HBO renews ‘Togetherness’ for season 2

HBO has ordered a second season of “Togetherness.”
The dramedy, created by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass and their friend (and Mark's “Togetherness” co-star) Steve Zissis, is part of a very Sundance Film Festival-flavored current HBO Sunday lineup, with “Girls” and “Looking,” so it feels appropriate that renewal would come while this year's Sundance – where so much of the talk has been about the ways that television is providing new opportunities for independent filmmakers – is still ongoing.
HBO already renewed “Girls,” which leaves “Looking” as their only current Sunday show whose fate is still up in the air. I imagine that's more a question of when, not if, but we'll see.
I liked “Togetherness” a lot, and am happy to hear that the show will continue. Hoping to do a couple of follow-up pieces later in the season, but I'm curious how people are feeling about it so far. Do you like Zissis and Duplass? Amanda Peet and Melanie Lynskey? How did you feel about the musical sequence at the end of the latest episode?
I am loving Togetherness. I have a real soft spot for shows about couples that don’t feel the need to resort to melodrama in order to create conflict. Friday Night Lights was always the best at this (I usually point to the argument between the Taylors about whether or not to buy a new house) but Togetherness does it really well, too.
I love that their arguments are about sex, and privacy, and who’s going to take care of the kids, and things normal couples worry and complain about. Nobody’s got cancer, nobody’s cheating, nobody’s secretly banging his student and sending her dick pics. It’s just normal people with normal problems and I like that.
Granted, there’s still five episodes to go, so that might change, but so far, I’m loving it.
What makes you so confident regarding Looking’s chances at getting renewed? Its ratings are awful even by HBO half-hour standards, and its first season didn’t get any awards attention. Seems more likely to me that it gets the Enlightened treatment.
Ratings don’t matter at all to HBO. What matters is a belief that the show adds value to them in some way, often by speaking to a constituency that other HBO shows do not. I imagine there are people who subscribe to HBO solely for Looking, just as there are some (admittedly more) people who subscribe only for Game of Thrones, or whatever. I don’t know that Enlightened had a constituency outside of TV critics.
Game of Thrones is good, but you only need to subscribe to HBO for a month each year to see it.
I can’t say I am all in, at times I like all the characters, although Lynseky’s has been the toughest. Very well acted by everybody, but at times almost too painfully awkward to watch. Not the level of Hello Ladies, but on that line of uncomfortable. Am I alone with that feeling.
Definitely a fan. I feel like most great shows (or I guess my favorites) tend to have a moment around episode 3-6 that you know you’re hooked and the Tom Sawyer sequence was definitely that for this one.
I’m a fan so far, but I’m surprised that they’re doing another season. The Duplass Brothers are so busy that I didn’t think they’d continue to write and direct their own show.
I’ve always liked Amanda Peet (even in Studio 60!), but they need to dial back the Manic Pixie Dream Girl that she was in the last episode.
Prediction:
In a couple weeks, HBO’s earnings report will be…weak.
Somehow they got it into their heads that they don’t need to earn my business anymore.
i feel the same way. kind of sick of all these hbo half hour shows. it’s been a while since they came out with a new drama that i liked. the westworld show does sound interesting though.
I love Togetherness, especially Zissi and Lynskey’s performances. In fact, I reviewed it for my college paper: [dailycollegian.com]
Great news, I’m enjoying it very much.
So happy you mentioned the “Tom Sawyer” sequence, Alan! While I love a lot of the shows from this era–Mad Men, Breaking Bad, etc.–it’s so rare to see a small, intimate show that provides truly great and genuine moments of friendship. Between the end of last week’s episode, as well as the Leslie & Ron episode of Parks & Rec last week, we got two in a span of 5 days. It was bliss!
It has been awhile since I have so quickly been captured by a show. I love nearly every moment so far, and the cast is perfect in their characters. One standout feature continues to be something that you called out in an early episode review. They continually set up scenes that we have commonly seen in other sitcoms and movies, and then manage to resolve the situation in an unexpected way. And I’m finding those resolutions very authentic. A great example is last episode’s moment when Michelle bums a cigarette off the one teen and reacts to the other’s attempted put-down of her.
I really love togetherness. I was a bit uncertain at first but it has totally grown on me. I especially like/relate to Mark’s character. The scene where Brett gets angry at Michelle and then tries to express his
confusion and unhappiness to her is a particular favourite. (also love the mushroom experience). Very pleased it’s got the green light for season 2.