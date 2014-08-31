From John Oliver to Halle Berry: Winners and losers of summer TV 2014

What a strange and often wonderful summer this was in television. It was a summer where Halle Berry couldn't find viewers on CBS, while NBC built a stable schedule out of discards, imports and long- discarded reality shows. HBO introduced a show that seemed to generate equal levels of adoration and scorn, while FXX finally found a purpose by making millions of “Simpsons” fans happy.
Fall TV starts getting in gear next week with the returns of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Sons of Anarchy” and more. So before we get too bogged down in fall premieres, Fienberg and I wanted to look back at the winners and losers of this unpredictable summer season.
I wanted to like Extant, I enjoyed the corporate skulduggery and the sci-fi, but the creepy A.I. kid ruined it for me.
I made it to episode 4.
NBC should fire its schedulers. They managed to lose the third from last episode of ‘Welcome to Sweden’. During that episode, there was a major change in the relationship of two characters and a new character, who figured prominently in the following episode was introduced.
They partially recovered by posting the episode on their website, with no advance notice that it was there. I only found it when, after watching most of the next episode, wondered how much backstory had snuck through when I wan’t looking.
I hope some heads roll.
I don’t think anybody is going to be decapitated or fired for not airing the pre-antepenultimate episode of a summer comedy averaging 2.4-ish million viewers.
Or I hope not…
-Daniel
Thank you for the comment. I thought that I had either missed an episode or fallen asleep while something important happened to cause a bunch of changes in the characters’ relationships. Anyway, I am glad it is returning and congratulate the programmers at NBC for Sweden, Night Shift, Taxi Brooklyn, and Undateable.
Wow – that makes sense. I was wondering what in the world happened. Is it OnDemand? Or just on the website?
There are a few things missing here:
Nathan For You – Not only was it great overall, Dumb Starbucks was freaking incredible
Little League World Series – Mo’ne Davis got a bigger rating than any MLB regular season game since 2007
Re: Leftovers – I hope the first season continues along the “Girls” route and wins a massive amount of awards.
Re: John Oliver – I didn’t like it at first, because Oliver just isn’t that commanding as a performer, but it’s really grown on me because of the content it takes on.
Re: Simpsons – They should gather up their best writers and guest stars and make one final season that’s season-3 caliber and go out on top. But that’s probably the exact opposite of what will happen.
Alan keeps comparing Leftovers with Girls but I think that’s dishonest. I don’t watch Girls but I understand that when people hate it, it’s because it challenges their beliefs about how girls think. Leftovers challenges beliefs about what television is about. Some are charmed by that and find it daring, but others consider it a scam. It isn’t the same dichotomy of smart people and scared people, it’s more like… well, I haven’t worked out the division yet. I would say “TV savvy” and “newbies” but Alan likes it.
This certainly hasn’t been a weak summer of TV, but has been perhaps the most fractured summer that I can remember – which goes with the increasingly fractured TV landscape as a whole, I guess. I think that Andy Greenwald really hit the nail on the head when he said that the reason for that has been the lack of a true “consensus show”, one that was both inspiring both critical acclaim and intense discussion on cultural websites, but was also being watched by a large audience. It’s the first time in a while that we haven’t had such a show, since Breaking Bad, True Detective, Game of Thrones – and to a lesser extent for various reasons, Mad Men and Orange is the New Black – have all ended their seasons ( series, in the case of Breaking Bad). The closest thing that we to such a show is probably The Leftovers, but that doesn’t feel like a consensus show because , as Alan notes, the response to it has been so polarizing (and, on a personal note, I haven’t watched it).
Still, there have been bright spots. The World Cup basically consumed a month of my life, and over the past few weeks I’ve been closely following the Premier League, which has been great. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has quickly become one of my favorite shows on TV, and a critical piece of social commentary. While I haven’t kept up with Sunday Night staples such as The Leftovers, Masters of Sex, and The Strain, I’m still watching The Bridge (having a solid second season), and I recently started watching You’re the Worst and The Knick, both of which have been very enjoyable so for.
Of course, perhaps the single worst thing to air on TV understandably went unmentioned in this gallery – the news. It has been a brutal past few months on that front.
Slight correction on your Simpsons entry: 17 seasons are available on Home Video. Seasons 1 though 16 and Season 20. They released Season 20 out of order, I guess because it was a milestone.
I have all of them but still DVR’ed an embarrassing amount of the Marathon.
I had to force myself to keep watching Extant. It just wasn’t an interesting story, which is a shame because it did have potential. It just goes to show it takes more than a name star to make a good series.
Has Extant actually been cancelled, or is it in limbo? My husband would miss seeing Ms Berry every week;-)
Irene – “Extant” hasn’t been cancelled and CBS is going to air all of the episodes in the first season. I wouldn’t count on a second season, but who knows?
-Daniel
Man, all the light fluffy fun of past summers vanished. All the stuff on USA is just dark, dank and despicably boring. Halle Berry, once again, confirmed for me that she is a dreadful actress who sucks all the energy/oxygen out of a room (i.e., scene) –
Everything is just so bloody dark – I don’t mind dark and depressing but everything is dark and depressing. I loved having a handful of fluff and silliness (White Collar – when it was better written, more fun; Monk back in the day, etc)
I actually liked the cheesiness of Reckless – the locale, the overblown accents, the struggling smoldering looks between the leads –
The only “dark” show I did like was The Divide, surprisingly good for the channel it is on.
I can own up to hate watching The Leftovers. What I don’t understand is why those of us who dislike the show have to either having hated LOST and/or the ending or are mad at Lindelof for providing mysteries and telling us up front there will be no answers.
I loved LOST. Every single moment of it. (well except for Nikki & Paolo, but still…) I don’t think I need all the answers either. I do need to buy into the world created within a show and Leftovers doesn’t do it for me. Unfortunately I am one of those people who needs to complete a show. I watched the Killing and probably midway through I just wanted to punch everyone involved. I made it to the end of season , walked away and never looked back. I suspect I’ll do the same with The Leftovers.
Extant I actually like. I see the writing on the wall and have accepted that it’s likely to be canceled, but I’m enjoying the ride.
NBC’s Taxi Brooklyn is my guilty pleasure, and I thought that this past week’s s01e10, “The Longest Night” — which did an affectionate, major entire-episode call-out to John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13, with even a cribbed, reasonable facsimile of the theme music — was just awesome! I want a second season if they can keep this up.
I agree with all of this. By the way, I thought Disqus was used for comments now on this site?
We’re experimenting with Disqus on other areas on the site. TPTB haven’t decided yet whether it’ll be a permanent thing. For now, my blog, In Contention and some other areas still use the old commenting system.
FWIW, I like the “old” commenting system.
I think the Simpsons should of been Winner/Loser. Airing all those great old episodes only shows what a steaming pile of meadow muffins this show has become.
I want to give Married another chance because I like Faxon and Greer and I trust Dan and Alan, but I had such a visceral negative reaction to the first couple episodes that it’s gonna be tough to jump back in.
You should. It’s really quite good :-)
I’ve been a Soccer and Ninja Warrior fan for awhile now, so I’m real stoked to see them gain popularity. People haven’t taken either seriously over the last few years (and i still miss the Japanese commentary for NW), but it looks like America is finally coming around on both.
This summer has been much better than previous years, but that’s more because of cable and Netflix than anything. The article failed to mention anything about The Knick and Drunk History, but I love both and enthusiastically look forward to each whenever they air.
I also came around to Nathan For You as well, with everything since the amazing “Dumb Starbucks” episode finally clicking for me.
I do feel bad for not paying attention to the new FX comedies, which both look up my alley. And I could help but laugh at how they got blown out of the water by The Simpsons marathon on the even smaller network during the same week.
In the end though, I think the big summer winner was John Oliver. His show quickly entered the great satirical news pantheon with The Daily Show and Colbert (who both seemed to take extra vacations this year). Though I still think he doesn’t quite know how to end the show each week (its always something zany and usually too weird), his longform stories are great and the perfect way to differentiate himself from his counterparts.
I really like you analysis, although I think what Rising Star is doing is smart.
I also think this article can really advise future TV programming decisions. What works and what doesn’t.
