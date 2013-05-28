Funeral Plans for 2012-2013’s Network TV Freshman Casualties

Summer is here. A handful of broadcast network shows are finishing off runs that began in the season, but the business as a whole has already moved on to the traditions of summer: failed shows being burned off, summer cable premieres, and buzz on fall pilots.

Before we fully engage in looking forward, though, Fienberg and I want to take one last look back at some of the series that won’t be joining us next season. As has become an annual tradition at HitFix, we’ve made funeral plans for the canceled freshmen series that aired on the broadcast networks in the 2012-13 season. Some, we kind of liked (“Go On,” “Ben and Kate”). Some, we hated instantly (“Partners,” “Guys with Kids”). Some, we barely got to know at all (“Made in Jersey,” “Do No Harm”). A year ago, many of them had such promise, but now they’re done.

Join us for this sad trip down memory lane before we move into happier summer activities over the next few weeks.