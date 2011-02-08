‘Glee’ – ‘Silly Love Songs’: Pretty young things

I’m not a big “Glee” fan, and with Ryan McGee regularly writing about the show (as he did for tonight’s episode) for our Monkeys as Critics blog, I haven’t bothered writing about it much this season. But I got to see tonight’s episode in advance, and Dan and I already talked about it on this week’s podcast, so I figured I would throw up a post with a few thoughts, coming up just as soon as I loan my germs to a comely candy striper…
When I finished watching “Silly Love Songs,” I had two reactions: 1)This should have been the Super Bowl episode, and 2)If the episodes were more like this on a regular basis, I would likely watch and/or enjoy “Glee” on a more regular basis.
Sunday’s episode was designed as a kind of “Glee” primer: lots of Sue being snarky and cruel, a rehash of the familiar jocks vs. gleeks theme, random song from Kurt and the Warblers, etc. The problem was that it wasn’t a very good episode. The over-the-top stuff seemed as uninspired as Sue felt after watching the opening number, the “Glee” 101 material was fairly dull, and the only musical number I came away really liking was the jocks doing “She’s Not There.” (The “Thriller”/Yeah Yeah Yeahs mash-up was less interesting than the prison video it was copying.) If Ryan Murphy and company had really gone for something baroque, it probably would have annoyed me, but at least it would have been memorable. That was just dull.
“Silly Love Songs,” meanwhile, was an example of a more down-to-earth “Glee,” ala “Wheels” from last season or “Duets” from earlier this season. No Sue(*), which meant more time to focus on the kids and actually flesh out a bunch of the stories. A few of the subplots and/or jokes were undercooked, like Tina’s breakdown during “My Funny Valentine,” but other stories like Puck’s obsession with Lauren(**) or the Kurt/Blaine/Gap guy triangle felt like fully-developed stories with somewhat interesting characters. Santana more than capably filled the Sue slot of designated troublemaker while still feeling like a part of the same show as the other characters, the musical numbers were mostly well-done (I enjoyed Mike Chang getting his Michael Jackson on), and even the rehashing of the Rachel/Finn/Quinn triangle wasn’t too terrible because Rachel was a human being and not the insufferable monster she’s been for so much of this season.
(*) Just as she was absent from “Duets,” and much as I love Jane Lynch I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the show seems to work better without Sue these days.
(**) I’ve actually been really impressed and/or surprised by how they’ve written Lauren since she joined the glee club. While Murphy tries to preach tolerance a lot more than someone like, say, David E. Kelley, he does have a weakness for creating characters on the margins who are just there to be even stranger, more pathetic and easily-mockable than his main characters (like Jacob Ben Israel), but Lauren actually seems like a person. It’s not a joke that Puck has a crush on her – well, it’s not entirely a joke, because you can see how he would be drawn to her personality even if she looks a lot different than Quinn or Santana.
“Glee” isn’t likely to ever be my exact cup of tea, but every now and then they’ll present an episode like this one in which I can at least see the outlines of the show so many people I know are obsessed with. And though it didn’t have a football subplot, I suspect this would have won more converts from the borrowed Super Bowl audience than “The Sue Sylvester Bowl Shuffle.”
What did everybody else think?
I think . . . I’m over Glee for good. I am way more excited for this evening’s Parenthood episode! Now that is a show with heart. I actually care about the characters on Parenthood.
I was just discussing this show with someone and we agreed it manages to pull of the feat of being simultaneously repetitive and completely lacking in continuity from week to week. The music is good and some of the one liners are good, but the storylines and characterization are awful. I don’t understand why there are so many critics who champion a show that is so badly written.
I know you’re not a fan of the show, but thanks for this review because at least you were able to effectively express why the show doesn’t work instead of just bashing the show. It seems like that’s the in thing to do nowadays. I also agree with the reasons why you thought tonight’s episode worked.
I am relatively new to Glee (been watching for just about a year), but after tonight’s episode it is on the top of my list. From a purely entertainment value/campy fun perspective, I now rank with Buffy the Vampire Slayer
You are not saying that Buffy is camp as well right?
You have got to be kidding. Glee would have to improve about a hundred times over to be anywhere near as good as Buffy.
I wasn’t sure what was up with Tina – first I thought she had mono too (how could only two people get it when he kissed half the school?) but apparently not – so what did I miss?
She was overcome with love!
The timing was such that the kissing booth action was over before Santana sought out the boy sick with Mono. She then kissed Finn, who had a later meeting with Quinn. When those two were the only people sick after Finn kissed every girl in school … Santana didn’t have much convincing to do after that.
Plus, Mono doesn’t really get passed around from a simple peck on the lips. As Santana mentioned, you’re much more likely to transmit the germs if you kiss with tongue. With the clear inference being that Santana used tongue when she kissed Finn (I doubt Santana would ever simply peck someone).
Glee might be the worst show on TV with a sizable audience. Besides the musical numbers, there is no redeeming quality about the show at all. Nothing ever makes sense.
Certainly not – that honor belongs to Two and a Half Men.
Whether you personally like the show or not, there are plenty of “redeeming qualities” about it (which is an entirely different thread than whether it “makes sense” all the time). For example, the Kurt/bullying storyline has been pretty good, especially because there hasn’t been some easy resolution. I would certainly say there’s redeeming value to that.
The musical numbers are often the worst part of the show. I don’t really need any more bland, auto-tuned covers of old middle-of-the-road songs.
They write Finn so inconsistently that I have trouble following. Does he love football or Glee? Does he love Rachel or Quinn? Is he a sweet confused boy or a raging hypocrite???
He’s a teenage boy, so he is all of those things, lol!
I have to agree with Stinkweed. Once I reminded myself that these are supposed to be high school teenagers, then some of the character inconsistencies ceased to bother me. It’s hard sometimes since the actors are all older, but once I’m in that high school mindset it gets less frustrating. Now, Schue’s character inconsistencies are far worse than Finn’s.
I really like Glee, and while I acknowledge that the storylines, the characters, and the writing can go from silly to just horrible, it is a very entertaining show that puts together some great musical numbers. The show is just fun to watch, one of those times you can just turn off your brain and enjoy the performance. I also really like that Glee is on the forefront of presenting real high school issues like bullying and coming out and dealing with it instead of covering it up or flat out ignoring it. Glee does what most shows are too scared to do, and for that I commend the writers.
Really? I’ve always felt that the show almost celebrates the bullying. Most of what goes on in this school is far beyond the pale and is rarely, if ever, dealt with. The problem seems to be that they want to deal with real issues but always fall back to cartoon character portrayals and fantasy solutions to problems…
Speaking of bullying, that’s exactly what Ryan Murphy did to Kings of Leon when they refused to let Glee use one of their songs. Stay classy, Ryan.
@Jlrepka I think people give public schools too much credit. When I was in high school there’d be full on fights that were never broken up by teachers, so a few kids getting slushied and adults not knowing about it or intervening could happen. I do agree that the show only focuses on Kurt being bullied, but at least last night they called Santana out for her mean girl ways too.
This week on the Extra Hot Great podcast, they discussed what makes a good sitcom “jerk” – bouncing off of Pierce’s behavior in last week’s Community, and their feeling that he crosses the line too often and has no redeeming quality. Sue Sylvester passed that for me sometime last season. When she’s on screen she’s irritating as Urkel, derailing the show and upsetting what’s always a delicate balance at best.
The super bowl episode was terrible. Tonight’s was much better.
I just watched “Glee” for the first time tonight. I agree with your take, Alan. The only subplots that worked for me were the ones involving Kurt and Blaine and Puck’s pursuit of the fat girl. It seems that the show worked better when it went away from the mainstream romantic triangle. I never found myself invested in the Rachel/Quinn/Finn/Santana/Sam pentagon — it seemed like a traditional high school storyline.
As for the music, it was hit-or-miss for me. I loved the concluding “Silly Love Songs,” and the Michael Jackson “PYT” cover. But the Rachel solo for “Fireworks” felt forced and with little emotional payoff (although, it should be noted that Lea Michele has a much better voice than Katy Perry). The “My Funny Valentine” scene was excruciating, though, because it made no sense to me. Maybe that’s because I’ve never seen the show before. Who knows?
Overall, I’d watch the show again, but it won’t be going on my DVR.
My response to this episode written for a different blog [probs too long for their recap as well]. I thought I’d post it b/c I love reading Alan + readers’ comments so maybe someone else might enjoy mine.
This episode actually had a couple of laugh out loud moments for me! Which is really quite rare for me + comedy shows. But it also had some amazing instances of what makes this season the worst: cringe-worthy disgusting dialogue pinned with unexplainable plot events.
Cons:
Finn, finn, finn. Fin.
– His ‘sexy’ eyes when he asks Quinn, “tell me you don’t want to kiss me right now” was just damn creepy. Santana had it perfectly right when she described finnâ€™s look this episode as being that of a “Gassy infant ”
– Another instance of how Finn’s person turned into full-fledged creeper during this episode; “Praying for the strength to come?” Big BLEGH-EW-EGH moment for me.
I guess whenever thereâ€™s a ‘finn heavy episode’ the writers donâ€™t know what to do with him so he comes off as this weird pompous creep. For example, that ‘cheer up, youre a star’ speech to Rachel was both pathetic AND arrogant.
It’s too bad that rachel and finn are officially done. It dawned on me during this episode that they are meant for each other; well, assuming the character arcs continue the way theyâ€™re going. Both of them are very melodramatic and obnoxious.
Per Rachel: “So what did it feel like.. when you kissed her. That girl, that girl who is prettier than me?”
â€œFireworks babeâ€
…Glee isn’t still using fireworks as a euphemism for finn cumming in his jeans, right?
And then thereâ€™s poor mike chang. Before his duet with artie (even before the oddness of those two singing lovelies to one another), they had this meta-dialogue. Something like, “We’re just two rad guys Artie, dating some hot chicks. No drama here! We’re nice simple supporting characters.” It was a horrible set up, I really donâ€™t know how it got past the editing room. It seems the writer that was assigned to those two was fired and then all the scripts containing previous dialogue from artie/mike were burned. Well actually one spilt coffee could do the totality of mikeâ€™s dialogue in couldnâ€™t it.
Anyway, that brings up another question, what the hell is going on with Tina and Mike? Has there been any evidence of those two having any chemistry at all? Is there some additional backstory Iâ€™m unaware of that explains what brought tina and mike together, besides that theyâ€™re of a similar race and/or mikeâ€™s abs?
Moving on, there really were some great moments in this episode. I was amazed by how many more funny moments there were than usual. Pros:
– I have to admit Puck’s serenade to Lauren made me laugh, although I dont think in a way that I was supposed to. It was the kind of funny that is derived from sheer awkwardness. However, the writers made a poor choice when they assigned Salling a song by queen; his singing sounded off even during the easy â€˜talkingâ€™ verses of the song.
– The brief dialogue between puck and Lauren in the library, that started with a fearful and wide-eyed, “What is this place?” from Puck. Very funny, fantastic delivery.
– I have to admit, the first time santana was literally hurled across the hall onto a locker during that girl-fight was laugh-out-loud amazing [of course the one sided beatdown was expected, which makes it’s hilarity an even greater feat IMO]
– There was another meta-portion of this show when Lauren said “And like america, I need more than just a song to get my juices flowing.” I just thought that was a pretty decent critique on this season
– This episode provided viewers with the ability to see Kurt out of his element, and I have to say I liked it. Yes, there was a very rare scene where king baby was NOT exceedingly embarrassing and cringe-inducing. It was quite a change of pace! If you donâ€™t know already, Iâ€™m talking about the scene in the coffee shop where kurt got real all over that other warbler. â€˜I like you, but weâ€™re gunna be friends like in Harry Met Sallyâ€™. Dope.
Finally, LOL AT TINA LOL LOL LOL. Her utter breakdown was great, albeit unexplainable [as I previously noted her relationship with Mike is totally superfluous]. Silly for sillinessâ€™s sake can get to me I guess!
– I was just disappointed when the scene didnâ€™t end like I thought it would: Imagine, finn and quinn both throwing up in the middle/end of tinas sobbing. Then with Tina on the floor crying, everyone grossed out, finn/Quinn falling sideways onto the floor, and a close of Mr. Shueâ€™s very disturbed face â€“ Glee cuts to commercial break.
Agreed! This is the Glee that I enjoy while episode like the Superbowl one just annoy me to death and make me want to stop watching altogether.
I’m glad they at least adressed Finn’s hypocrisy about dumping Quinn and Rachel for cheating on him but I wasn’t very satisfied with his explanation and reasoning.
Between her being on the radio all. the. time. and on HIMYM and now Glee doing her songs, I really can’t escape Katy Perry this week.
I feel like the show has lost a lot of the charm it had last season. Last season certainly had silly episodes or things that were slightly cringe-worthy to watch, but it had a lot of quirky and funny things about it as well and it never felt like it was taking itself too seriously. While I know a lot of people got angry at Glee being nominated in the comedy categories for awards, at the beginning it actually really was more of a comedy, and those comedic moments helped make up for any of the weaker elements in the story-telling, something that the performances can’t do by themselves.
But somewhere at the end of the first season, the show started taking itself more seriously and focused on issues in society and in the characters’ lives. While that has made for a few good scenes, it’s also made for some really over-the-top plots and characterizations. And it also means that Sue Sylvester is a lot harder to fit into the tone of the show, which is saying a lot because Jane Lynch has been able to pull off every scene where they’ve made Sue seem more human without making it feel forced at all.
So, to sum it up, Glee works better as a weak comedy with musical numbers than as a weak drama with musical numbers.
Much as I enjoyed Mark Salling’s performance of “Fat Bottomed Girls,” no cover version will ever top Jeffster!’s performance at SDCC ’09.
Alan,
I could not agree more. I was a huge fan of Glee during the first half of season 1. But since then the show has just been consistently terrible. Somewhere along the way, the writers lost their direction and instead of focusing on what made the show so great the first 13 episodes it went into a preachy, over the top foundation.
Episodes like this give the show hope to me… Hopefully it will retain its roots as a satirical musical comedy and get away from the preachy, life lessons that it has veered towards. There is a way to do the life lessons in a class, comedic way… not the shove it down your throat method it has been doing all season.
Reply to comment…
Oops. Sorry about that ^^
What I meant to say was that I could not agree more, and I’d like to add that since the first half of season 1, Glee is kind of like a kid’s movie in that it’s more of a vehicle for selling something rather than a comedy-drama. What is it selling, you ask??!! Cheesy auto-tuned recycled music on iTunes, of course, not to mention unquestioning acceptance of different lifestyles.
I feel like Glee is suffering like Nip/Tuck, it is almost that Ryan Murphy self destructs his shows once they are popular. Nip/Tuck became so unwatchable and painful and Glee, to me, is heading the same direction.
The first season was fun and campy and entertaining, while this season I find myself using the show as background noise.
And I have such a hard time with Quinn, the actress who plays her, I find very hard too watch, and her acting or lack there of is very distracting and painful.