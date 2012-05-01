‘Game of Thrones’ gets an unofficial hip-hop anthem

Fan-generated art (by which I mean not just pictures, but words and music and video) can be some of the best things you find on the Internet, and some of the most dire. The hip-hop songs of Adam WarRock, fortunately, are the good kind of fan art. I’ve much enjoyed his “Parks and Recreation” tracks and his “Justified” song, for instance. Now he’s turned his attention to “Game of Thrones,” with a song inspired by the advice Syrio Forel gave Arya Stark during one of their fencing lessons in season 1, and a beat courtesy of Block McCloud’s “Crazy Man.” You can download it here, and I’ve got the video embedded below: