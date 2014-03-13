FX sets ‘Louie’ season 4 premiere for May

“Louie” is coming back in early May – and in enough time to qualify the show for the next round of Emmy awards.

FX today announced that “Louie” season 4 would debut on Monday, May 5 at 10 p.m. – 19 months after the show’s last episode, since Louis C.K. wanted to take a year off to recharge his batteries and keep one of TV’s best, most inventive series from growing stale.

But we knew that it would be back sometime in May. What’s new is the following: 1)FX will air two episodes each Monday night at 10 and 10:30, and 2)Though FX ordered 13 episodes, C.K. wound up delivering an extra 14th episode.

And by scheduling it this way, the majority of the season will air during the eligibility window for the 2013-2014 Emmys.