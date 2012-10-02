HBO renews ‘Boardwalk Empire’ for season 4

HBO has renewed “Boardwalk Empire” for a fourth season.
The Prohibition era gangster drama hasn’t been the awards juggernaut HBO might have hoped for (though it was a surprise winner for the Emmy drama directing award this year, even without Martin Scorsese behind the camera), but it’s been a solid hit, with the pay cable channel estimating that 7.2 million people have watched the third season premiere on various platforms.
“Terry Winter, Martin Scorsese and the rest of their outstanding team continue to produce a stunning show thatnever fails to surprise and entertain,” HBO president Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “We are excited to bring this unique series back for a fourth season.”
Alan, taliing about directing emmys, you mentioned in an article that you thought Neil Marshall should’ve been nominated for directing the Game of Thrones episode Blackwater. While we both agree Vince Gilligan should’ve won this year for directing the Breaking Bad episode Face Off, I think Michelle MacLaren should’ve also been nominated, for directing the Breaking Bad episode Salud, instead of the Mad Men nominee (assuming we both agree Marshall should’ve taken Downton Abbey’s spot). What do you think?
The omission of “Blackwater” was just ridiculous. Not only should it have been nominated, I think it should have won for directing because I think the degree of difficulty was off the charts. I thought “Blackwater” and “Face Off” were the two best episodes of the year, so I would have given the writing Emmy to “Face Off.” I did think “Hermanos” was worthy of a nomination, but I thought “Crawl Space” and “End Times” were too.
Yeah, I would’ve been fine with either of them (Blackwater or Face Off) winning directing, and a Breaking Bad nominee (it received no writing nominations!) winning writing. The emmys this year were wrong but mostly fine in the nominations and ridiculously wrong in the wins.
I just wish it would end so Kelly Macdonald was freed up to do better projects.