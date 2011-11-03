‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Lying Around’: Staycation, all I ever wanted

Ordinarily, this is when I’d be doing a morning round-up of recent programming, but the freak October snowstorm has had a kind of cascade effect, and the only Wednesday night show I’ve been able to see so far is “Happy Endings.” I’ll try to check back in “Suburgatory,” et al next week, but in the meantime, a quick “Happy Endings” review coming up just as soon as I barter for my outfit using only illegal Mexican candy…
When I interviewed the “Happy Endings” producers last week, we talked briefly about why such a “Friends”-ish show is done in the single camera format. Watching “Lying Around” gave me another reason for why they’re better off shooting it this way: since the actors never have to pause for studio audience laughter, they can just keep firing out one joke after another, with the jokes layering beautifully on top of each other, as in the group’s discussion of Max’s student film “Dog Leg Right,” or Brad and Jane accusing each other in stereo, or Brent Musberger(*) recreating the famous Doug Flutie play against Miami to make a point to Brad. Lot of just boom-boom-boom material, and the further each bit goes, accumulating layers along the way, the funnier it gets.
(*) One of two well-used guest stars this week, along with director Fred Savage pulling double-duty for a scene to play himself. Savage has become a very good comedy director (he directed about half of “Party Down,” for instance), but as with Ron Howard, he’s a guy I wish would deign to act a little now and then. He was funny in 1987, and he’s funny now.
Overall, I wouldn’t call “Lying Game” quite as strong as the last couple of episodes, in that you could see where both the Brad/Jane and Alex/Penny stories were going well before they got there, but everything to do with the plight of Steak Me Home Tonight (which does, indeed, have its own website) was terrific, and the show as a whole is still damn funny.
What did everybody else think?
“since the actors never have to pause for studio audience laughter, they can just keep firing out one joke after another, with the jokes layering beautifully on top of each other”
That’s exactly it — that’s why this show is so hilarious, and why I think it outlasted the other three couples shows. The actually plot isn’t really original, but the jokes they all make about each other and their situations — and the quick pace of all the jokes in a natural conversation — is what makes this show hilarious.
I agree that this wasn’t as strong as previous weeks, but Casey Wilson and Damon Wayans Jr. hit it out of the park every week. Everything that comes out of their mouths is hilarious to me. So glad this show is gaining traction.
Consider yourself lucky that you missed this week’s Suburgatory
Indeed, Suburgatory seems like a show thats almost there, but for whatever reason can’t seem to get its actors/material/style to gel.
I agree. Suburgatory is becoming the hole in my “Middle/Modern Family/Happy Endings” doughnut.
I still think it can be funny, but the whole premise drives me nuts since I live in the suburbs of NYC. I understand it is not a real world sitcom, but it has to realize that those people do not exist here.
I wondering if it’s possible there are people on Long Island like that, but a) I don’t thing so anyway, and b) they had to go and mention the Metro North, which doesn’t go there.
Yeah, Suburgatory was especially bad last night.
fred savage had a great bit role in the movie rules of attraction. he’s quite the accomplished clarinetist.
I love how the show has jokes for everyone. My wife (who was in a sorority) was laughing at Jane and her sorority sister while I was falling off the couch with Brent Musberger at the bar.
This show IMO has taken the leap. Saw it happen with Parks and Rec in season two, and I believe this show is there, and if not, very close. ABC really as a great batch of comedies right now, and I cannot wait until Cougar Town comes back and joins it.
As a BC grad and Happy Endings fan…the Flutie speech was one of the most epic things I’ve ever experienced via sitcom writing.
As a Miami fan I hated it.
I recently came to this show and I really dig it, but I think the weakest part of the show was evident in last night’s episode: The Brad/Jane marriage. I don’t buy their marriage for a second, mostly because it’s clear that the show thought “interracial marriage” rather than about why these two people of different races are in love.
“Clear”? Entire weeks go by without anyone’s race being mentioned.
You dont “buy” their marriage? I think they have great chemistry, and can completely see why they are together. If you don’t see it, you need to watch the couples improv episode and you will understand then.
I don’t dispute that they have great chemistry, though I actually think their very different comic styles makes their scenes more awkward than funny. Really they should just go full-bore on Wayans as the straight man in that dynamic so Coupe can go off and be wildly funny).
I guess what I need is more stories about them as a couple that reveal something about who they both are. In my view, that doesn’t happen.
This was the first time I’d watched the show since early in the first season. I remember thinking then that I could see it turning into a more subdued version of Cougar Town…and based on this episode, that seems to be exactly what has happened. I’m not sure if it’s a show that I’ll watch on a regular basis but it’s definitely worth tuning in every once in a while to see what’s going on with these characters.
The rapid fire jokes are having the opposite effect on me. The dialog is a little too fast, people just don’t talk that fast. I do enjoy most of the jokes, they’re just firing a little quick, I think. In my opinion, this style has a really high degree of difficulty, with Arrested Development pulling it off the best.
When it comes to jokes per minute, I think the overall champ was Better Off Ted. Man, I miss that show. Lem was on The Mentalist last week and I almost shed a tear. :(
The staycation stuff was a little tired, but the Steak at Home story was great. Both ads were funny, especially the first cut, but the postmortem where they ladies pointed out they hadn’t mentioned the name of the truck or what it sold, but had mentioned hot dogs “like seven times”, killed me.
Eliza Coupe. That is all.
Totally agree. She’s by far my favorite.
I think it has the ensemble chemistry that How I Met Your Mother used to have.
“I want Keith back.”