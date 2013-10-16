HBO announces January premieres for ‘Girls,’ ‘True Detective’

HBO has announced a winter Sunday lineup featuring the return of “Girls” sandwiched in between two new series: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the drama “True Detective” and Jonathan Groff in the new comedy “Looking.”

Because of the abrupt cancellation of “Luck” shortly after season 2 began filming, HBO had a programming shortage a year ago, and its only January series in 2013 were “Girls” and “Enlightened,” which was not renewed. This year, it’s a fuller slate, with “True Detective” debuting on Sunday, January 12 at 9 p.m. McConaughey and Harrelson play Louisiana detectives who spend 17 years investigating the same murder, and Michelle Monaghan plays Harrelson’s wife.

“Girls” season 3 premieres the same night, with back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30. Lena Dunham and the rest of the regular cast returns, but Christopher Abbott (Charlie) quit his recurring role in between seasons.

“Looking” debuts the following Sunday, January 19, at 10:30. According to HBO, the show “revolves around three friends in San Francisco who explore the fun and sometimes overwhelming options available to a new generation of gay men.” Groff stars with Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett; Scott Bakula is a special guest star.

The current season of “Boardwalk Empire” will wrap in early December; the five-episode final season of “Tremé” will debut December 1.