‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Jamais Je Ne T’oublierai’: Look away

Your interest in “Hell on Wheels” remains just strong enough for me to keep doing these weekly talkback posts. What’s notable about tonight’s episode, I thought, is how it finally puts Cullen Bohannan’s quest for… revenge! on hold for a while and forces him to actually spend time focusing on his day job as Doc Durant’s foreman. Which is probably for the best in terms of the show’s long-term creative future (if it has one): there’s only so many bad men who hurt his wife, while there are many, many miles of track still to be laid, and the show needs to get its central character more actively involved in what the show is actually about. (Though this week, at least, he’s a pretty lousy boss for most of the hour.)
What did you guys think of this one? Would you rather Cullen just continue his bloody quest, or were you glad to see him spend more time at the office? How did you feel about Lily and Doc’s interactions, Elam’s search for comfort, the Irish brothers’ attempt to make fast cash, etc?
Does 20 posts a week really count as “interest”?
No, but then again, it’s not exactly a full review. Nor does it deserve one.
God, this show is pretty dull. Nice to have a bit of Treme on it today, for want of a plot.
This show, as far as story, character and dialogue couldn’t lick the bootheel of Deadwood. The dialogue is annoyingly contemporary (Common says stuff like, “It ain’t happening.”) The characters have no subtext – they just tell you exactly what they’re agenda is. And the story is woefully full of those uncomplex agendas. Swearengen rates this show 1/2 c–ksucker.
Complaining about “annoyingly contemporary” dialogue after blowing kisses at Deadwood is amusingly ironic.
Believe it or not, the dialogue in Deadwood IS more authentic considering the town actually passed an ordinance against swearing in 1876 because it was so out of control. Writer/Creator David Milch does extensive research and is a stickler for details. Remember, the town was basically prospectors, saloon keeps and prostitutes. Lowlifes with low language skills.
@Hollywood, The language used in Deadwood was not historically accurate. I understand using phrases like “tarnation” would sound cheesy. But some of the words used on the show weren’t around during that time period. Simple as that.
@dd Thank you. When it comes to Milch count me as a fan (NYPD Blue rocks! Still!) but there was nothing more pretentious than his self-serving theory about how these were people who inhabited a rough land/segment of society so their language was course in reflection. Pure psychobabble. I’m ever amused when the writers who I suspect were nursed in college on the mother’s milk of “everything is socially constructed” suddenly posit some casuistic foundationalist myth that’s basically rooted in one or another cultural prejudice of 21st century America. I lived in foreign countries where people had rough lives but wouldn’t dream of using the phrases spun so poetically in Deadwood. Milch’s other rationale that he couldn’t bear to have people talk like Yosemette Sam was sounder and we know that some of the foul language did exist at the time though intertextual usage of those words seems to be different. I didn’t mind his solution, but I do believe he overdid it and suspect shock value was a premium. But there is simply no scale to adjudicate a claim that Deadwood is linguistically more authentic than Hell on Wheels.
I like Bohannon, the Swede, the tattoed prostitute, and Johnson but the rest of the characters aren’t very good. I don’t like the Irish brothers at all. I wish the head boss wasn’t such a straight up villian. An improvement in the supporting characters would make a world of difference.
For me, pretty well everything works except the Irish brothers, who don’t seem to serve any other purpose than to represent the Irish contribution to the construction of the trans-continental railroad — which is problematic in itself because the brothers aren’t actually involved in the labor on the railroad.
I started watching “Deadwood” based solely on Alan’s reviews, however, I waited until the complete series DVD dropped in to my price range [thanks to an Amazon.com retweet from Alan, I feel like I stole it, paying just $75]. It still provides hours of entertainment and, since I’m in to my fourth viewing of the entire series, I’m picking up more of the subtle layering in each episode, the Shakespearian use of profanity weaved with the grace of ye olde loom.
It was from “Deadwood” that I learned everything a story should have (narrative structure, etc). Sadly, “Hell on Wheels” offers none of it.
I found myself watching tonights episode, and after 45 minutes I said to my brother-in-law “Oh my God. It’s taken three-quarters of this episode for The Swede’s $10 bribe to finally payoff.”
In any story, the lead needs to have some socially redeeming quality; he needs to be sympathetic at some point so the audience can find a relatable instance where they would say “Yeah. I’d do that, too.” There’s none of that here. I highly doubt there’s anyone watching at home who can relate to a dozen revenge killings without fear of the law. Since Cullen operates on the frontier where the icy fingers of Justice can’t reach him, he can continue killing without fear of retribution.
There was, however, one moment in this episode where I finally felt a roundness to the character of Cullen (it involved a whore and $10). In a drunken state he reached out to a woman and offered her money to touch his heart, a chamber that had long since turned to stone.
I had no use for Doc and Lily here, either. He’s playing cat and mouse. The problem is, there’s no mouse. She’s holding his maps hostage for the foreseeable future, until she can squeeze every dollar out of Doc (like he is the railroad to the government teet).
As for the McGinnes brothers, they’re missing out on one hell of a goldmine. Instead of having a peep show with the whore’s bathhouse, why not cut them in on the deal, then passing it off as a peep show?
One of the brothers (the one that looks like Seamus McFly) said that they just can’t sell the slideshow anymore and that the crews are tired of hearing of Ireland and the wistful morning fog and lush green grass. Instead of slideshow that would only make their audience homesick, take nude pictures of the whores and start a porn theatre. It’d be easily marketable as “All the fun of nudity without the fear of STD.”
And finally, I need more Swede. But not nude Swede, no thanks.
Alan, thanks for offering these talking points portals where viewers can comment on the latest episode of “Hell on Wheels.” Unfortunately, I don’t think AMC will give us many more opportunities to talk about it.
Given that the ratings for Hell On Wheels are FAR better than Mad Men or Breaking Bad’s ratings have ever been, no, AMC will be giving us many, many more opportunities to talk about this show. And, yes, I know people will say that the high ratings are just because HOW follows The Walking Dead, which I don’t doubt helps, but the margin separating HOW’s ratings from Mad Men and Breaking Bad’s is large enough that HOW can take a big ratings hit and still beat the two most critically-acclaimed AMC shows’ ratings.
If it does get renewed it’ll probably be with a new showrunner.
I think it’s preferable to have Bohannon searching. That keeps the show from being bogged down literally in the mud and allows Elam to take on a more central role. Of course it does complicate the budding romance I assume they are developing between Bohannon/Lily Bell (which might switch to being with Joseph instead). But I can see the opposite argument – that they need to spend time developing the railroad community in a manner akin to Deadwood’s assortment of strong characters. That if they divide time with another location then in trying to get everything they end up with nothing. Above all, they need to avoid cinematic claustrophobia.
I think some that the supporting characters are becoming stronger, and I think the show is getting better. I’ll stick around. I’m not counting down the seconds until it airs like I am with other shows, but I don’t find it “bad” either.
With only Harper left to find, the revenge plot seems to have almost run its course so developing the camp story seems the best way to go. Also, Bohannon riding the range by himself isn’t quite a story.
I’ve got to say, and Alan please forgive me if this is a violation of the verbiage code, but I’m profoundly more offended by the use of “nigger” than if they didn’t drop “fuck.”
I think it’s more that the former is meant to offend and belittle and entire race, one that thousands of people died over in great Civil War, and the latter is used to highlight the gravity of a situation.
I believe the use of the word nigger is used as period vocabulary which makes hell on wheels not just another dimestore farb western, fuck wasnt used in the 1860s as its used today
I can understand someone being upset at hearing the n-word slung around on television, but I don’t feel as if this show is using it irresponsibly. It’s used by characters who are bad people; we’re meant to look down on them, and on their racism.
This series is actually better than The Walking Dead. I’m interested enough to see where it’s going, despite them having obvious Deadwood beats. I bet that crafty Madeline Stowe was involved in Bohannan’s wife’s murder. Don’t you know it takes a village–modern Hamptons or post Civil War railroad town–to murder someone?
The Irish brothers remind me of Hobbits. My apologies if this comparison was previously noted.
Sorry about the multiple posts. I kept getting error messages
You mean they aren’t Hobbits? They aren’t named Merry and Pippen?
The Irish brothers remind me of Hobbits. My apologies if the observation has already been made.
The Irish brothers remind me of Hobbits. My apologies if this observation has been previously made.
Same here with the Irish guys – every time they show up I think of Hobbits. I also wonder when they’ll become even remotely interesting or relevant.
I actually enjoy this show and watch it ahead of a lot of other things on my dvr. I love that it’s sort of a cross between The Outlaw Josey Wales – one of my all-time favorites – and Deadwood, but I agree that it’s going to have to settle somewhat into a sustainable narrative direction. While Durant may be the most annoying blowhard of a villain I’ve seen in a long time, I greatly enjoy the work of Tom Noonan, Common, and Heyerdahl as the Swede. I hope the show finds its footing with some longterm purpose while at the same time re-focusing Bohannon’s badassedness on a new target.
Stop comparing this to Deadwood. No one with a brain thinks its Deadwood or even in the same league. Does every western now have to be compared to that classic?
One of the Irish brothers actually reminds me of Marty McFly’s Wild West ancestor in the third Back to the Future movie. It must be the hat. Otherwise, this is solid enough and I actually like it better than The Walking Dead, if only because I had lower expectations going to this.
While we all agree this show can’t carry Deadwood’s gold mining pick, we disagree about how much we like or don’t like Hell on Wheels.
I really enjoy it despite it’s flaws.
And yes, the Irish brothers confound me; I keep waiting for them to do something to justify their existence. It’s obvious they resent the Swede’s Soprano-ish shake-down, so my guess is the dumb one tries to take him out.
The “hooker with the heart of gold” schtick has been done about a billion times, and putting her with the ex-slave is about as cliche as it gets
Like many of the other posters here, Deadwood was and remains one of my all time favorite shows. I am trying not to compare HoW to that standard, although there are so many faint echoes of that masterpiece in HoW (and echoes of Lonesome Dove as well) it can be a challenge.
I wonder if HoW had come fifteen years ago if we would have been hailing it for gritty, complex, layered storytelling, rather than focusing on its weaknesses? Are we now so spoiled in the post Deadwood, Sopranos, Wire, Shield, Mad Men, Breaking Bad era that we can’t just enjoy something for what it is?