HBO announces January premieres for ‘Girls,’ ‘True Detective’

HBO has announced a winter Sunday lineup featuring the return of “Girls” sandwiched in between two new series: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the drama “True Detective” and Jonathan Groff in the new comedy “Looking.”
Because of the abrupt cancellation of “Luck” shortly after season 2 began filming, HBO had a programming shortage a year ago, and its only January series in 2013 were “Girls” and “Enlightened,” which was not renewed. This year, it’s a fuller slate, with “True Detective” debuting on Sunday, January 12 at 9 p.m. McConaughey and Harrelson play Louisiana detectives who spend 17 years investigating the same murder, and Michelle Monaghan plays Harrelson’s wife.
“Girls” season 3 premieres the same night, with back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30. Lena Dunham and the rest of the regular cast returns, but Christopher Abbott (Charlie) quit his recurring role in between seasons.
“Looking” debuts the following Sunday, January 19, at 10:30. According to HBO, the show “revolves around three friends in San Francisco who explore the fun and sometimes overwhelming options available to a new generation of gay men.” Groff stars with Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett; Scott Bakula is a special guest star.
The current season of “Boardwalk Empire” will wrap in early December; the five-episode final season of “Tremé” will debut December 1.
Same night as the Golden Globes.
Small correction: “…only January series in 2012…” should say 2013.
So glad that Charlie quit Girls, hated that whole storyline…
Looking Pilot was directed by Andrew Haigh. Excited for that one.
Christopher Abbot isn’t returning at all? How will they wrap his story? This sucks, he was the only male eye candy.
Good move to put True Detective at 9pm, since Shameless has continually destroyed its competition in the past; Girls and Luck.