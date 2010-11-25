Happy TV turkey day!

Happy Thanksgiving to all my American readers, and (as Dan would say) happy Thursday to the rest of you.

In honor of the holiday – and the upcoming Chanukah/Christmas/Kwanzaa/New Year’s holiday deluge – I’m going to embed two classic scenes from sitcom Thanksgiving episodes, plus the entirety of the first Chrismukkah episode of “The O.C.” If you’ve got some time in front of the computer today before the turkey/football starts, enjoy, and then time for an open question: What’s your favorite TV holiday episode ever, and why?

First up: the famous climax to the “Turkeys Away” episode of “WKRP in Cincinnati”:

Next: the third act of “Thanksgiving Orphans,” in which the regulars from “Cheers” wind up spending the holiday together when everyone’s plans fall through:

And finally, Seth Cohen tries to help Ryan have “The Best Chrismukkah Ever” on “The O.C.,” and Rachel Bilson gives Seth a Chrismukkah present that Fienberg has never forgotten:

