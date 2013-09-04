FX spin-off FXX debuts with ‘It’s Always Sunny’ & ‘The League’

At the summer TV critics press tour, FX president John Landgraf talked about some of the things he might do if he were the Mayor of Television, while acknowledging that he does not hold this non-existent position.(*) Landgraf is among the smartest and most eloquent executives in the business, but at the moment, “mayor” seems too small a designation for what he”s aiming for. Like Walter White(**), Landgraf”s trying to get into the empire business.
(*) Nor is there, unfortunately, a President of Hollywood, but I suspect several networks are trying to talk Bill Hader into making that character – which he debuted to hilarious effect on Sunday night”s James Franco roast on Comedy Central – the center of an ongoing series.
(**) Passing on “Breaking Bad” is the biggest mistake Landgraf has made in the job, but when your batting average is that high, you can survive a huge strikeout.
Tonight at 10 marks the unofficial launch of FX”s spin-off channel, FXX. (FXX had a soft opening on Labor Day with a “Parks and Recreation” marathon.) It”s replacing Fox Soccer on most major cable systems, though it may or may not be part of your specific package, and it”s debuting with a trio of shows imported from FX: “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” at 10, “The League” at 10:30 and “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” at 11.
The desire to launch a second FX channel makes sense. Turner has multiple entertainment channels. USA has Syfy as a sibling channel. AMC is part of an expanding family with IFC and Sundance. HBO, Showtime and Starz all have multiple channels (albeit ones that tend to share the same original programming across them). FX has fancied itself a major player for a long time – and its track record over the last decade, which has included “The Shield,” “Rescue Me,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Justified” and “Louie,” among many other successes, suggests it deserves to be one – and needs additional channels to truly become one, especially since most of their shows have TV-MA ratings and don”t get aired before 10 p.m. FX itself has limited shelf space, so why not add more shelves? And why not stock those new shelves with two very familiar – and still, even years after debuting, very funny(***) – brands in “Always Sunny” and “The League,” plus a promising new one in the topical talk show “Totally Biased,” which is expanding from a weekly to nightly schedule with the move.
(***) Reviews in brief: The three “Sunny” episodes I’ve seen (which do not include the one written by Benioff and Weiss) are excellent, particularly the Dee-centric premiere and the meta episode about how the gang/show has never won (or been nominated for) any major awards. “The League” opens the season with a riotous two-parter set at Andre’s destination wedding, which includes the first performance I’ve seen from Adam Brody (as one of The League’s oft-mentioned out-of-town players) in forever, a bunch of amusing cameos and the show’s deepest embrace yet of the sheer awfulness of Pete, Kevin, Jenny and the rest of them. (As “Totally Biased” is a topical show, there wasn’t an advance episode for critics to watch.)
The way the new channel is launching, though, is odd. The three transplanted shows all aired on Thursdays on FX, but will now launch on Wednesday, with “Always Sunny” and “The League” debuting directly opposite a new episode of FX”s own “The Bridge.” The idea is to move the comedies away from Thursday night NFL games, which dented their ratings a year ago, but viewers are already being inconvenienced by having to find the new channel (or finding alternate viewing methods if they don”t get FXX), and now they”re on a new night, and opposite another show from the FX family. As FXX expands, and as FX ads more original programming to replace the shows that have moved to the new channel, it”s inevitable for their shows to compete, in the same way TBS and TNT originals go against each other. But on the very first night?
Where TBS and TNT have a very clearly delineated comedy/drama split, what differentiates FX and FXX isn”t yet clear. The first three shows are comedies, but the goal is for FXX to have dramas as well, and for FX to keep some of its comedies. Landgraf and other FX executives have laid out the difference as a demographic one, with FXX skewing slightly younger than FX. But “Always Sunny” is a “young” show only relative to, say, “Louie,” as it”s entering its ninth season and more and more of the episodes are laced with jokes about how old the gang is getting and how much sadder their behavior is now than a decade ago.
FX can point to detailed demo numbers to say why some shows are moving and some are staying, but if you don”t have those numbers handy, it”s hard to say what defines one channel versus the other, and which show belongs where. “Archer,” with its Adult Swim style and creative team, would seem like a younger-skewing show headed for FXX, but its support among 18-49-year-olds is broad and strong enough that it”s staying put.
In time, this will all be cleared up. FXX will have a fuller schedule, and viewers will know exactly what”s staying and what”s moving, and what sort of originals to expect on each channel. (We”ll also know whether “Totally Biased” can sustain the schedule of a “Daily Show” or “Colbert Report” without burning itself out.) And the FX development team has such a strong track record over the last 11 years that they”ve more than earned the right to put on more shows, in more places. This first night, though, feels more like an empire staking out new territory and worrying later about how best to use it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I too am confused by FX’s decision not to transfer Archer over. Even more so because FXX’s first original series is an animated comedy, which you’d think would be a perfect fit with Archer, or at least a better fit than it’ll be with Legit.
Still, in general I support the idea of FX splitting up. Ideally, it’ll eventually just mean that there’s more FX goodness to go around.
I won’t be able to watch this because my cable system, Charter, had Fox Soccer as an upper tier channel (a tier devoted to sports channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, etc). This means I will have to pay an extra $10 a month to access shows that were previously included with my package. FXX should have been launched far enough ahead of time to work out kinks link this. Instead I’m going to miss one of my favorite shows thanks to the illogical move by Charter and the poor planning by FX Networks.
Terry, I’m in the same boat with Verizon FiOS. Worse though is that customer service representatives at Verizon had absolutely no idea that the programming that’s airing on FXX were shows previously shown on FX which is carried on even the most basic tiered package. I have to pay $15/month extra to get FXX. Not enough lead time to make it a seamless transition for the consumers. Poorly done. I demand a recount on this mayoral race!
@Terry – same here in my part of CA with Comcast cable. I will now have to pay more if I want to see what used to be available in my package.
I look forward to the inevitable contract disputes as Fox pulls all of its channels from cable providers in order to get FXX moved down to the basic tier.
Same here. That’s why I think this move is probably going to be a bit of a failure…at least at first. Fox had good intentions, but so far the cable companies seem to basically be refusing to acknowledge FXX as a basic cable channel and insisting on it being an upper-tier pay channel. And moving basic cable shows to an upper tier pay channel seems like a recipe for disaster.
I’m in the same boat as Rodgers with Verizon FiOS. Prime HD does not include FXX (or BBC America for that matter). I guess I’ll catch up on these shows when they arrive on Netflix.
And of course Verizon FiOS had no problem providing Fox Sports 1 on the first day despite a lack of real programming on that network.
I get FXX on Time Warner Cable, but don’t appear to get FXX HD. It’s a weird mess.
Same here with FiOS. $15 more a month for a basic channel with commercials? No thanks. It’s probably much cheaper to buy a season pass through iTunes for the shows you really want to see. I had the same problem with NFL Red Zone. To get that, they wanted me to pay for the extreme package ($35 more per month) plus the $50 fee for the channel. Again, no thank you, sir.
I heard Its Always Sunny was having its season premiere tonight and I was devastated to find its on FXX instead of FX. With my Verizon Fios package I can’t watch it. Hopefully it will be available online
Huh. I didn’t realize that Archer was staying on FX. I had assumed that FX would be all drama and FXX would be all comedy. I feel like this will be very confusing to viewers over time.
I can’t think of five people I know who watch TV and to whom the specifics of this split make any difference, because most people don’t watch TV in the traditional way, where network scheduling or even networks themselves factor into viewing habits.
A few notes:
I live in Oakland, CA and use Comcast. The Fox Soccer Channel was not in my package, but I am able to get FXX on that channel. I’m not sure which package it belongs to, but everyone who thinks they are not getting it should recheck today. There does appear to be some movement. (For my TiVo, the call letters were not changed until yesterday, although the scheduling was correct and Season Passes did survive the call letter change.)
The station locator tool that Fox has put up only shows the channel number for the SD feed. What incompetence!
My Comcast HD feed is the national feed, so I get the 10pm shows at 7pm and Totally Biased at 8pm (yippee!).
As I noted last week, FX had promos for the Wednesday shows during THe Border. How rude.
Whoops, ‘THe Border’ should have been ‘The Bridge’ and that portion of my comment should read:
As I noted last week, FX had promos for the Wednesday FXX shows during The Bridge. How rude.
Paragraph 3 is “you’re” not “your.”
@FranklynStreet – can you please quote the sentence, I’m not seeing it. All I see is this one: “It’s replacing Fox Soccer on most major cable systems, though it may or may not be part of your specific package”, which is quite correct.
As you know, “you’re” is a contraction for “you are”, not a possessive.
I could be counting paragraphs wrong, don’t know if you are counting the italicized ones or not.
Never mind– I’m wrong. I think I was up for about 48 hours straight when I posted and my synapses must have been firing backwards.
The weird thing to me is how the multiple channels do appear to be cannibalizing Fox’s own viewership. Wednesday at 10, I now have the Bridge on FX, Sunny and The League on FXX, and TUF on FS1. Surely there was a better way to spread things out? I mean there’s almost no original programming on at that hour on FS1, EXCEPT on Wednesday night.
I guess it’s a good problem to have… sort of, but it does mean I’m DVRing at least two of the three, which means their live viewing ratings will suffer.
My only issue with this is that my Comcast isn’t carrying an HD channel for FXX, apparently.
In what way does “FX itself has limited shelf space” apply? Limited ad-space maybe, but in a week viewers are lucky if they get 3 hours of original content.
The FX schedule is made up of 80% reruns and old movies. To say they can’t find a way to deliver all their original programming in a week is ridiculous. Just running new content 5 nights a week or starting their schedules at 9pm would solve that. There are no rules stipulating FX cannot do that and their content is already clearly indicated as TV-MA. If you were turned off before due to the content, an hour earlier makes no difference.
In three months the only programming FXX will have is reruns and FX castoffs. The only benefit splitting FX has is to their advertising department. FXX will have more viewers than Fox Soccer and because it has almost no original content costs barely anything to keep on air.
For the viewers there is no benefit. Just less content on FX and a harder to access FXX.
FXX sounds like a porn channel. One that I don’t get in HD :(
this totally sucks! now i am gonna miss watching one of my favorite show because they have to switch to a station isn’t carried by my cable system. thanks a lot fx.
Where can I catch “It’s always sunnys” new episode online? I don’t get that channel and thats the only show I watch on cable and I can’t even see it
“It’s Always Sunny” fans who got dicked out of the channel I did here’s a link to Season Episode 1. No bullshit I’m not spam [www.movshare.net]
FX just fxx’ed up. FX president John Landgraf seems to be an idiot. Move all your popular shows to a channel that many networks don’t seem to know how to add to pre-existing packages. How many people missed watching the premier of Sunny tonight because this random ass FXX wasn’t part of their package? Seem that could have been planned out a little better, WAY in advance. I’m not upgrading my package for some random new FXX channel. I’ll watch it through other means. Great move FX…:/
I can’t watch any FXX shows on-demand. The message I get is “Free With Subscription.” When I click “watch” it asks to confirm that “I want to Buy.” I would have dvr’d had I known
Spoiler alert for the next comment below! For Always Sunny…
I finally watched Always Sunny from last night. The twist at the end was so mean and the meaner this show is the harder I laugh.
The problem is misunderstood by most people….There are about 9 companys that own all the channels and they make cable/dish providers take a bunch of channels nobody wants… so the insane costs that the cable /dish provider pays gets passed to the consumer…..for example they(the 9 companies) basically say if you(cable/dish) don’t pay for all of these channels we will not give you espn either at all or it will cost you so much that you will have to raise your rates by 30 bucks a month….and of course no cable/dish provider can be in any business without espn. Its not you providers guys…look it up for yourselfs
Amazon video streaming is offering episode downloads of The League new Season 5 for $1.99 each. Then you own it. Cheaper than paying $15 a month on FIOS. Plus some scenes are funny enough to watch twice or share with friends. Better than nothing! Thought I’d share the find with other League fans.