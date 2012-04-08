‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Night Lands’: Make love, not war

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I’ve got armor on…
“Iron or gold?” -Balon Greyjoy
“Game of Thrones” episodes aren’t specifically designed to feature thematically linked stories the way, say, “Mad Men” episodes are. There’s a whole lot of plot to get through, and most of the time it’s about working through it in the order George R.R. Martin did, and occasionally with how Benioff & Weiss feel those stories play better on television. Still, because so many characters are scrambling for power, and dealing with the benefits and liabilities that come with their blood, there tend to be thematic commonalities every week, even with all that plot to churn.
This week, our linked pair are Tyrion Lannister and Theon Greyjoy, who have both found themselves as strangers in lands that shouldn’t be quite so strange.
Tyrion is a Lannister, son of the wealthiest family in Westeros, and he should be used to the corridors of power by now. But his size and the manner of his birth means he’s been treated as an inconvenience – or, as Cersei coldly puts it, the biggest joke in the world – all his life, left to amuse himself and is only in this position because Jaime’s being held prisoner by Robb Stark’s forces. Tyrion is both more clever and ruthless than Ned Stark was, and he’s already made his first major power play by banishing Janos Slynt to the Night’s Watch so he can install Bronn as commander of the City Watch. But just because he’s smart enough to play the game at such a high level as a rookie doesn’t mean it’s one he’s especially comfortable with. The slaughter of babies is something he doesn’t want to accept, where Bronn would do it for the right price, and where Cersei understands the value of it even though it disgusts her to know her son ordered it. Tyrion’s doing well so far, but he has Varys gathering intelligence to use against him and he has his sister eager to see him gone. Does he have the stomach to do what needs to be done to stay in the position his father granted him?
Theon, meanwhile, has spent much of his life living among Starks, and acting so much a brother to them that I was puzzled to realize he wasn’t a part of the family. He returns to the Iron Islands and the Pyke – my favorite design of all the new locations from the early stretch of the season – and doesn’t even recognize his sister Yara before trying to cop a feel. (And it’s a fine introduction to Yara that this is her idea of a joke.) His father – who has clearly modeled his life on the “grey” part of the last name – has nothing but disdain for him, and even when Theon presents him a way to get his crown back, Balon sneers and suggests a plan where he pays “the iron price,” apparently attacking Robb’s forces rather than Tywin’s.
We’ve met many nasty parents so far in this series, but few have been as instantly chilling and disagreeable as Balon. And his irritable, self-righteous manner performs the useful trick of bringing Theon – a relatively minor figure in the first season whose backstory(*) we only got hints of – to full, somewhat sympathetic life. He’s cocky as all get out, but like Jon Snow, he’s spent much of his life trapped between two worlds, never really belonging in either. He thinks he’s making a triumphant return to the Pyke, but he’s no more in command there than he was in Winterfell.
(*) I had to laugh at the rapid transition from the Theon sexposition scene on the boat – complete with a line like “They say hard places breed hard men, and hard men rule the world” that would have set Michael Scott’s “That’s what she said!” impulses to maximum – to the double-peephole scene at Littlefinger’s brothel. I don’t know if the combination was intentional – Benioff and Weiss perhaps responding to the sexposition complaints by calling us all out as voyeurs – but I found the boom-boom-boom nature of that sequence hysterical.
Speaking of Jon Snow, he’s one of several other characters struggling to make sense of new terrain, albeit terrain that feels more understandably foreign to them. He’s north of the wall, warned by Commander Mormont to leave Craster and his women alone, but he can’t resist following the old creep out into the night to see what’s happening to the baby. And before he can try to save it from that monstrous-looking shadow, Craster cold cocks him from behind. Not a good start to his apprenticeship under Mormont.
Arya continues her journeys with Yoren and his Night’s Watch recruits, a motley crew consisting of scared and stupid boys, unsettling criminals, and Gendry, who immediately sees through her boy disguise. (Setting up one of the episode’s lighter moments, when he starts calling her “milday.”)
Dany and her pitiful band continue starving to death in the Red Waste, and her most trusted remaining soldier returns from his scouting mission as just a severed head. (And he returns on a horse that appears at first like a mirage in the distance, like the famous entrance of Omar Sharif in “Lawrence of Arabia.”)
Even Davos is struggling with new territory, even as he’s physically still on his home turf. The Lord of Light, and the way so many in Dragonstone – particularly Davos’ son and Stannis – have dedicated their lives to this new god and its red-headed priestess isn’t something that sits well with him. He insists that the only god he needs is Stannis Baratheon, but if Davos’ god keeps answering to another god – and trying to father a baby through some holy sex with Melisandre on his war room table – will Davos’ devotion remain so strong?
Very good episode, if maybe a notch below the premiere. Overall, though, the combination of Benioff, Weiss and director Alan Taylor tends to mean very good things for this show.
Some other thoughts:
* Yoren, by the way? Very tough. Brings a dagger to a swordfight and wins.
* We know all about the supernatural doings up north of Castle Black, but Cersei and her cronies don’t, which leads them to laugh off Mormont’s reports of them. I’m predicting no comeuppance whatsoever for that cocky attitude!
* Hi, I’m 12, and therefore got a kick out of the whole “serious discussion” about farting among the Night’s Watch recruits. And on a more mature note, that’s a good example of a fantasy show both not taking itself too seriously and understanding what minor, low-caste characters in a show like this might talk about.
* Good scene with Littlefinger threatening Ros to get back to work, all by implication. If, as Cersei taught him last week, power is power, then he understands how to exercise his power over his stable of ladies.
* Was Salladhor Saan, the pirate recruited by Davos to help with the assault on King’s Landing, the first notable character on this show played by a black actor?
It's time once again for the requisite spoiler warning. Once again, let me remind you that we are here to discuss the show AS A TV SHOW, and not just as an endless series of compare/contrasts with the books. If you want to bring up events from the books that have already been depicted on the show, that's fine to a degree, but anything – plot, backstory, motivation, what have you – that has yet to be revealed on the show itself is absolutely off-limits.
UPDATE: People again seem to be having a surprising amount of difficulty with the above restrictions, so in an attempt to avoid shutting down comments altogether, I've set up a discussion topic on our message boards for people to talk about all matters book-related with regards to this episode to their heart's content.
What did everybody else think?
I swear to God that episode was only 15 minutes long. I was stunned when the credits came up and the clock read 9:55.
I like everything I see, but I am still concerned this show just has too many storylines to juggle in a realtively short season of telelvision.
You’re not the only one. When those credits cut in, I had the same reaction as last week: “What? No! There’s still five more scenes! Right?”
I agree this is a serious problem . Seems like we only get 5 minutes with each character each episode they are jumping around so much.
well there is one good reason why it seems that way. Because they are trying to fit 1200page(2books) into 10 episodes.. Why? of course it will seem a bit chaotic and messy.. Unless , I start to notice that the writers are slowly distancing themselves from the books, and they will cut a lot out and merge a lot of other things together, and everything gonna happen much sooner…
OSISKARS what you are saying is wrong. They aren’t condescing 1200 pages (2 books) into 10 episodes. They covered the first book (650 pg hardcover or 800 paperback) in the first season 10 episodes and covered it all basically and even brought some stuff in earlier to help speed along the beginning of this season i.e. having Jon Snow march out beyond the wall in the first season finale instead of having it happen in his second chapter of ACoK. And they will be adapting the second book (700 pg hardcover or 950 pg paperback) into the second season. The reason it jumps around alot is the nature of the multiple POV chapters that span an ever-expanding world that only grows from here. Which is quite different then how TV usually works where you follow a main character and a few supporting or you have an ensemble cast in a central location while this has ensemble cast that is spread and each story can be intricate enough to warrant being a main character. This is very ambitious storytelling for a tv medium.
So really right now they are doing 1350 pages from hardcover into 20 episodes of tv or 1750 pages of paperback into 20 episodes…
With the exposition of so many different parts of Westeros, the plot is moving awfully slowly. I’d rather they focus on fewer characters per episode…
You mean like they did, leaving Bran, Catelyn, and Sansa with a week off?
And no Rob Stark this week at all, right?
The scene with Theon and the “salt-wife” was very good. It also happened to be one of my favorite scenes from the book, Theon makes her give him a BJ, so he can shut her up.
Ohhhhhhh, okay, so she was intentionally not attractive. I was momentarily baffled by why we were given bad-nudity by HBO, but figured they ran out of budget or something. Now that somewhat makes sense.
Did not really notice it last week, but even without having sex on it, King Stannis has an awesome table. And loved the Starz-like pointless sex quota. It was actually not that pointless.
I have a joke with my friends, the over/under is 5.5 boobs per episode. This episode had many more.
And oddly enough, the warnings at the beginning of the show did not include “Nudity.” My reaction, even without seeing the show, was “yeah right.”
JP, I think at this point, they just assume that all watching will know there will be nudity. It’s like a pointless drum solo at a rock concert. If you’re there, you know it’ll happen.
Yeah, but they put the violence warning up. Anyone think there will ever be an episode of GOT without violence?
I almost got angry when I saw no SSC on N in the warnings…HBO quickly showed us how serious they were about that. Salty salt wife…very salty. Salt the snail, Theon!
I didn’t find the sex scenes offensive or anything, but every one of them made me cringe in sympathy for the woman. Getting rammed fast and dry on a 3D topographical map of a mountain range? No thanks!
Oh, also, Stannis gets totally turned on hearing Melisandre talk about stillborns and miscarriages. That made me laugh.
Every time I see one of these sex scenes I cringe — for the guy too. I don’t mean to get too detailed, but is sex like that even possible? Can you really just ______ like that without any _____?
but the drum solo is so the rest of the band can go backstage, do some drugs and chill for a bit..maybe even bang a few chicks on 3d topographical tables :)
I continue to find the sex jarring, out of place, and usually repulsive, but then I’m a woman.
agreed with trilby, all the sex is quite repulsive these days, i miss the loving days of dany and drogo in the tent, sigh…
While I thought this episode was very good, I can see where it could be confusing, as they covered quite a lot of characters in this particular episode.
Also, there weren’t really any action scenes in this episode. These scenes are not necessary for this show to be good, but this episode was pretty empty of any bit of fighting.
And yet Yoren and Bronn both managed to look like badasses.
Honestly, I’m happy for a break from the fighting.
The only show that is on par with Breaking Bad for me right now. Peter Dinklage just eats up the screen.
And that shadow that Craster left his baby for was definitely a White Walker-there was a flash of blue eyes.
I think Salladhor Saan is the first character played by a black actor. But you can’t really blame the show for the lack of diversity. Almost all of the characters are from Westeros and the people of Westeros aren’t black.
I seem to think the world is set up similar to Earth, with what weve seen of westeros being north america, so like people from south westeros, if we meet them, would be latin. People from Danys area are middle eastern, and so on.
Interestingly, the character of Saladhar Saan as described in the books is more or less European.
I dunno. It’s all pretend, source material or not. The show producers could’ve included more racial diversity if they wanted to without any effect on the story, source material or not. The people of Westeros could certainly be black, foreign or not. There are lots of way to show foreignness besides skin color. It just wasn’t a priority.
Westeros is based to a large extent off of medieval Europe, which was not a particularly diverse place. I think it strains credibility to have the continent reflect the racial diversity of the modern world, which is the result of socioeconomic and technological factors that would not be in keeping with the medieval world. And I wasn’t saying that they use skin color to represent foreignness. Rather that foreignness gives them an opportunity to use black actors without straining credibility.
Westeros is mostly based on Europe.
Mainland Westeros won’t have much diversity, except for in Dorne, a desert region in the South which will likely have a more Mediterranean / Morrocan vibe.
When the story eventually spreads into Essos a bit more (the continent across the Narrow Sea), you’ll see a bit more diversity.
It’s based on medieval Europe, except for the part about the dragons, and the dire wolves, and the magic, and the seasons that last for years. All I’m saying is that if the producers of the show had wanted to make racial diversity a part of that world (or if the author had), they could have, without straining credibility at all. Also, medieval Europe was plenty diverse according to the racial definitions of the day. Just because we look back and see, maybe, a unifying whiteness, doesn’t mean they did.
It’s all pretend and could have been diverse if they’d wanted to be without being unfaithful to the book, and no one would have been confused. It just wasn’t a priority.
The show-runners seem to have made the decision to cast white folk for the northern Westerosi characters, but to use multi-ethnic casting for the natives of Essos (the other continent, where Dany is and where Salladhor Saan comes from). They could have been more diverse had they chosen. Or, they could have been less so (in the books, Saan is from Lys, whose people are described as fair and blonde-haired). They made the decision they made. I might have been happier with more diverse casting, but it is what it is.
That said, I did cringe a bit when Salladhor started going on about how he wanted to “fuck the blonde queen.” Given how few black actors have been cast in this show, it was just…oh, rather unfortunate, you know?
Decent episode. I usually don’t complain about the sex on HBO shows, but it really feels like they’re just throwing them in for the hell of it.
Toss in more sex,nudity, HBO. Keep up the ratings so we get thru all the seasons. Even brothels couldn’t keep up Keadwood.
There’s plenty of sex in the books. They’re not just adding it for nudity’s sake.
Actually the scene with Theon and the captains fugly daughter with him explaining the ways of the Iron Islands and his expectations is straight out of the book some lines directly out of the text…
Most of the sex in this episode was actually from the book, or referenced to in the book. The writers tend to convert “off-page references” into full scenes for the show, in order to give the non-POV characters a bit more screen time.
A good example is the season 1 scene between Jaime and Cersei, in which Jaime describes a “war for Cersei’s cunt.” That scene was actually shown as a flashback in the third book, as neither Jaime nor Cersei are POV characters in the first book.
Jesse, can you please limit the references that border on spoilers (depending on the definition). You replied to Aegon’s comment w/ a description of where the story is gonig to spread to, geographically. I groaned, but it wasn’t THAT bad. Now you referenced what happens in the third book, and how that was shown in the first book.
I’m super anal about spoilers AND i’m reading the books, so I’m probably at the far end of the spectrum. But, I think Alan’s rules seem to be against book references like this. Can you at least write the paragraphs in a way where I can tell a spoiler is coming. There was no way to tell the paragraph above was going to be a spoiler until it was too late.
Thanks!
Jesse was referencing a scene from season ONE of the show that happened to be in book three. Since this is a discussion of the show, not sure how it can be a spoiler since it already happened on the show
He said that Cersei and Jaime are POV characters in book three, which lets us know pretty clearly two characters who don’t die during season 2.
alan did you enjoy seeing Hannah Murray be in the show (as well as Joe Dempsie from S1)?
coz I totally did. They’re obviously in completely different plot and location, and this is completely irrelevant to the show itself, but it would be such a kick to see genrdy and gilly have a scene.
For those of you, like me, who were wondering why it might be a “kick” to see those two actors together…they both appeared in Skins (the original UK version, not the MTV one).
She’s thin, she’s blond, and she says “Wow” a lot.
One of my favorite scenes from this section of the book is when Asha/Yara leads Theon on during that ride back to Pyke. I definitely think they cast her well, and the actor who plays Theon did a great job with that scene and the reveal with Balon.
Agreed, I actually got really excited that they did so well with it. And great casting on Yara/Asha. (also, because people will ask, name change bothers me nada, because British people saying Asha and Odha WILL get confusing for non-readers).
Haven’t read the books, but this scene and the performances struck me as well. Perverse good fun, even more so after the revelation.
I understand why they changed it, but Osha is such a minor character (and rarely referred to by name), that it would have made a lot more sense to preemptively changed her name, IMO.
I thought they did a poor job casting Asha. Asha is supposed to be very lean and sinewy. Not necessariy super-model skinny, but toned. I hate to say it, but the actress is a little too “soft” for Asha. Not saying she’s fat or anything because she’s not, but she doesn’t look like she’s been sailing ships her whole life, that’s for sure.
I expected Asha to be a lot prettier than they casted her and was disappointed.
Interesting fact: the actor who plays Theon is Lily Allen’s brother. If you haven’t heard the song “Alfie,” you should check it out just for laughs.
Tough season on babies so far.
No comment on the HBO GO gaffe that let most of us see the show a week early? It brought back fond memories of last years schizophrenic schedule for me. So from before the very get go this second episode seemed very reminiscent of last years show – more so than the season premiere did earlier in the week – but this is because of its controversies rather than its content. The other topic of internet interest that built up around the show last year was that of ‘Sexposition’ and the role played in the show by sex; while last weeks premiere was fairly prudent (nary a nipple in sight if I recall correctly) here the banter was again oft adorned by breasts and/or banging. Did I have a problem with it? No, not particularly, though neither did it bother me last year. It is certainly both noticeable and unneccessary – if you need something like nudity to keep you entertained during the speeches than I wonder why you are watching in the first place – but the latter fact ensures that it is easily ignored by those who aren’t on the look out for adult entertainment.
There were signs in this weeks episode though that told of how the show was changing in its second season; all that sex ten odd months ago is starting to bear fruit in the fully literal sense with nearly every story being based around a baby, past or present. Theon returns to his father no longer a child, Jon Snow is forced by honour into assisting in the birth of what will now be another bastard, Cersei taunts Tyrion about his own slide out the cervix and of course the mass infanticide that closed The North Remembers reverberates through King’s Landing’s many social spheres. The second departure is that this almost-theme – something that the show had mixed success with last season – is the only thing tying together the episodes many, many elements.
That and of course the constant vague vying for the upper hand in this obtuse ongoing conflict. Should we at this stage have any idea whatsoever about who is where and how well they are doing? Because I certainly don’t. Graphically including the armies in the opening credit sweep or introducing a Battlestar-esque soldier/casualty count would certainly be nice.I understand the budgetary reasons for banishing the actual battles to the background – even this expensive a show still has strict limitations – but simply showing the several armies as they march around after a fight isn’t exactly the most compelling approach; even if I do agree that the most compelling part of the conflict is the part that occurs behind the scenes. There need be a balance between the two because ironically enough giving too intense a focus to just one actually robs it of any importance: what’s a sword hitting a shield matter if you don’t know who wields either and what’s a pledge of allegiance or betrayal of banner when you don’t know where the battlefield is? This is actually the problem that I am currently having with the show as a whole.
I wrote of this week’s premiere that it wasn’t the cleanest or most concise beginning to a story but this episode has explained to me why I was wrong; you see, the show doesn’t actually have a story, not at this stage. The first season began with the guise of one: The King’s Hand had been killed over some secret truth and our heroic protagonist, Ned Stark, set out with the what in hand to discover the why and then punish the whom. We all saw how well that worked out for him. Pardon the pun (which is entirely intentional) but since his shocking departure the snake has been bereft of head and as such the show simply jerks and stutters where its death spasms take it.
There are so many different stories in play and so few of them connect each week in what could be construed as a meaningful way; See: the plight of the Dothraki whose sun-drenched destiny looks set to be teased out over the season a few seconds at a time. If there is a master plan at play here then it is the longest of cons, something which won’t likely play out properly for seasons to come; an admirable but perhaps not a perfect approach for us unread plebs.I argued for the merit of character centric episodes all through last year and that theoretical approach is another old thing that this episode revived.
Now that I’ve got all of that out of the way I will say this: Game of Thrones remains one of the best and most compelling shows currently on television and it has all but already confirmed its place in my Top Ten for the year, as ludicrous a statement as that is to make now. I criticise it so much though because it feels so close to being one of the best period, but falls short perhaps only because of its pacing. I do want to make it clear though that I’ve never felt the show was spinning its wheels, though thanks to their shared motion the to styles do look similar from afar. See the show instead is a series of spinning gears; each element simply sliding up against the next with one facet and from that connection there they share their motion, moving each other along. This is startling for us because these days our stories are told in the instant and obvious digital format, which differs greatly from what we get at Games.
Long, rambling story short it doesn’t much matter how well your threads all tie together when they are each as elegant as these ones: the dialogue, action, character, costumes and direction are all top class in the moment, it’s just that I’m greedy see and what I want is more; that is after all why I watched this episode early instead of waiting with the rest of the world.
Aside from budgetary reasons, I think the show has mostly abstained from showing the war because there isn’t that much war to show just yet. Renly has his 100,000 men, but they haven’t come north yet. Stannis hasn’t launched his invasion yet either. The only groups openly fighting right now are the Starks and the Lannisters, and we saw that last season.
Recognize that they’re adapting from a book and as such are someone tied to the author’s original vision. They are generally keeping true to the pacing set forth in the book.
If you want big battle scenes, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Most of what you’ll see in the early half of this season will amount to skirmishes, as Robb and the Lannisters are currently the only ones duking it out, and in the books neither Robb nor Tywin are directly focused on (rather, you hear second hand accounts of Robb’s victories, and he grows to become something of a folk hero, more myth than man).
Jesse’s comment should really be removed for spoiler reasons. Aegon said what needed to be said without saying what was going to happen while pointing out that the only direct conflict currently…
Changing the name of Theon’s sister still grates on me, but I’ll get over it.
Another great episode that went by quickly, although the two sexposition scenes had by friends and I (and their wives/fiances) groaning.
There were several things that differed from the book, in my opinion, for no reason. Why did they change her name? There aren’t any other characters with a name close to Asha. I don’t see the point at all.
Osha the wildling. It’s essentially the same.
The wilding woman that is with Bran and Hodor is named Osha, which is why they made the change.
With the actors’ accents, Asha and Osha both sound like “Ahsha”.
I love this show and wish I had the patience to watch it in one fell swoop when DVDs come out,cuz there are so many storylines and Im anxious to see it all! Love seeing Tyrion manuever the halls of power, love the banter between Arya and Gendry…(and agree Yoren is BAD ASS!!)
I would like to have seen what Robb is up to and we have yet to see Renly.
I could have done without the Littlefinger whorehouse bit, tho.
I am new to the show. I just watched 12 episodes in 4 days and have two young kids at home as a stay at home dad. I had some late nights but well worth it. It’s amazing and can see your point. Things are very fresh in my head
We finally got to see Ghost again. His (re) introduction wasn’t quite as impressive as Grey Wind’s was last week but I’m always happy to see more direwolves.
Yes, in this season they actually look really decent , and good quality CGI !
I’m not usually too anal about the show deviating from the source, I don’t care that Robert’s short or Ghost barks, but to completely alter a character the way Stannis was by having an affair is almost unforgivable. Stannis is the only man in Westeros to whom honor is more important to than Ned Stark.
Stannis/Melisandre getting together is very heavily implied.
It’s HEAVILY implied by the book that Stannis and Melisandre were having sex. Like, Monty Python kind of nudge nudge wink wink say no more implied. Hell, I think she tells Davos outright.
Not denying it’s possible I missed the implication in the book. If so, then my mistake.
Did you have this same reaction when the show depicted Renly and Loras’s affair?
Nah, I got the Renly/Loras thing. Clearly must have missed the Stannis/Mellisendre affair. Oh well, live and learn.
Agree with Andrew. HEAVILY implied. We just didn’t read about it.
Agree about it being implied, but why the implication, when Martin goes into much detail describing other sex acts…there must be a reason?
It’s definitely implicit in the book that Stannis and Melisandre had carnal knowledge of each other, but it was left to the readers’ imaginations how it happened. Some speculated she took advantage of him while he slept (possibly spell and/or drug induced sleep). I liked that theory, but Stannis willingly going to Mel’s bed is also an acceptable interpretation, IMO. A lot of readers like to construe characters in very narrow perimeters, but I don’t think Stannis is quite as rigid as they like to make him out. I feel there are examples in the books of him making compromises; just discarding his God(s) for the Lord of Light is a compromise. Also, you could find dozens, or hundreds of real world examples of extremely inflexible, moralizing people who don’t follow their own rules, especially where sex is concerned. Stannis at least has a better reason than most.
I definitely caught all the implications of Stannis and Melisandre in the books, but I had always dismissed it as a red herring, since it seemed so out of character for Stannis. Ah well, guess I’ve been misjudging his character.
The reason we don’t get it in explicit terms is because neither Stannis or Melisandre is a POV character, so it’d have to be someone else peeping. Not really Davos’ style.
The implications were made mostly by Mel (I could be wrong here as I only read through once) and i just never considered her a reliable source. However, the fact that GRRM didn’t squash this (I assume he has some input) proves that you all are right.
I can’t prove you wrong without breaking Alan’s posting rules. But you are wrong.
I’m glad they didn’t show Robb this episode. I hope we get more of that.
Not crazy about the Asha/Yara name change, but if the character is the same I’m fine with it.
I liked it more than the premiere. Not too much reintroduction. More exposition and plot movement.
And, while I’m not crazy about the brothel scenes, as they’ve all been added by HBO, I did like the Theon scene on the ship. Helps explain his idea of the world and his role in it.
BTW, I thik htey have Stannis all wrong – it makes me grind me teeth everytime he’s in a scene.
I agree about Robb. Not impressed with him at all, unless we see how much he’s acting and putting on a show for his men. His puffed up hero masculinity is annoying. Wish it was more about Cat instead of him.
They changed the name because there’s already a character name Osha, which is pronounced pretty much the exact same way as Asha. Some people have a hard enough time keeping track of all the characters without the show doubling up on names.
But ‘yara’ is too similar to ‘Arya’. Couldn’t they have just renamed her Caroline or Eleanor or Felicity?
I reckon they figure we’re smart enough to remember who Arya is, since she’s probably in most people’s top 5 favorite characters. Osha and Yara are both bit characters of similar age. Way easier to get them confused
I didn’t like it. I think they are handling Littlefinger all wrong. Last week they showed him being totally careless with his knowledge (which is his power). I could overlook that, but the very next episode they show him threatening a whore? Littlefinger is one of the most calculating characters ever drawn on paper, yet the HBO show is making him look really amateurish and thug-like. I’m not even a Littlefinger fan.
Overall, the scenes this week that were created by the writers did not work imo (Littlefinger, Melisandre on the table) while I thought the scenes directly from the book were awesomely handled (Arya scene, Janos Slynt scene, anything with Tyrion).
Ghost growling (…) at an innocent pregnant girl is just wrong. That’s an example of the writers ignoring character to make a scene work the way they want it to work out.
Agreed. Ghost can scare with his size and supernaturalness. He doesn’t growl. He’s silent. Like a ghost.
That’s great and all…but making these adjustments isn’t affecting the overall story (and yes, I’ve read the books). Nothing wrong with comparing the show to the books but at some point we have to bear in mind that this is an ADAPTATION. Some minor changes are going to occur. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with that.
I don’t believe Ghost did growl. He was breathing audibly, but it really didn’t sound like growling to me.
Yes, but as I wrote, my opinion is that it didn’t work. Alan asked for our opinions and I gave mine. I didn’t write “just film the book exactly as written.” To expand on what I wrote above, which I had hoped was sufficient, the changes did not work in this episode for me and additionally, I just did not like the episode vis a vis the others. That’s my opinion.
about the growling: I put the elipses after I mentioned the growl b/c we had this discussion last year when they verbalized (?) Ghost. My gripe isn’t that we hear the silent Ghost make a sound b/c that already happened last year so we already know that Ghost in the series is not mute. My not-particularly-well-articulated point was that the direwolves are very good judges of character and do not growl at the innocent or otherwise “non-threatening to Stark children” characters. Ghost is intimidating just by sheer fact of his species, size and reputation. And since I came back to the Ghost scene, I’ll add that having Samwell bossing Ghost around is also really odd.
Ghost didn’t growl. He was just staring threateningly at her.
The Melisandre bonin’ was hugely implied in the books.
And Littlefinger… eh. I kind of agree. I’m reserving judgment, because he hasn’t really had time to show who he really is yet, so here’s hoping they don’t screw him up!
I just rewatched the scene. Ned is correct in saying that Ghost didn’t growl. But I don’t even think he was being all that threatening to Gilly. He just kinda walks up to her and seems curious, more than anything.
I do agree, Susy, that having Sam order Ghost around is odd. But since it was established in the first book/season that Ghost is fond of Sam, it’s a change that I can live with.
I disagree about Littlefinger. As someone who hasn’t read the books his scene struck me as sort of an important one for him. The guy is a pimp, at some point threatening whores is going to be part of the gig. We got a sense last season that he’s sneaky and not to be trusted but this is the first time he’s ever come across as cold and vicious(provided the story is true).
Time will tell if it’s a consistent characterization but it absolutely revealed something about him that could prove worth knowing.
I agree. Littlefinger is supposed to be this very smart, manipulative man who always seems to be laughing about some joke nobody else gets. I didn’t like Aidan Gillen’s portrayal of Littlefinger last season; I felt he was playing him very dryly…just reciting his lines. Now I’m thinking it’s the writing that is worsening his characters. It is absurd to make him into such a villainous character.
I didn’t get the impression that Ghost was acting menacing toward the girl. If I recall correctly she was carring a dead rabbit. I merely thought Ghost was hungry.
Ghost definitely wasn’t growling. I know he wasn’t because I instant messaged a friend after watching the scene to say, “Hey, they’re doing Ghost right this season, making him silent.”
It kind of bugged me that Ghost snarled, not just because in the book he’s silent, but because I think it would’ve seemed much more intimidating if they’d showed him snarling *without* making the sounds.
That, and it bugged me a bit that the dogs were barking in the show. Wolves don’t bark, so that kinda further broke the illusion that the dogs were supposed to be wolves.
I disagree about your opinion of Littlefinger in the scenes with Ros and Cersei. Compare those two scenes with each other and how LF dealt with Ned Stark and you’ll see how quickly he adapts to shifts in power. With Ned, LF gained power through trust: he presented a threat (the Lannisters) and used that threat to make himself valuable to Ned (as he controlled the money, he could pay off the city watch). The whole time, he presents himself as sympathetic and concerned. We, the audience, are to gather that this method is how Littlefinger has gained so much power, having come from a relatively low station.
Compare that to his brash threat leveled at Cersei. We, the audience, know that this is a monumentally stupid move, but we know how ruthless Cersei is. LF (and by extension, the rest of the major players in court), on the other hand, has no experience with a woman in power. Readers of the book at this point will know that LF has a history of overstepping his boundaries and overestimating his influence on the ladies, but that was all revealed via exposition from other characters (which doesn’t always translate well to screen). So he doesn’t deal with Cersei as he would a man, he deals with her like he would one of his prostitutes – he foolishly dangles his power right in her face and expects her to submit to him. We get a little bit more character reveal from Cersei in this scene too; that she’s utterly fed up with men underestimating her and also that she’s beginning to think she’s untouchable.
Now, look at his scene with Ros this week. I think Cersei’s definitely taught him a lesson in dealing with women, and I think he’s practicing this new approach on Ros. First, you have to realize that Ros isn’t a slave; she entered the brothel of her free will and if she chooses, she can leave and find employment elsewhere. Second, you have to realize that she isn’t threatened by LF judging by her openness with him after her client storms out. She knows she’s valuable and it’s likely that were he to outright threaten her, she’d leave him. So Littlefinger, having learned a lesson from Cersei in dealing with strong-minded women, adapts the approach he used with Ned to exert his power over Ros; he first gains her trust by being sympathetic. He introduces a threat (notice he’s not the threat! the threat is that of a sadistic client) , makes himself valuable (he’s protecting her from said client) and sets his terms (he can only afford to protect her as long as she’s making him money). By reminding Ros that sadistic monsters do exist and will pay massive amounts of money to get their hands on her, he’s established that her safety depends on him and his happiness. Furthermore, this entire exchange also reinforces in the viewer that Littlefinger is not to be trusted and that he’s only concerned for himself.
So yes, I think these are both important scenes even though they deviate from the book. We see that Kings Landing isn’t accustomed to a woman wielding political power (remember how easily the City Watch takes Joffrey’s orders without consulting the queen; his power immediately trumps hers despite his inexperience and obvious foolishness simply because he is male). We see Cersei reveling in the fact that she’s challenging these gender assumptions with her newfound power, but that she’s beginning to believe she’s above reproach or repercussion. Finally, we get to see how adaptable and manipulative Littlefinger is: it’s likely that all future interactions he’ll have with women, no matter how weak he believes they are, will involve manipulation instead of outright force.
I agree about Littlefinger. I only read the first 2 books, but he never struck me as just a flat-out sadist. He seemed more like we saw him in the first season of the show – calculating, cold, willing to do whatever it took to maintain his power, but not casually cruel and too smart to give himself away like that. It feels like they’re setting him up in the show as more of a straight villain.
I have rewatched the episode and though I’m still “meh” about much of it, I wanted to be sure to give two enthusiastic thumbs up to Jaqen H’ghar (gave me goosebumps) and Gendry. Both of these minor characters are really hitting it out of the ballpark. Can’t wait for more Gendry adventures and to see what develops with Jaqen. Maisie Williams is fantastic and I’m thankful they dumped her shag haircut for a real boy’s cut.
I’m flabbergasted that people are giving this, or last week’s premiere, any praise whatsoever. Nothing happened. The pace was terrible and there was once again an overuse of sex to distract from the shocking lack of quality.
I came into GOT knowing some of the story. I read the first 2 (and part of the 3rd) books until it became a chore and I was forced to throw it down. Yet, I could see that underneath Martin’s fantasy cliche and shock-value sex & violence, there was a story worth hearing. I was hoping that the show would highlight that and drop the nonsense that put me off the first time around. But so far, just as the books mess everything up with a heavy helping of filler and silliness, the TV version does the same.
The fanbois will likely eat me alive here, but Game of Thrones is yet to prove itself the masterpiece so many claim it to be. I mean, what would this show be if it didn’t have the talents of Peter Dinklage to drag it around?… I’ll tell you. An hour of recycled exclamations such as “my sun & stars” and “blood of my blood”, dragons, annoying children, and family members screwing each other. Oh, and boobs. Can’t forget those. They’re in every scene after all.
The only thing worth the time this week was John Snow following daddy incest through the woods. That’s 30 seconds out of an hour. Not bad. Hoping for a solid minute next week.
Just a matter of taste. No one will be offended if you stop watching.
You should finish book three. Or at least read a bit further. Trust me, you might be surprised.
Wow, you’re so wise. Now I understand that GRRM’s been hoodwinking us this whole time. Thanks, BBop2Right.
You are very welcome. I only aim to please.
I also think the first two episodes of this season have been quite poor, except for tyrion-scenes. But probably not for the same reasons as you. I thought Jon’s run-crawl-freakout in the snow at the end was kind of weak drama.
If there was a theme, “Missing the bigger picture” might have been it.
Slynt concentrating on a cordial dinner while minutes away from exile; Theon enjoying (and not questioning) a random young woman offering him a ride to what he anticipates will be a warm welcome to power & glory; Cersei paying attention to anything else while treating the message from the Wall as little more than junk mail and not even wondering whatever happened to that Targarayen child — all examples of people who think their world is one thing, when it really is something else entirely.
Its a credit to George RR Martin and the show that despite it happening so often and to such extremes, it all feels believable and realistic for those characters to be so far off.
Compare to many other shows where by this point I’d be throwing the remote in frustration and hating the writers for trying to make drama out of what is too clearly just a dumb character who needs to wake up.
that’s a good insight into this week. thanks
Can someone recommend a website that tracks the differences between the books and the TV show? I appreciate Alan’s approach (and am a big fan in general), but I would also enjoy reading a reviewer who knows the books and is willing to be more spoiler-y. This episode in particular feels like the strongest deviation from the book so far.
Honestly, nothing significant has been changed. Bronn replaced a character who get killed off, Ghost growled, Theon’s sisters name changed, a book implication was turned into an actual scene, Arya told who she was earlier. The biggest change was with Jon. That last scene is completely new. Oh and the blood riders head in a bag.
If I recall correctly, last season, TV Guide did dual reviews from reader and non-reader standpoints. Not sure if that is still the case.
..and of course the reader (spoiler) and non-reader (non-spoiler) forums for the series at westeros.org. But the forums crash after the new episodes air, which is no doubt why were are all over here. :-)
Westeros.org has forums discussing all divergence.
The AVClub has 2 reviews one by book reader and one not. You should read Todd Van Der Werff reviews, he is one of the best weekly TV reeviewes around and thanks to rthis approach he is free to talk freely about stuff.
winteriscoming.com does a review roundup linking to reviews from readers and newbies. Though Nikki Staffords blog review is my fav, though doesn’t go up for a couple days
Thanks for the suggestions!
The whole telling of the Theon story was very heavy handed. How many examples of him acting way too cocky while trying to implement a plan (to beg his father for help) that he had to beg his boss/brother to implement in the first place did we really need to see before it, quite surprisingly, blew up in his face in the most demeaning way possible?
I guess if you’re hyper cocky in the first place, any failure will seem excessively demeaning.
“Dany and her pitiful band”…Sorry Alan, but I couldn’t read that without hearing Emperor Palpatine
I have a possible solution to the discussion about the books Alan. Would you consider a different discussion board for the book readers? Pretty much like you did when you recapped Deadwood. Where as on Deadwood you had a discussion board for new watchers, and one for people who have already seen it, make one, for GofT, for those who have read the books, and one for those who haven’t? Don’t know if it’s a good thought, but I had to throw it out there.
No. I’ve explained this in previous posts on the show. It’s not feasible. If you want to use the HitFix discussion boards for that, go right ahead. I’m not going to do multiple blog posts.
No problem Alan. Thanks for the reply at least.
I liked this episode much better than the premier! It was much more coherent and surprisingly…funny? It was not a jumbled episode like last time. The only jumbling going on were the game pieces tumbling off the table when Mel and Stannis get it on (fantastic symbolism btw).
Alan, I love you for your Lawrence of Arabia reference. So sad that it wasn’t actually a person on that horse.
The show suffers from the same issues that the book does. The need to cover all of the POVs slows the actual story to a crawl.
I love the individual scenes, but it doesn’t seem like we’re really going anywhere.
So many nakkid ladies. And almost none of it was necessary to the plot. Sex scenes are fine (especially if they’re in the book already, I wouldn’t know) but this episode especially was a little on the nose with “It’s not TV, It’s HBO.”
And it’s worse because it’s obvious that they’re avoiding showing dudes’ various bits with camera angles, etc., so it makes the female nudity seem even more calculated, despite the attempt to make it natural and unremarkable.
I mean, porn is free and everywhere, so what’s the point?
Weren’t there naked guys last season? At least once or twice? Not at the same rate as the ladies, but still…
B1tch pleeze.
There were three instances of nudity in this episode. The one with Theon is important to set up his character, in the contrast between his expectations there and what actually happens when he meets his father. The Melisandre one is quite important, but for reasons that I can’t mention. The only one that isn’t totally warranted is the one with Littlefinger…though he does run brothels, which is important to his position as Minister of Finance, so it would be sort of weird to not show nudity there.
And although there is a fair amount of boobage, the show rarely if ever shows female naughty bits of the equivalent to the male ones that you want. Not sure what you’re complaining about.
Hmm, Alan maybe delete that, I probably shouldn’t have said anything about a particular scene being important. I’m getting annoyed by people deciding what scenes are and are not gratuitous 2/10 of the way through the series. It would be like reading a book chapter early in a novel and deciding that it was irrelevant. You can’t know what’s important until the book is over. Which, of course, ties into why I shouldn’t have said what I did.
This might be above your pay-grade, Alan, but there should be a way to delete your own comments on the blog. Not only would that help in situations like this, but it would also get rid of all those “reply to comment…” comments.
I’m not saying character need not be naked (although I doubt that there will be some major revelation in episode 10 explaining why someone was naked in episode 2), I’m just saying there’s no reason to show it on screen in such a brazen way.
But if they want to go for it, they should really go for it. For sex scenes, go ahead and show us everything or just keep it obscured, otherwise if you obscure certain X-rated parts with camera angles but show R-rated parts with casual abandon, it is distracting because of how calculated it all is.
With so many on screen boobs, but notably not much of anything else, it just makes me roll my eyes, and frankly, it’s bad filmmaking.
Noble Robot, welcome to HBO broadcasting. The nudity and titillation is part of HBO shows, but only to the extant of gratuitous boobs and maybe a flash of penis every once in a while but never going all the way x-rated…
“I see. I destroy Robb Stark’s enemies for him and he will make me King of the Iron Islands.”
LOVED Balon Greyjoy. Just like Tywin & Jamie last season, only a father can make a son feel that small within seconds.
“I’ve never been a king, but I THINK there’s more to ruling than that.” Loved that line. Dinklage is fantastic.
Wow, folks. Is it really that tricky to follow the rules about spoilers? Writing stuff like “certain sex scenes are very significant” or “So and so is a great character in the series” when they’re a minor character so far is TALKING ABOUT THE BOOKS. I don’t mean to sound like a jerk but, like Alan, I’m trying to watch the series fresh.
Anyways, I thought that this season is moving fairly slowly. They clearly have a lot of story to tell and I’m fine with entirely missing certain characters for an episode but it even seems as though the characters we do see get very little in the way of screen time. It’ll be interesting to see if they can pull it all together at some point but right now the show seems very exposition(and accordingly sexposition) heavy because they’re basically having to tell us what everyone is up to.
Agree that it’s moving very slowly. I don’tthink it has much to do with more chartacters (if one subtracts Ned’s plot and add Stannis gang, there’s a bit more people saterred around but not really that much extra subplots) as first season seven early episodes were mostly shaped around Ned. I guess Tyrion is supposed to have that role and may grow into it (he has Ned’s old job and he does get more screentime than anyone else so far) but right noiw the show does lack center and that does makes the plot feel aimless even tough subplots screentime and character missing eps ration isn’t thaty far from last season.
Season one moved almost painfully slowly for me through the first few episodes. This doesn’t seem quite as bad so far, maybe I’ve just gotten to enjoy the scenery a bit more or maybe I’m just happy to be back in Westeros. Still, the show runners tell these stories like magicians, and the pledge is always the boring part. Once we hit the turn, the momentum will feel if anything too quick.
You can also thematically tie in Yara and the Melisandre–in fact all the women tonight. In Westeros, if you’re a woman, you’re either a willing begging sex slave, a threatened sex slave, a politician who uses sex to manipulate, a politician who uses mothering as a control, or a young girl forced to pass off as a boy. Not any good options there.
Which of those does Yara fit into? She was described as a pretty strong, competent woman. Sure, she has an odd sense of humour but it was still her joke.
I d argue Yara’s role here is mostly as counterpoint: Theon clearly can’t phantom the idea that his father was toying of strip him of his birthright because of his sister. Theon arrived at Pyke expecting the big greeting as that land futrure ruler the idea that a woman might take it has never crossed his mind despite a decade living far away (and Yara likely been a bit older than him).
Read this review, it is a good insight from a book fan point of view but also a tv fan point of view.
[themodtech.com]
Alan, you mention there about stories being linked almost by coincidence. Do you think its possible that the stories are linked, or seem to reflect each other, inasmuch as that theme is something Martin was exploring across the entire work? It makes sense that if Martin was obsessed with a particular theme, it might manifest itself in multiple storylines, right?
As somebody who hasn’t read the book (and if you have, please don’t bother replying. All the suggestions to certain events have been simply ridiculous and I don’t want that to occur with regards to this comment)I really like how so far, everything has been relatively disconnected from one another and how the pace has been very slow. A further clarification in case you missed the above, this is all speculation, I know NOTHING of the books.
With that out of the way, I don’t think it’s too farfetched to assume that this season is going to concern the civil war between each of the houses as they grasp for the Iron Throne. The writers seem to be building up each character before any confrontation happens, spending an equal time with everybody (except Renly which could be either foreshadowing that he gets defeated early, agrees to a truce or that he wins in a surprise victory, can’t quite decide which for now) so that when any combat does break out that we don’t know who will win. In addition, it may make us want both sides of the conflict to win, something that obviously can’t happen, and as such it raises the stakes as we know somebody we like is going to die. By focusing on each character’s story seperately it also fits in with the idea that everybody is missing the bigger picture, that not only is Dany a looming threat with her dragons (assuming she isn’t forced to eat them to survive starvation :P) but there is also the threat of the White Walkers which everybody is ignoring.
As well as this it resembles the almost disjointed nature of Westeros at the moment. Each house has pulled away from the rest of society. To paraphrase Cersei, everybody who isn’t them is an enemy. They each are only concerned with themselves and as such the narrative has adapted to that, it’s removed them from everybody else’s storyline and focused on their own. I’ve no doubt that once the combat starts the storylines will start to intertwine much more intricately than they have thus far in the series.
In addition to all of this it actually introduces us to each of the potential kings (I know this may tie back to developing each character but oh well). I mean, last season we only really saw the Lannisters, the Starks and the Baratheons (Renly) as potential power-grabbers and that was all at the end of the season. Of course, Dany is also one but considering she’s on another continent starving to death I doubt she’ll play too much of a part in this season (but I really hope she does as she’s one of my favourite characters after her season 1 arc). We never were introduced to the Greyjoys or Stannis so it makes sense that they spend one episode introducing Stannis (the first, with only a small section in the second) and another introducing Balon Greyjoy. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next episode brings us back to Renly following that train of thought.
Anyway, how does everbody else think the conflict is going to go? Personally I think Stannis has a good chance of, at the very least, surviving the season. Dragonstone seems to have a very good position. Not only is is heavily fortified (in large part because it’s surrounded by water making it much easier to defend) but it’s also really close to King’s Landing so if they rush straight to the capital he may have a chance to catch everybody off guard. The only real problems is the lack of soldiers and Melisandre. I don’t know if anybody else has a similar opinion but does anybody else think that she’s simply manipulating everybody and she doesn’t really believe in the Lord of Light? I only say this due to her brief looking up at everybody else in the pilot while burning the seven and her brief smile as she sees everybody following her. For some reason, I just get the thought that she’s going to end up either betraying Stannis or doing something horrible to him but I really like her character so far and combined with Stannis she’s probably my favourite new character this season. In saying that though it doesn’t really seem like he’d be able to keep the entire continent in control. The Lannisters have their wealth, Renly has the army, the Starks have a good war leader (so far anyway, whether or not Robb can maintain his victory streak will be interesting) but I’m not really sure what Stannis has. He’d also end up trying to convert Westeros to the Lord of Light if he came into power which probably would not go down well. So I really am not sure. I don’t think he’ll be successful in his conquest but due to Dragonstone I don’t think he’ll be captured or killed (although somebody could betray him, probably forced to surrender and end up like Dany (in that he’ll be plotting to take over the throne because it was stolen from a family member, not exiled).
Once again, in case it wasn’t clear, if you’ve read the books please DO NOT RESPOND! The risk of spoilers is simply too great and I’m really only interested in people’s opinions who are being introduced to the season week by week, not those of people who already know what’s going to happen. I hope this speculation is ok Alan? As stated (multiple times, and now once mmore :P) I haven’t read the books or learned of any details and I’m just curious what others think will happen in the season at large.
Having read the books, I can’t speculate with you, I’m afraid, which makes me sad because I’ll bet it would have been fun.
I don’t know if this sort of recommendation is okay here, but have you tried Television Without Pity’s forums? They have an “Unspoiled Speculation” thread there that only non-readers are allowed to post on. It’s a really good thread, and I think you might find exactly the sort of conversation you’re looking for there, and in an environment that is vigilantly moderated against book-readers coming in to ruin everything for everyone else.
I haven’t read the books either, so I’ll play along. Although I’m frustrated with the slow pace, I’m completely bored by the Stannis storyline. He seems completely dour and I agree with you that the redhead is totally playing him. She’s not from Westeros, I think, right? She’s got these foreign ideas about a new god/religion and has succeeded in manipulating everyone. I was wondering if she’s playing her own Game of Thrones to get herself a job as Queen to a victorious Stannis, or maybe she is working on behalf of some foreign entity?
As for the difficulty of Stannis being defeated because of the geography of Dragonstone, I think he should worry more about how his own people will rise up against him when they realize they’ve been had due to his infatuation with the redhead who convinced them all to betray the religion of their fathers. Just a thought. IF YOU’VE READ THE BOOKS, DO NOT REPLY.
Comment coming as soon as I whip out my cock . . . Yeowww, what a SCORCHER! Red on the Roof, FIRE IN THE HOLE! (What’s with the anti-sex league in here, anyway?)
Bad segue way, MORE ARYA please. She and Sally Draper really need to do a badass chick flick in about 6 years.
IMPS RULE!
Thanks for the laughs, MBG. Sally could learn a lot from Arya I think!
Good to see Cassie from “Skins” Season 1 working as one of the daughters.
I watched first season without having read the books but read them all since and must say this: the show is so good at distilling the overall plots, if not the details, that reading the books after viewing is somewhat superfluous. The first season made the first book a much less interesting read. The first two shows this season have been quite entertaining after having read the books, the characters being brought to life is extremely entertaining and plot changes between the book and show kind of enhance the viewing experience because they replace the larger surprises that are gone.
A big change I saw in this episode that will hopefully drive the action much quicker is having Jon lay eyes on one of the Others at Craster’s. My favorite parts of the books and the show are about the Wall and beyond and it seems they may intend to take a different plot route than the books.
Just a question for those who have paid better attention or read the books.
How many men do the Lannisters and Starks have in their armies? Last year Robb had 18k, bled 2k, fought Jaime, and has since fought 2 more battles. I’d imagine his army isn’t very strong unless others have joined him and I missed it.
Robb freed riverrun, which is his moms house. He also gained the freys loyalty. I couldn’t give you a number. But those are two major houses. So probably doubles his army
Book-reader. In my head, the approximate size of the armies at this point in the story are:
Robb Stark: 40k
Lannister: 70k
Renly: 100k
Stannis: 5-10k
The numbers make sense from Robb’s statement that combining his forces with Renly’s would give them a 2-1 advantage over the Lannisters.
Thanks guy!
I am just wondering what the deal is with Craster and the White Walkers– does he have an arrangement worked out where he keeps them satiated with baby boys in exchange for letting him thrive undisturbed, north of the wall? I haven’t read book 2 so maybe there is more to it than that, but for now it just seems strange that they leave him be…
Particularly just in exchange for tiny newborn babies that don’t come along very often so far as meals are concerned. Maybe they grow the babies for some kind of Incest Dictator’s private army.
Okay, I’m on the verge of shutting down comments on this post altogether because so many of you are having trouble resisting the urge to talk about the books. So I’m going to try something.
I’ve set up a discussion topic on the new HitFix message boards for people who’ve read the books to discuss this episode, spoiling away to their heart’s content:
[www.hitfix.com]
Anything remotely book-related goes there. Anything that’s specifically about this as a show — and NOT about how the casting isn’t what you expected, the name change is annoying, etc., etc., etc. — can stay here.
Hopefully, this satisfies everyone and is an arrangement we can use going forward.
Thank you Alan. My gf has read the books and I can’t even look at her face during the show, b/c I know she knows what’s coming… She’s been good, tho. I just tune out of the comments as soon as I see the word “book.” Even TV Guide last week had some spoilers, they are everywhere…
Its strange how geeky and lame people get when it comes to these books…….obsessive compulsions to mention they’ve read it, scrutinize differences, talk about some insect in the background that wasn’t in the books, etc. Very interesting phenomenon, and definitely annoying.
I really wish people could listen to George Martin’s commentary from the 1st season DVD’s where he talks about some of the changes and basically shrugs and says things like “But some things work in the books and don’t work on TV” or “Yeah, he doesn’t look like the character I described in the book but he’s a great actor giving a good performance so I don’t care that they changed it.”
They’re using the books as a jumping point folks, not a bible.
Yeah, stupid lame geeks, get them out of here. Well said, Dan.
It would help if Hitfix had a way to delete your own posts, as many websites do. I just replied to another comment and, reading back realized it might imply something. It isn’t an out and out spoiler, but still probably something I shouldn’t have written. If I could delete it I would.
The reason that those ‘geeky and lame people’ find it so hard to hold back is because they have discovered just how brilliant those books really are. I know you’re probably thinking, yeah but they’re just fantasy books. As somebody who has never been into fantasy I can tell you that they are incredible novels. These people are so excited because the show enhances that love and provides a wealth of discussion on the books. You, sir, are missing out and getting a small portion of the beautiful tapestry that is A Song of Ice and Fire. And you should be careful before you start calling people names. A few flicks of the fingers and a mouse click and…. whoops somebody might just spoil something for you. Be careful.
As a nonreader who is a spoilerphobe for this series, I think the book-reading commenters here are much more restrained and respectful than, say, the readers of the Sookie Stackhouse books who utterly lose their minds if the slightest detail has been altered in the series.
This is the safest blog on the entire internet for those of us who haven’t read the books and wish to remain unspoiled. And I thank Alan and the book-reading commenters for that.
Thank you, Alan, I hope this works. But obnoxious comments like from “Who Knows?” (April 10 at 1:50 PM) threatening to spoil everyone is classic of these people’s inability to STOP SHOWING OFF and why I have to stop reading the comments, because they aren’t moderated.
Dear “Who Knows?”, some of us don’t have time to plunge into those brilliant tomes. Get over yourself!
It’s a bummer that people are having such a hard time respecting Alan’s rule. The comments are an integral part of this, and if he is forced to shut them down we’ll all be the worse for it. So, like, chill, bros.
So, in that vein, discussing what I am free to talk about: the casting continues to be beyond spot on. Balon and Yara were more or less exactly what you’d want them to be, and after being underwhelmed by Stannis as a character last week he got to make a bigger impression. Loved the wheels visibly turning as he contemplated sacrificing his own code for what he views as the greater good. I also can tell that I’m gonna fall in love with Liam Cunningham’s Davos. He brings authority and warmth to everything he does, like a more reasonable Ned.
Oh, and a white walker! My girlfriend about broke my hand during that scene. More. Please and thank you.
really? after asking why people can’t respect Alan’s rules you immediately start talking about the casting of the characters being spot on, ie what you thought they were like in the books? Not saying you spoiled anything, but maybe you can be sympathetic to people who’ve read the books having a hard time just talking about the tv show on it’s own
Hmm, fair enough. I was really more quoting from my (non-reader) girlfriend’s reactions to the show, but yes, I can see how it’s tainted by even the implication that I’ve read the books. My apologies, Alan, delete this if it’s crossing the line.
And yes, I am sympathetic. My lead comment wasn’t meant as a judgment, just an observation. Fitting that I would prove just as susceptible.
sorry i should have put a “hahah” or a “lol” at the end of my reply. it doesn’t need to be deleted. I read book 1 after watching season 1, and plan to read the cooresponding book after the tv season, because i dont want my knowledge of the books to colour how i view the tv show so I don’t want anything spoiled either. i was just trying to make light of the situation and show that it must be impossible, if you’ve read the books, to watch the tv show without your viewing experience, and thus reactions, to be affected by your knowledge of the books
It kind of is. I’m constantly making noises and saying stuff like “Interesting!” during the episodes. If I don’t rein it in my relationship may be ending sooner than I’d like.
Seriously, what is everyone’s problem with the nudity? To me, it makes sense that powerful/priviledged men would let their guard down and talk about secret things or old history that still bothers them when they are with prostitutes/servants/etc. And even if it didn’t make sense, who cares that they have a few nude scenes? Were people this anal everytime someone walked into the Bada Bing when they watched the The Sopranos.
It seems that as we break down every last element of TV series more and more there are discussion points that come in cycles. This is just the hot one right now. And your point about The Sopranos is dead on. How many shots of Tony banging some random chick, or McNulty on The Wire for that matter, were really necessary?
Now, if the complaint is lack of nudity equality, then ok, that’s fair, roll out the full frontal male shots. But I have to say that as much as I love the sight of a nude woman, the nudity on this show (mostly) fails to titillate me in any way; it’s all just part of the fabric of the story.
It’s PC run amok, plain & simple. Shakespeare & Chaucer were bawdy too, but (some) people can’t handle it. Heck, “Brian’s Song,” which was a network TV movie 40 years ago ran on cable recently and was censored for its language, a la Mark Twain/Huck Finn.
And how many monologues did Swearengen have while otherwise occupied? Not sure why people are getting up in arms about it now.
My guess? The nudity on this show draws reaction because it’s poorly done.
The show is very fragmented, and has to cover a lot of ground. Unlike Deadwood where Al was a center of the action–a presence even when not onscreen–or The Wire where we were seeing one story from several points of view, GOT has to fit multiple stories about multiple people into what is actually a small amount of time.
So they have to hit hard and capture attention in each segment. They’ve got very few devices upon which they over-rely.
Tyrion=oh no he didn’t! / humour
Joffrey/Cersei = oh no (s)he didn’t / shock
Arya = cute plucky kid
Dany=dragons or gore
Everyone else gets nudity. And it isn’t background nudity like strippers at the badabing during Tony’s meetings. It’s intentionally designed to grab your attention and staple it to an otherwise dull-seeming section of story.
It’s not that there’s so much of it, just that it’s being so overused to create a false interest.
Yeah, no one is offended at seeing naked people, sex scenes, or other such naughtiness in the show, they’re annoyed because the nudity on the show is so stupid and calculated, seeming to serve no purpose other than to titillate the fanbase.
I have a question about Littlefinger. Why hasn’t Tyrion killed him or sent him to the Night’s Watch by now? Tyrion knows that it was Littlefinger’s lie about the dagger which led to his capture, near execution, and the war between the Starks and the Lannisters. Why doesn’t he give Littlefinger the same treatment he gave to Janos Slynt? Leaving him free to create further intrigues seems out of character given how strategically adroit Tryion appears.
I’m sure his House of Pleasure gives the Kingdom a fair bit of coin. Some things never change.
Littlefinger is the sole reason that King’s Landing has heaps of money. The guy is practically able to conjure gold out of nothing.
And that’s kinda what I think people are overlooking with Littlefinger. He was crafty, he was mischievous, and he was always playing the long con, but he isn’t Tyrion, nor is he Varys. He wasn’t the man with the most cleverness, the most ingenuity, the most secrets. But what he was was very, very adaptable and very neutral and exceedingly wealthy. And those three things were what allowed Littlefinger to stay ahead of the game.
Littlefinger would probably know about any attempt on his own life before it could even happen. Remember, just like Varys, he has spies everywhere.
I really thought Asha/Yara should have been better looking.
What a bizarre (and rude) comment to make about the actress playing Yara (Gemma Whelan). In the book she was described as tomboyish with a nose like a beak and had lots of of pimples when she was younger.
Personally, I’m excited to see her take on the characters. She reminds me of what I imagine Arya Stark might be like as she grows up.
I heard that this episode was made available online early last week. Does anyone know if this was a one time thing or a regular occourance?
It was a mistake down by some HBO Europe affiliates apparently putting the episode out early adn will not continue.
Thanks for the info.
“I don’t know if the combination was intentional — Benioff and Weiss perhaps responding to the sexposition complaints by calling us all out as voyeurs — but I found the boom-boom-boom nature of that sequence hysterical.”
And you know what, I’m really not terribly comfortable about two men who use sex – and the ever-present threat of violence – to manipulate women terribly hysterical. Yeah, I get the irony of being someone who complains about “sexposition” but keeps watching a show that could easily be called Game of Boners (well unless you’re Renley getting orally serviced by another man – that happens all the way out of shot), but boom-boom-boom leaves me a tad cold.
