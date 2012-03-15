‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Party of Six’: Reverse the curse!

A quick review of last night’s “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I make a straw harpoon…
Well, that was pretty terrific, was it not?
Where most episodes of “Happy Endings” split the ensemble up into two or three groups, “Party of Six” kept everyone together the whole time for a single plot involving Penny’s birthday curse and the search for a restaurant that would tolerate all six of them. There were small side stories within that, like Brad and Jane’s fight or the return of Dave’s underage date from the series pilot, but essentially it was the group hanging out together and pushing towards the same goal.
And by stripping away all the extra plot that comes in a typical episode, there was room for even more comedy than before – to really dwell on the gang’s slo-mo walk to Run-DMC’s still-transcendent “King of Rock,” or to let Alex jump back and forth between “Miracle” and “Goonies,” to name just two of many examples – but also to really delve into the dynamics of the group as a whole.
I talk sometimes in these reviews about whether these people actually like each other or just hang out together because no one else will have them, and I think Jane’s inspirational speech about the curse served as a kind of mission statement about who these people are and why they are simultaneously horrible and awesome:
“That curse should be scared of us, because we are a bunch of criminals and sex addicts with terrible judgment, and we can ruin everything we put our minds to!”
Seriously, there were so, so many great jokes in this one that I could take half the morning quoting them, but you saw it, and you are more than welcome to do that in the comments. I’ll just name one more for now, which was the episode’s very last joke: after the old woman curses Max, Penny, Dave and Alex to swap bodies(*), Pally, Wilson and Knighton all very clearly establish who’s in their bodies now, while the only way for Elisha Cuthbert to get across who she’s become is to mutter “I’m Dave,” because Dave (even in an episode that featured several good Dave-related gags, like the “Never Been Kissed” comparison and his obsession with being a “restaurant owner”) is just that colorless.
(*) And who would not want to see an entire “Happy Endings” episode where they made fun of body swapping comedies while letting the actors go to town imitating each other?
I’m going to need to sit with it for a bit, but that may have been my favorite “Happy Endings” to date.
What did everybody else think?
Loved it. It’s amazing how this show has transformed from a show you and savaged in your initial review to a show that is easily one of the best tv comedies.
Ah the beauty of blog commentary. So quick to judge based on a cursory sample.
Is that really “blog commentary”? I think reviews of pilots have been going on before blogs existed.
Fantastic episode
So great, and how cool that Fred Goss directed it. I wonder if they felt they needed someone special since it was a unique ep for this show. I also thought last night’s Suburgatory was one of their best. Hysterical and really heartfelt while it touched on something important about Tessa’s mom and looks like set something in motion. Loved every Cheryl Hines scene and the WIRE references with Malik
Yeah Suburgatory was great. Poor Malik. Cheryl was awesome and Dallas and Dalia both grew up a little bit last night.
It was terrific. It clicked from start to finish. This and “Cocktails & Dreams” are pretty much tied as the best two episodes of the season.
i agree, alan – a great episode all around, and maybe one of their best. i’m still laughing at “mary tyler moore tyler moore moore moore”.
Best line of the Night!
So good! I thought it was just me since I saw it at 2am right before bed. But it literally was a perfect episode and I rarely use that now unless I’m talking about Parks and Rec or maybe Community (in terms of sitcoms I mean). Not that it means anything anymore really, but that would’ve been a great February sweeps episode rather than a Daylight Savings Time Week of Horrible Ratings episode. But neither here nor there.
They have totally fixed the Eliza Cuthbert character this season. I can’t get over how hilarious they writers have made her. I think her character has done a bigger 180 than Britta on Community.
Loved that they had to rule out 3 different types of food, because she had had ALL of them for lunch.
“I’m Dave.” was the capper to a great episode.
Am I the only one who finds Elisha Cuthbert the funniest character on the show? How the hell did that happen? Her “Ow” after the terrible Mary Tyler Moore joke broke me up. This show has worked its way into my top 3 comedies list and is threatening Parks&Rec for #2. Great episode.
The transformation of the Alex character from someone blah and kind of unlikable (and not haha funny unlikable AD style, but actually unlikable) into one of the best characters out there right now. Alex eating is never not funny, and the Miracle/Goonies moment was incredibly thought through.
Elisha Cuthbert has been killing it in the last few episodes. It also helps that she is so gorgeous.
I didn’t know if Alan would hit on it but he did. The last line of “I’m Dave” literally had me in stitches while my wife just looked at me since she missed it. Perfect comedic timing. Perfect line. After season 1, I didn’t think I’d say this but the more Alex we get the better!
Absolutely agreed. Just in this episode alone she had the four laugh out loud moments listed above (The “Ow” after Max’s joke, I’m Dave, The Miracle-Goonies speech, and the 3 different places she went to for lunch). Alex is easily the MVP of season 2 in my mind (followed very closely by Brad.
Totally agree with Elisha Cuthbert, but the “I’m Dave” aside I still think Dave is the one who needs some help now. They seem to be trying too hard with him.
Alan,
Do you think Happy Endings has a good chance of being renewed?
Yes.
It’s pretty much a lock for renewal this year. The bigger question is what happens next year when it moves away from Modern Family, since its ratings have been extremely tied into having a new MF as a lead-in. It’s hard not to look at what happened to Cougar Town and not possibly see the same thing happen to HE.
Great episode. Probably the funniest of this season.
I would also like to add that this week’s Cougar Town, Breaking in and Raising Hope were very good but I didn’t quite enjoy Modern Family. It wasn’t as funny as usual.
Agreed on Cougar Town and Breaking In. First Cougar Town this season I’ve kept to watch again ( and again and again)
Adam Pally’s delivery of “The curse of Max’s love handles strikes again” after he inadvertently shut off the lights had me in stitches.
His reaction to what Alex had for lunch was equally hilarious I thought.
I thought it was a really good episode. The Clown being defribulated was a highlight. The only thing that annoyed me was the time difference. The Pilot had the wedding and Penny’s 30th(26th) and then the the season two premiere had the wedding anniversary and now penny turns 31(29) a whole 17 episodes later. That sort of thing just annoys me.
Alan, i hope you come around on Dave. While Alex has gone from underrated to properly rated, I think over the course of this season Dave has actually been underrated and pretty funny. His comedy lies in the fact that he IS kind of a “blah, colourless, normal” guy… and all of his comedy comes from his desire and attempts to be more than that and be the cool guy. Meanwhile everyone in the gang kind of ignores him.
Compare this with say the Winston character on New Guy where they keep trying different situations with him and have yet to define who he is. The writers here have been smart in that just like with Alex, with Dave they are steering into the skid – making the weakness of the character its strength.
I think we have finally hit rock bottom about how poorly and inappropriately one can use the term underrated. Alex was not ‘underrated’ last year, she was just not a funny character. This year, they’ve made changes to how she’s written in a substantial way, and now she’s funny. People were 100% right last year on Alex being a poor character (just like they were when they talked about Britta in the early days of Community… she wasn’t ‘underrated,’ she was just a poorly designed character) and now they are 100% right on her becoming a great character.
Im sorry but its the proper use of the word when everyone says a character is not funny but you recognize as funny because you see the glimpses and potential of where he/she is funny. Of course alex is much better written now, but there were many instances last season where you could see where she was funny. Now the writers have been playing more to cuthberts strengths… Dave is now underrated in my mind because common wisdom says he is not funny, where he is actually funnier than people think. Hence underrated.
From midseason on last season alex had always been doing funny throwaway things in the background last year, that most people didnt seem to notice or care about (both characters and audience). It was underrated for that reason. And now the writers have brought those aspects of her into the foreground… Interesting.
Awesome episode. Loved the Goonies/Miracle references and the USA chants.
Alan,
I’d say it was the second best ep of the series. The honor of best episode goes to the Halloween one.
I was watching with the closed-captioning on, and the music they played (which Alan identified as “King of Rock”) didn’t match the lyrics, suggesting that the music was replaced late in production.
Also: you have a better memory than me, I never would have remembered that the waitress was Dave’s date from the pilot over a year ago.
I’m honestly more exited to sit down and watch an episode of Happy Endings these days than an episode of Parks and Rec or Community (other than tonight’s return of course), which surprises me a lot. It seemed like such a formulaic sitcom at first glance when it started so I never gave it a chance, but it’s grown so much.
I don’t know if I could objectively define it as ‘better’ than those 2 shows, but I find myself liking it more at the moment… which maybe is the definition of ‘better’… I don’t know, quantifying stuff like that is really hard for me.
This episode clicked on so many levels! From the curse of Max’s love handles, Brad’s break up restaurant.. it all just worked. Even seeing Dave’s younger ex was a funny surprise. Very good episode!
And another favourite: “If we didn’t wanna get caught we’d just do it in our bedroom”, “yeah you dumb idiot!” – Brad and Jane would have to be my favourite couple on television right now.
Who is Max impersonating with his “It’s the curse of…” It feels familiar but I can’t place it. Unless it’s just a random bit of goofy…? Thanks.
And also, for the record, my fave line was “Nathan wasn’t a poet; he was a bard!!!”
I got sort of a Richard O’brien/Riff Raff vibe from it.
Max was doing Poltergeist, I think.
It was awesome and I am still shocked that this show turned out to be good given it had an even worse starting premise than Cougar Town.
Alan,
Yet another show I tried and now love because of your enthusiasm for it. So, to mix my references:
**invisible hat**
I loved when Max stuffed his mouth full of still-wrapped candies.
Favorite bit though goes to Alex reciting speeches from “Miracle” and “The Goonies.”
this show has entirely replaced HIMYM for me. it’s no parks or community, but it’s a very solid comedy with the occasional brilliant line/joke, and i love the cast.
This episode showcased the show’s amazing cast chemistry!