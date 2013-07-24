FX sets ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season premiere date in September

“Sons of Anarchy” has traditionally debuted in the fall on FX, and that pattern will continue this year with the sixth season premiering on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 p.m.

It’ll be another 90-minute episode for the motorcycle club drama; FX gives a lot of creative leeway in general with its shows, and especially to its most popular one, which last year did several 90-minute installments.

Fienberg covered the show’s recent Comic-Con appearance, which included creator Kurt Sutter discussing the endgame for a series that at least tentatively is set to end with its seventh season, as well as talk about what happens now that Jax has ascended to the throne, what happens now for Gemma, Tara, Clay and company, and more.