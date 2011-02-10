HBO sets ‘Treme’ season 2 premiere date

HBO has confirmed the season two premiere date for “Treme,” the David Simon-produced drama about the music scene in post-Katrina New Orleans. As first reported by Dave Walker of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the series will be back on Sunday, April 24.
That’s a week after the premiere of “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series of fantasy novels, which seems to make an unconventional double feature. On the other hand, my friends who swear by the Martin books insist it did for fantasy what Simon’s “The Wire” did for cop dramas, so maybe they’ll be more compatible that it seems at first glance.
The “Treme” season one DVD set (in which I appear on one of the commentary tracks) comes out on March 29, and in case you missed it in the fall, there’s also a terrific soundtrack album. The show’s first season was one of those shows that spanned the final days of the old blog and my arrival on HitFix, so you can find some of my season one reviews here, and the rest here.
T think it’s overstating things to compare Song Of Ice And Fire to The Wire. It’s not your typical thud and blunder fantasy, so be sure, but there’s not much in the way of social commentary or insight into the human condition either.
The books are much more about politics and intrigue than they are about anything else, which will make an interesting contrast with the nearly plotless Treme.
Either way, I’m looking forward to both of these. Things have been pretty sparse lately for we HBO fans who don’t watch Big Love.
In all fairness, things have been pretty sparse for HBO fans who do watch Big Love….
I’ve actually compared the two myself pretty often. No, ASOIAF does not have the same social commentary that The Wire does but they are similar in their large casts, intricately intertwined plots, complicated characters and the knowledge that no character is ever safe.
Hearing that Treme and GOT will be airing on the same night just made my day. Even better that they will premiere right around my birthday.
exactly, as I cannot get interested in Big Love. So glad to read “Treme” is coming back
Time Warner Cable in NYC finally put Treme Season 1 on Demand channel 200.
Argh! Sorry. Alan, just wanted to say I bought the Treme soundtrack on your recommendation (loved the show, but wasn’t really into the music parts for some reason). Anyway I love it and listen to it all the time. Thanks for the rec!
The wire is not a cop drama , surpised to hear you of all people call it that
d’oh! you tell ’em!
Er… yeah it is. It’s a really, really amazing cop drama, the best ever made, but that doesn’t make it magically not a cop drama.
Also, big news that Anthony Bourdain (of Kitchen Confidential, No Reservations, & Top Chef fame) is writing the restaurant scenes for Season 2!!
Well hot damn that may actually make me want to go back for S2…
Hoo boy, Sundays this spring are going to be all about HBO. I got catch up Treme Season 1, maybe Netflix instead of On Demand so I san hear Alan’s commentary.
I had read that HBO was going to re-air the first season. Any idea when that is gonna start happening?
As a fan of David Simon and of Alan’s praise of The Wire, I have been looking forward to the DVD box set of season one of Treme. I had watched most of the episodes before I listened to his commentary on Right Place, Wrong Time. You should definitely watch all of the episodes before listening to the commentary, as I heard a vague spoiler before watching the George Pelecanos penultimate episode. It struck me as funny since Alan is so vigilant about keeping spoilers out of his blog. Knowing The Wire, I should have known something was up since Pelecanos was writing that episode!