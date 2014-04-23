HBO, Amazon Prime team up to stream ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire’ & more

For cord-cutters who aim to watch the best of television without a cable box (or, in some cases, even a television), HBO has long been the big missing piece of the puzzle. HBO has its own streaming video service, HBO Go, but you can only access it if you already have a cable subscription (or if you have a friend or relative with a subscription who will share their password with you). Cord-cutters ask all the time about the possibility of HBO Go being offered independently, but it would completely undermine HBO’s very lucrative business model to do so, and it hasn’t happened yet, and likely won’t anytime soon.
But today in a very big deal for the future of streaming TV – and for the ongoing war for streaming supremacy between Netflix and Amazon (a rare battlefield where Amazon is an underdog) – HBO and Amazon announced an agreement to, beginning May 21, make Amazon Prime the exclusive(*) streaming home of classic HBO series like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood” and more, as well as to offer seasons of more recent HBO series like “The Newsroom” and “Girls”(**) three years after they first aired on HBO.
(*) “Exclusive,” for what it’s worth, just means for any non-HBO source. So HBO Go is not affected, nor On Demand, etc. If you subscribe to HBO, you still have the same access you always did.
(**) Interestingly, nowhere in the press release (which is included at the bottom of this post) is the phrase “Game of Thrones” used. I’ll try to find out if that’s somehow not part of the deal, or if for some strange reason Amazon didn’t think it useful to trumpet that acquisition.
This is a big deal for both outfits. For Amazon, it’s a reason to encourage people to sign up for Prime and use the streaming service that comes with it, rather than treating Netflix – which has made huge inroads in recent years with both their library and original shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards” – as the end-all, be-all for streaming video. When “Hannibal” and “The Americans” – currently two of the very best dramas on television – were both returning to TV back in February, a lot of people asked me how they could catch up on their first seasons, and when I mentioned Amazon Prime had streaming rights, they shrugged and said they were Netflix only. When you add this enormous library of classic HBO shows, miniseries and movies – and then factor in how poor Netflix’s movie library is, and also how erratic their TV content can be – there’s suddenly a lot of reasons to consider either jumping ship or at least subscribe to both. Netflix has been on the verge of becoming an unbreakable monopoly in this field, and a lack of competition is never good in this kind of area. Now, Netflix can’t afford to be complacent with its library.
For HBO, it alleviates some of the pressure to unbundle HBO Go from a cable subscription, while still making the subscription valuable for people who want to watch current episodes of “Girls” and “Game of Thrones” to be part of the conversation. And it takes this huge library of incredible work and puts it in front of an audience that may have otherwise missed it. Just anecdotally, I know a bunch of college media studies teachers, and they’ve told me that their students have never seen “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” etc., because they only watch what’s available with their Netflix subscription. So there was the threat of an entire generation growing up without the impression of HBO as this great provider of programming (and one they might one day want to subscribe to if they were to get cable), and from a basic tele-literacy standpoint (to borrow David Bianculli’s old phrase), it means that these specific shows will live on even into the cord-cutter generation.
What does everybody else think? If you’re not a Prime subscriber, does this make you more likely to become one? How have you felt about the Netflix experience of late? If you’ve never watched the adventures of Tony Soprano or Jimmy McNulty, is now the time to do so? (Let me answer the last one for you: yes.)
Amazon and HBO Ink Exclusive Multi-Year Deal to Bring Award-Winning HBO Programming To Prime Members
For the first time ever, favorite HBO series like, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Big Love, Eastbound & Down, Oz, Band of Brothers and Deadwood, as well as Early Seasons of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood, will become available on Amazon Prime Instant Video
HBO GO coming to Amazon”s Fire TV
SEATTLE-April 23, 2014-(NASDAQ:AMZN)-Amazon.com, Inc. today announced a content licensing agreement with HBO, making Prime Instant Video the exclusive online-only subscription home for select HBO programming. The collection includes award-winning shows such asThe Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Big Love, Deadwood, Eastbound & Down, Family Tree, Enlightened, Treme, early seasons of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood, as well as mini-series like Band of Brothers, John Adams and more. Previous seasons of other HBO shows, such as Girls, The Newsroom andVeep will become available over the course of the multi-year agreement, approximately three years after airing on HBO. The first wave of content will arrive on Prime Instant Video May 21. This is the first time that HBO programming has been licensed to an online-only subscription streaming service. This programming will remain on all HBO platforms.
In addition, HBO GO will become available on Fire TV, targeting a launch by year-end. HBO GO is HBO”s authenticated streaming service offering subscribers instant access to over 1,700 titles online including every episode of new and classic HBO series, as well as HBO original films, miniseries, sports, documentaries, specials and a wide selection of blockbuster movies.
“HBO has produced some of the most groundbreaking, beloved and award-winning shows in television history, with more than 115 Emmys amongst the assortment of shows coming to Prime members next month,” said Brad Beale, Director of Content Acquisition for Amazon. “HBO original content is some of the most-popular across Amazon Instant Video-our customers love watching these shows. Now Prime members can enjoy a collection of great HBO shows on an unlimited basis, at no additional cost to their Prime membership.”
“Amazon has built a wonderful service-we are excited to have our programming made available to their vast customer base and believe the exposure will create new HBO subscribers,” said Charles Schreger, President of Programming Sales for HBO.
“As owners of our original programming, we have always sought to capitalize on that investment. Given our longstanding relationship with Amazon, we couldn”t think of a better partner to entrust with this valuable collection,” said Glenn Whitehead, Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs, who along with Schreger headed up HBO”s negotiating team. “We”re also excited to bring HBO GO to Amazon”s Fire TV. The features like unified voice search will provide a compelling experience for HBO customers.”
Beginning May 21, Amazon Prime members will have unlimited streaming access to:
– All seasons of revered classics such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Rome andSix Feet Under, and of recent favorites such as Eastbound & Down, Enlightened and Flight of the Conchords
– Epic miniseries, including Angels in America, Band of Brothers, John Adams, The Pacific and Parade”s End
– Select seasons of current series such as Boardwalk Empire, Treme andTrue Blood
– Hit original movies like Game Change, Too Big To Fail and You Don”t Know Jack
– Pedigreed documentaries including the Autopsy and Iceman series, Ghosts of Abu Ghraib and When the Levees Broke
– Hilarious original comedy specials from Lewis Black, Ellen DeGeneres, Louis CK and Bill Maher
The multi-year deal will bring additional seasons of the current series named above, along with early seasons of other series like Girls, The Newsroom and Veep to Prime members over the life of the deal.
Earlier this month, Amazon introduced Fire TV, a tiny box that plugs into your HDTV for easy and instant access to Netflix, Prime Instant Video, Hulu Plus, WatchESPN, SHOWTIME, low-cost video rentals, and much more. Fire TV also brings photos, music, and games to the living room. Meet Amazon Fire TV at www.amazon.com/FireTV.
So by “exclusive” home that means that all these shows would no longer be available on HBO Go? If so that’s a major bummer
From the press release:
“This programming will remain on all HBO platforms.”
I don’t think that’s necessarily the case, as HBO Go is essentially part of HBO. But I am checking to be sure.
Yup, just got confirmation. The deal does not affect HBO Go, On Demand or any other HBO services. It just means this is the only place to stream those shows if you are not an HBO subscriber.
Meanwhile, non US residents are forced to resort to torrents or wait days/weeks to watch their favorite series.
As long as you pay for it, what’s the issue? You want it now-now, instead of three weeks from now?
Remember, if you want art, it needs to be sustained through benefactors (subscribers or DVD sales). Viewing via torrents removes that income and results in fewer episodes/season, or a degradation in the quality of the programming.
If They didn’t mention Game of Thrones in the press release it’s a sure thing it won’t be part of the package at least at first. Same Thing for Sex and the City and Oz.
Now EW is reporting Oz, Rome and Six Feet Under will be available.
Six Feet Under people! So many TV-fiends haven’t been exposed to this great show and this article doesn’t mention it! If this show was being put out during this twitter/review-by-episode/recap age it would be huge. TV critics and observers need to start putting The Fishers in the same sentences they do with Tony Soprano and McNulty!
Basically the press release means Game of Thrones will not be part of the package, as it’s HBO’s biggest cash cow since Sopranos by far.
I hope this includes Carnivale which was the best show HBO ever made. Yes, I watched the Wire, The Sopranos, and Six Feet Under.
New HBO shows are still not available for legal purchase/streaming so this isn’t a big deal. Though a step in the right direction.
HBO should let people pay 2 dollars an episode to watch shows the day after they air. (The way every other channel does) Until they do that they aren’t of much use to cord cutters. (And people will continue to pirate their shows)
I just don’t think it bothers them when people pirate their shows. They’re such a powerhouse and millions of people still subscribe. I honestly think that a lion’s share of those who download still wouldn’t pay two bucks when they could get it for free. 20 dollars for GoT? or free?
$2 a show would be $20 for the whole season of say Game of Thrones. HBO is charging what, $18 a month for a subscription right now?
HBO’s business model is very complex and specific to them existing as a premium channel via cable networks. It’s possible they may eventually do this, but it’s unlikely any time soon. It would directly compete with their primary revenue stream via cable providers and isn’t actually very profitable for them. Ad-supported networks can afford to do it because most of their revenue comes from advertising. Don’t worry though: when the current business model finally collapses and networks start going bankrupt, things will change radically (a hint of sarcasm).
@ADAM Yes, but what I’m saying is most of the millions who torrent would still do so if they had an option to drop 2 dollars per episode vs using the system they’ve been doing for years already that gives them free content with such little risk
Much of this explanation at this link still applies (although Time-Warner is now trying to sell TWC to Comcast):
[www.theatlantic.com]
I love all the armchair CEOs on the internetz who think they know what HBO should do with its business better than HBO does.
With FX exclusives and now HBO, Amazon is definitely making a big move. For the most part I prefer that combo vs. Netflix’s AMC + Showtime exclusives. Of course Netflix still has some damn good original content. Eh, I’ll just keep subscribing to both!
I’ve got both Amazon Prime and Netflix. The problem is that most Amazon Prime stuff I’m interested in watching (including some TV shows) is NOT available for free despite my being a prime member. I still have to pay $1.99 an episode for some stuff if I want to see it.
But that’s mostly just current and/or recently concluded seasons. Prime isn’t going to let you, or networks for that matter allow Amazon, to watch recently aired episodes of current seasons. That’s Hulu territory, and almost exclusively network shows only.
If there’s a cost for it, then it’s not “Amazon Prime,” it’s just something that Amazon is selling at the streaming store. Sort of like cable companies have free stuff “on demand,” but still have pay-per-view movies.
A lot of people are asking if this effects current HBO subscribers and the HBOGO that comes with it, No it doesn’t Amazon will get HBO shows 3 years after they air as the article says…
Ok Amazon, time to bring Prime Streaming to other countries already.
I noticed that HBO expanded their On Demand offers. The Sopranos and The Wire etc. were not available but recently I saw all of these old shows were on there. I watched “University” for the first time in years.
Re: Netflix. II was never afraid they would get a monopoly. My fear was studios would try to cut them out and start their own streaming services so to see any content you would have to subscribe to a half dozen services.
1. Exclusives like this are lousy for consumers, because all they do is shift the media from one Balkanized platform (HBO+TV provider) to another (Amazon). Until rightsholders are willing to strike deals with every platform that wants access to their catalogs, consumer choice will continue to suffer. This HBO development is not necessarily good news.
2. Amazon Prime streaming is not available on nearly the number of hardware platforms that Netflix is. That’s a further negative to the deal.
3. Amazon keep tarting up Prime with more and more stuff, and consequently Prime keeps getting more and more expensive (and obtrusive). Deals like this actually may reduce the value of having Prime to me.
#3 is insane.
The price of Prime has increased exactly $0 since inception, despite exponentially increasing membership benefits. And adding a huge library of HBO content makes the $20 price increase this year seem more than justified.
The price of Amazon Prime has gone up once, just recently, from $79 to $99, a rate hike which has been attributed more to shipping costs than the streaming side.
I’m aware of the price history of Prime (and so I should have said “more expensive” and not “more and more expensive”). Amazon can say whatever they want about the reasons for the price hike, but don’t be fooled: these content deals are expensive, and the price increase helps to pay for them. It’s in Amazon’s interest to act like we’re getting all this stuff free for the cost of expedited shipping, but they have to pay for all of it just the same. Whatever they tell us is just marketing.
My point is that if you have Prime primarily for the shipping, jamming all this other stuff in, which does cost money, is not a value add. And to help support these extras, the shopping side of Amazon is increasingly used to shill their library, with interstitial ads, priority in product search results for their own holdings, and so forth. All this while the shipping side of Prime erodes, with 2-day shipping no longer guaranteed on all items, thousands of things being converted to “add-on items”, and so forth.
Prime is increasingly becoming an undifferentiated mess. That doesn’t mean it has to bother you. But it does bother some people.
Buying Prime for a year is four dollars more than Netflix for a year….I don’t see what the fuss is. And a deal like this will make Amazon Prime more likely to be developed for more consoles…just like HBOGO isn’t available on my smart tv b/c it’s not a samsung, but Prime is, not I have the best of both. That’s a win.
I have both Prime and Netflix, and quite frankly, don’t really use Netflix all that often anymore. It was great when I was behind on series that I wanted to start from scratch. But there isn’t much out there now that I haven’t seen, and as you say, the movie selection stinks.
Prime is great though – as I’m still catching up on Justified, The Good Wife, etc.
I’ll keep Netflix simply for OITNB and HOC
Any chance that HBO is getting anything (other than a butt-load of money) out of this? Because there are some shows that I’ve wanted to check out through HBO Go that weren’t available on the service.
Shows like Tales From the Crypt, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, The Larry Sanders Show, etc. I believe some of these programs were already available through Amazon, as they were HBO co-productions, so hopefully those of us who actually subscribe to HBO get something out of this (other than the obvious advantage of being able to watch their more recent programming, and likely having a much more comprehensive library of their original content).
I watched both The Wire and The Sopranos while I was in college…I finished The Sopranos last December on my last semester!
I can always convince someone to watch The Sopranos because who doesn’t love a mob story and they usually finish it…
The Wire though, it’s hard to get someone to get through the first episodes. I think I’ve only gotten one friend through those and I wish everyone would because it’s an excellent show.
Slightly off topic, but that Sopranos picture has always bothered me. In that scene (Jackie’s funeral), Christopher is all bandaged up, if I recall correctly. I get why they wouldn’t want him looking like that for a promotional shot, but it still irks me.
Likewise, can someone explain why Samuel L. Jackson has really short hair on the back cover of the Pulp Fiction DVD? He’s “in character”.
As someone who subscribes to Netflix, Amazon Prime (mostly for the free shipping up until now) Hulu Plus (my wife needed for something, I decided to keep it) and pays a $250 Cable/Phone/Internet bill every month, I would love to cut the cord, and this brings me one step closer.
The only show I have ever streamed through Amazon Prime is Veronica Mars, but I enjoyed the interface through my TV.
And I am always on board with rewatching Deadwood or The Wire, so I’ll definitely be keeping Prime.
I don’t care. Just hurry up and release them all on BLU-RAY!
While HBO was and is a big piece for cord cutters (and this deal doesn’t really cover what cord cutters have been asking for), sports is the number one reason people don’t cut the cord. Until that content starts becoming available in a different way, lots of people will keep their cable.
What great news!
I’ve been catching up on Justified on Prime, but was really hoping to finally start in on The Wire and now I get my chance!
This does follow pretty closely a massive Amazon Prime price hike, so that stinks. Although shoutout to the 50% off Amazon Student deal.
I think it’s brilliant!! My husband and I actually have all the subscriptions – Amazon Prime, Netflix and HBO cable/HBOGO. When we’ve tried to watch past seasons of other shows, Netflix offered poor quality and long drag times. Hated it! Amazon Prime has been fantastic for us to binge watch The Americans and Justified. The only reason we even keep the Netflix account is in case at some point we want to try to watch House of Cards. But this HBO/Amazon deal may seal Netflix’s fate in our household!
It’s the opposite for me. Netflix never lags, never buffers and Amazon usually requires me to refresh. It depends where you are how well Amazon/Netflix performs.
Netflix works on all Android tablets. Amazon Video only on Amazon tablets. That is one huge advantage of Netflix. Netflix also works with Chromecast from a tablet/phone while Amazon doesn’t
Good article thanks – My boyfriend who is always behind on these types of sagas has never watched The Wire and the idea of getting 1 or 2 disks at a time on Netflix is just too laborious. Now that Amazon Prime has The Wire streaming, we may subscribe to both Netflix and Amazon after the free 30-day trial. Not sure why HBO opted to go with Amazon, but I do agree that this weakens Netflix which I’ve been subscribed to since it came out.
Six Feet Under gets no love from the TV people
Will “True Detective” be included, as well?