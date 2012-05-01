‘Game of Thrones’ gets an unofficial hip-hop anthem

Fan-generated art (by which I mean not just pictures, but words and music and video) can be some of the best things you find on the Internet, and some of the most dire. The hip-hop songs of Adam WarRock, fortunately, are the good kind of fan art. I’ve much enjoyed his “Parks and Recreation” tracks and his “Justified” song, for instance. Now he’s turned his attention to “Game of Thrones,” with a song inspired by the advice Syrio Forel gave Arya Stark during one of their fencing lessons in season 1, and a beat courtesy of Block McCloud’s “Crazy Man.” You can download it here, and I’ve got the video embedded below:
Eh.
Wow thar’s incredibly anachronistic but really really cool.
I bend the knee to King Warock!
Fantastic, and seems a step up on his previous work, which was quite fun. This is a little more musically sophisticated with the fake call-and-response. Plus, Game of Thrones culture works really well with gangsta. Would like to hear Jay-Z do a GoT song now.
hahahaha this is SO bad. I can’t believe Alan is posting this. Is this some kind of joke? I mean I guess if you only listen to hip-hop this could be passable, but as far as an original work of music – this is garbage. It sounds like a really bad outtake from the ‘I’m on a boat’ guys
I think it’s the opposite. It’s passable only if you don’t listen to a lot of quality hip-hop and know what that sounds like.
I’m fine with people wanting to make rap mixes of tv shows or whatever but I’ve yet to hear one that isn’t just someone with weak flow rhyming buzzwords from the source material lazily.
This is a much better Game of Thrones song!!
[www.youtube.com]
Oh my god this is fantastic
This deserves a very honorable mention:
[www.youtube.com]
Note: The video is spoiler-free, but of course the same can’t always be said about the youtube comments.
That was amazing, thank you.
No spoiler warning! Time to go nuts! In the books..
Hey Alan, this is unrelated but I was looking at Game of Thrones desktop wallpapers on the HBO website and they have a section with characters and their quotes. And out of the 12 or so that’s on there, one of them is “Hodor?” which I thought was pretty hilarious.
Didn’t make it my wallpaper though.
Here’s one I did as well, but its not rap “The Night is Dark (and full of terrors)”..[www.youtube.com]
Hmmm. I didn’t think that was very good. I hope it wasn’t meant to be funny, because it wasn’t that either.
Lame.
This is AWESOME!!! i am guessing that most of you really have no idea of haw hard is to create Hip-hop track. style is great keep going..
I don’t know much about Hip-Hop but I would be happy if I had written the lyrics to GoT or Justified, or any lyrics at all. :)
Just listened again, and I like it. Why are we the minority?
Think about this this way — there is always less cool people who can appreciate good song. Lol
If you liked that try listening to this, by the Lab Rats. I just stumbled across it. OMG. [youtu.be]
A bit off main topic of GoT but totally worth anyone’s time if into Hip-Hop.
I like it Angela >> definitely have a unique style
Quite impressive but nowhere near this (spoilers for season one!):
[www.youtube.com]
As a fan of great old school hip hop, this is purely okay, definitely not as good as the justified song. Though i also still think justified is just better than game of thrones at this exact point in time.