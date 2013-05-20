Get a signed copy of Alan Sepinwall’s book ‘The Revolution was Televised’

Back in November, I self-published a book, “The Revolution Was Televised: The Cops, Crooks, Slingers and Slayers Who Changed TV Drama Forever.” It was a look back at some of the best and/or most influential dramas of the last 15 years – “The Sopranos,” “Oz,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood,” “The Shield,” “Lost,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “24,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” – told through both my critical eye and the voices of the men and women responsible for making them.
Reaction to the book was so favorable (the New York Times’ Michiko Kakutani named it one of her favorite books of 2012) that I was able to sell the rights to a publisher, Touchstone, which will make the physical version of the book much more widely available once it’s re-released tomorrow.
The new version of the book has only a few minor changes – a new cover, a few typos cleaned up, a few minor facts updated based on later events (like ABC canceling Shawn Ryan’s “Last Resort”) – from the one published before Thanksgiving. (If you bought the ebook version that has the new, light blue cover, you already have all the new stuff, such as it is.) But if you didn’t buy it before now, or were looking for a good Father’s Day present or gift for the TV fan in your life, it’s easy to order now, and in many more places than before. (Here’s the American Amazon link, but it’s now on sale in many, many countries, and should be available to be ordered through your favorite indie, college or other brick-and-mortar store if that’s how you prefer to shop.)
And to celebrate the re-release, HitFix is running a contest with a chance to win a signed copy of the book, with a personalized message for you or the person of your choice. Entry’s pretty simple: fill out the form below, and if you share the contest with friends on Facebook and Twitter and they sign up, too, you get bonus points for their entries. There will be 5 winners. The deadline for entry is June 3rd at 8 p.m. Eastern. One caveat: though the book will now be available in many countries, for legal reasons the contest is only open to people who can provide a U.S. address for us to ship the book to. Sorry, but it can’t be helped.
I’ll be doing a Reddit AMA on Thursday at 2 Eastern to take questions about the book and other things (and if you happen to be in the Chicago area on June 8, I’ll be discussing the book at the Printers Row Lit Fest), but if you have specific book questions now – that aren’t already answered in the FAQ on my book site, which also has links to reviews of the book and interviews I did, plus a convenient set of links to all the writing I’ve done on the 12 shows in the book – you can put them here and I’ll do my best to answer today or tomorrow.
UPDATE: The contest is over, and we have our winners: John Palmucci Jr., Schyler Martin, Ryan Couch, Jacob Mille, Aaron Etshokin. Congratulations, everybody! You should be contacted soon about the prize.
Congratulations Alan! I have the book and enjoyed it very much (and continue to enjoy re-reading it).
Awesome that your initially self-published book received a review from Michiko Kakutani. Quick. What popular series repeated her name throughout an episode?
Sex and the City. And I believe they kept mispronouncing her name.
I went to NYC during Thanksgiving last year, and was able to polish your book off on the flights to and from. An excellent book, sir! I’m glad to see it’s getting recognition, as it is much deserved.
Alan, How do I buy the book where you get the most money back? I meant to buy it last fall but sadly never got around to it.
At this point, it’s roughly the same. Go with whatever’s most convenient for you.
Good to know. :) Thanks for replying.
Congrats! Everyone here in this self-selected group must be so happy for you, certainly including myself. I wonder — could you share with us some of the details of your experience self-publishing? How many copies of the book have you actually sold to-date? What were the things Touchstone was interested in now that they weren’t interested in a year ago?
The self-publishing experience went great. The book sold more than I was expecting it to, and it sure got written up more glowingly, and in more places than I expected it to. (I believe it’s only the second instance of the Times reviewing a self-published book.)
I think the year before, a lot of publishers didn’t believe there was a market for a book like this. Then I proved that there was, which is why Touchstone bought it.
“I think the year before, a lot of publishers didn’t believe there was a market for a book like this. Then I proved that there was, which is why Touchstone bought it. ”
There you go again, trailblazing and whatnot. That is an amazing accomplishment, and congrats again.
Great news Alan, congrats! Is there anything not in the book that you really wish you would have written about after the fact?
Not really. I wish Whedon and Weiner had had the time to talk to me, but I wound up doing the book during a period of time when neither was likely to be available, and they weren’t.
What’s all this crap about the Sweepstakes wanting to install an app to access our facebook profile? Hell no! And what if someone doesn’t have a facebook page or want to share it if they have one?
Agreed. I’m out, I guess.
Similar question, when I tried to enter the contest, I got an error message that said that I had previously blocked the app (which is very likely), except the error message didn’t indicate WHICH app is blocked. Do you know which app this might be? HitFix is not blocked, and I couldn’t find a Woobox app.
Michael, it would be the Contest app which you can find here: [apps.facebook.com] Try unblocking it from there. If that doesn’t work, email us at info@hitfix.com with “Contest Trouble” as the subject and we will help you further.
That’s great, Alan. Congratulations! I enjoyed the e-book very much. Covered the genesis of some of my all-time favorite shows in one place.
Alan, your book led us to restart “The Sopranos” from the beginning – and I’m sure glad we did. Doesn’t seem like that long ago, but so many good shows have spawned since “The Sopranos” that we’d forgotten just how fantastic a show it was. Literally spent three weeks watching the entire series run – and will never make the mistake of downplaying its significance and brilliance again.
Congrats, Alan!
If I was a cal student again, I’d start a seminar and make your book required reading!
Congratulations, Alan! on being picked up my a publisher. (though I sent earlier kudos on the review by Kachutani and being named to her “best” list)
HOWEVER — I tried to enter the contest — filled in my info, and hit enter, and then a Facebook log-in appears. I sincerely hope that you do not need to be on Facebook to enter. Not everyone in the world is on Dacebook … including me. I find its increasing use as a platform disturbing, as though people/companies, etc., feel that everyone is on, or must be on, Facebook.
What do you have against facebook? You consider yourself above it or something?
Even some of us who *are* on Facebook were disappointed to see that not one of the winners will be chosen randomly, such that it was really a bit pointless for us to heeded Alan’s reminder that today was the last day to sign up. Since they’re only rewarding the people who’ve gained the most entries — i.e., the people who have most plugged the contest/book over the two weeks the promotion was going on — HitFix gains but the rest of us don’t. Time for the Sadface. (And next time, while it makes perfect business sense to have some, even most, of the winners be rewarded for spreading the promotion, it also would make a lot of sense to have at least *one* person be selected randomly, as it would give the latecomers a motivation to publicize as well rather than de-incentivizing us.) (Obviously, we’re not talking about the incentive of simply knowing we’ve spread quality work … that’s what NORMALLY we get out of promoting Alan and is why we already do it. :) )
I was really hoping this book would come out on audio–lo and behold, it did! I pre-ordered it yesterday and am eagerly awaiting its release.
alan, is the original self-published ebook being updated? I know amazon supports automatic updates if made available
Rgds
No. (And, again, there are virtually no updates of note.) They are treated as separate books in terms of ISBN, so updates to Touchstone’s ebook (such as they are) will not appear on the self-published one, while the self-published one no longer exists at any of these sites.
Congrats Alan. Can you sign my ebook? ;)
Haha, legal reasons? Really?
Alan,
Any plans to do this book but with comedies?
Congratulations, Alan!
Any thoughts to recording an audiobook?
– Ed
There’s an audiobook being released tomorrow. You can find it on Amazon, Audible and elsewhere.
Love the book Alan! Congrats!
Congratulations on the well-earned success! Too bad you have to be on Facebook to enter the contest, but I understand.
I trust that, among the revisions in the new edition, you took out all mentions of ‘Profit.’ Just to thumb your nose at me.
Got the book in the fall and love it. Any plans on attending BEA next week?
Alan — I am a big fan of the book and plan to use it for both introductory writing classes I am teaching through the UCLA Writers Program this summer — and would like to invite you to pay a class visit when you are in town for the TCA this summer. the class is from 7-10 on Thursday nights. (and in another lifetime i was the show runner of the first five years of Beverly Hills, 90210) Hope to hear back from you.
Charles, email me at sepinwall@hitfix.com. Much easier way to communicate on something like this.
Charles – You might be pleased (or at least amused) to know that at least one sometime 90210 viewer didn’t have to be told, having already said to herself, “Wonder if he’s THAT Charles Rosin?” Comes from being an inveterate credits watcher since a WKRP-laced childhood. (Plus, in this case, an inveterate Sepinwall reader.)
love that you first self published…inspiring!
Great contest but I refuse to allow an app access to my Facebook account. Get it together HitFix. You can do this and have people like you on FB and tweet the contest by using Raffle Copter. You don’t have to hijack people’s personal information.