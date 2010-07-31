‘Glee’ dominates Television Critics Association Awards

One of the best nights at press tour every year is the presentation of the Television Critics Association Awards. Because it’s a group award, I don’t agree with every choice (if you’ve read me long enough, you’ll be able to tell which ones I don’t agree with here, particularly if you look at some of the other nominees), but it’s always an interesting and eclectic group, and the speeches (by both the winners and the critics introducing them) tend to be good. The ceremony is just ending as I publish this, and if anything particularly memorable was said, I’ll do a second post tomorrow morning before Fox’s day. The winners after the jump…

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: “Glee” (FOX)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM: “Glee” (FOX)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: Jane Lynch, “Glee” (FOX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: “Modern Family” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: TIE – “Lost” (ABC) and “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION: “Life” (Discovery)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING: “Yo Gabba Gabba” (NICK JR.)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS: “The Pacific” (HBO)

HERITAGE AWARD: “M*A*S*H*” (CBS)

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: James Garner