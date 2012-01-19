HBO delays ‘Treme’ premiere until fall

Dave Walker at the New Orleans Times-Picayune is the man I trust on all things “Treme,” and he has a significant piece of news today: HBO has delayed the “Treme” season 3 premiere date until sometime in the fall.
The first two “Treme” seasons aired in the spring, and the show was absent from HBO’s list of spring premiere dates from press tour. Given that “True Blood” owns the summer for HBO, “Treme” was either going to have to air on a different night (which has not been a boon to other HBO shows like the canceled “Bored to Death”) or be delayed.
Presumably, “Boardwalk Empire” season 3 will also be on in the fall, and HBO still has to schedule Aaron Sorkin’s drama about cable TV news, so “Treme” could wind up airing on a different night, after all. We’ll see. David Simon has told me and Dave that ideally the show would run four seasons, but that’ll be up to HBO to decide. The ratings for the first two seasons weren’t particularly strong, and at the moment it’s a show that exists because HBO likes it and wants to be in business with Simon. Hopefully, whenever it airs in the fall, they’ll still feel that way about it.
UPDATE: HBO has asked me to clarify that the premiere hasn’t technically been delayed, since they never announced a premiere date of any kind for the season. Everyone just assumed it would air in the spring, since HBO usually – but not always – airs its various shows at the same time each year.
NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
As long as we get season 3, I don’t mind waiting. But it aired in the spring after Game of Thrones — so I don’t see why it couldn’t air after True Blood or something like that.
Why waste the True Blood lead-in on a show with ratings as dismal as Treme?
I love the show, but nobody is watching it.
But didn’t HBO paired Treme with Game of Thrones the last time? Maybe they’ll pair it with Boardwalk Empire.
Mr. Alan Sepinwall, does this mean Newsroom is going to end up with a premiere this summer? What has HBO on their scheduele schedule during like june-september, besides True Blood? Veep, GoT and Girls is finished in the start of june i think.
I think this is what will happen. True Blood gets the best ratings for HBO, so it makes sense for them to launch The Newsroom after it.
Yeah, it makes sense for me to that they would air Newsroom. It`s like about finished last time i heard about, they was around episode 8 or so, and the first season has a order of 10 episodes.
I’m unclear why it can’t run on the same night as True Blood, which I think it has in the past, but it can run on the same night as Boardwalk Empire. As far as I know, there are three hours of prime time every night, and each show is one hour long.
They’d probably rather use their best lead-in to pump up something new like The Newsroom rather than a show going into its third year.
I’d been figuring for a while that it wouldn’t premiere in Spring, mostly because there was no season 2 DVD announcement this past fall. If I were Simon, I might be trying to craft a season finale that can also function as a series finale right about now.
Alan – any word on when Season 2 will be out on DVD or iTunes?
I have the extremely unscientific intuition that Treme’s audience would follow it to a different night and that it could be sustained on a Monday or Wednesday better than, say, Bored to Death.
Figured this would be the case once The Newsroom wasn’t given a spring spot (and a recent EW piece said ‘summer’ for it)… True Blood 5 and The Newsroom 1 in the summer, thirds of both Boardwalk Empire and Treme in the fall.
I think they’ll do two dramas on one night rather than split nights.
I really like Treme, i hope they give it four seasons and hopefully pick up whatever David Simon is thinking about doing next!
Treme’s 7 fans are going to be so pissed.
Hbo can’t possible not let Simon finish this MASTERPIECE! I would die.. Die! To compare the brilliance of Treme to the utter idiocy of True Blood is impossible. Cancel True Blood instead!
Add me to the list of people dissapointed it is not going to be back soon. none of these new HBO shows coming have me excited.