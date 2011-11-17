‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Code War’: Not on your (work) wife

I’ll get to the rest of the Wednesday comedies I watched in a little bit, but I’m enjoying “Happy Endings” so much these days that I feel it deserves its own space when I have the time to do so. A review of last night’s episode coming up just as soon as I demonstrate that I’m no stranger to the three-hole punch…
“Code War” was the second episode this season to guest star a former “Perfect Couples” castmember – David Walton played the gay guy who was into Alex on Halloween, and Hayes MacArthur was the kinky HR rep last night – and while we wait for Kyle Bornheimer to play one of Penny’s boyfriends and for Christine Woods to get into a fight with Max, I can’t help once again appreciating this show’s transformation from what I considered to be the least of last season’s “interconnected couples hang out and act goofy” sitcoms to one of TV’s funniest comedies.
There are weeks where the show splits its ensemble into three couples, each in a storyline bearing little connection to the others, but “Code War” was more ambitious. The arrival of Max’s high school girlfriend Angie(*) turned into a multi-pronged plot that involved Max and Dave beefing, Alex(**) crushing on Max and Penny being irrationally jealous of Angie. That worked out in a very satisfying way, because then scenes didn’t have to be about the one story or joke, but could bounce around from people making fun of Dave’s new perm (“You look like Keri Russell after she ruined ‘Felicity'”) to Alex desperately trying to rub Max’s chest hair. (And then the way Max killed the crush was hilarious.) The episode just felt more densely-packed as a result, and the show has been around long enough that there are now subtle recurring gags, like Dave being incredibly awkward while appearing on camera for the meat-related podcast.
(*) Played by the underrated Riki Lindhome, aka one half of the hilarious Garfunkel and Oates. Her partner Kate Micucci has a recurring role on “Raising Hope,” and it’s well past time Lindhome has regular TV employment. Maybe someone can put her and Christine Woods (who turned out to be the best part of “Perfect Couples”) in a show together for next season?
(**) I take back what I said at the start of the season about Alex and Dave being obvious weak links. I don’t know that either character is as inherently funny as the other four, but the show has figured out how to put them in funny situations (like Dave in his underwear preparing meat and rocking out to Indigo Girls). Well done, show.
Brad and Jane’s quest for work spouses wasn’t as connected to the rest of the action, but when you have Eliza Coupe being that terrible at flirting (and then the payoff with Brad being turned on
off by how she puts her fingers in her mouth), it really doesn’t matter. For as good as “Happy Endings” is at mixing up the combos, Coupe and Damon Wayans Jr. are perfect together.
I miss “Cougar Town.” I want “Cougar Town” back ASAP – though I’m enjoying the actors’ random cameos across primetime (like Busy Philipps being at the coffee stand in this episode) – and am annoyed that ABC hasn’t announced a premiere date yet. But “Happy Endings” has turned out to be a more-than-worthy replacement, and I’d love to see a mid-season schedule that has the two partnered together. That would be an hour of joy.
What did everybody else think?
I think the rest why this show ended up being the sole survivor is because there is really only one couple and we see them interacting in a number of different ways with eachother. This is why it is closer to friends (Ross and Rachel and later Chandler and Monica) then perfect couples and traffic light because they almost always had to do coupley sitcom type things.
I still think the Coupe overpowers Wayans in scenes. He can’t really match her manic comic energy in a way that feels natural to me. I liked this storyline a lot, but I feel still like that relationship lacks grounding. I don’t know that Coupe and Wayans have the kind of sexual chemistry that can overcome the show’s laziness at helping us understand what it is these two people love about one another. If the show didn’t say “wife”/”husband” all the time, I wouldn’t know they were married.
Disagree. I think they are so compatible and have a great chemistry together. I read an interview Wayons and Coupe did together a few weeks ago, and their chemistry came through so strong in that as well. Everyone is allowed their opinions, but I personally feel that their chemistry is fantastic.
Fair enough. I just think the show doesn’t know what to do with Wayans in scenes with Coupe. He either tries to match her manic energy or he plays straight man. I think the latter works better and plays better to Wayans’ comic gifts.
That said, I guess what bothers me is that nothing that happens between them helps me understand the relationship at all. It’s sort of perfunctorily a marriage. In name only. I don’t dislike either character – in fact Coupe is the primary reason the show even works, IMO – but the relationship doesn’t work on an emotional level for me at all. I think a lot of it is because of this post-black historical moment we are in which requires erasure of anything related to race that could complicate or give texture to what we see in television and movies. For me, that’s deeply problematic.
So, you’re basically saying because it’s an interracial marriage where they don’t regularly comment on that fact is why you don’t understand it. Trying to see how that’s a fault of the show and not your own racial issues, but I really can’t.
I have no trouble understanding their marriage. They’re both odd in ways that would be off-putting to most people, but they find attractive. (See Brad describing how Jane refers to ex in 105, while the rest of the group drowns him out.) If they were both the same characters but Brad was white, would you still not understand their relationship?
I “buy” the relationship but I can also see where Tigger is coming from here. They both seem kinda manic and just happen to coexist with each other, but don’t really have a deeper connection. Yeah I don’t really know how to articulate that — obviously people have already disagreed on that point. But I get what Tigger means by “If the show didn’t say “wife”/”husband” all the time, I wouldn’t know they were married.”
Chris – It’s amusing how talking about race means that someone is hung up, but the majority white desire to have everything be race neutral isn’t treated like a hang up, or a racial agenda. Except that it is. But white folks’ obsessions and desires are always legitimate and black folks are always irrational and hung up on stuff. I’m not interested in having that argument, so let’s move on.
The point I am making is that nothing really informs that relationship. They just share an apartment and friends. Race is an obviously important part of what could, should, and would (if it were realistic marriage) affect their relationship. I don’t think wanting that relationship to be grounded in something (and part of that something being the realities of how race actually operates) is unreasonable. I understand that that might necessarily change the show a bit and potentially disrupt what people like about the show. Totally fair. But then so is my frustration .
As more of a comment on the overall “race” thing of the show, I feel that the show does a good job pointing out the moments where Wayans, Jr. is black. It may not be as much with Coupe (although Max did play her husband to get into a posh country club because her husband is black), and the Max/Brad bromance plays out in interesting ways with the gay/black thing. It’s complicated and addressed as necessary. But, like in life, it is only a part of these people’s identities, and not the whole of their interactions.
I kind of agree with tigger500 in the sense that their relationship doesnt have any sort of deeper context. But i would argue that a) no one on the show does and b) i dont think it matters too much.
Coupe and wayans definately have chemistry. They were the reasons that hooked me into the show even as it gotmoff to a slow start. During that time it was where i could see the show had potential.
Coupe and Wayans are literally the only Black Man/White Woman couple that I can think of in popular culture where race isn’t the main focus of their relationship. And I think the show should be commended for that.
Honestly, i think it’s more believable that race doesn’t really factor into these character’s relationship at all.
Those shows are so compatible but sadly it would be a low rated night. I want Happy Endings to stay after Modern Family for the rest of the season as much as I like Cougar Town, Happy Endings has more potential to become a hit on its own with the continued exposure after Modern Family so ABC should let it grow there
If Revenge wasn’t doing as relatively well as it has, I could envision a scenario where ABC goes back to an all-sitcom night, only with Cougar Town as the 10 o’clock show (and Apartment 23 at 10:30).
I could see this scenario panning out if they cancel Pan Am — then they can move Revenge to Sundays at 10pm (which is probably quite compatible with Desperate Housewives…) and move Cougartown to 10pm on Wednesdays.
Nobody’s moving “Revenge.” ABC has had an endless string of failed dramas in that slot in recent years. There’s no logical situation in which ABC would find a drama that is reliably competitive on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. and then MOVE it in the middle of its first season. This is especially true if they’re moving a successful drama to insert a comedy block that’s guaranteed to fail. If ABC does that, Disney should fire every executive at the network.
“Revenge” ain’t moving this season.
No, no, no.
I’ve tried Alan. I’ve really tried. But I just don’t get why you like this show so much. I find all of the characters to be annoying twits who are just loud and/or obnoxious.
I normally don’t comment simply to disagree with you, especially on comedies, which are totally subject to individual taste. But when you said this was a more-than-worthy replacement for Cougartown, I wanted to poke my eyes out. This is so far below Cougartown it’s not even on the same playing surface. Gah! Don’t give ABC reason not to bring back the cul-de-sac crew!!
Robin – I respect your opinion, but the criticisms you used for the Happy Endings characters can be said about the Cul-De-Sac crew which is why I think both shows work.
To be fair, it might be the actors themselves. I already had a lot of love for the three women on Cougartown from their previous work (yes, I even liked Monica).
Did anyone else see Busy Phillips in the scene we were first introduced to Vanessa? Not sure if it was her, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
I thought that was Busy Phillips! Where have the others popped up (besides on “Community”)?
Courtney Cox and Christa Miller were on “Private Practice” recently.
Jane’s magic tricks are a turn on for Brad.
‘But I had Angina all locked and loaded!”
And Alan, at the end of the episode I thought Brad was turned ON not OFF by Jane’s fingers in her mouth..
And last but not least,”That gay’s got mouth game…I know that sounded gross but I meant it as a compliment.” And Brad’s ‘Oh no he didn’t’ conversation with himself. Did I say I love this show?
Yes, he was turned on. Typo. That’s why it was funny.
ditto on everything you just said…it was just too funny
It seems that there are a few critics calling for 6 comedy blocks on the network…wasn’t this attempted last year and didn’t both ABC and NBC get less than desirable audiences?
I would rather see new comedy nights open up and shrink two hour reality shows back to an hour or 90 minutes.
But I do agree – Happy Endings and Cougartown would be a GREAT hour of comedy.
@Sepinwall: don’t you mean the payoff iwth Brad being turned ON by Jane’s flirting, instead of being turned off? If you’re right, then I misunderstood the scene.
I missed Busy Phillips and didn’t DVR it. Oh well.
The riff on Dave’s perm was the best part of the show for me, followed closely (and unexpectedly) by Elisha Cuthbert’s crush. She normally is my least favorite of the six, but her cluelessness made me laugh.
Alan,
I gave this show a chance and caught up on all episodes this month, and couldn’t be happier that I did.
Last night’s episode was fantastic, I love how in every scene they made fun of Dave’s PERM (It’s PAT!).
Best line had to be “Shuttin’ down the fallopes… #menopause” – had me and my wife in tears. I agree it stands out among the wednesday night group.
Could not agree with you more…best line by a mile.
Not weird.
That Temple Grandin joke had me sliding off my chair and spitting Froot Loops last night. God, I love this show.
Agreed. The one-two of that and “It’s Pat!” was perfect.
haha yeah i laughed the hardest at the temple grandin joke.
This was such a fantastic episode, I’m still giggling today. I never comment on here but I just had to say I would have never given this show a chance if you hadn’t posted about it after it started to gel, Alan, which made me give it a look. And I am so pleased I did. It is one of those rare shows that makes me smile from beginning to end. Thanks.
Just watched this for the first time last night. It might be the best or second best comedy going. There are too many shows that reach a measure of success and then coast. Can’t see that happening with HE.
Making fun of Brad Garrett is never not funny.
And I loved Alex playing the harmonica like crazy person.
The buzz on this has finally hit the point where I feel I should add it to my DVR rotation. Any reason why just starting to watch now would be a bad idea? This doesn’t strike me as the kind of show where I have to start from the beginning, but just double-checking.
Jump in, Loretta!
You’d be able to keep up just fine dropping in and watching right now. It’s not a show with a tremendous amount of backstory to delve into.
I think they’re all on Hulu too, no problem getting caught up with just about a full season.
I love this show! I am pretty picky, especially about sitcoms (the only other comedies on TV that I like right now are “Community”, “Big Bang Theory”, and “Parks and Recreation”), but this is a close second to “Community” for funniest show on television.
I have tried “Cougar Town” and was underwhelmed; I wonder though if I should give it another shot (Parks and Rec I didn’t like initially, but when my wife stuck with it I found that it hit its stride in the second season–is something like this true with Cougartown?).
If you were put off by Cougar Town initially, I’d recommend you start watching from the seventh episode onward, i.e. from when it stopped being about cougars.
Write a comment…I want to be best buds… like Kanye West and Mike Meyers at the Katrina relief benefit!
