the middle of a scene. So only saw the first half (as I’d apparently missed something important during the ~5 minutes due to the abrupt commercial) and decided to just watch on Hulu tomorrow.
Gotta love affiliates!
I want Andre Royo to go clothes shopping for me. Apparently he has a great eye, and can tell a woman’s clothing size without asking.
Glad to have Fringe back.
I seem to remember that FOX asked to include a procedural element (and thus the “Monster of the Week”) when the show started. Is that correct?
Because CBS decided to screw us all on Thursdays (they lose my eyes for Big Bang, unless they finally decide to put their eps on line, which I think like Men, they don’t), are we ever going to get you or Daniel to give us Bones recaps?
BTW… this ep of Fringe… AWESOME.
I agree. I wasn’t totally on board with Fringe, but after last season’s finale, I decided to watch it tonight instead of Grey’s Anatomy (I don’t have a DVR). I’m happy with my choice, and really excited about where the show is headed.
So glad to know that Fringe is back on your radar. Any show with Bubbles deserves to be. Torv was great but I did miss Walter and Peter.
I have serious issues with where I fear the Fringe is headed for at least the early part of this season and possibly longer.
Last season we started seeing episodes that strayed from the typical formula the show had established. At first I didn’t mind it, but now it is really starting to bother me. The aspects of Fringe I find most entertaining are Walter and Peter, and Walter using weird science to solve cases. I was happy when the mythology of the show was advanced through the daily cases, even if it meant it took forever to find out what was going on. However, last season we started seeing episodes stray from the established formula and by the end of the season and now into the this one, it seems the show is more comfortable focusing entirely on the mythology and forgetting what made the show entertaining to begin with.
The reality is that Dunham’s character is boring and always has been. Broils is boring. Charlie is boring. These are stock characters and who have very little personality and character development. In Dunham’s case, that’s intentional, but with the other characters its lazy writing. Since this isn’t an HBO show, who cares about boring characters, as long as the leads have chemistry and the stories are interesting. But when you take out Walter and Peter, and take out Walter’s weird science, and you put the boring characters front and center, the show becomes boring and annoying (and it doesn’t matter how many cool things you put into the background of the alternate universe).
I don’t care about Dunham. I don’t care about Walternate. They are BORING. I have no doubts that eventually the real Olivia will get back to normal and find her way home. I have no doubt that the real universe will be safe in the end. All of this is obvious to me now and was obvious to me at the end of the last seasons finale. Everyone watching the show knows how this storyline will end. The thoughts of having to waste several episodes (or as i fear, half the season) trying to get to the obvious conclusion makes me want to skip half the season. In the first season and into the second, the show thrived on mystery. We had interesting leads use cool weird science to solve mysteries and uncover a secret mythology. The fact the mythology was a secret is what interconnected the seemingly stand alone “monster of the week” episodes. There is no greater mythology anymore. None. We are supposed to be in huge suspense because Walternate has some devious plan to use Olivia to destroy the other universe? Really? Does any viewer actually think that is going to work? Its a complete waste of time. Lost was right to keep secrets until the end (too bad the reveals sucked).
If I was in the writer’s room at Fringe, I would abandon this storyline as soon as humanly possible, come up with another overall mythology that can drive the series for another two or three seasons and go back to solving daily mysteries. I like seeing an alternate universe, its clever and cool, but it gets boring after about a minute. Am I alone on this?
Yes, you are.
‘Fringe’ suffers in it’s procedural offerings. Only when it taps into its mythology, is the programme critically acclaimed.
If ‘Fringe’ is to survive, it needs to abandon it’s procedural, monster-of-the-week episodes.
I’m with Dylan. You are alone in this. The mythology is the shining star in an otherwise ho-hum, sometimes totally unbelievable sci-fi procedural.
By the same token, you know Walter and Peter will solve the “Monster of the Week” plot by the end of the episode and completely eliminate the threat. Which sounds like a waste of time in your eyes based on your criteria since the ending is always the same and never in doubt.
I think you’re alone on this. Why abandon something cool for run-of-the-mill procedural storylines? I happen to like the monsters of the week, but not if that’s ALL I’m getting- the mix is what makes it special. I also don’t agree that the “secret” is what makes the mythology. I think Lost suffered for this (as you admit, the reveals sucked after so much build-up, much like romatic leads getting together can suck if it’s been put off too long) and I think Fringe is doing right by allowing discoveries, rather than making all the tesion about withholding info.
You do realize of course that the fact you live in Toronto makes you boring…
I quit watching the show when it was Gross Procedural Of The Week. I came back when I found out about the two worlds thing. Yeah, you’re so alone in this.
To be fair to Toronto Mark, he’s not arguing that the show should drop the mythology episodes in favor of the procedurals. He just seems to have enjoyed it more when there was a mix, with the overarching myth stuff revealed at a slower pace. In fact, the people behind the show initially intended to hold off on the two-worlds reveal for longer than they did. The show’s real struggle had been to find that happy medium wherein an episode can be a satisfactory whole as well as another piece of the ongoing puzzle. It’s something they’ve gotten better and better at (“White Tulip” was a ‘monster-of-the-week,’ technically, but may be one of the best hours they’ve ever done) and I expect that they’ll only improve as they go along.
And it’s hard to disagree that some of the supporting players could use some fleshing out. They’ve made attempts in the past, though, and I expect this will similarly advance.
Where I’d disagree is this: don’t be so quick to think they’ve dumped the procedural aspect of the show. “Olivia” was weighted in favor of the mythology, but they do that from time to time. The ideal they’re aiming at (they call them “mythalones”) will, I think, more closely reflect the mix Toronto Mark prefers.
My other disagreement is larger, however, and it’s with this: “There is no greater mythology anymore.” I don’t for a minute think that the two-worlds reveal has given the game away in any long-term sense. Not by a long shot. There are enough ongoing mysteries and possible outcomes to keep it going for quite some time. If you think this is all simply going to end up in some morally simple universe (of your choice) where the good guys win and the bad guys slink away, I think you may be in for some surprises by the time this season plays out.
Just my two (alternate) cents.
I would like to clarify and follow up on my original comments.
I did not intend to suggest that the show return completely to its “monster of the week” formula, but instead prefer if the show use cases to advance the mythology. What I am noticing is the show went from one extreme to the other and neither really suited the show. The procedural aspect of the first season with the snail like pace reveal of the mythology was tedious, as is the total reveal of the mythology and lack of any kind of fringe science aspect. I believe there is a middle ground that the show seems to tip-toe around.
The strength lies in Peter Bishop and his relationship with his son. That has to be front and center. The peripheral characters need to stay on the periphery. Broils, Charlie et. al. should never EVER get more screen time than Walter unless the writers decide to finally give those characters some depth.
I stand by my comments that Olivia is simply BORING and if anyone was going to be stuck in the alternate universe, it should have been Peter.
However, all this aside, the thing that everyone seems to be missing is that although its great to have a show embrace its mythology, it only works when the outcome is in doubt. In this case, there is no doubt that the “good” universe (our universe) will be safe and sound in the end. We know that somehow Olivia will find her true memories and everything will return to the status quo. The only way their would be any doubt as to the outcome would be if Fox suddenly cancelled the show and this was the last season. Ultimately, the show needs to develop another hidden mythology or expand its current one to add real true drama and mystery to a show. Fringe revealed all its cards far too soon.
No, ur totally alone here and so off its not even funny….the mythology and everything to do with it is fascinating and its all i watch the show for…..and its only the season premier of a 22 episode season so dont worry ull get plenty of ur stand-alone pain in the ass procedural nonsense
I think the OP is right that Charlie, Broyles, and Olivia are pretty boring. However, I do think he is discounting the awesome that is Charlienate, Broylesnate, and Olinate.
I totally agree with Toronto_Mark. I love the relationship between peter and his dad. Pacey grew up to be an amazing actor!
Chris Freeman makes a great point regarding Charlienate.
He was a somber, one-note character in one universe, but really interesting in the alt verse.
Yeah, I don’t think too many people care for the monster-of-the-week formula. I’m willing to bet most of its fans just want a serialized story. Leave the procedurals to the Law&Order/CSI shows.
I love both the monster of the week’s episodes and the mythology. I’m a x-phile, a die-hard X-File fan, after all.
Anna Torv did a terrific job last night…as always.
I wish we had gotten to keep at least one original Olivia. She’s my favorite character and now she’s gone. We just have two alternate Olivias. Sigh, maybe we won’t have to wait a whole season to get her back. While I do believe she’ll eventually fight off the memory download, I just hope we don’t have to wait a whole season for it to happen. It will be much more interesting seeing her get her original self back and try to return home than watch two Altlivias running around.
I don’t think it’ll be as simple as that. She isn’t a second Faux-livia. She’s herself with memories of something else. Even if it takes a few eps (or even the whole season, though I don’t believe that) I think we’ll immediately continue to see differences between them.
I hope you are right jen, and we get our Olivia back sooner than later. I’ll still be disappointed until we see more of the original Olivia than the alternate. I really am not interested in seeing two alternate Olivias. And that’s what we’ve got right now. Ugh… I’m just going to have to endure a few episodes for however long it takes for her to emerge.
I’d love to see monster of the week’s episodes… but set in the alternate world.
Oh, man. I hadn’t really thought of the implications of this but it could be really awesome!
I want to know what Peter’s trick to revive a dying pen is! Dang.
I think it’s a strong start to a new season (the eerie alt-opening credits I still love), and Torv and Royo have great chemistry together that I didn’t mind spending most of the time in the alt-universe with the alt characters instead of with Walter and Peter. It was a great moment seeing Olivia ‘change’ into Fauxolivia, though I’m not sure why Walternate needs to do that (he says he needs to know what Olivia knows, but if Olivia thinks she’s Fauxolivia now, she won’t have those answers, so…how does that help him?)
It’s a nice balance the show has achieved since I’m looking forward to spending time with characters in both universes and not just favor one universe.
p.s. did Daniels ever have a scene with Bubbles in The Wire?
I was wondering that same thing about Daniels and Bubbles…
Last night was the first time I watched “Fringe” – if future episodes are going to be like this one, I’m totally in.
But the bit you can’t seem to get, Mark, is that not everyone is as convinced as you are that things will return to the status quo. The fact that you’ve assigned “good” and “bad” titles to each universe demonstrates, at least to me, that you don’t really understand where the show is going this year. By the time this season ends, I predict that the Walter Bishop that you know and, presumably, love will be almost completely unrecognizable to you. And nothing will be safe and sound.
As for revealing all its cards, I’m really at a loss. You already understand what The Observers are about? Who the First People are? What the so-called “Doomsday device” is (nothing of the sort, IMO)? What Sam Weiss is up to? This is the show that needs to develop “another hidden mythology”?
Suspend your disbelief, consider the possibility that the outcome may well be in doubt, and you’ll enjoy it a lot more.
I guess my biggest point of disagreement here is the assertion that Olivia and company, other than Peter and Walter, are BORING. I so completely disagree. And that’s fine. So we differ in this view. You’re entitled. But in order to “finally give those characters some depth” the writers have to be able to spend a little time with them. Personally, I love Olivia and am certain this season will show us quite a bit more depth than we’ve seen. Lastly … rarely in fiction or series do we not have some idea where a story will go or how it will end. The fun is the journey and how the characters get there. Surprises along the way just ice the cake. I can certainly say that when I first saw the pilot 2 years ago, I would never have expected to be where we are now. So, don’t discount the surprises in store from this show quite yet. I’m excited for the journey that takes us there.
I just read all these comments and I have a question. I never watched Fringe before. Could I pick up from last night on Hulu and enjoy this show or did I miss way to much to start now?
I’m sure you’d enjoy it more if you knew the back-story a bit better. In his review on A.V. Club, Noel Murray gives a rundown of the past episodes that are most relevant to the mythology of the show, and you may want to consider checking those out first:
[www.avclub.com]
Thanks, Ignatz. I’ll check that out. After reading all these comments I was pretty confused it really felt like I needed at least some of the back-story.
You have to find room for Fringe… It was really good this episode and this show is way better than several ones you’re watching and reviewing here.
Torv has never been better. She was particularly riveting in the opening scene.
Torv pretty much took a backseat to John Noble, and Joshua Jackson last season, so it’ll be nice to see Olivia get the shine on in season 3.
That’s wrong, Joshua jackson took back seat in season 2. Nobody EVER talked about Peter the way people talk about Walter and Olivia. Peter does somnething, it gets mocked, peter goes through something and its merely an oversight. No, Walter and Olivia have always had storylines that ALWAYS take center stage while Peter’s is in the background.
The shot of a man riding a penny-farthing bicycle through the park right before Olivia realizes that she is trapped is a nice little nod to the Prisoner.
I agree with the comments initially made by Toronto Mark-I think the alternate reality theme is getting tedious. It’s as if the writers are now attempting to channel Lost and keep jumping from one reality to another. Also I have no desire to see Peter and Olivia together as a couople which seems to be the case with the alternate Olivia and Peter. Finally I liked the monster of the week theme a lot better than an ongoing conspiracy funded by some nefarious characters whose identities remain a mystery.
Five weeks later I just want to say that When Olivia left Bubbles to go towards the opera house just after she read his Show Me, I fully expected her to say “Just you wait,” since the character’s name was Henry Higgins. How could I be the only one?
I’m not a fan of the format they have going where it is the regular universe one week, the alternate the next….it’s already tiring to me and is not creative at all. I’d much prefer they switch it up and give me a few episodes in a row that deal with each universe.
I’m in agreement for the most with Toronto Mark where I would much prefer more Peter/Walter interaction solving cases as that top me was what really made the show interesting…so all those saying he is alone, well, you’re wrong.
I do like the ongoing story but the episodes in the alternate universe so far have not impressed me one bit and I find the characters there to be annoying.
I have a feeling that I am going to end up thinking this season was lousy because of this universe 1/universe 2 alternating episode format and because of the alternate universe characters being lousy and this disappoints me because I have really loved the first 2 seasons of the show.