‘Glee’ dominates Television Critics Association Awards

One of the best nights at press tour every year is the presentation of the Television Critics Association Awards. Because it’s a group award, I don’t agree with every choice (if you’ve read me long enough, you’ll be able to tell which ones I don’t agree with here, particularly if you look at some of the other nominees), but it’s always an interesting and eclectic group, and the speeches (by both the winners and the critics introducing them) tend to be good. The ceremony is just ending as I publish this, and if anything particularly memorable was said, I’ll do a second post tomorrow morning before Fox’s day. The winners after the jump…
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: “Glee” (FOX)
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM: “Glee” (FOX)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: Jane Lynch, “Glee” (FOX)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: “Modern Family” (ABC)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: TIE – “Lost” (ABC) and “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION: “Life” (Discovery)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING: “Yo Gabba Gabba” (NICK JR.)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS: “The Pacific” (HBO)
HERITAGE AWARD: “M*A*S*H*” (CBS)
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: James Garner
So… will this be another “Heroes” situation you all turn away from in shame in four years?
I have no doubt it will.
Four years? Thats quite optimistic.
I’m guessing the voting was completed before Glee came back from it’s hiatus and anyone got to see the sucky second-half of season one.
Well, it’s been four years since HEROES topped season four of THE WIRE, so I guess that’s how long it takes to forget what happens when you jump on the bandwagon of a gimmicky rookie show.
I mean… Glee is good. It’s just not THAT good.
Thank you. That’s how I think of Glee. It’s good, but ‘sweep the TCAs’ good.
On the other hand, yay, Breaking Bad! For tying with Lost in the drama category. (At least Glee didn’t get THAT award, heh.) I honestly think Lost wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t the final season.
I mean, it’s all right, even good at times, but it’s NOT ‘sweeps the TCAs’ good.
Juliana Margulies was the weakest in her category… anyone else would have been a better choice. Are there Emmy voters infiltrating the TCA?
As for Glee, I can deal with it getting best new program, but certainly not program of the year when Breaking Bad had its best season ever. And I actually like watching Glee.
This makes little sense. How does Glee win best program but not best comedic achievement? How does Glee beat Breaking Bad? Emmys are better than this, and that says something
How does Glee beat True Blood? Yes, I know it wasn’t nominated, but really?
I’ve been frustrated before by the dearth of women in the acting categories (we’re lucky to see one or two each year), even though I do understand the reasons why. For that reason, I’m pleased to see the wins for Margulies and Lynch, even if I might not have voted for them.
Women don’t deserve anything just because they happen to be women. Equal rights, equal fights. Come over here, Alanna. And bring your brass knuckles. Let’s throw down.
There validity to both sides of this in this situation, if I had to put my two cents in. In real life, Echos is right, equal rights, equal fights. But in show business and entertainment, men get better roles, more often. That is just objective fact. There are only a handful of unique, three-dimensional, awesome female characters a year. It’s much more difficult to find 5 oscar worthy female performances a year than male. Not because of lack of talent, but because of lack of great writing for women most years. So yes, in most cases, women shouldn’t be awarded anything because they happen to be women. That’s the opposite of equal. But in this case, where its individual achievements in drama and comedy, where the nominees are a mix of both men and women, I do think its probably a pleasing thing for women to take both categories.
Considering that Katey Sagal was in the same category as Margulies, I can’t fathom why Sagal’s stellar performance was overlooked again. She had arguably the best performance of the year, for all television actors.
“INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: Julianna Margulies, â€œThe Good Wifeâ€
I don’t get why everyone loves her wooden acting so much.
I don’t understand the appeal at all.
haha community reference? i don’t totally agree wtih glee being program of the year. though i do agree with ms lynch! and lost would take breaking bad in a fight any day.
“WRITE SOME ORIGINAL SONGS!”
Glee is good, but it’s definitely not that good. Outstanding New Program is certainly in the completely wrong address. It’s actually in a whole different STATE, and that would be Kentucky. There is NO way Glee is better than Justified.
I don’t agree with everything, but thank god that the annoying Mad Men hype is starting to cool down. Yes the show is good and Don is a fascinating character, but the series is not half as good as some hyperboling critics say it is. In fact I laughed my ass of about some cringeworthy bad storylines in season 2. Especially the story about the secretly gay guy was like a parody of a bad soap. The actor was as subtle as a kick in the balls. At the dinner with his co-worker crush he almost looked at him like the Tex Avery cartoon wolf. I wouldn’t have been surprised if his eye balls had popped out and he started to whistle.
My favorite would have been Sons of Anarchy(+ Katey Sagal in the acting category) and a tie between Lost and Breaking Bad on second place, but I can live with that.
Margulies is overhyped as is Glee, but I like the latter and can understand the love. It’s rare that a show that is so unique and original airs on a network and breaks into mainstream. You wan’t to encourage the effort.
Don’t think Sal was trying to hide his sexuality there; he had been repressed his whole life and forced into a loveless marriage to save face, desperate for a release.
He was most definitely smitten with Ken and his haircut, at point it did seem as though he was trying to get Kitty to realise, to get himself caught, sick of living a lie.
SOA was very good this year, think Sagel get’s lost in the public image of the show as biker outlaws let loose with Jax and Clay at the forefront, she was very deserving.
hoooray for yo gabba gabba!
Unlike Alan, I’m actually a fan of Glee, but I do not think it actually deserves all of the awards and nominations it’s been getting. I think Jane Lynch is great, but she beat Nick Offerman!!! Boo. Lynch’s performance as Sue Sylvester has been great, but Offerman as Ron Effing Swanson has been amazing. Similarly, I would have like Justified (or Modern Family) to have one best new program over Glee.
At least Breaking Bad won something, even if it has to share it with the horrid Christian melodrama Lost.
Glee? Really?!? And I always thought critics were better than the Emmys. My mistake.
And how can Glee win New Program and Modern Family win Outstanding Comedy? Isn’t Glee a comedy and isn’t Modern Family new? Not much consistency.
Easy. A critic can believe Glee is a better show than Modern Family (hence new program and program of the year), but that as a pure comedy, Modern Family is better.
I didn’t vote for Glee in any category, but I can understand the logic here with regards to a show that’s neither fish nor fowl.
I understand that logic, but I don’t agree with it. Whatever Glee is, it’s on the comedy category.
I know you didn’t vote for it. I’m a regular. And I can see why the mainstream audience has so much Glee love, but the critics? I just don’t get it.
Its good to know I’m not the only one who doesn’t get Glee. It feels like its trying too hard, which may be the point, but why does that make it good?
This is getting ridiculous; how has Glee infiltrated the TCA awards at all shouldn’t the television experts reward shows that are breaking convention and bringing amazing writing and acting quality to the small screen and not just going “…well, it’s not my personal taste but you cannot deny the pop cultural dominance its had, plus Jane Lynch kills.”
From an objective standpoint, I can definitely see why Lynch won, heck, she may have even deserved the award but Glee suffered an astounding drop off in quality between front 13 and back 9, it became more and more frivilous as it went along and grew a super annoying moral edge to it and relied way to much on Kurt and Burts’s father/son acceptance moments (which were great to begin with and really should have been retired after Finn called Kurt a fag) and Matthew Morrison’s rapping skills (lame).
Haven’t got round to BB season 3, but glad to see Lost won something. Even if the sideways universe was too religious an end and a mere plot contrivance to reunite the characters, the emotional catharsis The End produced was simply sensational, an honour to watch. Was Matthew Fox nominated?
Modern Family: a good show, but you have to think that it is riding on the collective orgasm the critics had after the pilot (overrated) and its crossover into mainstream popularity. It slumped heavily in the middle but very funny at times, don’t mind it winning and (becoming a bit of a catchphrase amongst this blog’s readers) I can understand the logic would rather have Community, P and R or Party Down win.
No comments on Yo Gabba Gabba? Am I the only one with a (nearly) two year-old here?
YGG even has better music than Glee.
Yo Gabba Gabba *does* have better music than Glee. Fact.
I thought Glee was phenomenal in its first half of season 1. It was original, very funny, and the music numbers actually worked well with the story. It worked because the character development, story progression, and musical numbers were in the right balance. Jane Lynch was definitely a stand-out. However, when it returned for the conclusion of the season, they changed the formula. They decided to cram too much music into each episode (and the song choices were terrible) and the story lines seemed like an afterthought. Somehow they managed to make Jane Lynch go from being one of the most entertaining characters on the show to pretty annoying one-note character. However, I’m not that surprised Glee won so many awards since it was loved by so many viewers, just disappointed. Breaking Bad has so far been the best show on TV this year. Lost concluded with excellent acting, even if the stories didn’t live up to everyone’s expectations for the final season, not to mention the final episode, which featured beautiful acting and one of my top favorite series finales period. I’m happy Breaking Bad and Lost won SOMETHING, even if it was a tie, but think they deserved more recognition.
The Good Wife is entertaining, but I definitely do not think it deserves all the nominations it has been getting. I’m sorry to say Julianna Margulies is not a very good actress, especially when there are women like the women of Treme putting such great performances and getting zero recognition.
Considering that this voted for by television critics, these awards are frankly embarrassing.
I suppose this explains why this blog represents the only TV review source I ever read.
For the TCA, does program of the year mean the best program of the year, quality-wise or the program that’s created the most buzz of the year? Without knowing the ballot instructions, buzz and newsworthiness is certainly a reasonable criterion for television writers to honor. And that being the case, Glee is certainly a worthy choice for program of the year (though it certainly would not have been my vote were I voting.)
I forget the exact wording in the Program of the Year instructions, but I believe it does allow for cultural impact.
Regardless, I genuinely think a lot of TCA members just love the show and voted for it as their favorite.
Is it possible that this was a case where vote splitting benefited Glee? It seems to me that Glee is a very polarizing show. You either love it or hate it. So maybe those who are “pro-Glee” tended to vote only for that show, while those on the other side were more likely to split their votes for two other shows. Regardless, I’m surprised there were enough “pro-Glee” critics that enabled it to win, considering the second half of the season was almost universally panned.