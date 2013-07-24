FX sets ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season premiere date in September

“Sons of Anarchy” has traditionally debuted in the fall on FX, and that pattern will continue this year with the sixth season premiering on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 p.m.
It’ll be another 90-minute episode for the motorcycle club drama; FX gives a lot of creative leeway in general with its shows, and especially to its most popular one, which last year did several 90-minute installments.
Fienberg covered the show’s recent Comic-Con appearance, which included creator Kurt Sutter discussing the endgame for a series that at least tentatively is set to end with its seventh season, as well as talk about what happens now that Jax has ascended to the throne, what happens now for Gemma, Tara, Clay and company, and more.
Did u read what Sutter wrote about you and your bearded partner?
We were made aware of it, yes. Mostly, I’m puzzled by what site he’s talking about us acquiring. The partnership with TV Tattle is many months old at this point.
Beyond that? Just Sutter being Sutter. I focus on the show, not the behavior of the guy making it.
Sutter blocked me on Twitter ages ago and I don’t remember the last time I communicated with him. But I covered the “Sons of Anarchy” panel at Comic-Con last weekend and I’m pretty sure one would find it utterly objective and, in fact, rather enthusiastic about the footage the showed.
In any case, Kurt is as Kurt does. I certainly took no offense…
He comes across as a petulant child. He was jazzed when Alan liked the show in season 2, said he was one of the best critics out there. Now Alan has some (legitimate) concerns with the show and Sutter can’t handle it. It’s pathetic.
Can the next podcast be given the honorary title Schlepowitz and Fiendberg?
Kurt Sutter has become his own rebuttal. The Fiendberg and Schlepowitz crack suggests this year’s big bad on Sons of Anarchy will be an MC of Jewish TV critics, the Sons of Norman Lear. They will sow discord in the ranks of Samcro by pointing out the logical inconsistencies in their plans and the ease with which they could escape them by removing toxic people from their lives and moving far away from Charming.