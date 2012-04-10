HBO renews ‘Game of Thrones’ for season 3

HBO has had a pretty consistent pattern, especially with its dramas, of renewing shows the Tuesday after their premieres. So once we knew last week that “Game of Thrones” had returned to a series-high 3.9 million viewers (6.3 million if you count people who watched repeats later in the evening), every TV reporter in the country began waiting for the renewal press release to come in.
And then it didn’t… and then it didn’t… and then it still didn’t. And while there was never any doubt about the renewal coming, the question became about the reasons for the delay – and whether it was because HBO was considering ordering two seasons at once, since “GoT” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have acknowledged in interviews that they’ll need two seasons to adapt George R.R. Martin’s third book, “A Storm of Swords.”
Whether that was the reason for the delay or not, the renewal is finally in, a week later than we all expected, and it’s only for one season for now. (And the release doesn’t even mention “A Storm of Swords” by name.)
“Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss raised our expectations for the second season – and then surpassed them,” HBO exec Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “We are thrilled by all the viewer and media support we”ve received for the series, and can”t wait to see what Dan and David have in store for next season.”
It’s hard to imagine a circumstance under which there won’t be a fourth season of the show, but various economic realities – including who is and isn’t under contract already for a fourth year – may have made it too complicated to pull the trigger on two seasons at once right now.
There are still 8 episodes to go in the second season of “Game of Thrones,” starting this Sunday at 9 p.m.
I hope they split the third book in two and they only renewed for one season because of contract difficulties. The third book is easily the highlight of the series which also has a natural season break in it. To compress it to 10 episodes would be a shame. That, and it would be nice to keep building in time for Martin to keep writing his books.
I honestly don’t think that’s anything HBO or David Benioff & D.B. Weiss have in mind; they’re just going to have to wait for GRRM to deliver ‘The Winds of Winter’ to Bantam Books & HarperCollins like everyone else. :)
You’d like to think that since GRRM is part of the TV show’s hierarchy, he has let Benioff abd Weiss in on some of the plot points for the future books, to give them a heads up on casting and what not.
GRRM has said as much in interviews. Although I think the idea was more along the lines of having someone know how to finish the story should he die before finishing the books, rather than for casting reasons.
The thing that worries me is that the child actors will be too old to play their roles by the time we get to Books 4 and 5 (or even Book 3).
Yea, its a legit concern. I mean, who knows when Martin will even finish the books. It could be 2020 before the books are even finished.
The passage of time is longer than it seems. A ride from Kings Landing to Winterfell can take a month. So I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. They already made the kids older on the show than in the books and it hasn’t been an issue at all.
I think that actor contracts could be a big concern as well. It’s not hard to see, say, Emilia Clarke’s star rise to the point that if she isn’t locked in that she could get better offers.
Is this a legit concern?
Emilia Clarke is already too old to be playing Dany, but it hasn’t hurt the show in the slightest. Same with Kit Harrington/Jon Snow. Why do you think it will be a problem with the other kids?
I think the concern comes more with younger kids like Bran and Arya. They might look like 20 somethings by the time the TV series is over, where, in the books they still might be kids in the end.
Who cares how old the kids get? I’d rather see these actors playing them at 18 than recasting.
It’s Arya, Bran, and Rickon that worry me- the older actors will be able to look basically the same, but if filming takes 3 or 4 years, the youngest of the kids will look very different. I’d rather stay with the originals too- so I’ll be curious to see what happens.
I can’t wait to see Hodor carrying around a 20-year-old Bran on his back.
But if the third book becomes two seasons, then the show will have at least eight seasons, right? And that might even become nine or ten seasons if Weiss and Benioff decide to do that with another book. My concern is that HBO might not want to stick the show for that long.
Weiss and Benioff have recently been pushing the line that ‘they aren’t adapting each book, they’re adapting the series as a whole’. This seems to be because they are shifting around the order of some events. So, it’s not at all safe to say that the third book ends up covering exactly twenty episodes. I could see them covering A Storm of Swords in say 15-18 episodes and then covering the 4th and 5th books [which are far less busy than the 3rd] in 12-15 episodes, which would get them back to 5 books in 5 seasons.
Any word on the number of episodes? I’m guessing another 10 but would love 12 or 13.
I’m more interested in seeing what they do with the 4th/5th books (assuming the show lasts that long). Both books take place at the same time but are narrated by different characters (character x is doing something in book 4 while character y is doing something in book 5 at the same time). By the end of book 5 their stories start to meld together. I imagine that it’d be difficult to squeeze this into 10 episodes but I’m curious to see how they’d break it into two seasons. Just something to keep an eye on a few years down the road. Hopefully they make it that far without any hiccups!
I think it would behoove the show runners to do some pruning of plot points anyway. Some things draaagg on the page.
I have not read the books but since they take place concurrently, as you say, couldn’t they just portray things chronologically and turns books 4 & 5 into two seasons that pull from each book?
Agreed. Hopefully George R.R. Martin finishes his books in a timely fashion. Here’s how’d I’d guess the show’s timeline would work:
2012: Season 2
2013: Season 3 part 1
2014: Season 3 part 2
Book 6 is released
2015: Season 4 part 1
2016: Season 4 part 2 (Season 4 would contain books 4 + 5)
2017: Season 5 (Book 6)
Book 7 is released
2018: Season 6, the finale
Obviously I’m getting way ahead of myself and I have no idea how book6/7 will be structured. I waited 6 years for book 5 to come out so I’m probably being to optimistic with the book releases. But I would imagine that this is the timeline Benioff and Weiss are hoping for as well.
I assume that’s what they’ll do. I just can’t think of a good spot for them to stop and start the second part. Benioff and Weiss are a lot smarter than me so I bet they’ll come up with something.
AJ, for the same reason the book was split. There’s waaay too many characters for that.
This is what I’m most curious too as well. I feel like they have to lump both books together. This kind of ruins some cliffhangers (though, the fates of the characters were less in doubt to the readers than to the actual characters in the book), but I cannot see certain characters not appearing for an entire season. I think it would take more than a season to cover the scope of books four and five and some of the plots are going to be difficult and potentially very expensive to shoot.
HBO only does those renewals right after the pilots for the first season, though. They renewed both Treme and Boardwalk Empire days after their premieres, but waited a few weeks after the second season premieres to greenlight the third seasons. I’m actually a bit surprised this renewal came as quickly as it did.
Hopefully they will go through with the plan to film seasons 3 and 4 back to back. If they’re going to split ASoS into two seasons (which I’m still not convinced is a great idea) then that’s definitely the best way to go about it.
I’ll be curious where there break point is for the end of season three. I’m trying to remember where falls in relation to how much story is still left. My recollection is that it’s about 2/3s of the book in, if there’s enough story to complete a second season or if at that point they go right into the Feast for Crows/Dance with Dragons mashup, as it’s all occurring simultaneously.
it being the (fill in big moment here)that anyone who has read the books has to assume is the end of season 3
Agreed. And if that’s the case, I’d say there’s a zero percent chance that the series doesn’t at least get a fourth season to finish the third book. Beyond that is a bit murkier because of the decline in quality of the fourth and fifth books (and the need to combine them), but there’s enough good stuff in there that I think it will be fine with the filler removed and some good original scenes added.
Good news. I caught up with the entire first season during a free HBO preview the weekend the second season premiere ran, and I immediately signed up for HBO solely because I had to watch the second season as it aired.
I’m sure someone more versed in television economics can speak to this, but I’m wondering if the tax and currency intricacies of shooting a very large scale (and expensive) production over several countries is also a factor in HBO being reluctant to commit to two seasons of GoT. Many countries offer substantial tax breaks and subsidies to large-scale films and television productions, but I can’t help but wonder if they’re terribly reliable in the current economy.
I loved the first season of this so much, I read almost the entire series. I haven’t read the last book because George Martin has turned into a Robert Jordan, with a series that goes nowhere no matter how many books he publishes. It’s turned me off so completely, I’m not even bothering to watch season 2 of the series. Completely disgusted and disappointed.
You can’t say it goes nowhere if you haven’t read ADwD. It’s still nowhere near as eventful as 1-3, but some huge things happen and it becomes clear that 4 & 5 are setting things up in a big way for the end.
Yeah book 4 was (imo) terrible, but book 5 is really quite good, if a bit slower than I’d like.
Give it a chance.
They could easily stop the tv show after the story in the first three books and it would still be excellent.
Heck, it would probably be better.
what? only 8 more episodes? i hope this show, as long as the quality of story, directing and acting stays so strong, lasts at least 10 seasons