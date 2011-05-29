‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘You Win or You Die’: The boar war

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I tell you I got caught stealing a wheel of cheese…
“And only by admitting what we are can we get what we want.” -Littlefinger
Holy. Cow.
Now that I’m seeing episodes week-by-week like the rest of you (see the bottom of this post for a reminder of my review schedule for the rest of the season), it took a whole lot of willpower to come away from the final scene (and particularly that incredible final image) of “You Win or You Die” to not bust out my copy of the book – or, worse, to just fire up the Google machine to find out what the hell happens next in that crazy country of Westeros. Because that episode, and that last scene, were both bananas.
The titular game of thrones (which gets namechecked in the line from Cersei that also provides the individual episode name) has moved past the opening gambit stage now. Major players are falling, alliances are being made and broken, and based on what we know is happening in the north with the White Walkers and to the east with the Dothraki, the game is bound to get a lot bloodier in a damn hurry. These people don’t have time to be stressing about who sits on the Iron Throne, not when giant zombies and/or relentless master warriors are on their way.
And what’s most obvious of all is how spectacularly out of his depth our man Ned Stark is.
I remember showing a draft of my pre-season review of the show to Fienberg for input, who’s read some of the books, and when he got to the section about me suggesting Ned as the only man who deserves the Throne, he said, simply, “Ned would be a terrible king.” I argued with him, forgetting of course that he knows more about the character and story than I did. But we’ve seen over the past couple of episodes exactly what George R.R. Martin has told me and others is a key theme of the story: that the best men don’t always make the best rulers. Ned’s an honorable man and a hell of a soldier, but he is (to borrow a metaphor from another great HBO drama) playing checkers on a chess board. And, worse, he assumes everyone else is doing the same. Renly and Littlefinger both try to warn him that he needs to get his head in gear before Cersei winds up 17 moves ahead of him, but he’s so convinced that his clever gambit with Robert’s dying proclamation will carry the day – and that the Baratheon relative best-suited to run the kingdom is a fellow soldier in elder brother Stannis – and is caught flat-footed when Cersei installs Joffrey onto the throne, and worse when Littlefinger betrays him just as he’s been suggesting for months that he would.
What a terrific episode (probably my favorite so far), and especially in the way it turned the spotlight on the characters who are villains in Ned Stark’s version of the story.
Cersei has been cheating on the king all these years, and plans to put a boy who’s not the rightful heir onto the throne, but we’ve seen and heard plenty of evidence about what a sham the Baratheon marriage was. And if incest – at least among royals – is more socially acceptable in ancient Westeros than 21st century America – well… Cersei’s still an unpleasant schemer, but she’s not without her legitimate motivations.
And Littlefinger’s lesson to Roz (who of course wound up in his brothel after leaving Winterfell) not only tells us how he got his nickname, but explains exactly how and why he wound up playing this particular role on the king’s council, and in this story. Like Cersei, he was betrayed and dismissed by the one he loved to the point of worship, and so he set about making himself more clever than his rivals, understanding that his brains and savvy would ultimately carry the day when his pure intentions and swordsmanship didn’t back in the day.
There’s an interesting contrast throughout the episode between those who know exactly who they are (Cersei, Littlefinger, Khal Drogo) versus those who don’t (Ned, Jon Snow, perhaps Jaime Lannister). The former group are all ascendant, all making impressive moves towards claiming some or all of the Iron Throne, while the latter are fumbling about, being given lectures on what they should do but not quite sure what advice to take.
Hot damn, I can’t wait to see what comes next.
Some other thoughts:
• Charles Dance makes his first appearance as oft-mentioned Lannister patriarch Tywin, who spends the entirety of his scene with Jaime expertly butchering a hog, or boar, or some form of pig relative. Where Robert was too drunk to properly kill a boar without getting killed himself, Tywin knows his way around swine. (UPDATE: Or, as many of you – who may have watched in more optimal viewing conditions than me using HBO Go on my iPad – pointed out, it appears it was a stag, which is the sigil of House Baratheon.)
• Speaking of which, rest in peace, King Robert. Given the nature of the story, I’m not exactly shocked that he didn’t even make it to the end of the first season, but I’m still surprised it was such a prosaic, seemingly random death. (Varys suggests that Lancel Lannister might have spiked Robert’s drink, but I also have no problem believing that Robert got that drunk on his own.)
• Given what we learned about Varys last week, I have a feeling that he could have very easily called off the assassination attempt had he wanted to. Meanwhile, we see Jorah Mormont apparently throw away his royal pardon for a chance to save Dany’s life, which seems to track with what the late Viserys said about Jorah’s feelings for his sister. Of course, given Drogo’s obvious feelings for his wife – note him bypassing an immediate opportunity to beat up the assassin because he’s so concerned to see that Dany is okay – I can’t imagine how Jorah thinks he actually has a shot.
• Another notable contrast comes between the oaths taken by Jon Snow (practiced, traditional, somewhat reluctant, and some combination of masochism and foolhardiness, given what he and we now know about life along the Wall) and Drogo (spontaneous, full of passion and resolve, and again affirming the love of his pregnant young bride). I hadn’t realized Jon hadn’t already taken the oath, and when I realized briefly hoped he’d be wise enough to get the hell away from that place.
• Jon’s oath scene also provides our first direwolf appearance in a few weeks. I know some of you were starting to worry.
• I liked the scene between Theon and the wildling woman he and Robb captured last week, mainly for getting the perspective of a foreigner who doesn’t know the rules of the games being played by the people of Westeros and gets to question them (like why Theon should be called “Lord”) in a way a citizen wouldn’t.
• Interesting to see Joffrey seem genuinely upset at his father’s impending death – or was it just that he was shaken to finally have his emotionally-distant father paying attention to him after all these years?
Two reminders. First, as always, our goal here is to discuss the TV show AS A TV SHOW. Many of us – myself included – haven’t ready the books and don’t want our enjoyment spoiled by readers giving away plot details, backstory, motivation, etc., that has yet to be revealed on the show itself. Simple rule: if it hasn’t come up on the show yet in some form, it is off-limits. For the most part, everyone’s been very good about this, but I had to delete a few comments last week.
Second, as mentioned last week, this is the last review of the season that’s going to be posted right after the East Coast airing, and only because I (like many of you) got to watch the episode early on HBO Go. My reviews of the season’s final three episodes are going to be posted either late Sunday night or else early Monday morning. Your patience is appreciated.
What did everybody else think?
Excellent review… but one nitpick! Tywin’s not skinning a boar, but a _stag_ …. which is quite appropriate symbolism, given the Baratheon sigil. :)
in case you missed one… here is it: [www.the-movie-review.info]
Tywin was skinning a deer not a boar.
As a book reader, I Know what’s coming so it’s almost more exciting to get the reactions of newbies like yourself. I absolutely hated some of this episode but really like a lot of the rest of it. Worst scene of the series so far is Littlefinger’s monologue. Two reasons: first, it makes Littlefinger transparent when he shouldn’t be. There’s foreshadowing and there’s anvilling. That was an anvil. Second it’s the first time the woo we’re HBO and can show sex bothered me. It’s mostly the character bit, but that was an added scene and it seems like a large majority of the scenes they’re adding contain sex. It’s getting a little gross.
As good as Aiden Gillen was on The Wire, he’s been dreadful as Littlefinger. It just seems like he’s reading his lines, or getting bad direction about what the character is supposed to be. It’s pretty jarring.
I agree with Andrew. I cringed through most of that scene in an otherwise fantastic episode. It was too much hand holding and the sex was almost straight pornography.
I think the opposite, Stan. I liked Carcetti as a character, but found Aidan Gillen’s performance wanting, but I think he’s been utterly brilliant as Littlefinger. To each their own.
Agreed! The monologue was absolutely awful. HBO, I get it, you want the nudity to get people talking about this show but at this point, they’re only talking about it in a bad way. It was incredibly distracting having that nonsense going on in the background (or foreground in some shots). In fact it even looked like Gillen was distracted by it as well! It felt like he was trying really hard to remember his lines and it completely took me out of things.
I agree with this. I was initially excited about Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger, but I feel like there’s none of the sly, cunning character traits coming through… He seems to just be reading his lines. And don’t get me started on the sex scene. Gross and embarrassing to watch.
Watching Sareeta have sex is gross and embarrassing.
The point of that scene was to remind us that Peter is a whoremaster, admits it, and is good at what he does, which is looking out for number one first, last and always. He’s also a betrayer, and very good at that, too, which is something Ned Stark should have taken at face value when first warned. And I’ll bet a hundred casks of poisoned wine meant for Danaerys that the woman Petyr Belish was talking about was Catelyn Stark. But then, we knew that the moment he began reciting the tale, didn’t we? (And no, that’s not spoilers but speculation, as I haven’t read the books and don’t really plan to in the forseeable future).
Talk about a gratuitous sex scene! Not I what I pay extra for HBO to see. That was just a waste of time. (And no, I’m not some blushing conservative just because I’m currently stuck in Idaho.)
About Littlefinger being too brash/not secretive enough:
People complaining do realize this is TV, right? There is no inner monologue. He HAS to talk to somebody to develop his character. Who can he talk to reveal his inner self? Not Ned certainly. Not Varys, their scene only showed he was scheming but not much else. Talking to his whores is all he can really do, and Aidan Gillen was brilliant. ONCE AGAIN IN CAPS: HE HAS TO TALK. TO ANOTHER PERSON. TO DEVELOP HIS CHARACTER.
As for being too explicit: GASP. TITTIES. Letâ€™s see:
– horse beheading
– numerous throats being cut/slit/ripped out by direwolves and then they ZOOM in on it
– splinter through the throat, and then LINGER on the blood bubbles
– blood everywhere, pretty much
But TITS. SEX. ITâ€™S TOO OFFENSIVE. HEAVEN HELP US, MY EYES AND DELICATE SENSIBILITIES CANNOT HANDLE THIS OBSCEN â€” Hey, look! Stabbed right through the eye and LINGER on it! Uh, winning! Great TV, feel the drama!
1) TV Littlfinger has no inner monologue, it’s true, but neither does book Littlefinger. The information we had as viewers prior to that scene was the same information readers had at this point(IIRC): Ned’s brother fought him in a duel over Cat (known), and he still carries a torch for Cat (suspected).
It could be argued that the scene was supposed to illustrate Petyr as some master deceiver, manipulator, etc., while he goes over again the possible reasons he might have to explain being willing to screw over Ned. But if so, it obviously didn’t work well with some viewers — myself included. There have been too many scenes already that came off as sexposition to make this one too easily dismissible by viewers as just another one of those rather than a legitimate artistic choice. It also wasn’t executed very well. If this scene was supposed to really reveal Littlefinger, then why focus so much on the secondary action instead of letting Aiden Gillen reveal who his character is?
2) I can pretty much guarantee you that 5 minutes of camera shots flipping back and forth between Petyr and Jaime stabbing Jory in the eye while Jory yells over Petyr’s monologue would’ve gotten the same amount of WTF’s, if not more.
I like Gillen in The Wire and here. I don’t mind/enjoy a bit of gratuitous sex scenes as well.
I just think with this particular scene, the background sex distracted me from what I thought was a pretty excellent bit of monologue – and I do think this is something the show needs to kind of pay attention to, like they’re not confident enough that the speech is good enough and threw in a sex scene just in case people got bored or something.
And lol. I totally busted in the book after this episode. Ah, well. Made it til episode 7.
I didn’t like that scene either, they finally crossed the line of “humans being humans” into “we have to add crude stuff to please the horny teenagers”. I think Gillen has been brilliant as Littlefinger, but this scene was just repeating what we have essentially been told now (and I find dislike in “Ros”). If they thought it important to repeat that they could have put it in the ‘previously on’ segment.
Btw as for his name, he told us how he got the nickname several episodes ago. He came from an area on the map called The Fingers – and he is small of stature.
Here’s a thought: has it occurred to anyone that the gratuitous sex scene while Baelish was schooling his whores was **supposed** to be revolting and uncomfortable because what a whoremaster/pimp does is innately repulsive? It certainly occurred to me.
Actually, it’s not necessary for Littlefinger to talk about how his mind is working. In the books he’s not a POV character so we know as much as we need to know based on the characters know/knew him. Really, knowing of all Varys’ little birds, I’m not sure why Littlefinger confides in a brand new whore of all people.
Uh, because he was *bragging* — ? Really: like nearly all master manipulators, Baelish has more than a little (pun intended) insecurity driving him. I detect a whiff of Napoleonic complex there. It’s the short, underachieving guys you have to watch, especially when they’ve seemingly embraced their underachievement as Baelish professes to have, even as he wants ‘everything’ that might be available. And he expects the brand-new whore to be dependent therefore beholden to him, so he figures he’s not losing much, if anything, by telling her this little bit. Besides, he wants *someone* to know how smart he is in advance. And that wounded pride of his may be his undoing one day: Pride goeth before the fall; the fall just takes longer to get there for master manipulators.
Um. Aiden Gillen has been far from brilliant as Littlefinger. I go back to the scene with Catelyn Stark where he tells her the dagger is his. Something about the way he speaks is just cringe-worthy bad. Him walking through the garden telling Ned Stark about all the spies in the Kingdom just seems awkward and flat. I just don’t think Gillen has been given enough guidance on who Littlefinger is.
@ZZZ There is no inner monologue for Littlefinger in the books either. The problem with the scene for me is that someone as secretive as Littlefinger isn’t going to be discussing his lowest moments and true desires with a whore who is auditioning for him that just arrived from the north. Beyond that the speech implies several things that are big changes from the source material. #1, that he doesn’t think Catelyn is particularly beautiful, but has impeccable blood lines… and #2 that his primary motivation is revenge and “screwing” people over. I never got that impression at all from the books, I completely believe Littlefinger would have preferred Ned take over as hand reagent and make peace with the Lannisters, setting Littlefinger up as his chief advisor. It was only when Ned refused and insisted on crowning Stannis that he was betrayed because Stannis would have removed Littlefinger from power.
That being said I think the acting was fine, it was the writing I took exception with. The sex scene was over the top, but if it had really added anything of importance I would have been fine with it. For it to be the longest sex scene in the series so far and be one that isn’t based on the books with so much other book material being cut due to length is a shame. I mean they cut off several words off the Night’s Watch vows for this?
Although I am sure it is very subjective I can’t say I found the sex scene at all gross – and isn’t this type of thing that might be expected inside, you know, a brothel?
I also don’t think it was gratuitous – and whether one finds it gross or titillating – it was distracting, but it was meant to be. That is the point, people are so distracted by the games in which Little finger is directing them in that they entirely fail to see his real motivations. The whores who are only half interested in his story of unrequited love, Ned Starck who foolishly trusted him, Cersei who is sure that she knows Littlefinger is nothing but mercenary in his intentions that she he has no idea of the real scope of his ambitions. And just as we are meant to be distracted by the sex (whether being grossed out or titillated) whilst something important is being said in Littlefingers monologue, so the players in the game of thrones in Westeros are so distracted by the immediate that they dangerously unaware of what is brewing across the sea and over the wall.
I liked the double meaning of his words to the girls: the way he was instructing them to act with a man is the way he interacts with everyone around him: make them forget their getting fucked. What did he say? Something like, “you know it’s not real, they know it’s not real, it’s your job to make them forget it’s not real”… this is how Littlefinger treats everyone. So the double meaning is every bit as out there as Tywin Lannister’s carving up the House of Baratheon in the first scene…
I don’t think it serves the scene’s purpose if viewers are distracted by the director’s choices to the point of annoyance. As it is, the scene illustrates the director’s ability to manipulate and distract, not Petyr’s. The scene may have worked if it showed Ros and company so involved in their own activity (directed by Littlefinger) as to miss his revelations about himself — to himself, and not to Ros. That could’ve also solved the whole issue of whether or not Petyr would speak of his past with someone he just met: yes, he would, because he’s so certain of his own abilities to obfuscate and misdirect.
Mark me down as hating the scene too. I think it failed of two levels. 1) I see exactly what they wanted out of the scene (to see Littlefinger doing what he does well, and having a canny whore tease some self reflection out of him as an opportunity to allow the character to give voice to some iteration of himself, if not a totally honest one) but don’t think that was necessary (Littlefinger’s scheming is best when he reveals less, and lets us make connections) and 2) the scene was very poorly executed, especially in the whore-instruction (I didn’t buy what he told her, of what she did, or the reaction to it in any way… it was just so undercooked and nonspecific, and would have been painful looking if you could understand what the hell they were doing), which undermined the whole thing (you were supposed to believe that with a few “insightful” words he could teach her to be a better consort, but the advice and the result were so baffling, imprecise, and clumsy, it was like they were using the moans to sell us on how sly he was, which made me confused, annoyed, and manipulated by such a half asses attempt). In contrast, the deer dressing scene rocked.
Didn’t like the scene either. I’d compare it to Viserys’s scene in the tub, which I liked very much. Both accomplish HBO’s assumed goal of titillation, but the Viserys scene is actually sensual. More importantly, we get a well-written piece of exposition that tells an interesting story and reveals info about why Viserys is who he is. And, in the final rejection, we’re reminded of just that through action.
This scene by contrast felt flat, and weirdly-staged. If the point is what a manipulator Littlefinger is, why is he practically craning his neck upwards in every shot like a child? Why is he telling a nobody about a painful memory? The line about impeccable blood lines was pretty bad too. Does he truly love Catelyn, or was she just a ticket to power? After that scene I still have no idea.
Good review of an excellent episode.
Drogo’s vow scene was excellent, as was the final shot.
Also: Tywin was butchering a stag in the opening scene, not a pig. It’s symbolism at its finest ;-)
Finally — more Khal Drogo!! Wow, he said more in this episode than in all the previous ones combined. It takes a while for him to really get pissed off, but the mainlanders have done it now.
But I still haven’t seen enough of the direwolves. Half a minute of Jon’s Ghost wasn’t but a tease, dammit.
I’m sorry, but did George Martin have to COMPLETELY rip off Stsr Trek when he created the Dothraki?? Warrior Race? Check. Harsh, guttural language? Check.
I’m willing to believe that perhaps it’s the show creators that are portraying the Dothraki as Klingon clones (instead of Martin), but so far there’s too many similarities and the Drogo speech had Klingon written all over it. I’m not saying it’s a terrible thing to allow the Dothraki cultural similarities, but it’s almost at the point where I’m fully expecting Worf to show up and help invade the 7 Kingdoms!!
@DAMIEN: So they couldn’t be based on Aztecs, Assyrians, Mongols, Vikings or any other race/group in history? It’s very narrow-minded to call them a Klingon rip-off. Until Drogo whips out a crescent-shaped, arm-length blade and engages the cloaking device on his horse, that’s a grossly uninsightful generalization
For that matter, what didn’t “Star Trek” rip off in its day? The Romulans were so heavily based on the Roman Empire that they couldn’t even have an original language. The Cardassians were completely inspired by the Soviet Union. You’ve gotta’ call it both ways, dude.
@Damien: you also gotta remember thar in terms of their “gutteral Langauge” thats all HBO. Martin made up about 10 words of Dothraki. Its open to interpretation exactly what they are like in book (I always pictures them as copper skinned, asian mongol types).
If your gonna blame anyone for them being Klingonesque (really just Drogo) Blame HBO, not Martin.
It says more about you that the generic trappings you mentioned conjure up “Klingons” first than it does about the writer of the books. The traits you mentioned are very standard.
While I see some of the points you guys are making, I have to side with Damien on this.
They are all tall, muscular, kind of dark skinned, long black hair, and a lot of what Jorah has been describing do Dani sounds like Klingon honor.
Oh, and the language? I’m not sure they aren’t actually speaking Klingon.
@Damien and GuyITC — Y’all don’t know your history or anthropology: I immediately figured they were modeling from Tatars, Magyars and Mongols, all of whom would have been rough, dark, fierce and swarthy. As opposed to Vikings, Celts, medieval Mohammedans, Maori, or Goths, etc. — because, of course, that’s who Gene Roddenberry ripped off (or, shall we say, looked to for source material) when he created Klingons. How did *you* not see that?? The fact that your first guess was Klingons tells me you spend way too much time on TV sci-fi and not enough on history books.
Oh, that’s rich. Damien, how sheltered are you? Do you know nothing of our own history on this planet? WIthout even delving into the realms of fiction you could find at least 5 Earth cultures analogous to the Dothraki.
Or you could just look here:
[tvtropes.org]
Yikes! I didn’t expect quite that large a backlash over an observation. I know I probably shouldn’t have used the term “rip off”… it was too inflammatory a term for a message board. Let’s use “similarity” instead of “rip off”…
Yes, I am a student of history. Lol! OF COURSE the Dothraki are going to be based on many different “real world” historical cultures and tribes. OF COURSE the Klingons were as well. OF COURSE that is primarily what they’re based on. I get it. We can MOST DEFINITELY all agree on that point.
That being said, I didn’t think it was an enormous leap of faith to be finding similarities between the 2 fictional warrior races. Especially in that scene too. Can we agree on that as well? The Klingons immediately came to mind in that scene not because I’m naive and have my head up my ass, but because they’re another fictional warrior race portrayed on television. I’m sure there are folks that will be able to inform me of 3 other fictional warrior cultures from TV, but can we agree as well that the Klingons would be ONE fictional TV race that would come to mind for most viewers within the fantasy/sci-fi genre? I don’t think that’s a stretch…
Also, as I said in my first post, I am more then willing to believe those involved with the TV show are the ones that grossly portray any of these similarities, and not the author of the book itself. All new things draw inspiration from those things that come before it. I think we can agree on that too. In fact, thank you to @Bastiardo, who mentioned above that in the books the author only has 10 Dothraki words and not an entire language. That was very useful.
Lastly, don’t take me the wrong way: This show is the first one in a long time that has me actually waiting for Sunday night instead of On Demanding the show randomly during the week when I have the time. I find it smart, well written, and enjoyable; I very much look forward to watching Khal Drogo kick some 7 Kingdom butt!
Damien needs to quote TV tropes more. Noble Race Warrior is a fairly common trope. Actively being subverted with the whole “We Rape People Here” motif.
I thought Tywin was butchering a stag? (which is symbolic as that is the Baratheon symbol.)
Alan, great review, as always. I am almost positive the animal Tywin was cutting up was a deer or some antlered creature, but your metaphor still works regardless.
I thought Tywin was gutting a stag.
It wasn’t a pig Tywin was butchering it was a stag, ie Roberts sigal.
Yeah, Tywin was skinning a stag, not a boar. But great review and this was my favorite episode to date!
I got the impression that the suspicion about Lancel wasn’t that he spiked Robert’s wine, but that he was offering it up freely to intentionally get Robert drunk. If I remember right, Lancel offered (“More wine your Grace?”) the wine twice in a short span, when, in previous episodes, Robert had to demand it from him.
Same result in the end, but a minor observation.
Fantastic episode overall, can’t wait for the next one.
I believe Tywin was butchering a stag. Nice.
Brilliant. Though I’ve read the first three books (the first two twice), I’m still stunned each week by the series — how good it is, how wrapped up into I get, how surprised I am by the events. They’ve done an exceptional job of translating the books. Love it! Oh — and great review. :-)
I don’t think that the wine was spiked, but the squire boy *was* constantly offering more to Robert, thus making sure he would be falling-down drunk.
The squire was probably trying to stay out of trouble and keep the king from yelling at him again. don’t you remember the scene a few episodes back when Robert ran out of wine and started taking it out on the squire?? You bet that kid was gonna be ready with the wine next time Robert asked — and not run short again. Nahhh, Robert brought about his own demise, which is all you can expect when he’d been self-destructive for years.
He wasn’t butchering “a hog, or boar, or some form of pig relative.”.
Tywin Lannister was butchering a stag. My guess it was foreshadowing what was going to happen to hoouse Baratheon as it is their Sigil.
Sorry you guys are fast…………
I left this episode breathless. Hot damn that was great! And for just the tiniest moment, I had a little bit of sympathy for Jaime Lannister.
I’m really drawn to the power of Khal Drogo and Dany’s relationship. Oddly enough, the Khal is a feminist character. He is turned on by Dany’s power (last week when she ate the heart), he doesn’t treat his wife as chattel, he respects her (the silent conference between them before he imposed death on her brother). Despite being the neanderthal of the story, he is actually something of a renaissance man. And Jason Momoa is hotter than hell.
I believe that the upcoming Conan movie is going to have a few more women attend as a result of his performance as Khal Drogo.
I do agree though because he isn’t the “savage” that the Westeros families try to make him out to be, especially as their treatment of women has not been as good.
I don’t know that I’d call Khal Drogo a Renaissance man, but he’s clearly well skilled enough in the things a horse lord needs to know and doesn’t seem opposed to learning more when the need arises. Dany as Khalisi is a bit more active and self-directed in learning new things, to her credit.
And I’m glad that Jason Momoa has finally been given a decent role to play — he was underused as Ronin Dex on Stargate Atlantis, even if his stint on that show now seems like a long dress rehearsal for Khal Drogo.
ps — yes he IS a hunk, but unless the new Conan film has a script that’s a damn sight better than its predecessors, much as I like Jason Momoa I won’t be spending my hard-earned cash on the new Conan film (instead, I’ll be using it to pay my cable bill so I can keep getting HBO!).
pps — I wouldn’t go so far as to call Khal Drogo a feminist — clearly, he keeps female slaves, and the way he consummated his marriage to Danaerys wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy. It’s Dany who has been instrumental in teaching him how to treat her with respect. He’s just been remarkably amenable to being taught by her (perhaps because he’s experienced the benefits in the bedroom; whatever). But feminist?? Oh, HELL no — he’s just less rude in some ways than his counterparts in Westeros.
Yes, Drogo is a feminist–that’s why one of the things he stated to do in his speech was rape all the women of Westeros.
that’s a ridiculous suggestion for reasons mentions by other commentators. probably the only reason you could suggest such a thing is that the entire show is set in such a brutally patriarchal society.
the only feminist character on the show, in a horribly sexist world, is arya.
I agree — well, not that he’s a feminist or renaissance man (I get your point, but I think calling him those is going a bit too far) — but I am absolutely loving both Jason Momoa’s performance and the relationship between Drogo and Dany.
Momoa is obviously a good physical match for the character, but I was beyond impressed at his performance of the speech in which he vows to conquer Westeros. He completely sold it, and that couldn’t have been easy — such an over-the-top speech, and in another language, too.
Charles Dance made a brief appearance a few episodes ago, but this was really the first real scene we got of him showing his character. There is definitely an interesting father-son dynamic there and I almost felt bad for Jaime.
Did he? I don’t recall any scene in which Tywin could have been present.
There was a brief scene where he was talking about money. I forget which episode but that is when I knew that Charles Dance was playing Tywin.
Yes, what episode?
Tywin has never made an appearance until Ep 7. Maybe you saw one of the many preview or Making Of clips before the show even aired, and are confusing said scene for a past episode.
Poor Jamie… Half Sawyer, Half Ben Linus Completely LOST in westeros.
But seriously the actor who plays Jamie and Josh Holloway look eerily similar
I let my artichoke overcook so as not to lose a second of this gripping episode.
Incase you didn’t get it the first 10 times people told you, it was actually a stag not a boar.
what is crazy about that stag, is that it looked like the real deal, and not a fake animal. Gratz to props or the stag if it was real
I’m guessing that Charles Dance may have been to a hunt or two in his lifetime and probably knows how to field-dress a stag. Also, it wouldn’t be all that hard for them to have acquired an already-dead deer in Ireland, ’cause it sure looked real to me, too. Besides, deer are in no danger of becoming extinct in most places — if anything, they’re overpopulated because their natural predators have shrunk in population, in which case the deer herd needs to be thinned for its own survival (I know that sounds strange, but ’tis true). That may be the case where the series is being filmed.
It was a real deer – apparently several real deer.
[www.youtube.com]
No spoilers, I promise – it’s an HBO Inside the Episode clip.
Very nice work by Jason Momoa tonight. He really sold that rant. And Dogo’s reaction showed one thing Ned WAS right about – don’t kick a sleeping Khol.
Do people not read ANY posts before posting themselves? We’re gonna have 2 pages full of “it wasn’t a pig, it was a stag” posts! The very first comment is all the clarification needed. Good lord it’s annoying reading the same sentence 30 times in a row! I do need to add one thing though Alan, wake up dude, it was a stag!!!
One thing to know is people on the internet REALLY like to show off minor knowledge! I always like reading comment threads because you can see the same points made over and over since no one reads what others wrote.
If you check the timestamps, you’ll see practically all the comments correcting that were made simultaneously. This is a popular site, lots of people read it and comment so some overlap is going to happen. (That’s what happened to me, if you look upthread you can see me making a practically identical speculation because someone was quicker to hit ‘post’. ;))
This episode was so good. I love this series so much I’m reading the books now too. Of course I’m only on book one and much farther behind then the series on HBO. This episode was really good, but I’m afraid Ned Stark is too “good”. I have a feeling he won’t survive into the next season… which is such a shame because I LOVE SEAN BEAN in this role. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE make it to season two…
I’m rather thinking that a lot of heads are about to roll, and only those with a touch of ruthlessness — or those well out of reach, like the men on the Wall — will survive the first round of slaughter. Alan is right: Ned is waaay out of his depth because he wasn’t paying attention and wasn’t used to planning for betrayal. Alas, I suspect his will be one of the earliest heads to roll, and we will lose that counterpoint to the barbarity and raw guile we’re about to see unleashed.
As much as I love Ned Stark and Sean Bean, I am not even sure how he can make it out alive of the end of next episode much less the season. I suspect that honour won’t help him out very much with all the treachery in King’s Landing.
Yeah I agree with NIC919,in fact I’m more worried about what will happen to Ned’s family after he eventually dies. Did the girls already leave for Winterfell? Or did Ned just tell them that they were leaving?
They haven’t left yet, and Sansa’s dragging it out as much as she can — there’s the danger. Stark should have shipped them safely off with his most trusted men **before** he went to the brothel. Too little, too late, and brother Rob is too far away to help. I know Arya has at least one possible ally (her fencing master?), but what allies has Sansa made? Indeed, who *hasn’t* she alienated? always be nice to the hired help: they know things you don’t (behind the scenes) and might just be the ones you’re forced to rely on when you’re in a fix. Sansa hasn’t learned that, to her peril. Arya might be able to handle herself just long enough to sneak away, but Sansa???? Good bloody luck.
Assuming that the rest of the show plays out as well as this episode did, I’m especially curious to see where GoT will rank on the year-end top-10 list. On the F&I podcast some time ago it was implied that “Breaking Bad” would be penciled in as top dog until proven otherwise, so I’ll be curious if GoT has a shot at unseating that show.
Unless Breaking Bad has a drop in quality(which isn’t very likely) then I would say it doesn’t have a huge chance. Although if I recall, Alan actually said Parks and Rec could be his number 1, so you never know.
Even though I knew how the episode was going to end, I was on the edge of my seat for the whole episode and right there with everyone whose mouth dropped when Littlefinger double crossed Ned. It seems painfully obvious that a piece of paper isn’t going to save Ned when he’s dealing with the Lannisters, but you just don’t expect the Queen to dismiss it so quickly and publicly.
Love Khal Drogo in this episode. And Dany continues to impress.
Tywin skinning the stag was pretty gruesome. I’ve never skinned an animal (and hope I never have to) but I was surprised how…clean it was (not very much blood). Is that normal?
Yes, it is. You would normally hang the carcass — perhaps from a tree — with its throat cut; that allows almost all of the blood to drain out before you gut and skin it. (I was never a hunter myself, but grew up in a family of deer hunters.)
I have read all of the books. I am very happy about the story being kept true to the books.
My only complaint was there was no Peter Dinklage in this eppe, and oh em gee please let Jason Moma have more air time he is the “Vampire Eric” if you will of 2011.
I can’t believe the sex and nudity during Littlefinger’s speech is that bothersome to people already watching a network know for sex and nudity. That scene was no worse than Al Swearengen’s monologue while receiving a **** job from Trixie the whore in Deadwood’s first season.
I personally don’t have a problem with it on its own, but it was too long and drawn-out, and if you want to have your character give an important monologue, you don’;t want to distract your audience during it by having 2 naked women touching each other and making noise.
In fairness, there was nothing distracting about the Al BJ scenes because there was no nudity; this isn’t really a comparable thing. Also, as a Deadwood fanboy I have to point out that it wasn’t Trixie, but Dolly. That said, I loved the Littlefinger scene by its own merits, the sex served a very character-based purpose.
Yes, Dolly, who looked like some 15-year-old girl from the neighborhood you’d hire to babysit your kids on date night. That, and knowing she was basically replacing a head in a box for Al made the whole thing very sad. Really hard to interpret what was going on in that scene as gratuitous titillation. Some GoT scenes, on the other hand….
It wasn’t ‘bothersome’, it was cheap and poorly done. I’m no prude, but Littlefinger giving a poorly drawn speech about love and disappointment while, on his orders, Roz is vigorously fingering the other woman’s butt, this show is better than that. At least she wiped her hands on a rag afterwards.
I liked all the sex and orgies on Rome, it was a show about a debauched time, and it rang true for the characters; this scene came from outer porn space.
Whatever. It’s awfully hypocritical of people to slam the sex and nudity on GoT, when it’s on every show on HBO (minus Big Love) and has been forever. Littlefinger is a whore master, just like Al, a lot of the business they conduct is in the presence of sex. Nudity or not, they’re the same in my mind. Sure, it wasn’t necessary. He could have given that speech to Renly, or even a fully clothes Roz, but I wouldn’t call it gratuitous simply because teach whores to whore properly is part of his job, apparently. If they wanted to show us that, it’s better that they combined it with a monologue. They could have just shown him watching and barking orders to them. But maybe I’m just biased because Roz is so hot.
I’m not slamming the sex and nudity. I’m slamming how they’re used sometimes. There is a difference, truly.
And it’s okay if you’re biased, because Ros *is* hot.
It doesn’t matter what it is known for, bad is bad. (And i thankfully haven’t seen that scene in Deadwoody)
I think Littlefinger was actually, genuinely in Ned’s corner until halfway through this episode, when Ned put his foot down to Littlefinger about making Stannis the next king. At that point, Littlefinger gave up on what he considered a “failed investment”. Here’s what I mean:
The one thing you have to understand, and reiterated in the scene where he divulged his personal history, is that Littlefinger plays a long game. He showed Ned the ropes of life in the capital, helped him in his duties and plans, and even shrugged off Ned’s punch when he found Catelyn in the brothel, all because he wanted Ned as an ally. I think a man as shrewd as Littlefinger could see that for a long while, the strongest men – the Alpha male, soldier types – had been running the Seven Kingdoms. Robert’s coup was made by a few simple men with an iron will and armies to back it up. In Ned, Littlefinger saw someone who was strong enough to keep everyone in line as a ruler, yet naieve enough to be manipulated.
Yet in that scene after Ned sent the letter to Stannis, when Littlefinger suggested that as Regent he could take the throne for himself, Ned refused. And he refused to shed blood in the castle and rout the Lannisters, knowing full well that Joffrey wasn’t a true heir. At this point, I think Littlefinger saw how much independence and honor Ned really had, and realized he would never make the perfect ally/pawn Littlefinger had hoped he would be.
So what was he to do? When Ned refused to play ball, Littlefinger remembered that this was the man who stole the love of his life away from him. The grudge he held against Ned and the He-Man type he represented was still there, and though he may have been able to put it aside to get what he wanted, he gave in to it when Ned wouldn’t get his hands dirty. So he made good on his threats about being untrustworthy, and allied with the Lannisters – a wealthy family that wouldn’t shake up the status quo that businesses like Littlefinger’s relied on.
A similar situation occured to Jorah as well, when he decided to throw his lot in with the Dothraki. He had his pardon, sure, but what would he be returning home to? He had no money, no lands, no titles, he would only have his life and with Robert & Ned in charge, who knew how long he would even have that. But like Littlefinger, Jorah probably saw in Dany a better deal to make; returning to Westeros as a beloved ally to a conquering army would be far better, as would the rewards he would be given if Dany took the throne.
yup — agree with littlefinger and ned.
i love how littlefinger was condescendingly trying to convince ned to agree to his scheme, but ned’s sense of honor always gets in the way…
ned says, “make peace with my enemies?”
littlefinger replies” yes, you make peace with your enemies. thats why its called ‘making peace'”.
you can sense how he’s trying to stifle an eye-roll!
I agree with you up until the point that you say Littlefinger decided to let his personal feelings enter the bargain. You are right that he’s all about the long game now. I don’t think he’d throw it all away in a fit of ego over losing Catelyn to the Starks.
I don’t think we’re done with Littlefinger’s betrayals. It seems perfectly within his character to align with the Queen to put Ned in a tough position, but then do some scheming to get him safely out of the castle and back to Winterfell to grow up a bit more.
Right you are.
Littlefinger gave up on Ned and you notice it on his face the moment he says:
“So it is to be Stannis and war.”
@Gabby — Agree about the eye-roll and about the snark: Baelish just couldn’t resist tweaking Ned’s nose even as he was trying to persuade him. It wasn’t so much about educating Ned as it was embarrassing/provoking him into doing what Baelish wanted.
@Matt — well of COURSE it was about his ego — Littlefinger’s whole ethos of manipulation is about his ego: he wants to show all those lords and vassals who achieved more power and respectability than he has just how much smarter he is before he tires of them or finds them no longer useful and eliminates them (or arranges for someone else to eliminate them). This is all about him being the despised whoremaster and moneylender, being useful to them no matter how unpalatable they find either of his professions and thus making them owe him in some way. He takes great pleasure in that because he fancies himself wronged and has that streak of insecurity that most men have at some point. He still wants Catelyn — not because he thinks she will ever love him (her disgust at being dragged into his whorehouse proved that) but because he wants to use her and make her as well as Ned pay for the previous insult. oh yeah, he’s in it for the long game, but the entire long game for him is about vindicating himself in his own eyes and proving himself so much smarter, so much better than the rest, and the ‘proff’ to him is in his ability to use them without their catching on soon enough.
@DMW — We are most certainly NOT done with Baelish’s betrayals — he betrays as easily and regularly as breathing — if only because he doesn’t yet have ‘everything,’ which, as he told Roz, is what he wants. He fancies himself a Machiavelli, except that while he’s cynical enough and conniving enough, he’s not really smart enough. If he were, he wouldn’t be so quick to assume his own success. First rule of manipulation: never believe your own PR; the moment you do, it’s the kiss of death (because it means you have a fatal blind spot). That ego of his will bite his ass someday when he’s least expecting it. Right now, he believes he’s considered every eventuality and assumes he’s thinking 17 moves ahead of everyone else. But it’s still about ego as well as power (why would you want that much power if you didn’t have an out-of-whack ego?): remember that conversation between Petyr and Varys when they were vying about who saw whom first? That was all about bragging rights. Each thought he was cleverer than the other; neither came away convinced otherwise — any setback was assumed to be temporary. They don’t bother to acknowledge the other’s skill except as a momentary distraction in verbal sparring. I thought I’d *gag* on all the ego and testosterone in that exchange!
@Swearin — Baelish was **never** in Ned’s corner or anyone else’s but his own. He was merely taking an opportunity to use Ned by offering some free information that didn’t cost him anything and building up some fake good will with Ned that he, Petyr, could use on a future occasion to his own ends. And that’s exactly what he did: when he told Ned that the ‘gold guard’ would follow whoever paid them, Ned should have taken it to mean that they’d follow Baelish, not Ned, because Baelish was supplying the funds — and realized that Baelish could turn on a dime against him whenever it suited him. At that point, Ned should have pretended to go along with Baelish and immediately removed himself and his daughters from the city and gone to Robert’s eldest brother (the legitimate heir) with Robert’s decree, if not simply directly home to Winterfell. But no: Ned wasn’t trained to deal with more than one level of treachery at a time and thought he knew what Baelish was doing, despite all the warnings.
As for Jorah Mormont, he had allied himself with Khal Drogo long before Danaerys got there for precisely the reasons you mentioned — no land, no money, no title, no credibility back home — and his pardon didn’t really change any of that, especially when it was already clear that war would soon break out. Besides, being a knight, he may have felt protective of the young Dany when she first got there, but now she also has his esteem for the way she’s handled herself. Didn’t you notice how much admiration he had for her when Drogo paraded her around the tent after she’d forced herself to choke down that raw heart when it looked like she might upchuck it all at the last moment? Jorah’s remark, lost on the already departed Viserys, was: ‘today, she is truly a queen.’ Boy, the look on his face … yeah, that was real admiration at what she’d accomplished. And it’s clearly occurred to him that as he knows a whole lot more about Westeros than either the Khal or Dany, he’d be a valuable advisor to her once the horse lord committed his horde to war with Westeros. Jorah has everything to gain and nothing to lose by staying with the Khalinate. He doesn’t have to be eyeing her personally for that to be the case (and anyway, do you really think the rest of the horde, given how much they adore her right now, would let him near her while the Khal was alive?? Think again!). So: Jorah Mormont stays put, for now. Simple.
I think you’re wrong about Jorah. If he was so aligned with them from the beginning he wouldn’t have been spying on them for Westeros. It was BECAUSE of Jorah that the assassination was even attempted. That’s why he got his pardon. I think in the back of his mind he always figured when he got his pardon he’d leave…but then changed his mind when the reality was in front of him.
But Jorah would like to get with her…in this episode when Drogo kissed her, they went right to a reaction shot of Jorah, and it’s clear as day.
Hmmmm, I’ll have to go back and rewatch that scene. Still, I never said Jorah wasn’t keeping all his options open. In fact, I think that’s precisely what’s going on: he allied himself with the Khalinate for perfectly sound reasons — before Dany arrived — that weren’t in any way invalidated by the pardon but left other possibilities open by feeding information to Varys (perhaps even him among others). Mormont lost nothing by doing that. As for any surface attraction to Dany, well GEEZ, take a look at her! What guy wouldn’t have at least a surface attraction? That doesn’t mean a smart man would do anything about it other than try to keep on her good side, especially when one knows just how unforgiving the horse lord can be. Better to simply remain an ally, with war approaching, and wait to see how things play out. He really doesn’t have to think about her beyond that, and the likelihood of the horde letting him near her, even if by some chance Drogo dies in battle, is next to nil given the way they worship her now. And I just don’t see her falling for him in anyway, so nuts to that. She’s getting smarter by the minute, and she’ll remember when anyone else tries to use her.
Okay, I wasn’t clear on what I meant. I meant that he didn’t just decide in the heat of the moment to betray Ned. When I say heat of the moment, I mean he didn’t get angry and decide, “Screw Ned Stark.” He’s been playing the long game for years now, and he obviously has many of his moves planned out in advance. It might have been mildly surprising that Ned refused his offer, but I’m certain he had planned for it in advance. Yes, his ego is what is driving all this. I agree with you on that but I still disagree that it’s a momentary “I hate you, Ned Stark” impulse that makes him betray Ned. It’s calculated.
I loved the episode, and kudos to Mark Addy for what will surely be one of the first season’s finest performances (I’m thinking top five). As always, the writers really know when and how to end an episode. It may be my favourite to date, despite not featuring perhaps my two favourite characters, Tyrion and Arya (although Littlefinger may have tied them by now). On that note, having so many memorable characters after just seven episodes is quite a feat. Only three characters (Ned, Cersei, Robert) have been in every episode thus far, but it’s hard to even notice the absence of a favourite with the compelling nature of every subplot.
Sorry if it’s been mentioned before but, has anyone else noticed that this ‘sprawling’ and ‘epic’ show largely takes place in small rooms and tents? That’s getting to be a little annoying. Other than that, good episode. I thought the random chick porn was a little odd and terribly gratuitous. I’m not one to complain about nudity and sex, but at least let it serve some purpose. This just seemed like it was thrown in to satisfy a quota. Not looking forward to the last episodes. I know where this is going and I’m hoping they change a few things.
Thanks for spoiling.
So much in this ep that no one has even mentioned Uncle BenJen gone missing yet… what are the chances that was his hand… 110% or just 98.9%?? :)
Given that I thought I noticed a recognizeable tattoo on the wrist of the detached hand that ghost brought to Jon Snow, that’s probably Benjen’s hand and Jon knows it now. Which will make him want to hunt down Benjen’s murderer instead of slaving away as a squire to the commander and learning the duties of command. Troublesome, that.
Benjen doesn’t strike me as a tattoo kind od guy.
“Given what we learned about Varys last week, I have a feeling that he could have very easily called off the assassination attempt had he wanted to. ”
Given how communications would work in a place like Wasteros is not like Varys can get a phone and call it off. He likely sent the order more than a month ago and a bird telling whoever is carring the attempt to stop would take weeks to get to another continent. So whatever Varys motivations are (and its worth to remember that the show had Arya seen him talking to the guy that helped to arrange Dany marriage) he is probably telling the truth that it would be impossible to just call it off by this point.
I think Varys had no intention of calling it off even if he could have. Varys has lots of ears, and would certainly have known that Drogo had no intention of sailing over the sea for a foreign crown. But nothing of this was ever mentioned to the council or the king.
No, Varys has been plotting against the Baratheon/Lannister alliance for a long time, and knew that an assassination attempt was the only way to get Drogo to shift into gear. As we saw, the attempt was foiled, but had it succeeded Drogo would have been even more furious in his revenge for the death of his unborn son.
Attempting to kill Dany was *precisely* the wrong thing for Robert to do, not because it’s dishonourable, but because it makes a powerful enemy. The succession of missteps and blunders in this episode is amazing. Ned, of course, just keeps up his self-righteous charge towards war with a succession of spectacular errors. These people truly do not deserve power.
Well, I weas thinking how too bad all the sex waas in the first epidsode, and then I watched the brothel scene: just because you can do nudity doesn’t mean it works, that was porn, added nothing to anything, and made Littlefinger even less explicable.
And I guess I’m tired, but how did that story he told explain his name?
I’m sorry the nasty little shit Joffrey has ascended the throne so quickly; loving this series so far, now not looking as forward, tho, because he’s so hateful. And how is it, what with all the ravens, they don’t know that the Imp is free?
Who exactly would tell them the Imp is free? He get his freedom in a place that have no love for the Lanninsters and was last seen by us in a dangerous road with a sword for hire, given that he was nowhere to be seen this week the safe narrative assumption is that he is yet to reach civilization.
Well it was a little hard (excuse the pun) to focus on what he was saying, but on second (and third) viewing, much of what he was saying was foreshadowing his palace intrigue, as I think others have mentioned here.
I would call it pr0n if you want — I would call it The Best Job In The Kingdom.
Baelish explained his nickname a few episodes ago to Sansa at the joust. He said he was rather small as a boy and from a place called The Fingers.
Yes, but in this episode he said his duel with Brandon Stark gave him his nickname.
The ending wasn’t that shocking to me. Oh, well.
Nor to me — but then, as a Comcast subscriber I watched all the previews/extras via On Demand before the series actually began in order to decide whether I wanted to invest the time re: watching this show (given that it came before Treme and The Killing and there was nothing else I wanted to watch competing with it, I gave it the benefit of the doubt and began watching). And in those ‘extras,’ George Martin made it very clear that nobody is who he/she seems to be and that many people would be vying for control of the realm in a prolonged war not unlike the War of the Roses, which meant that leading characters would soon begin to fall like dominoes as the series progressed. You don’t have to have read any of the books to have gathered that much from the start — it’s the whole point of the series plot, the struggle for power: everyone wants it, almost nobody knows what to do with it or how to keep it long term once they have it. Thus, not shocking that this episode climaxed the way that it did. Well, not to me, anyway, and clearly not to you.
Unlike Alan, I succumbed to temptation and read what is going to happen next. I will be interested how it makes it to the small screen.
In addition to the girl-on-girl action, we also got some full frontal from the wine merchant. Good old HBO. I had a long conversation with someone at work about how it’s oh so convenient that HBO shows always seem to have a place where nudity makes sense in the diegesis (Tony’s strip club, Al’s brothel, …).
Charles Dance was such a badass that I immediately put Last Action Hero in my NetFlix queue.
Actually, I thought White Mischief would have been more appropriate, given all the scheming and betrayals …
Possibly, but I’ve always been a sucker for Last Action Hero
I’ve been in a lot of other movies that are actually good, you know.
Yes, I know! And I could have mentioned the BBC work you’ve done — Bleak House and The Jewel In The Crown immediately come to mind — but they’re not films. I did like Pascali’s Island, tho (you, Ben Kingsley and Helen Mirren — now *there’s* a trio) and Hilary And Jackie, but those two I don’t really connect with this kind of role, meaning Tywin. Perhaps the nasty man in Bleak House is closest in attitude.
Anyone besides me get a bit of a “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” vibe from the scene between Theon Greyjoy and the wildling woman? “Well how did you become king then?” :-) Great scene, in any event…
Haha, good call. The wildlings are part of an anarcho-syndicalist commune.
@Greg — Good one! By all means, let’s beat them to death with outdated revolutionary claptrap!!
@MarkV — actually, the part I liked most about that was how she called him out for being a poseur, which he really was at that moment. It also may be that she’d already overheard or learned form the rest of the staff that Theon is a hostage-ward of Ned’s and not an actual lord.
Enjoyed the episode immensely, but was thoroughly mesmerized by the stag skinning. The elder Lannister knew his way around a carcass like nothing I’ve ever seen on TV before.
Joffrey as king. Uggh. As the late, great Omar Little once said, “He gots ta go!”
No worries: I’ll lay odds that rude little Joffrey will make himself so obnoxious within the first 24 hours of his ‘reign’ that people will be lining up to snuff him — and someone quickly will. The question then is: who’s in charge next? Cersei? Jaime? Cersei’s next oldest son? I expect madness to run in that line, perhaps starting with Cersei: having bred horses and having the example of the mad king before them, how can they *not* figure out that inbreeding makes for doubtful sanity?? The Targaryens ought to be an object lesson on that score (how else could Viserys have been so stupid and blind to his own obnoxiousness if not for being touched with his dad’s madness?). It’s damned near miraculous that Danaerys is as sane as she is (and much better for her son that she’s brought fresh blood into the family line). But I don’t expect Cersei to stay that way: she’s already a little OCD about keeping power. In fact, one now wonders about Catelyn’s sister and the source of *her* paranoid madness. Clearly, she has her own agenda; but would she be beyond murdering even her own kin to get her own way? Catelyn had better start watching what she says around sis and remove herself to Winterfell at the first opportunity.
Viserys feels he’s entitled to things and behaves like he’s already king. I wouldn’t say that he’s mad, just acting the entitled brat role. Many of the nobles in the show behave the same way, just not so obnoxiously.
Am I the only one who got really bothered by the King’s death? He had like 4 other men along with him, he has been King for decades ( therefore has likely drank and hunt several times before ), but this time, right when all the scheming is happening he gets killed by a pig?
Unless later on we discover someone did something to kill him, I’ll be extremely disappointed. It just feels like a REALLY lazy way to get the climax going and the war starting.
I also HATED Littlefinger’s monologue scene. Not because I’m a prude, hipocrite, republican or anything like that, because all of those couldn’t be farther from the truth, but the sex was just SO out of place, so unnecessary and distracting. There were times I found myself completely stop paying attention to what he was saying.
I get it. He’s a whoremaster, we know that, you don’t have to put a softcore lesbian sex scene, completely focusing on it sometimes, in the middle of an important monologue.
Otherwhise it was a regular episode, one of the weaker up to now, expect for the final 15 minutes, which were AMAZING.
As Varys pointed out, Robert’s death may not have been an accident. The wine he was drinking while hunting was supplied by his squire, who is a Lannister.
I also think the lesson Littlefinger was imparting about pleasing a man and “making him believe” to his whores is going to become very relevant again in the series. There is a lot going on in even the little moments that you might not think about right away.
I think that monologue was absolutely an insight into Littlefinger, and he laid out exactly what he was going to do. I thought the scene worked, much better than if he was just talking to the whores fully dressed. The whole scene is saying that this guy is willing to get down and dirty, he doesn’t care that he’s teaching two whores how to properly fuck…he’s a piece of shit and he knows it, and he accepts it. That’s why he can betray Ned, because why not…look at him, look at his job, he’s scum.
The lesbians didn’tt really distract me too much, since I had already jerked off to some milf porn just before. So I was cool.
I agree with @Bearcatmark. As I mentioned in another post, I enjoyed the double meaning of his words to the girls: the way he was instructing them to act with a man is the way he interacts with everyone around him: make them forget their getting fucked. What is it he said? Something like, “you know it’s not real, they know it’s not real, it’s your job to make them forget it’s not real”… this is how Littlefinger treats everyone. So the double meaning is every bit as present as Tywin Lannister’s carving up the House of Baratheon in the first scene…
The monologue was also foreshoadowing his betrayal of Ned. Ned knows he is a pimp at heart yet Littlefinger still makes him believe that he has reached some deep part of his soul that is honorable just like he was telling the whores.
Jason Momoa hasn’t had that much to do so far, but I thought he really killed it with his speech. Even speaking in a made-up language, the way his voice was cracking with fury and rage was both awesome and terrifying.
Great episode, but one anachronistic nit to pick: Jaime’s use of “I could care less” pulled me out of the scene with his father for a moment.
Yeah, Sansa did something similar in a previous episode when she asked her nurse/duenna where she came from, and just as the woman began to reply, Sansa stopped her by saying ‘Oh wait, I’ve just remembered I don’t care.’ Way too late-20th-century valley girl to be in there. The writers goofed, and the continuity people missed it. Bad, bad, bad.
And in any case, Jaime’s remark should have been ‘I couldn’t care less,’ which would actually carry the correct meaning while also being grammatically correct.
This is as nitpicky as nitpicks go.
Conceded. Mea culpa. But then, we’re *all* a little nitpicky/analytical here, aren’t we, or we wouldn’t be here, neh? I’m just saying.
Not nitpicky — nonsensical. Everyone is speaking English of the late 20th century. You just happened to pick up on one random way you noticed English has been changing, while ignoring the hundreds of others.
What century English are they supposed to be speaking? How is 1950’s British English somehow more realistic than English from 1995 for this pseudo-medieval fantasy tale? Did you pick up on any Dothraki anachronisms?
There’s nitpicking, and then there’s just plain silliness.
It’s kind of amazing how they can start the series making it seem like it will largely be about one man challenging another for the throne, and then seven episodes in, both of those men are dead.
Ned isn’t that
My first thought also, but now I think the other person he’s referring to as dead is Viserys.
Yeah, Viserys vs King Robert. And now it’s going to be Drogo vs…whoever takes the throne, I can’t see Geoffrey staying up there for long.
Drogo, really? Or Dany?? I’m thinking Dany, as regent for their son. With Drogo by her side.
Well, it’s technically Drogo’s army and nothing was happening until Drogo declared war. So yeah, Drogo…unless something happens to tip things more, which as we can see in this show, is very likely.
I finally have my first complaint of the show which is the scene in the beginning with Littlefinger and Ros. One of the cool things about the show is that you don’t know who’s really on who’s side. So his speech about “fucking’ your enemies kind of tipped his hand.
I thought it lessened the impact of his betrayal at the end. Other than that another great episode.
Absolutely agree with this viewpoint. That scene definitely tipped his hand. The only question was when during the episode the fucking was going to take place…
It’s impossible to reply intelligently to your excellent review without violating the spirit, if not the letter, of your first rule ( I’m one of those annoying book readers), but I’ll give it a shot. I’ve always said with this series Martin does for fantasy fiction what Clint Eastwood’s The Unforgiven did for Westerns; it strips away all the silly romanticized notions like chivalric knights, courtly love, and good and noble Lords, and leaves us with the ugly truth that evil, to quote Dark Helmet, will always triumph because good is dumb. Ned Stark is undone because he believes in his soul that honor will win the day and he cannot even fathom that anyone, least of all Cersei or Littlefinger, would ignore a royal decree. He forgets the golden rule; whoever has the gold makes the rules. And in this case, that’s the Lannisters. Ned’s myopic view of honor and duty is not done by half in coming back to plague House Stark. And that is why I must take issue with what you say about Jon and Ned. In ways i can’t describe without breaking your rules, thesecharacters are far more foils of one another than copies. Jon may seem to have the Stark sickness for duty and honor, but as Catelyn is fond of reminding us, Jon is no Stark. Robb is far more his father’s doppleganger, as you will see. Jon believes the world should run on right and good and honor and duty, but he’s pragmatic enough to realize it doesn’t, and can adapt to this reality whereas (most of) the Starks can’t.
See, that’s the one thing I can’t stomach about this series so far: the notion that you can’t be good and honorable and strategically smart at the same time. That’s just so stupidly black and white (Guy shit? Maybe; you don’t hear many women advocating that). I completely reject the notion that a principled person needs to be that blatantly simpleminded and can’t manage some realpolitik and unpredictability while remaining honest and skeptical. I just find George Martin’s premise completely unbelievable in that respect.
I’m more of the ‘House’ point of view: 1) everybody lies, but some lies are less important, harmful or germane than others (no, darling, of *course* that outfit doesn’t make you look fat/girly/whatever), so it behooves you to figure out which is which; and 2) everybody makes trade-offs — the important thing is to sort out the most helpful/least damaging trade-offs without giving up much. Then there’s that other rule that House doesn’t obey: as I mentioned elsewhere here, never believe your own PR: image-making is for consumption by others. By all means use it, but don’t fall for it yourself. Ned wanted to uphold his own reputation; well and good, but he also stupidly believed that right would conquer all, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary in his own life. He never learned from experience in that respect. He never made alternative plans, let alone alternatives to the alternatives, and he got away with it only because he lived in the much rougher north where interdependence and cooperation were much more key to the community’s survival (this is also the day-to-day reality of the Knight’s Watch, the only way it can work, which is why the abandon their own houses and pledge themselves only to each other and to the realm at large). That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, and I’m hoping that young Rob, who still seems uncomfortable in the role of manager of Winterfell in dad’s absence, learns quickly from his father’s mistakes. But then, he’s not been privy to all of them, at this point — and will only hear about them second hand, which makes learning form them more difficult, tho not impossible. I want to see a learning curve here among at least some of the Stark children, before they’re all decimated. If Danaerys can figure it out, the young Starks should be able to as well.
Webdiva: Ned’s playing a different game with different rules than Cersei, Littlefinger, etc. Go ahead and try playing Monopoly honorably with cheating/stealing allowed. Unless you are paranoid as hell – which Ned is not – you will get screwed.
That being said, the players who can win this convoluted game must weigh their own morals and honor against their survival and continued participation in the game. You see some, like Cersei, who seem to be much more willing to sacrifice their notions of ‘honor’ for power, while others, such as Renly, seem to rationalize their moves for power as part of a sense of duty to the kingdom.
However you think of GRRM, he has painted a world is far from black and white, but rather shades of grey. The characters have incredible variety of depth shaped from past experiences and decisions. No (or very few) characters are purely evil or purely good – even Ned Stark has a bastard son. They simply move through this world – some trying to survive, some trying to rule. They have little control over what is thrown at them, and can only control how to react in order to keep surviving and keep moving up the food chain. And sometimes the result of those decisions is a distasteful. But that is the world we live in, or at least, the world we are watching.
Kev: you’ve missed my point. We’re NOT in disagreement about Ned and his inability to play the game. He’s clearly not going to be the one to which I refer. But what I find absolutely preposterous is that so far, there’s not even *one* character with any integrity who has any strategy whatsoever and who’s done anything but react to events. Not a one has been proactive (and yes, I hate that word, but it’s apt here). I completely reject any suggestion that you can’t have a character who’s both ethical and strategic at the same time, or that engaging in defensive or preventive strategy somehow requires compromise that taints your ethics. That’s bullsh*t.
Only a realist — not a cynic or a Pollyanna — has any chance in hell of surviving a power struggle with his or her ethics largely intact. Having ethics doesn’t mean you can’t think strategy well in advance of events — on the contrary, if you wish to keep your integrity and survive, let alone thrive, you pretty much *have* to have strategy and anticipate what your enemies are going to do to try to compromise or defeat you, then think of ways to derail their attempts even before they’re set in motion and use their own crimes/assusmptions/vulnerabilities against them.
You don’t beat someone like Littlefinger by becoming him: you defeat him by **outthinking** him and making sure he never puts you in a vulnerable position that might force you to compromise your ethics. Prevention is alwasy better than cure, particularly if the prevention also serves to derail your enemies before they can get in the first blow. Meaning: if he’s thinking five moves ahead, you must be thinking seven or nine moves ahead. You must anticipate well in advance all the worst that he can do, in all the ways he might do it, and think of all the ways in which you can prevent that, then think of alternatives to your alternatives and assume that there are things you haven’t anticipated, that there’s always something you might have missed and consider that as well. But nobody among the decent folk has done that so far, and this simply mocks credibility. Perhaps Dany will be the one to learn how to do this; perhaps not. Maybe it will be one of the Stark children — Sansa’s too self-centered to have the right mindset and probably not smart enough, but Rob, Bran and Arya just might manage it is they start using their heads right now and try to learn from Ned’s mistakes. Catelyn has proven too impulsive and vengeful to be the one. Jon Snow might have been the one, but he doesn’t count: now that he’s taken his oath, he’s effectively off the game board — he can’t leave the Wall to defend any of his half-siblings, or he’ll be executed on sight. And he, too, has yet to be anything other than reactive to events.
Nah, I just find that all to unbelievable. There has to be at least one really smart, ethical person in this who can also think strategically. I’m not saying it’ll be easy (quite the opposite; but it shouldn’t be beyond the reach of a really intelligent person to be smart and clever and decent at the same time). But it just insults my own intelligence as a viewer/reader if there isn’t such a person. And I don’t take that kindly.
I haven’t read the source material yet but the more I’ve seen of Ned Stark and his interaction with King Robert… I think the guys has just been away from the game too long. As Kev mentions above, Ned isn’t exactly a saint. The sway he had with the King leads me to believe that Stark was at one time a pragmatic optimist. The life that we see Ned living at Winterfell with Catelyn is his best attempt to live a righteous life. It’s essentially a reaction to Roberts rise to power. He didn’t like the people that they had become and what it took to gain the throne so he withdrew to the country.
I think Ned Starks major failing was not fully realizing how horrible a king Robert had become. We started to see Ned peel back the onion by looking into the crown’s finances but he got distracted by Petyr and the death of John Arryn. We’ve seen moments where Ned clearly knows that nothing is what it seems… he’s just been to slow to react.
Again, I don’t know what comes next but I hope that I’m right in assuming that Ned Stark isn’t simply hopelessly naive. I mean this guy play a huge part in a rebellion for the throne right? He’s rusty as hell but he’s not a complete idiot.
Apologies for my horrible grammar and any butchering of names.
Webdiva, the problem in saying that you can navigate this world with ethics intact IS naive. How was Ned supposed to protect the throne without unlawfully seizing it? If you find this so insulting, what exactly should Ned have done that both keeps his rigid integrity yet allows him to win? In a lying, cheating game you need to lie and cheat, that’s Ned weakness, he thinks people will do the right thing. In a just world, that proclamation from Robert would have settled things. Nope!
The reason the good characters have been reactive is because they’re not in it for the money or power or whatever…and thats the drive of the more villainous types. So of course they are, half of them don’t even know what’s going on.
Also, no one’s talking about Tyrion…and I think when he comes into play, it could be in a HUGE way. He’s both brilliant and a realist, and seems like a decent guy.
Ned may have had some nasty realizations in the capital, but he was nowhere close to doing any strategic thinking, and certainly not in advance. Moreover, there’s absolutely no indication that he ever did any in his youth, either. Perhaps I’m not making the necessary thinking/decision process clear, and an example is in order.
Say you’re a woman who doesn’t ever want to have children; or maybe you simply want to avoid any unplanned pregnancies because you don’t want to be put in a position to have to decide about an abortion as you find all alternatives in such a situation to be equally unpalatable. Fine. Either way, you have to develop a strategy of prevention — and if you truly want it to be as effective as it possibly can be (and you do, in this case), you have to develop that strategy well in advance of having sex. So: your first line of thinking is about birth control — you want the most effective one, and given that there are failure rates, you also want a backup. But wait: your decision doesn’t occur in a vacuum, and there are other serious considerations like AIDS and other potentially life-threatening STDs. So: not just condoms, but condoms with spermicide.
But it isn’t just the sperm that is your enemy as you try to have a love life without getting pregnant. There’s the question of the man/men and the situation(s). So first you eliminate one-night stands because they lead to iffy judgment and might cause you to get sloppy. Second, you decide what kinds of physical and emotional risks you are and aren’t willing to take, meaning what kind of men you aren’t willing to sleep with and under what circumstances, and you narrow your choices to only men you like/really care about who also show some affection and genuine consideration for you and learn to discount every pickup line you can imagine, and even a few you can’t. That’s a whole big narrowing of the field right there. But even this is not enough.
If you really think about it, it’s not just the sperm or a certain kind of man you have to avoid without completely becoming a nun, it’s Nature herself and the biological imperative that is you real enemy. You have to learn to recognize all the ways in which Naature will try to pressure you into having sex that isn’t in your best interest — because Nature doesn’t give a flying frack about your happiness. Nature has NEVER given your personal happiness any consideration whatsoever and is NEVER on your side. Nature is only and always ever concerned about throwing you together with the right set of genes that Nature thinks will make the best babies (i.e., a guy with the right major histocompatibility complex; look it up) — never mind that this guy has all the wrong character signs about him and/or will make your life a living hell in every other way. So: you broaden your scope of thinking to a grander scale and learn to IGNORE any physical chemistry you might have with a guy or at the least not to trust it as any kind of reliable sign that he’s ‘meant’ to be with you because that chemistry is **inherently** unreliable as it was designed to be misleading and to trap you in to screwing a guy with the right baby-making genes. In short, you decalre war on Nature and co-opt her mechanisms for your own purposes, meaning to still have a decent love life and meet the right guy without being conned into being in a position wherein you might have an unwanted pregnancy. You learn to read the physical signs and not let them confuse you into thinking you’ve met Mr. Right — you use other, better thought out criteria for making that analysis.
That doesn’t mean your process won’t be hard and that you won’t find it extremely difficult at times, but it also doesn’t mean that all this thinking in advance has to take any of the charm, romance or desire out of making love. It only means that you’ve decided not to be a victim of someone else’s preprogrammed agenda (i.e., Nature’s) and that you’re putting your own welfare ahead of Nature’s demands. It means you’re being smart and creating a better opportunity for your own happiness. Will this strategic, multi-level thinking process and decision tree guarantee your happiness? No — but it will help you prevent a lot of avoidable heartache and misfortune. You still won’t be able to choose how you feel or whom you fall for — we never get to choose with whom we feel chemistry or the emotional reactions that we have — but you always get to decide *what to do* about how you feel. That part is always in your hands.
Similarly, what the good and decent person in this story who is caught up in the powser struggle needs to do in order to survive is to have exactly this multi-level thinking process and advance strategy, and that strategy needs to be constantly refined, every day, in light of new data. And I just don’t see any smart, decent characters who realize they need to do that yet, or who know how. That bothers me, because as I’ve just demonstrated, it’s entirely doable.
Webdiva, your comment is very fair, but I can’t properly reply to it without posting spoilers. I don’t think GRRM is really guilty of your charge, though this will only become apparent in the next season and the one after that.
If you think Ned’s principled, you’re just believing his PR. Ned can be principled about the small matters, but when the s*** hits the fan his principles are no more than a tool for him to dress up his own grievances and desires for revenge. There *are* characters in GoT who are capable of sticking to high principles even when things get tough, and they’re smart enough to put them into action. But the fact is that no-one is a paragon of virtue, and even the most noble act can be twisted to appear evil.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Ned is *not* the Good Guy in all this, he’s *not* the principled man from the North who’s entrapped in a web of scheming beyond his power to understand. He’s the cause of the troubles that are busy engulfing King’s Landing because he’s as reckless with the safety of the realm as he is with his own position.
Nothing is what it seems, and that’s as true of Ned Stark as everything else. I’m not trying to hint at any dark secrets here, this is evident if you step back and stop thinking of him as the hero of the story. Just judge him on what we’ve seen so far, and it’s not that pretty.
@Webdiva — you clearly put a lot of thought into that example, and that type of thinking is necessary to survive in Westeros. And I agree with you that Ned clings too tightly to his belief that people will act according to his sense of honor. Your example, however, does not go nearly far enough. While the level of strategic thinking you describe is necessary, it still is not sufficient. In the GRRM world, a woman who takes all the precautions you mention to guard herself from nature, disease, unwanted pregnancy, etc. will still be blindsided by the unscrupulous bastard who decides to bash her over the head and rape her. Which even if Ned had planned well still would have happened to him.
OK, Charles, I had an answer for you, but it seems to have vanished only minutes after I posted it, so Iâ€™ll try to summarize it here. Again. But Iâ€™d like to point out that you really canâ€™t argue from anything you know about either Ned or his enemies from the books â€“ as far as this discussion is concerned, you may only talk about what we can all see on the show itself. Nothing more. Alanâ€™s rules, not mine, but you have to stick to them. I, on the other hand, cannot possibly argue form anything that is in the books because I havenâ€™t read them and donâ€™t plan on reading them. So much for that.
Now, then: why, oh why does everyone keep missing my point??? I have never argued that Ned Stark could be both principled and strategic in his thinking, nor will I ever do that â€“ I actually agree that he canâ€™t be the one to do that! I DON”T think he’s the hero. Bluntly, I donâ€™t think heâ€™s smart enough to manage it. But that doesnâ€™t mean someone else canâ€™t. Ned has done several really dumb things and also hasnâ€™t figured out what he should have as fast as he should have. Heâ€™s failed to connect some important dots. First, from the moment he agreed to be Robertâ€™s Hand, even before he left Winterfell, he had an obligation to tell Robert his suspicions about Cerseiâ€™s incest the very moment that he had those suspicions (then he could continue the investigation, having informed the king first) â€“ and he should have suspected that Joffrey and his siblings werenâ€™t Robertâ€™s offspring from the very moment he saw them when they arrived at Winterfell. It was blatantly obvious to anyone to anyone with functioning eyesight.
Weâ€™ve already established that incest wasnâ€™t completely socially unacceptable among the high-born and that horses have a well-established presence in Westeros; well, anyone with even the slightest experience with horse breeding has to know that a black stallion canâ€™t ever produce palomino offspring even when you mate it with a palomino mare (sure, maybe a grandchild or great-grandchild of Robertâ€™s might have been blonde; but all three of Cerseiâ€™s surviving kids?? No way!). Robert was either drunk or in denial most of the time and possibly didnâ€™t want to admit that heâ€™d been cuckolded or that he was that dependent on Lannister money. Yet itâ€™s usually at least a state offense, if not a capital crime, whenever a queen commits adultery and tries to pass off children that someone else fathered as the kingâ€™s legitimate heirs. Ned should have known that and realized that his duty was to inform Robert as soon as possible, even if he didnâ€™t have absolute proof because even what little they must have known then about genetics ruled out any possibility that Joffrey and the rest could have been sired by Robert. The information in the history of the houses wasnâ€™t necessary to establish that; the info in the book was merely additional back-up. Yet despite his own suspicions, Ned was painfully slow in making a connection he should have made instantly. And even so, Ned, the dumb ox, never told Robert â€“ something he was absolutely obligated to do. Moreover, he was not obligated to tip his hand to Cersei, let alone give her an opportunity to escape Robertâ€™s justice â€“ how stupid was that?!? Thatâ€™s like the cops on Law & Order calling up a suspect and letting him know theyâ€™re coming to arrest him. Ethics absolutely DO NOT require you to give notice! Finally, Ned also should have realized early on that the only person who could successfully arrest and imprison Cersei for her betrayal was Robert himself, and that only as long as he was healthy and alive. Cersei knew this â€“ did nobody besides me notice how desperately she wanted to stay in the room when the dying Robert dismissed everyone but Ned? She assumed Ned was going to tell Robert about the incest and her admission! But no: unbelievable idiot that Ned was, even then he failed to tell Robert, although he had nothing to lose by informing him: after all, who else could Robert possibly name as regent once Cerseiâ€™s secret was out of the bag? He was still going to name Ned no matter what, so Ned risked nothing by telling him and everything by staying silent. But Ned failed to grasp this, the twerp.
I could outline any number of other things that Ned could have done much earlier to both preserve his principles and derail his enemies, but all thatâ€™s moot: he wasnâ€™t smart enough to do it, period. And BTW, I saw nothing in any of the episodes to date that indicated Ned had an ulterior motive, even though he held a grudge because of the assault on Bran, and only one thing that might have indicated any vindictiveness â€“ that being his surprisingly heavy-handed approach to demanding that Tywin Lannister come to court to account for his vassalâ€™s murderous behavior. But of course, one can logically argue that Ned had no choice to be less than heavy handed if he wanted Tywin to actually show up. Indeed, why would Tywin show up to take responsibility if there wasnâ€™t a credible threat? As for the seizing of Tyrion Lannister, that was all Catelynâ€™s doing; Ned merely took responsibility after the fact in order to shield her from Robertâ€™s anger. Even Robert didnâ€™t believe that Ned had put her up to it and indicated as much.
So, bottom line: I still say that not to have at least one decent person who manages to keep his or her ethics mostly intact while still managing enough strategic thinking to keep enemies at bay is ludicrous, because it can certainly be done and ethics and strategic thinking are NOT mutually exclusive, even when everyone else is cheating â€“ but it does take thinking further ahead than everyone else. Given this, Ned Stark was never going to be that person, no matter how principled he may be, because heâ€™s just **bloody awful** at thinking at all.
Tyrion’s been portrayed pretty sympathetically so far, and he’s far from stupid. He’s in a bad position, but he’s handled it well.
But even if you don’t count him, I don’t really agree with your complaint simply because I don’t think there’s enough evidence yet to prove it. A lot of our ‘good guys’ other than Ned haven’t been tested on their Game-of-Thrones saavy yet, so we simply don’t know. I could easily see Dany’s character arc so far leading into a fairly canny not-evil person.
We’re not even all the way through season one. The paragon you’re describing, who is both virtuous and awesome at politics and all that, isn’t a character a story is generally going to just start with. That guy/girl, narratively speaking, needs to be developed into. Otherwise you’ve just got basically a perfect person right from the start, and little room to grow.
After things finish going bad, as they’re clearly about to, the stage is set for at least one of our current crop of ‘good guys’ to become that character. Maybe Arya, maybe Jon, maybe Dany, maybe Tyrion. They’re all characters who have been sympathetic so far, but show signs of potential smartness. It seems clear to me that ideally, when the dust clears at the very end of this story, whenever that happens, at least one person we can ‘root for’ such as it is, will wind up on top, having learned to be clever enough to get there.
Ned blurted out his plans to Cersei because he wanted to mock her. He wanted to say to her, ‘Look how smart I am! I’ve found out the dirty little secret you tried to kill my son to hide! I’ve won!’ He wanted her to accept that he was the victor and run away. Of course, Ned being Ned, he dressed this up in concern for the safety of her children, when all he was doing was satisfying his ego. Then, later, when he couldn’t bring himself to tell his dying friend that he’d been cuckolded and taken for a fool for fifteen years, he proceeded to forge the king’s words and alter them to suit his purpose. High principles indeed.
Webdiva, I understand your point, you’re looking for a hero, an unambiguous character who’s both principled and smart. Ned believes he’s principled, and believes it so strongly that he can trick us into believing it as well. But he’s not. Forging the king’s words on a document of succession is High Treason, but Ned commits it without a second thought.
Ned has repeatedly abused his position to further his own personal animosity towards the Lannisters. No spoilers or knowledge of the books is needed, we’ve seen all this on the screen.
If you want a hero, then Ned’s not your man. So who is? Tyrion’s a decent choice. He’s got principles (‘A Lannister always pays his debts’) and we’ve seen him sticking to them, and even saving the life of the woman who’s trying to kill him. Of course, Tyrion’s spent much of his time so far saving his own skin, so he hasn’t really had a chance to shine.
Even Littlefinger’s a reasonable choice, despite the inserted monologue. He’s consistently tried to guide the court towards maintaining the peace. He’s consistently advised Ned to act in a way that would keep the realm safe and allow it to prosper. He’s turned on Ned and betrayed him because Ned is leading the country towards a needless war to satisfy his own pride. Of course Littlefinger wants to end up on the winning side, but his real hope is to nip this in the bud before the kingdom is engulfed.
We’re going to see far more of this before the game is done. None of the characters is free from ambiguity, which sometimes runs very deep.
@Charles – one of the best comments I’ve read on Alan’s blog in the many years of reading it. Well done and thx for the contribution.
@WEBDIVA What about Renly and Lors(sp?). They obviously saw the writing on the wall and got the hell out of dodge when Robert died. Maybe they’re being set up to be your honorable strategists? Renly told Ned straight up that he intends to make a play for the throne, I guess we just have to see how smartly he goes about it.
Plus, we haven’t even met the the elder Baratheon. Everything we’ve heard about him so far seems to indicate that he’s a joyless soldier/automaton like Ned, but maybe he’ll end up being smarter about it?
Can’t wait to find out!
Charles, I had assumed we had settled the matter of Ned in an earlier post. You say that Littlefinger is more of heroic character than Ned? Littlefinger is in it for Littlefinger, not the realm. This episode set that pu clearly. Did you even watch the episode?
How can you say that Ned went to Cersei to gloat? What part of the scene even hinted at that? It’s quite frankly obvious he went to talk to her to give her and her children a chance to escape because he wanted to spare their lives. Robert, being the belligerent king we’ve seen him to be, would obviously have them killed.
If Ned has any animosity towards the Lannisters, has it not been justified? Jaime butchered his men before his eyes and stabbed him in the leg. Yes, I’m sure he’s just a tiny bit upset about that. I guess you’ll just have to forgive him that tiny little flaw. His intereactions with Cersei have been tense, but they’ve never been outright hostile. Honestly, they’ve been fairly cordial overall.
As it’s been said before, nobody in this show is perfect. It’s all about the shades of gray. However, if you hold Littlefinger up as the closest thing to a paragon of virtue, you’ve obviously been watching a different show. And furthermore, stop using the books as your defense. Alan has specifically said to stop.
I think I’m gonna have to watch this episode again — especially the sex scene — to catch the full nuance.
Great episode, with so much going on. Love the casting of Charles Dance as head of the Lannister house-perfect.
I have to say I was very impressed with Jason Momoa’s big scene. He delivered it beautifully and managed to hold your attention the whole way through it, even though you had to read subtitles. I kinda wanna see him in Conan now.
I’d rather see Momoa in something a bit more demanding of his acting chops, wherein his excellent physique and fierce countenance are secondary or tertiary to the role. I’d hate to think that his career is going to fall prey to the beefcake-is-destiny point of view in Hollywood. But wait, what am I saying — this IS Hollywood we’re talking about here; of *course* they’ll pigeonhole him that way, if they haven’t already (a la Kevin Sorbo, who isn’t that good an actor). Acquitting himself well in this, provided they give Khal Drogo enough to do, may be the only way Jason Momoa has to break out of the stereotype. Then again, his height’s an issue, too (just as it is at times for John Cusack). Oh, well …
I mean, I agree with you Webdiva. I think it will be hard for him because he’s big, tall, muscular, and non-White. But that scene is a great thing to add to the reel to show you can do some things
Agreed. And I admit that ‘oath’ scene did make me drool just a bit. Yum, yum!
Kinda reminds me of why oh, so many women I know watched Highlander, the series — it wasn’t for the plots or the fight scenes, guys, unless you mean the practice ones in the dojo where he was shirtless and graceful, or the few dance numbers. Whoopee!!! Still remembering those with pleasure. :D
Momoa’s speech in this episode must have been great practice for Conan. Dothraki justice involves pillaging, destruction, rape and slavery, in some order.
I didn’t understand how his speech in the brothel made us understand his nickname either. The story he told Sansa last week was clearly the “cover” story.
Best episode yet. I like how the series grow in tension, I hope to a certain climax.
The sex scene however was too long and plain. Spartacus did that and they succeed but they did it with style, and no-one spoke anything important while someone fu.. And they added some cool music, that how u do it , not like here … It was too hard to concentrate to the talking. The sex scene was not used like some art or erotic , but as plain nudity. that was sad.
However I repeat the episode as whole was genius , and I think I might read the books as well…