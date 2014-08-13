HBO renews ‘The Leftovers’ for season 2

Time to stock up on cigarettes and Sharpies, folks, because HBO has renewed “The Leftovers” for a second season.
This is a fairly late pick-up as HBO has done business recently – new shows renewals often come within the first three weeks of a season, whereas “The Leftovers” is about to air its eighth of 10 episodes – but the circumstances have been unusual. Production was shut down midway through the season, for instance, so the creative team (headed by Damon Lindelof and “The Leftovers” author Tom Perrotta) could untangle several creative knots.
“The Leftovers” has in some ways turned out to be the dramatic equivalent of “Girls”: a series where viewers and critics are either deeply in love with it or angry at its very existence, with almost no middle ground. For a pay cable channel like HBO that depends on word of mouth far more than ratings, a show that generates that level of passion – even if some of it is negative – can be very valuable.
As one of the critics who’s loved it – and someone who was floored by the next episode – I’m very glad this despairing, engrossing show will get to continue, even as I wonder how long Lindelof and Perrotta can keep their broken fictional world working.
What does everybody else think? Glad “The Leftovers” will continue, or had you been hoping it would vanish to wherever Nora Durst’s family has gone?
Great news!!
I guess I am in the distinct minority as I am ambivalent about the renewal, as I am about the show. Will keep watching it this season and then decide when it comes back if i will keep it in my rotation.
That’s where I’m at as well. I loved shows like “Lost” and “Flashforward” and generally am a fan of HBO’s scripted dramas but this one is kind of at that point where I don’t love it enough to really look forward to it (e.g. “Game of Thrones”) but I don’t hate it enough to stop watching (e.g. “The Following”). It’s kind of at the same spot “Revolution” was before NBC cancelled it for good. I may or may not return for a second season (depending on how they finish up this one) but if the news had been that HBO decided not to renew, it wouldn’t have broken my heart.
Well,
The only thing this season is “building” towards is the idiot son returning to town with Wayne’s girlfriend and her miracle baby.
I predict the last episode of this season will be the police chief star trying to protect them from the evil government cult agency…
@Ponce:
Well,
I hate to say I told you so but I told you so ;D
You said that “Production was shut down midway through the season, for instance, so the creative team … could untangle several creative knots”. Do you know when during production (which episodes) this happened at, and in your post-finale interview, could you ask about what the knots were and how they figured out how to untangle them?
Interesting question. They started filming in Feb. and didn’t finish shooting until the first week of July. Huge time jump from ep. 5 (the stoning) to last weeks just based on the look trees in the forest of each opening scene.
There was a two-week hiatus after they finished filming the “sixth episode”, which could either mean the hiatus was between Guest and Solace for Tired Feet, or between Solace for Tired Feet and this next episode.
The Leftovers is my little slice of overwhelming despair on a late Sunday night.
Can’t wait to see where they take it in Season Two!
Thrilled with this news. And thanks for your thoughtful reviews, Alan.
I, for one, am extremely happy with this news.
You mention that they’re about to air the 7th episode, but that aired Sunday. Then you say you were floored by the next episode. Can you clarify if you were floored by episode 7, or have you already seen 8 and it’s real good? Thanks Alan. Thrilled for a season 2. I wouldn’t mind seeing some Lost alums come on board next season
I thought “Guest” earned this show another season.
I can only hope the annoying prophets, cult members and teenagers are pushed into the background as the show progresses.
IMHO, “The Leftovers” has yet to have its “HBO moment.”
I’m actually in the middle… if season 2 means that tommy and the idiot teens are gone, Yay! if season 2 means more tommy being less lifelike than the departed mannequins, BOO-urns!
Same, at least in terms of being in the middle. I think the show has a lot of interesting bits and pieces and I’ve found the more focused episode (like “Guest” and the Reverend Matt ep) extremely effective. I’ve been only fittingly able to invest in the broader-canvas episodes (and like many others, I hated the stoning). It clearly has a great deal of potential when they can pull it together, but I’m still not sure some weeks if the show knows what it wants to be (this is different than requiring it give me answers, I don’t).
I’m happy it was renewed because I think it’s a worthwhile watch, and I’ll stick with it, but I wax and wane on it.
Reply to comment…
Spoiler alert — two of the main characters are unlikely to be gone for season 2.
It’s growing on me. I almost said ‘never again’ after the stoning of Gladys. I walked away from ‘Revolution’ and others when the gore was just too much.
But I’ve dug the last two eps, so I’ll hang on.
I am so so happy about this show being renewed. As someone with a family member(older brother) who has abandoned home to join a religious cult, I think this show has done a great job in depicting that cults aren’t just polygamous groups or branch dividians types, and getting brainwashed by a cult is something that can happen to anyone and affect everyone. Even though the shows premise does involve some type of supernatural element, it’s a show about what happens when people are faced with unexplainable tragedy, and it touches subjects that other shows and networks refuse to comment on. I’ve been watching this show with my parents, and there are moments of the show that are so hard to watch for us because it’s filled with so much truth about the way cults operate, but I’m just so glad that others maybe will see a glimpse of how families are affected by the loss of a family member to a cult.
Agreed, The Leftovers has taken off with Eps 5 and 6. And I so enjoy feeling Theroux’s pain as cop Kevin. When everything around him is falling apart – can Kevin hold on to his sanity, or is something playing with it?
I watch the show but its hard I thought “Six Feet Under ” was depressing, compared to this show its “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
This is one of my favorite shows, and it’s one that I wasn’t sure I’d like initially. The experience of watching an episode is just different, and the emotions it pulls out of viewers just don’t compare to anything else on tv. It feels like you’re going through everything with the characters. And I even like the credits sequence (and really dig the score).
So happy about this!
Has ‘True Detective’ actually received a formal renewal, or is it unofficial/de facto/cast-contingent?
I believe it’s still ‘unofficial’, but that means nothing, as it IS definitely happening…
I think they’re waiting to announce anything until the actor contracts are nailed down, since the series is so dependent on casting. But that’s going to happen, just a matter of when.
Yeah!
Now let’s hope Rectify gets renewed.
Rectify!
That’s the one I’m wanting to hear about.
Thrilled!
Alan – typo fix… about to air #8, not 7…
I was just thinking about it’s late renewal status the other day (besides this show, I don’t think I’ve ever been worried about a show’s renewal status before), and wondered if maybe Lindelof and Perotta decided midway that they they really were going to make this a one season show, and just asked HBO to keep that knowledge a secret – I feel like the season is definitely building to something. And I became okay with that idea. (My personal theory was that it would have the government breaking down, and basically end before the entire world just descended into dystopic chaos like at the end of “In the Mouth of Madness,” except without the demons.)
But I am extremely happy to hear that it’s going to continue.
Here’s how I see it: I like genre shows and even if we don’t get an explanation for why two percent of the world vanished, it’s still kind of interesting seeing how vital the people who disappeared were to civilization because each week we learn that apparently they were the only thing standing between us and a world where people could smoke in doors, where dogs run wild and now apparently where teenagers play in abandoned refrigerators. But if next week we see someone running with scissors, I’m out!
Such terrific news! This is reason enough to keep paying for HBO.
I think it’s wonderful, thought-provoking TV. Along with Gomorrah and An Honourable Woman it’s my fave viewing this summer.
I love it…
I know it will screw me in the end though. (see what I did there?).
Theroux’s best work since Your Highness.
I am thrilled, personally. I’ve been tremendously enjoying this show. Does anyone else think it’s funny as hell? Albeit in a really, really dark manner?
I find myself laughing really hard sometimes, particularly at the way Theroux reacts to things. When he was arguing with his Detective a few episodes back and called him a fat f*ck, I very nearly died.
WHAT ABOUT HALT AND CATCH FIRE
Would have preferred another season of Bored to Death to be honest.
love this show hbo made a great decision to renew it, btw Justin theroux is one hot and sexy guy with extreme talent
It’s not Girls, it’s Caprica. Naked emperors playing the press like an accordion.
I just hope this show is NOT another Lost, even though it looks similar in terms of the unanswered mysteries. So it all depends how they finish season 1. The show is interesting enough but I don’t want to invest in a show that is going to keep dangling and extending the mysteries with no answers
Click the Lindelof/Perrotta interview link above. This is NOT going to be a show that provides answers. That’s not what it’s about.
Very glad.
I am very excited for it’s renewal!
It’s not a flawless show. But it’s very good and thought-provoking. I get so sick and tired of morons expecting every show to be 100% plot driven and all about providing answers. This is a show about it’s characters, first and foremost. And it’s doing a fine well job of it, IMO.
Put me in the column of extremely pleased.
Alan, I look forward to your review after watching every Sunday. I appreciate your thoughtful analysis.
@Ashley
I cant imagine the difficulty that you and family are going through. I hope,in some way, the show provides an outlet for you.
I have no desperate burning to discover where the 2% have gone ( I use my imagination ). It’s the character’s and their journey through what feels like a living hell at times.
I identify with the grief, loss and lack of real explanation of why a loved one is gone abruptly.
The young adults with Jill and Tom are okay. I’d like to see their stories either fleshed out or reduced.
Carrie Coon has been a revelation to me!
And truthfully for gossip flack that Theroux currently receives, its a non issue for me. He’s excellent in the Leftovers. The guy’s been writing and acting for years, glad he’s receiving some recognition
What a shame. The ratings have been mediocre, but more importantly this series is horrible. Like watching a serial version of Happiness.
Alan, I can’t believe you fell for the Emperor’s new clothes. This series continues to be meaningless, dreary, depressing and a complete downer.
I cant believe SNL hasn’t made fun of it yet! Lol
I for one am pleased. I’m a comedian and there hasn’t been this much free material to make fun of since Bush left office. Though if I was 17, full of pointless angst and anger, and thought nihilism and being self absorbed was cool, I’d probably take it seriously. This show is about as artistic as watching a performance artist sleeping in a box at the Met. I lump this crap into what I like to call “Pretension Porn.”. Garbage made for people who enjoy looking down on us peasants for seeing it for the waste of airtime that it is so that they can pity us for not being smart enough to get it. I wonder if the show itself is an act of performance art to see how many hipsters they can fool into saying they like it.
I am madly intrigued by “The Leftovers”. I’m SO glad it has a season two, because it would have been quite the letdown otherwise. It’d be like making a PB$J and not eating it! I want to know more. The finale was bizarre, which I’d expect from this creative and bizarre series. I mean, has there been a non-bizarre finale in any strange series, like “True Blood” or “Big Love”? HBO bizarre series are sometimes the best out there. I look forward to learning more about the characters and what happened to the disappeared.
I’m betting that they halted production because viewers were too confused about the motivations of characters and story lines. I personally, now got back into it after seeing “The Garveys at Their Best”. These were things that needed clarification from the beginning.
Though the book pretty much kept Laurie’s reason for joining the GR unknown, I think it was important to the show that we know what her motivations were.
can’t wait for season 2
can’t wait for season 2! great show
Love love love it!! Can’t wait to see where they take it.
Well I am hooked!! Can anybody tell me if or when Episode 8 Season 2 airs? I have looked everywhere and can’t find the answer!!!
Write a comment…I am hooked!! Can anyone tell me if or when Episode8Season 2 airs?