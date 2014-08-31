From John Oliver to Halle Berry: Winners and losers of summer TV 2014

What a strange and often wonderful summer this was in television. It was a summer where Halle Berry couldn't find viewers on CBS, while NBC built a stable schedule out of discards, imports and long- discarded reality shows. HBO introduced a show that seemed to generate equal levels of adoration and scorn, while FXX finally found a purpose by making millions of “Simpsons” fans happy.

Fall TV starts getting in gear next week with the returns of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Sons of Anarchy” and more. So before we get too bogged down in fall premieres, Fienberg and I wanted to look back at the winners and losers of this unpredictable summer season.