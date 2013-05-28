Funeral Plans for 2012-2013’s Network TV Freshman Casualties

Summer is here. A handful of broadcast network shows are finishing off runs that began in the season, but the business as a whole has already moved on to the traditions of summer: failed shows being burned off, summer cable premieres, and buzz on fall pilots.
Before we fully engage in looking forward, though, Fienberg and I want to take one last look back at some of the series that won’t be joining us next season. As has become an annual tradition at HitFix, we’ve made funeral plans for the canceled freshmen series that aired on the broadcast networks in the 2012-13 season. Some, we kind of liked (“Go On,” “Ben and Kate”). Some, we hated instantly (“Partners,” “Guys with Kids”). Some, we barely got to know at all (“Made in Jersey,” “Do No Harm”). A year ago, many of them had such promise, but now they’re done.
Join us for this sad trip down memory lane before we move into happier summer activities over the next few weeks.
Woah, site update? Looks good, Alan. Great slideshow, enjoyed it, per usual.
I actually thought How To Live With Your Parents was pretty funny, and was surprised ABC dumped it as quickly as they did.
The Mob Doctor was this seasons’ ‘Hellcats’ for me: a goofy pleasure only I was watching and will miss
Some of these shows were on TV?
Well technically, all but one.
I thought 666 Park avenue was being revived on another channel?
Also: The song for Animal Practice HAS to be Monkey by George Michael. OH – or the Monkey song from Animaniacs.
Joyeful – Nope. ABC is airing the remaining episodes as a summer burnoff, but much/most of the cast has moved on to other things.
-Daniel
I wonder if ABC considers axing “666 Park Avenue” a mistake now, given how it compares to all the mid-season failures. I kind of miss it. At least, it was more entertaining than that cop show Terry O’Quinn is now doing looks like it’ll be, even though I’ll probably watch the first few of that one just because of him.
Is that Sarah Rue in the screen shot for ‘Guys With Kids’? I don’t remember her being in that show at all.
They replaced her with Erinn Hayes after the pilot was shot because “Malibu Country” had first contract position for Rue.
Robert Knoepper desperately needs Mark Sheppard’s agent
Damn, I didn’t know Vegas was cancelled. I liked that show-and loved the costumes and set decorations.
Poor Scott Speedman still can’t get some lovin’… Not even at his show’s funeral :)
I was looking forward to The Goodwin Games…oh well…
this was pretty good….while even the shows here that i liked were well justified in their cancellations (Poor Ben and Kate) Go On really should’ve been given another shot. (Great chemistry among the cast members, the ratings while horrible honestly cannot be worse then what either of their new thursday night comedies that don’t have michael j fox in them are likely to notch–maybe the one directly on before the michael j fox one can benefit somewhat from location but Go On really truly deserved another shot….what is gonna happen to Matthew Perry now? this was his third strike at having a tv show post Friends!!!!)
Also even tho i wasn’t exactly a fan but i am kinda mystified by abc’s cancellation of Malibu County—didn’t it hold something like 90 percent of Last Man Standing’s lead-in audience? Do they honestly expect The Neighboors to retain as much? (and i honestly like the neighboors and was happy to have that come back for a 2nd season but its gonna be an uphill climb for them on fridays)
The only one that I will really miss is Ben and Kate. It was such a funny and charming show.
I enjoyed Go On too, but I don’t think I will miss it much.
I am glad The Neighbors was renewed over other options. I thought it paired really well with The Middle, and I hope ABC isn’t making a mistake by shipping it off to another night rather than giving it a chance to grow. They should have learned their lesson this season with Happy Endings and Don’t Trust the B.
I saw the first two episodes of Do No Harm and I thought they were actually good. It’s a shame the network didn’t let everybody get a good feel for the show…