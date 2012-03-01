‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Cocktails & Dreams’: Dirty nights and cleansing days

A quick review of last night’s “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I move into a converted brewery that’s still a working brewery…
A few of the recent episodes haven’t entirely clicked for me, but “Cocktails & Dreams” was “Happy Endings” firing on all thrusters. Even the cleanse storyline, which started out lagging behind the sex dream plot, found another gear when Alex turned on the ceiling fan and Penny’s food kept on falling, and falling, and falling. (That was a case where the repetition entirely made the gag work.)
On the one hand, this was a case where the show not only dialed up the absurdity meter to 11, but managed to get nearly all the jokes to land. The silliness extended not only to the dreams themselves (always punctuated by the famous sax solo from Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street”), but Brad wearing “My Busch – the new cologne by Kyle Busch,” or Max literally holding his horses, or the same episode featuring both pajoveralls and a My Morning Jacket jacket, or Max briefly turning into Homer Simpson with his admiration for floor bacon (as opposed to floor pie) while Penny turned into Mox from “Varsity Blues” and Dave became Freddy Krueger.
And yet even within all this absurdity (including further confirmation that Elisha Cuthbert eating is never not funny), we managed to get a relatively sincere (and yet still amusing) Max storyline. At first glance, it might seem out of character that Max is the one initiating a break-up (or, at least, a break, which gives the show the option to bring James Wolk back if he’s available) because the other guy doesn’t want kids. But the Max/Penny scene did a good job of clarifying the messy feelings he was having, and the way that even Max doesn’t know if he wants kids, but knows that Grant’s certainty about his future doesn’t feel right to him right now. And Penny lying on Max’s behalf so he can maintain his image with the group was genuinely sweet. For the most part, the group rips on each other mercilessly, but occasional moments like that allow the insults to not feel quite so nasty.
Add in Colin Hanks gamely making fun of his place in Hollywood, not to mention the way the show managed to make a Dave-centric storyline work (mainly by making it be about other people’s reactions to Dave, rather than anything Dave did), and you have a season highlight. I’m even fine with the show dipping a toe back into the Dave/Alex waters. While the focus on their break-up was one of the biggest problems in the series’ bumpy early days, both the show and those characters (Alex in particular) have evolved a lot since then, and this could be fun.
What did everybody else think?
My favorite joke as the rat poison/Pirate Puffs boxes.
That was great. That and the food dropping off the ceiling fan were literal laugh-out-loud moments for me.
I have no idea why but I lost it at the cross country flight to Albuquerque line.
I loved the Albuquerque line and Max’s “where were you coming from?
Also, “I entered us in a mini-marathon so if anyone asks, we’re dwarfs.”
That dwarves line almost made me do it spit take. It was such a throw away but so funny.
“turpentine” totally killed me…
I laughed so hard last night that I actually spit my beer onto my laptop. It was Brad’s scream when Dave walked in dressed as Freddy Krueger that got me. Brilliant.
Great episode overall. I don’t have nearly as many problems as others do with Dave, I think he is a riot.
Max’s physical comedy is always a highlight for me. When being told about the frittatas and walking over to the kitchen intrigued was awesome.
Also awesome, Brad having feelings for Fran Sinclar from Dinosaurs. So random, yet so incredible.
Ok, riot was a bit strong. Funny in his own way is a little more appropriate.
The Fran Sinclair joke made me pause the TIVO for laughter. “Exactly!”
I enjoyed Dave’s montage of bad ideas, especially since it ended with him proposing to Alex, and no one had any special reaction to it.
It was a nice continuation that Penny/Dave might have a furture together, when Penny was joking/lying that her dream of Dave’s proposal wasn’t something that she was dreaming to happen one day.
We hadn’t seen much of that pairing idea since the therapist episode. I very much enjoy when shows take there time and build slowly towards putting two regulars from a group together.
I also liked the Alex/Dave ending, at the very least hooking up, which had to happen at some point considering the history and that they always seeing each other.
Right now, this is right because Parks & Rec as my favorite comedy.
I thought this was a good episode because everyone was basically in each other’s storylines. Usually it’s a group scene to open and a group scene to close and everyone is paired off for their arcs, but this one was a lot messier in terms of crossover. Penny crossed over into everyone’s stories eventually, and even Alex got circled in to the Dave one by the end, which made the show feel less like a single-camera version of tired sitcom plots and more like a real show about a group of friends that was genuinely funny.
Of course, the Grant episode was similar but that one wasn’t nearly as good for me, so maybe there are other things in play as well.
The mini-marathon/dwarves line was my favourite. Dave remains a non-entity in so many ways, but this is what made the plot work this time. I mean, who wouldn’t be creeped out by the notion of having a sex dream about him?
“I signed us up for a mini triathlon. So if anyone asks, we’re dwarves” – that was seriously funny!!
Glad to be 110% in agreement with you, Alan. I had to pause my DVR several times because I couldn’t stop laughing, starting with Brad having the Dave sex dream with the same ‘Baker Street’ music playing just ten minutes after Jane had hers (for some reason I should’ve seen that coming but didn’t and it had me howling). Then the scene with Penny/Alex and the food flying off the fan followed by Max holding his horses…well, I just lost it. The rapid-fire rate of gags was almost too much laughter for one show, if that is possible. It was almost necessary to have some of those emotional bonding moments just to rest the laughter muscles. And how about the Dave/Alex moment at the end? Not sure it would best for the show long-term to put those two back together, but in the short term it could be good for a laugh or two. Definitely the Happiest Ending of the season so far!
BTW Cocktails & Dreams was the name of Tom Cruise’s character’s bar in Cocktail, right?
“Cocktails & Dreams was the name of Tom Cruise’s character’s bar in Cocktail, right?”
Correct, why? Did I miss a reference to it?
No Jobin, it was only used as the title of the episode. The writers were probably paying some homage to the movie when they came up with that, aside from the fact that the two items were prominent plot points.
Also loved that Penny’s romance novel style dream had the same Baker Street solo, but on acoustic guitar.
This was the first time I watched Happy Endings. I was intrigued by the first minute or so I’d catch after Modern Family on my DVR, but I never remembered to record it. I thought it was very funny, so I was hoping it was a run of the mill episode rather than a standout.
If you thought it was “very funny” then why would you be dissapointed?
I assume because Will hoped they would all be this good.
And while this was one of the best episodes of the season, I don’t know that it was so much better than the average episode, Will. Try it. If you liked this one, you’ll like the rest, I’m guessing.
The show is pretty great. The first stretch of season 1 is a little uninspired, but it rounds into form by the end, and season 2 has been pretty terrific throughout; at least, there aren’t any episodes I would skip.
Colin Hanks’ appearance in a comedy series was just odd to me after the character he played in Dexter this past season. But obviously that’s part of the fun of being an actor. Good episode!
Penny’s description of her “Whore’s Bath” and then Dave’s puzzled “It’s a drink.” along with turpentine (muttered under his breath” were two highlights for me. This show is reminding me more and more of 30 Rock in it’s first couple of seasons. There really isn’t any character development, but with so many jokes, I just don’t care. Oh, forgot to mention the Varsity Blues riff ending with “I don’t want your life.”
HE is the best show on tv right now.
My “My Morning Jacket” jacket
I was surprised Dave didn’t need a douche intervention once his “speakeasy” got going.
(Speaking of absurdities, the show seemed to accept as fact that a food truck could be issued a license to operate as an outdoor bar. If such a thing were possible it would probably stay in business forever, no matter what the cool magazines said about it.)
Yeah but how great that they wrapped up four douchey things into one.
At first I was offend by Brad calling Jane the b word. But for some reason Jane saying the same thing to him ten minutes later had me rolling on the floor.
Maybe it was because I listened to the Bullseye podcast yesterday morning and they were the guests, but that first one with Brad reminded me of the Key & Peele pilot.
Did anybody notice that Penny and Grant were both reading Kris Jenner’s book? So random…
“Max briefly turning into Homer Simpson with his admiration for floor bacon (as opposed to floor pie)”
Speaking of the Simpsons and food, Penny and Homer share an affinity for ceiling waffles!
Almost forgot about the ‘floor bacon’ shout-out to Homer. Thanks for giving it props, Nath.
Lord, I know I shouldn’t eat Thee, but… mmm…sacrilicious.
Raise your hand if YOU had a sex dream about Dave last night, too …
I’m sure it was a blast in the writer’s room trying to come up with the worst subject for a sex dream. But when somebody through out Fran Sinclair? Haha, that had to be amazing! Perfect choice.
“threw” rather
I think Max should have one scene in each episode wear he is carrying a stuffed animal under each arm. The Cubs were great in last week’s one, and “Hold Your Horses” might have been even better.
Might very well be becoming the best ensemble comedy on TV. I never though anything would outpace HIMYM. Just can’t be said anymore…
Are you going to review this show on a weekly basis, Alan? The show has really hit its stride this season and has become both enjoyable and hilarious.
On that note, I must own a pair of pajoveralls!!
On one hand, the fact that two gay guys can talk about having children without it being some kind of joke is reassuring. On the other hand, chickening out on a kiss between two men shows how far we haven’t.
Best line: Jane’s “Sandra Bernhard monologue”.
You know they did have a deep and passionate kiss two or three episodes back, yeah? Probably not chickening out.
Funny that you asked Alan, I have been an off and on fan of this show, but this episode was brilliant. All of the points you made were spot on. Really had a smile the whole time. Happy Endings is a sure keeper. I plan to watch it and hope everyone else does. That floor bacon comment. I have to label it FRIENDS. In the 21st century. I love them both. But this is “now”
I liked Colin Hanks much more in Happy Endings than Dexter. His diamond eating was very big! I wrote my comment and then read the others. A sure crowd pleaser. Good call Alan
Love this show…can’t stand Colin Hanks…
One of the best episodes so far! I agree with Alan that with was Happy endings firing on all thrusters. They really knocked 9it out of the park.
I love this show in general, and this episode in particular, for the huge volume of funny lines (dwarves, turpentine, watermelon) and sight gags (max’s horses, pirate puffs, food fan) that come so fast you have to rewind to catch them all.