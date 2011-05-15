‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Wolf and the Lion’: It’s bad to be the king

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I find the breastplate-stretcher…
“You think honor is keeping the peace? It’s fear! Fear and blood!” -King Robert
This show is called “Game of Thrones,” and while perhaps only the two conspirators Arya comes across in her travels beneath the palace would actually refer to it as a game, it’s clear that some sort of elaborate contest is being waged, one in which there can only be one real winner – and one where the prize seems more trouble than it’s worth.
In previous episodes, Robert has complained about the burdens of command, but “The Wolf and the Lion” is the first episode to really get deep into the downside of sitting on the throne, even as it introduces more potential challengers to it. Robert has wound up stuck in an arranged marriage with a woman he has never loved – and who can never hope to compete with the memory of Ned Stark’s sister, even though Robert can no longer remember what she looked like – because he needed the Lannister fortune and political influence to gain and hold the crown. He has to maintain the peace between a variety of warring factions who have long since forgotten the sense of shared purpose they had when they overthrew the Mad King.
And, though Ned – high-minded, noble Ned Stark, whom Cersei accused last week, perhaps not inaccurately, of not having the stuff necessary to lead – doesn’t want to hear it, being king means Robert has to make horrible decisions like ordering the murder of a pregnant teenager(*) to keep his kingdom safe.
(*) I didn’t realize until the end of the episode that Dany never appeared, because she was so much on the minds and tongues of Robert, Ned, Illyrio, etc.
Robert’s not an especially likable character – the Lannister twins’ sympathetic moments almost always have to do with emotional abuse they suffer from him – but as played by Mark Addy, and as written here, you can empathize with how he came to be this fat, drunken, bitter, at times monstrous SOB. And as you watch Cersei and Jaime, and Illyrio and Varys, and Viserys, and Renly and Loras Tyrell, all ponder how they might take the Iron Throne away from him, it’s not hard to think they should all be careful what they wish for. The job’s not nearly as fun as it looks from the outside.
Robert’s assassination order causes a break in his arranged professional marriage to Ned, but before Ned turns in his hand pin, he keeps playing sleuth about the death of Jon Arryn – and as he kept on discovering all of Robert’s dark-haired bastards, I began to wonder exactly who the father is of all of Cersei’s yellow-haired children – before shifting back into warrior mode for the episode-ending showdown with Jaime and his men. We still don’t have an answer on whether Jaime’s speed and agility would be able to carry the day over Ned’s strength and grit, but that was another damned exciting climactic scene from a show that’s coming to specialize in them.
It wasn’t the episode’s only effective action sequence, as Tyrion Lannister has to resort to brawn (or, at least, effective use of a shield) rather than brains when Catelyn’s traveling party comes under attack on the road to see her sister (aka Jon Arryn’s widow) in her mountain-top stronghold of The Eyrie. The Eyrie itself is a fantastic location, from the three-walled prison cells (diabolical in their elegant simplicity) to the absurd, distrubing Alice in Wonderland quality to the behavior of the people who live and rule there.(**) Jon Arryn wasn’t the ruler of Westeros, but as we’ve seen with Ned, the king’s hand often winds up doing even more of the work than the actual king, and it’s not hard to imagine that job, and those people in the capital city, warping Arryn’s loved ones.
(**) In particular, I’ve had a nightmare or two about Catelyn’s 7-year-old nephew still feeding from his mother’s breast, and later cackling “I want to see the bad man fly!” When our first kid was about to be born, our new parent class showed us a pair of videos about the respective advantages of nursing and bottle-feeding, and the nursing one unsurprisingly had the more persuasive argument (not to mention vastly better production values, more cheerful testimonials, etc.). I think if I were in the bottle-feeding lobby, I would absolutely splice in a clip of that scene to future versions of those videos. Brrr….
We’re now halfway through this 10-episode first season. As someone who hasn’t read the books, I have no idea what’s coming in this game, but I expect it to be both bloody and something where the victory winds up being pretty pyrrhic.
Some other thoughts:
• The gore level continues to rise with the Mountain chopping off his horse’s head in frustration over the jousting defeat, and then Jaime stabbing Ned’s man Jorie through the eye.
• The show continues to tweak the opening credit sequence as the story takes us into new territory. The credits already started moving deeper into Dothraki territory after the pilot, and here our aerial tour of Westeros now includes a visit to the Eyrie, which looks just as cool popping up out of the ground as Winterfell, the Wall, etc.
• If you were to put Maisie Williams in pants and hand her a sword in 21st century England, no one would mistake her for a boy. In Westeros, though, her wardrobe and tomboy ways keep leading to gender confusion.
• Because of the hood he was wearing, it took me until after the scene to realize that Illyrio’s co-conspirator was Varys, the bald eunuch from the Small Council. Where it’s unclear exactly where Littlefinger’s loyalties lie, Varys is clearly up to no good, and it was fun to watch him and Littlefinger circling each other, each trying to prove he knows more about the other.
• The show continues to slowly peel the onion that is Theon Greyjoy, here with him having a long chat with Ros the whore about his strange relationship to the Stark family. (Though, as I think James Poniewozik pointed out, this show leans way too heavily on naked post-coital – or, at times mid-coital – to try to keep all the discussion of backstory interesting. At a certain point, it calls such attention to itself that it becomes a whole other distraction from the info you’re trying to convey.)
• At least this episode was somewhat equal-opportunity with its flesh-baring exposition, as Renly gets his chest shaved by secret (to everyone but Littlefinger, of course) boyfriend Loras Tyrell, and as the Knight of the Flowers does a little manscaping, we learn about the origin of their relationship, about Renly’s feelings towards big brother Robert, Loras’ desire for Renly to take a step up in class, etc.
Finally, let me remind you, once again, that the goal here is to discuss the show as a TV show – not to do endless compare/contrasts between the show and the books, nor to spoil things for those of us who are experiencing this story and these characters for the first time on HBO. The rule remains simple: do not talk about anything (not plot, nor backstory, nor character traits, nor anything else) that has yet to be revealed on the show. Any comment that starts discussing things we haven’t gotten to yet – even obliquely – gets deleted.
What did everybody else think?
This episode continues on from last week’s in that it contains a lot of scenes that are not in the book. And I really like them. It definitely allows me to appreciate the show on it’s own without having to (consciously or unconsciously) compare it to what I’ve read.
Despite this only being a 10-episode season, it’s weird to think that we’re only halfway through. It feels like so much has already happened. That’s a testament to Benioff, Weiss and company.
Wouldn’t call this show a slow burn exactly, but the intensity does already appear to be ramping up dramatically.
I mean it is a natural extension of adapting a tv show from books, books build toward climax and then denoument and adapting that to tv means everything builds toward episode 9 and 10
Wow, this was definitely my favorite episode of the series so far. Now that we are finally getting past some of the needed but lengthy exposition on the back story and into the action I find myself wholly engrossed in the story/episode rather than occasionally becoming bored with the series of stories the characters would tell each other.
I too didn’t realize Dany wasn’t in the episode. One of my greatest concerns for the adaptation was the difficulty in telling two seemingly unconnected stories on two different continents while keeping them relevant to each other. I think a novel can get away with that to some extent, but I had doubts a TV show could. I am impressed with how they have been able to tie the two together.
I also like the choices they are making in presenting some of the other details. Since the novels are told from fixed viewpoints of only a handful of characters, many things are hinted at, but never stated outright. The novels hint that Renly and Loras had possibly a relationship that went beyond friendship, but it was never 100% clear. With the scenes from others’ viewpoints (Renly and Loras, Robert and Cersei, etc), we get a lot more interesting development that we didn’t get in the novels.
This episode gave me several sets of chills and even wrought some unexpected emotional reactions (like Bran expressing his hurt at being abandoned by his mother) and any TV show that can elicit those types of reactions from me will always get my viewership.
I agree that the best part about the series versus the book is that the series allows the creators to flesh out characters whose development in the book was stunted by restricted viewpoint. Theon Greyjoy is the perfect example of that.
I especially agree about the Cersei and Robert scene. Since they were alone, we could never had that scene in the book. Same with Cersei’s scene with Joff in a prior episode. It allows the show to give Cersei a personality. Robert, too.
Also, it shows us that Cersei may have entered her marriage with some intent to make it work, but it was Robert who closed that door. I actually felt sympathy for Cersei…for a minute and a half.
Im not a fan with renly’s chracter and how whiny they made him. Its like they changed him to fit the image of the stereotypical gay man. Also I think they made the Eyrie to unreal looking for a series that seems to strive for a more believable approach to fantasy.
So glad there’s a “rule” to not report ahead on episodes. It is a long week of waiting now that we’re in to the story that holds a steady stream of cliffhangers and wrenching moments. I’m like a fish who likes being hooked! In for the reel-in.
No kidding – its SO annoying on other boards, where people blather on about what is going to happen (man, I’ve seen a few huge spoilers) – but also a constant dismissing attitude of “Oh that’s just exposition or “info dumps”) – I wish they would shut up about that- I don’t care about their opinion of the books, I’m watching the show and listening to marvelous characters talking to and with each other. Pity its only 10 episodes – I’m hoping for 30 in the next season!
They really have done a great job showing us moments between characters that aren’t in the book because of the limited viewpoints. Mark Addy really killed it in that scene and although I wasn’t feeling him in that role, I’m starting to come around. Is anyone else really unimpressed by the swordplay? I mean, it’s not very good, especially compared to LOTR and other things of that nature.
Yeah, the swordplay is terrible. In the training scenes at the wall especially, if you look beyond the main characters and look at the background swordsman, it becomes almost embarrassing how bad the swordplay is. I try to ignore that… It doesn’t impact my enjoyment of the story.
The brief Mountain/Hound fight felt a little rote in terms of fight choreography
But the stuff they let Bronn do during the mountain raid and the Jory/Jaime/Ned stuff at the end all looked great I thought.
I would say the swordplay in Game of Thrones aims to be more realistic that ‘good’ as you compare it to LOTR.
Sure LOTR has great swordplay, but that was more of a ‘fantastic’ fantasy book, whereas Game of Thrones is more of a realistic fantasy book.
I would argue that the swordplay in GOT would more represent what an actual sword fight with men wielding 20 lbs swords while wearing motion inhibiting armor…
@Adam, Sure, but with the books you can imagine these great battles and duels and the heavy weapons/armor can still be exciting. With tv though, having the fights lean towards the realism instead of entertainment makes them look really clunky and underwhelming.
fantastic fantasy book and realistic fantasy books, something about this distinction is inherently silly
@The Dead Man – not really. “High fantasy” as a genre has many different spins, and the Game of Thrones world is like LotR several thousand years later – elves and magic are long gone, though memory of them remains, and it’s a world much more analogous to 14th century Britain than it is the fantastic realms of Rivendell and the Shire.
For example, though we, the viewers, know that the undead are rising north of the Wall based on the first scene of the series, it has been thousands of years since they were last seen, and the view of most people (like Tyrion) is that such stories are just children’s fairy tales. OTOH, the existence of wights and ghosts is taken as a given by the inhabitants of Middle Earth.
I like the much more realistic swordfighting we’re seeing, personally. I don’t at all mind a series like this evoking the brutal, blood-and-guts combat of Braveheart instead of emulating Hong Kong wire-fu flicks.
Yeah I’m no saying they should be running through the tree tops. I just think you can make a fight brutal, intense an entertaining. And I don’t feel like these have been that.
Where’s Roman DeBeers when you need him?!
Steve Guttenberg’s house?
Swordplay is overrated. You folks are missing the point: if this is supposed to be a more ‘realistic’ fantasy story, with history as a model, then history tells us that war with swords (and insufficient medical knowledge) was a really ugly thing, and frequently more clumsy than exciting. Effectiveness was what mattered, and style came a very distant second (sorry, this isn’t China or Japan). It’s only exiciting to the extent that it is because this is television, and they have to keep viewers somehow. As I’m only in it for the actors and some good use of language (the story itself doesn’t grab me — meh), I’m much less disappointed by unexcited sword fights. I only want to know who wins.
Being that this is fantasy, I suppose it’s possible the Mountain is using a 20 lb sword but in the real world, swords don’t weigh twenty pounds. Real swords generally weighed about three and a larger sword maybe as much as seven. The larger swords that existed were either ceremonial or used for specific roles rather than “swordplay”(i.e., the Landsknecht’s greatsword used for cutting off pike heads). Generally, real swordplay is boring unless you’re very into that sort of thing. I’ve seen a few people that can make a spin move work(hint:keep the shield in front of you and spin behind it) and a few behind-the-back blocks but other than that it’s not terribly flashy.
I particularly enjoyed the swordplay. To me, it felt more gritty and realistic, like there were showing how down and dirty medieval fighting really is, as opposed to a ballroom dancelike Errol Flynn sequence. Also, I may be seeing it in more practical terms. The budget on this show has already got to be huge, so I can suspend my disbelief on what goes on at the outer edge of the training scenes if that lets them save $$$ and produce more seasons.
I totally agree that the swordplay is weak. I think the excuse that this fighting is “realistic” is also a pretty weak excuse. Our modern notion that these knights were slow and awkward has to be false. These guys have been trained from a young age to fight in this heavy plate armor. I expect that most knights were brutally strong and fast comparable to modern football players.
Perhaps the best episode yet. Loved it! Although, I’ll admit….I still don’t really know who the guy is that was banging the whore (the one who showed is peener). Sometimes I get a little confused with all the characters.
Also, I missed Dany!
I was really not expecting the full frontal. I guess it’s nice that it’s equal opportunity…
Theon Greyjoy. He’s a ward(captive) of the Stark family because his father rebelled against the king. And I did not expect to see his penis.
I too am still having a hard time figuring out who is who. Even reading the recaps can be difficult as the characters don’t walk around with name tags so figuring trying to match a written name with the character/scene being discussed takes a lot of thought.
@ Scott…you’ll find a list of characters with photos and brief character biographies on the HBO website. Those, along with synopses of the episodes, can help keep the plot and the players straight.
Yeah, well, I saw Greyjoy’s plumbing and wasn’t impressed. Like the song says: it ain’t whatcha got, it’s the way that ya use it. Besides, I had my attention more on what was being said. My conclusion: those folks let themselves be pushed around too much by someone else’s verbal jousts. If I were getting mocked by Tyrion Lannister, I’d verbally cut him down to (even shorter) size, then do what *I* thought best without feeling the need to prove myself to anyone for any reason. Those folks on GoT let themselves be manipulated waaaaaay too easily.
Not only wasn’t I expecting it, he almost put my eye out swinging that thing around. My wife enjoyed it though, and when she rewound I was able to duck the next time thru.
Isn’t the critique about exposition becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy? Deadwood, True Blood, and Sopranos is filled with similar speeches and was never harped about in the same way. And yet that is part of the charm, beacause it shows depth. I want to know more about the Greyjoys after the talk about them. I want to hear more about Ser Barristan since Ned thinks he was a great warrior… etc.
Good Point. If the series has a long run complaints about exposition in the first few episodes will seem silly.
—How many times did we need to sit through Al Swearengen (sic?) speeches while he was being serviced…I guess it was just what he needed to think clearly…? Just don’t try something new on Al…it’ll disturb his train of thought…I miss that show.
Agree, I wish people would shut up about it – all story is exposition, its whether you do it good or bad.
Best episode yet. I really enjoyed the scene with Robert and Cersei, which is not from the book.
I liked that scene too, as it seemed to give a human side to Cersei. Like maybe she’s a victim too. A heartless, evil victim, but still worthy of some amount of sympathy. After all, her marriage was forced on her the same way Dany’s was, and Robert seems to be crueler to her than Dany’s “savage” husband.
I haven’t read any of the books but from everyone’s comments it seems in the books she is evil incarnate. And all signs are pointing to her being a serial child murderer. Yet….King Robert and his advisors are all totally on board with crossing the sea and murdering a 15 year old girl and her newborn. Everyone’s moral compass on this show is so different from our standards now that it’s getting hard for me to judge what’s wrong and what’s Westeros business as usual
Would someone PLEASE reassure me that Lysa Arryn’s breast was a prosthetic? I do.not.want a life where I know that some poor child actor had to suck a strange woman’s breast and that some poor actress had to give suck to another woman’s child.
This. Ugh. Sick enough in fiction (because he seems far too old — seven, perhaps?) but the idea of that child actor (not even a toddler, a child) having to do this for a scene… As I said to my husband, how on earth did they convince this kid’s parents to let him do the scene?
That seen was far more disturbing than the horse lossing its head, the knife through the eye, than anything I’ve seen thus far in this series.
It was a prothetic
I seriously thought there was no way the show could/would include this little detail. Very disturbing. But yeah, it has to be either prosthetic or digitally created. Maybe a “behind the scenes” clip will show? *shudders*
Yeah, because pretending to kill or be killed is fine, because humans are scum – but pretending to kiss a breast is sooooo bad.
No wonder this world is full of people killing and letting others die.
Kissing a breast is one thing. But giving suck to a child is a whole other deal. Especially when the child has passed an age of psychosexual development. And it’s not your child. I’d be just as disturbed if I knew they were really beheading horses or stabbing people in the eye.
I thought it was pretty clearly shot in such a way that it could be (and thus is) a prosthetic. She had fabric all the way around her breast, so there wouldn’t even be a need to make a particularly convincing one. Given the lack of any need to make it look like he was feeding from her actual breast, I can’t imagine why they’d use her actual breast. I doubt too many actresses or parents would agree to that (outside of some weird German cinema).
So, you probably don’t have to worry.
It was a pretty disturbing scene but it seemed clear to me the way that the scene was shot that it was a prosthetic. It has been mentioned a couple of times by various characters in the series that Lysa Arryn is not playing with a full deck. I think that the scene was added to show just how bat shit crazy she really is.
It was supposed to be a little sick & twisted, obviously showing how “off” Lysa is. I don’t get all the disgusted reactions to this scene. You’d rather have a child actor be shown killing another person or animal, rather than suckling a breast? I don’t understand this country sometimes. People get more offended by nudity & sexual situations than murder. No wonder we’re all screwed up…
DPS, I don’t think the concern is over the showing. It’s attached to the idea that the child actor might actually be sucking on a real actress’s breast. As Katherine pointed out, it would also be upsetting if they were really killing horses on this show (presumably much more upsetting, but I can’t speak for anyone else). There’s stagecraft and then there’s reality.
In the history of American screen acting, has there ever been a more explicit use of a child actor than that? I honestly can’t think of one.
Usually you see pedophiles saying “come here” and then we cut to something else. At worst, you might have an implied act, but not with any prosthetic organs right next to mouths. I really can’t think of anything. Can you?
I can’t think of ever seeing a scene like that featuring a child either but I have seen countless movies where children were allowed to murder or maim with impunity. Like someone else commented here there is an irony to what people will put up with.
It was also disturbing and creepy because the child in question was LONG past the age where breastfeeding is appropriate. One can make an argument that even age 2 is way too long to be doing that. I know women who have done it that long, but man, are their kids going to be screwed up when they get older (and they got very unreasonably possessive of their mothers in the process; face it, it’s screwed up — breastfeeding is for infants, not toddlers and certainly NOT for 7-year-olds). Creepy all around, but then we were meant to think Lysa is off her rocker and her son will grow up warped. Let’s say the result was achieved, however uncomfortable it was to watch, and leave it at that.
I’m not sure it’s inherently that weird for the kid actor. I remember being a little younger than that when my mom was still breastfeeding my infant sister and being aware that it was something I used to do. I’d think it’s something that squicks out adults more than children.
Had to be a prosthetic because DCFS would get involved otherwise. But I’m always amused at how we’re all offended by the thought of a child seeing a nipple but no one has objected to say, the children watching Sir Hugh neck turn into a blood fountain last week. I remember my aunt sending my young cousin to my room to watch Governator movies where the body count would be thru the roof. But if there was a love scene in any movie she would make him leave the room. It’s almost like we want our kids to be serial killers as long as they aren’t promiscuous serial killers.
Yes, I’ve read the books and I’m not here to discuss why it drives me so very nuts that you (Alan) haven’t. ;)
I know that the exposition is really necessary– for us book readers it often comes in just as handy, seeing as how you need flash cards, Venn diagrams and decision-trees to understand everything. But the exposition could be handled better in some scenes. There are places where it works–Robert and Cersei’s little confab toward the end–and places where it makes the show come to a grinding halt. Like the scene where Varys was talking FOREVER.
It also may well be that we’re *supposed* to think Varys is a long-winded bore who thinks he’s cleverer than he actually is. Just a thought.
I liked how the tone set from the outset of this episode foreshadowed the dramatic ending. I knew someone important was going to die, but I wasn’t sure which character it would be. Wow.
Loved the scene between the king and queen.
i also loved that scene between the king and the queen.
Yes, very good. Sometimes, nothing is more effective dramatically than quiet, plainspoken truth between two people who haven’t had much honesty in years.
i loved it as usual…i hate blood and gore, but this show somehow does it so well, it doesn’t make me look away. even the women whores have power in this show. this is so well done. i have never read books and never intended to watch this, but got hooked while finding first show almost by accident.
Do yourself a huge favour and read the books. If you think the show is a treat, the books are far and away a much more satisfying experience.
Hey, if you’re already in the far, I’d say wait until at least this season concludes to pickup the books.
Loving the show, and feeling particularly grateful for the recaps, without which I wouldn’t know half the characters’ names. I hope they stop introducing new characters soon.
I missed Dany in this episode — I’m really enjoying her story. And I had a thought on a way for the Seven Kingdoms to avoid war with the Dothraki under Dany’s son that seems so obvious, I’m wondering if there’s something I’m missing (I haven’t read the books, so this is just speculation.) Couldn’t Robert promise one of his children to Dany’s unborn child? It would unite the two kingdoms and thwart the possibility of war between them. It wouldn’t have to be Joffrey, especially since he’s promised to Sansa (though I wonder, given the state of affairs between the Starks and the royal family, will that engagement last?) — one of the younger children would work.
Is there a reason that solution wasn’t even considered during the council’s discussion? Am I missing something?
Mainly because the last targaryen king went crazy and killed people like Ned Stark’s father, brother, sister and Robert hates them.
Robert HATES the Targaryens with a passion for what they did to Lyanna Stark. There’s no way he would even consider the idea of marrying one of his children into that family.
Not to mention that the Targaryens see themselves as the lawfull rulers of Westeros, and Robert as an Usurper and rebel. A marriage pact would not give the Targaryens back the throne-
That’s a really interesting idea about marrying off Robert’s child to Dany’s child. I have to agree with Skyweir about the outcome, though. I do have to love your enthusiasm for theory, though : )
Oh good, let’s marry off two *more* unsuitable kids to each other and create yet *another* horrible marriage. If there’s anything this story teaches, it’s that marrying to cement power really **doesn’t** work in the long run: only assimilating two cultures into one through mutual economic and cultural opportunities gives a nation real stability that provides long-term security. In short, when everyone has a chance to grow and thrive, that provides more security than any other means … and this is not yet a society that can manage it, or even see that. So there’s gonna be war ’cause it’s all they know. And all the arranged marriages won’t prevent it.
marrying his daughter off to his arch enemies unborn son?
are u serious? how do u think he became a king? by appeasement???
Interesting theory, but i agree with the other posters that there is too much hate to merge.
Webdiva, your idea is a bit too 20th century and not 14th century enought. Also, arranged marriages were the norm thruout the world until relatively recently. Also, the idea of people being suitable and having a happy marriage is also a recent thing. More or less I believe it worked out that a woman was supposed to consider herself fortunate to have a husband, any husband, and her job was to serve him. Much the way the serfs worked the land for their lords, and posting a resume on Monster.com to find a career that fulfilled their creative side wasn’t something that was on the table. Everyone had their lot in life, and that was that.
I’m assuming Ned and Lady Stark had a similar arranged marriage and they seem happy enough.
This was the best episode yet; sure, there was two heaping scoops of sex and violence, but what I liked was all the character-building it did, giving us deeper glimpses into the King’s brother, Catelyn’s sister, and even the King & Queen themselves. I really got a sense of how much of a burden the throne has been on Robert and how little control he has on the Seven Kingdoms, no longer united in purpose.
Other thoughts:
– I got the sense that Robert’s tirade against Ned effectively sealed his own fate sometime down the road. More than one person has told Ned, in some way or another, that the King’s life and crown is in danger but now, having resigned and forced to flee, Ned won’t get the chance to clue the King in on the dangers surrounding him.
– I haven’t read the books, but if Dany and the son of the Horse Lord are murdered, wouldn’t that push the Dothraki even closer to war? They might not like Viserys much now but in the wake of their queen’s assassination, wouldn’t they line up in droves to board Targaryen ships?
– I think this show just blew 1/3 of their special effects budget for the season on the Eyrie. Yeesh.
What Targaryen ships? Presumably Illyrio is supposed to provide the ships (we know the Dothraki don’t have any of their own), and why would he provide them after all the Targaryens are dead? (Robert wants Viserys killed, too).
This show is terrible. HBO should remove this trash from the air and give us True Blood`s fourth season immediately!!!
Trollface
Bad troll….go back to your cave. : P
(sarcastically) Yes, because True Blood is such a classier show than Game of Thrones.
Did someone seriously just imply that vampire porn written for fourteen-year-old girls is *not* trash? Really?
“True Blood” is total trash. And that’s what I love about it. “Game of Thrones” could stand to be a little trashier, in my opinion.
True Blood is, indeed, trashy and a lot more fun than Game of Thrones; which often seems like fantasy porn written for fourteen year old boys. Most of what makes True Blood so good would probably fly right over the head of a typical adolescent girl. I think you’re confusing True Blood with the Twilight series. I agree with Witless…bring on the trash.
Yeah, Nancy, this isn’t supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to be a little disturbing. And you must know some damn talented 14 year old boys.
Well, Nancy, I’m calling for “Game of Thrones” to be MORE fantasy porn for 14-year-old boys, so I’m not sure we actually agree.
Maybe you and I are enjoying “True Blood” in different ways, but I like it because it’s silly and fun and, y’know, trashy. And they keep doing strange new monster-y stuff. It’s not a perfect show, as it’s done some insanely lame plotting, especially with who turned out to be the big bad in Season 1 and I’ve had about all I can take of Bill Compton.
I’d actually pick “Game of Thrones” if I had to choose, mostly because I love the books and I’m curious to see what they do with it. I haven’t read the Sookie books, but my mom assures me they’re pretty different in tone and plot. “A Song of Ice and Fire” offers plenty of material for playing up the gore and sex more than they have.
Well, Ted, a show can be disturbing and fun at the same time. I don’t want to turn this into a True Blood forum, but will say that the writing in True Blood is more complex than that in Game of Thrones. Alan Ball can do disturbing and fun masterfully. He did it with Six Feet Under and is doing it with True Blood. The fun factor is missing in Game of Thrones and also the wit. I prefer Ball’s approach to Benioff’s with regard to supernatural fantasy. Benioff wrote a book that I liked quite a bit called City of Thieves. He’s talented, but may need a little more seasoning before he’s in Alan Ball’s league. I also prefer the performances in True Blood. With the exception of Peter Dinklage, I’m not impressed with the players in GOT. There’s a slew of memorable performances in True Blood, but the actors in GOT are kind of..meh? They need to step it up. I like GOT, but I find myself drawn more to The Borgias and Treme Sunday evenings. I didn’t even like The Borgias at first but with the French King bearing down on Rome and Jeremy Irons chewing the scenery at every opportunity, it has become very entertaining.
Just a random note, but has anyone played Dragon Age: Origins? If so doesn’t the spoiled breastfeeding son of the queen of Eyrie sound exactly like the kid who was possessed by the demon in Dragon Age? Especially every time he squealed “Mommy”?
Well, go read the Dragon Age background info on the influences that led to that game.
Yeah, the plot of Dragon Age: Origins is pretty much a simplified plot of Game of Thrones. Oh look, a terrible horde of evil things may be coming to kill us all; now would be a good time to fight over the throne, yes?
One thing I wasn’t sure of: is the Eyrie in the kingdom run by the Tullys, or the Arryns?
The Eyrie is the Arryn’s seat, like Winterfell is the Stark’s seat. Lysa (crazy lady on the driftwood throne), is a Tully by birth, but is now the head of the Arryn house since her hubby Jon Arryn died.
It’s the Arryns
Minor correction to Pamoya’s comment: Lysa’s son Robin is actually the head of the Arryn house, but Lysa is the regent until he comes of age.
Gotcha. That was my assumption — I get the feeling Lady Stark grew up in a much more normal environment — but I thought I’d check.
So many dramatic moments in this episode. Even though my favorite scenes usually involve two people talking, I can’t deny that the action in this episode had me riveted.
The scene with Littlefinger and Varys trying to check-mate each other was great. Contrasted with the small council seen just afterwards, it is clear that Ned is operating on a completely different level than the people around him.
Oh, and Arya chasing cats made me laugh out loud, it was so adorable.
Yes, I caught that — doing her ‘homework.’ Ha! Marvelous.
I thought the Littlefinger/Varys scene was the worst in the episode, possibly the entire season. It seemed like a clumsy/overdone way of establishing something that’s already been established (that Varys and Littlefinger have lots of spies around King’s Landing). Maybe one or both of them were playing some sort of deeper game, but it seemed to me like they were just showing off, and in the process, unnecessarily divulging potentially valuable information to each other.
@Robert- yeah, I assumed they were just telling each other things they already knew–from the books, at least, (and arguably from what the show has shown us so far) it’s pretty apparent that both of them are very high-level players. So mt assumption is that they’re both just messing with each other.
Something I didn’t grasp. At the council meeting they said the source for the news that Dany was pregnant was Jorah. So he’s supposed to be Dany’s guide, but he’s also feeding information to council members?
Yup, that’s why a couple eps back as soon as he found out Dany was preggers he suddenly “had to go somewhere” and rode off. (presumably to send a message)
I’m sure Jorah thinks that by doing this he’s covered either way – but rarely does the whole ‘playing both sides’ thing work as well in practice as it does in theory.
I read it as Varys had gotten the information from Illyio, the Targaryans former patron who arya saw talking with Varys. Illyio definitely found out from Jorah, but I don’t think jorah knows that illyo is conspiring with the inner circle back in westeros
We do know that Varys and Illyrio spoke, so we know they’re only looking out for themselves; we don’t yet know, however, where Jorah Mormont went or what he did, though he’s probably got a high sense of self-interest himself. We just don’t know yet for certain how devious he is compared to others.
Boy Alan, for someone who hasn’t read the books, you almost happened upon a major spoiler in your review.
This series is great, and I am only just ahead in the first book. I could have done without the whole added manscaping scene, but the added Cercei and Robert scene was nicely done. I would have loved to see more of Dothrak, but I suspect they will spend a lot of time there next episode.
Lots of funny moments in this episode, despite the grim environment. The Baelish/Varys exchange, Jory in the brothel, Littlefinger’s delivery of the “whores don’t sink” line, and of course, Arya continues to steal the show every time.
I noticed we missed Jon and the Wall this week as well as Dany, and there was the first mention – I think – of an as yet unseen Baratheon brother, Stannis (who has the personality ‘of a lobster’, was it?). Enjoyed the Ned-Jaime showdown and I was glad the ‘Kingslayer’ finally got to demonstrate some of the talent to which he – and others – have alluded in prior episodes.
Lots of ‘non-book’ scenes this week, some providing a little narrative shorthand, I guess you could say, but all well done and effective in translating the story to a limited time frame without losing a whole lot. The next few episodes should be fun but I can already tell it’s going to suck when there are no more to watch until next season…
Was anyone else as confused as I was when the “previouslies” heavily emphasized both Jon & Sam on the Wall and Danaerys and Viserys with the Dothraki and then neither was in the actual episode? I thought I had somehow missed something.
I loved the unspoken looks between Catelyn and Tyrion when they were presented to crazy Lysa and Robin! Catelyn was like “WTF?”, and Tyrion was, “Yeah, I *said* she’d changed!” I really hope Tyrion gets out of this predicament alive as he’s far too much fun to die so soon in the series.
Yes! The looks between Catelyn and Tyrion were priceless!
I was SO looking forward to the Dothraki scenes, and the “previouslies” really mislead us!
The beauty of the series is how everything ties together. Dany and Jon were not in this episode, but the shadow of her baby and Ned’s bastard were omnipresent.
i’d like to address some of the complaints about exposition. such complaints are for people w/ short attention spans. i myself do not suffer from that malady. I LOVE EXPOSITION. it is the combo of action and exposition that makes for greatness. w/out exposition you just have eye candy w/out content. LOTR is great precisely because it alternates action w/ in depth back story.
Are you really unsure of who fathered Cersei’s blonde children? I realize Ned can’t figure it out, but he is not privvy to the information we have.
Yea, I’m someone who has already read the books, so I wont throw it out there, but I would think the father of Joff would be pretty obvious at this point, just based on what we know from the show.
Oh, unless Cersei has yet another blonde lover, yes we CAN be pretty sure who fathered her three blonde kids: Jaime. You usually need two blonde parents (or one blonde and one dishwater or very light brown) to get blonde offspring. One true brown or black-haired parent, and you’ll probably have brunette kids ’cause the blonde gene is recessive. We have the advantage of knowing genetics, even if King Robert doesn’t.
And we also DO know where Littlefinger’s loyalties lay, Alan: with himself, first, foremost, and always. He meant it when he indicated to Lord Stark that the latter shouldn’t trust him or anyone else. None of this is rocket science.
In a seemingly perpetually medieval world with white walkers and seasons that can last decades, we can’t be certain that Mendelian genetics apply in entirely the same way they do in the real world.
But yeah, I would assume that Jaime is the father.
And Littlefinger may be on his own side, but at this point we don’t know exactly what that means. I could see him wanting to keep Robert on the throne because as the Master of Coin and a loose-spending purveyor of whores and spirits, having such a man on the throne benefits him financially. I could see him wanting a man like Ned in a position of power because he’s simple, predictable and honorable. We don’t know to what extent, if any, he might have been involved in Arryn’s death, and whether or not he benefited from it. Etc.
This episode really cements that this series will be a mediocre series. The reason I say this is because you can watch the fight seen at the end between Stark and Lannister and right then and there you see the lack of love in the fight, although the fight was gory it wasn’t really effectively choreographed, the reason I say this, is because not once in the sword play between the two hands do you feel the threat of death, the clash of blades doesn’t bring any of the sudden death that is required for these types of duels to evoke the feelings that they should. Instead you have a limp fight, and it’s quite obvious that Jon Arynn figured out those dark haired babies must mean something.
So you decided, based on one scene, that the entire series will be mediocre? That was a fight where both parties knew that killing the other would lead to terrible consequences for their own families. If Ned is killed, Tyrion will surely die, and if Jaime is killed, both of Ned’s daughters would be in mortal danger. Neither truly wanted to kill the other even though they wished each other harm.
As was mentioned earlier, the creators of the series are clearly going for realism more than flashy sword play in the fighting scenes.
You do know Jaime was intentionally trying to keep Ned Stark alive right? He even says so. I’m not sure Ned is trying to really kill Jaime either, as Michael said.
I can’t believe no one has mentioned the sucking sounds at the end of the manscaping scene . . . echhh!
Why does it need to be mentioned? We’ve had far more explicit opposite-sex love scenes in the series. So not a big deal.
It was gross. They did not have to include the sucking sounds.
I guess I’m not grossed out by sex.
Yeah, I’m a straight guy, but I’m not squicked out by that at all. Gay sex scenes don’t move me one way or the other. Why not throw in a little something for the guys who don’t prefer ladies? I don’t mind a show that wants to titillate me along the way, which is why I was up above in the thread liking “True Blood.”
Plus, they had that sound effect just lying around from Tyrion’s intro.
As a modern open-minded guy I still get a little grossed out by male on male affection. Although, my wife made quite a face of disgust from the sucking sounds so it isn’t just me.
Heaven forbid they hint at gay sex after straight up showing non stop straight sex, including orgies, and both animal and man decapitations. Oh no, slurping noises!
Unbelievable. In an episode with a far more explicit sex scene, not to mention some incredible bloody scenes of violence, this one off-camera sex act is what offends some people’s delicate sensibilities. It’s 2011; get over yourselves, lads. Anyone who is “grossed out” by affection is neither modern nor open-minded.
I’m pretty sure for a lot of people it’s a matter of being desensitized to every other sexual combination. Male-male doesn’t get much air time in general. That makes it novel, and grabs people’s attention. Unfortunately, pretty much any sex is kind of gross if you’re thinking about it too hard, most people just don’t either because it’s too common to warrant focusing on, or because they’re… distracted.
The more people see it, the easier it’ll be to tune out for those who don’t care and the less time everyone can spend obsessing.
Any PETA outrage over that horse decapitation scene yet? :) Man, that was the first time I’ve ever seen that in a TV series. That was something.
Great ep. Probably my favorite so far due to the amount of action in this one.
I”m pretty sure they just decapp’d a dude in a horse-suit, so it’s probably ok….
My guess is that the actor chopped into a dummy and in the next shot the real horse was trained to collapse and they digitally placed in the wound. If you want to see a worse one, look at the end of Apocalypse Now where I’m pretty sure they are sacrificing a real ox and chopping it apart with machetes.
Yeah, the scene in Apocalypse Now was real.
Tyrion and Arya are definitely my favourite characters – massive credit to Dinklage and Williams for their performances. Neither of them get a massive amount of screen time, but they make a lot of it. Usually Arya’s sort of “tomboy” character would annoy me, but the writers and Maisie have made the character so like-able.
