HBO renews ‘Togetherness’ for season 2

01.27.15 3 years ago 15 Comments

HBO

HBO has ordered a second season of “Togetherness.”

The dramedy, created by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass and their friend (and Mark's “Togetherness” co-star) Steve Zissis, is part of a very Sundance Film Festival-flavored current HBO Sunday lineup, with “Girls” and “Looking,” so it feels appropriate that renewal would come while this year's Sundance – where so much of the talk has been about the ways that television is providing new opportunities for independent filmmakers – is still ongoing.

HBO already renewed “Girls,” which leaves “Looking” as their only current Sunday show whose fate is still up in the air. I imagine that's more a question of when, not if, but we'll see.

I liked “Togetherness” a lot, and am happy to hear that the show will continue. Hoping to do a couple of follow-up pieces later in the season, but I'm curious how people are feeling about it so far. Do you like Zissis and Duplass? Amanda Peet and Melanie Lynskey? How did you feel about the musical sequence at the end of the latest episode?

