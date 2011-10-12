Here come two words for you: Why I love ‘Midnight Run’

If you’ve been following me for even a short amount of time, you probably know that “Midnight Run” is my favorite movie – not the best movie I’ve ever seen, but the one that gives me the most enjoyment, time after time, year after year. I quote one of Charles Grodin’s lines as the sign-off to each week’s podcast, use the soundtrack’s cover image as my avatar on most social media, will frequently reference it in my writing, and even wrote a long post on it a few years ago on the old blog.
But after seeing it in a movie theater not long after it was released back in the summer of ’88(*), I’d only ever watched it on home video, sometimes alone, sometimes with friends, occasionally with my indulgent wife. A couple of weeks ago, though, my friend Steve told me that the 92nd Street Y Tribeca was not only screening the movie, but following it up with a Grodin Q&A, and even though this was in the heart of my busiest time of the year, work-wise, I couldn’t resist going, for both the movie and The Duke.
(*) “Midnight Run” and the first “Die Hard” hit theaters within five days of each other that summer. If those two aren’t the best example of their respective sub-genres, they’re at least in the discussion. When I was fourteeeeen, it was a very good year…
I had initially planned to do a post just on the Q&A, but to be honest, it was kind of a bust. Grodin did close to 90 minutes, but I’d wager that at least 60 of that was devoted to discussing his advocacy work on behalf of non-violent offenders with long prison sentences. He opened with a long monologue about it and managed to steer most of the movie-related questions back to it eventually. (A couple of times, he instead steered the discussion towards his playwriting ambitions.) I don’t begrudge the guy for emphasizing something he feels more passionately about than his acting career – and taking advantage of a captive audience to do it – but anyone who came hoping for lots of funny anecdotes about what it was like working with De Niro, swimming in that river in New Zealand, etc., came away very disappointed. (A Twitter follower who was also in attendance compared it to my stories of the Oprah filibuster.)
But I’m still glad I went. Not only do I never get tired of that movie, but seeing it with a small but enthusiastic audience allowed me to look at it with new eyes for the first time in a long time. There were bits that I had assumed only I found hysterically funny, but that the crowd exploded in laughter at, like The Duke ordering tea from the Amarillo coffee shop waitress. And there’s an added energy you get from sitting in the middle of an engaged, well-behaved audience that’s simply not there in a living room, even with the best home theater system money can buy. When Jack’s daughter walked in on the middle of his argument with his ex, the emotion in the theater was palpable.
It was very, very cool – so cool, in fact, that it inspired me (a bit belatedly, thanks to start-of-season workload) to do another post on why I love “Midnight Run” – discussing the movie and its plot in great detail, so if you haven’t seen it yet, go buy or rent the DVD already – all coming up just as soon as I go get some donuts…
“Can I ask you something? These sunglasses, they’re really nice: are they government-issued, or all you guys go to the same store to get them?”
Grodin’s is the performance you remember, and I’ll get to him in a minute, but Robert De Niro is so fantastic as cop-turned-bounty-hunter Jack Walsh that I want to start with him.
De Niro is one of the greatest actors the cinema’s ever seen, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he can deliver an indelible performance. But in light of his career both before and after, his Jack Walsh is kind of startling. Going into the movie, he was known, understandably, as a powerhouse dramatic actor, one with a pair of Oscars on his mantle for playing the young Vito Corleone and Jake La Motta, and though there were sometimes funny moments in his films, he’d never done a pure comedy before. “Midnight Run” was actually something of a consolation prize after he failed to get the Tom Hanks part in “Big,” and though the movie features action, suspense and genuine drama (more on all of those in a bit), it’s primarily a comedy, and De Niro is incredibly funny in it. Though it would have been easy for De Niro, director Martin Brest and writer George Gallo to just make Jack the straight man to The Duke, he’s given a wonderful, blunt, sarcastic sense of humor and can play off of every character in the movie. (He’s nearly as funny opposite, say, Yaphet Kotto as Alonzo Mosley as he is with Grodin.)
Given how many comedies De Niro has made since, the performance should seem a bit less surprising, but it still is. The “Analyze This” and “Meet the Parents” franchises essentially ask De Niro to spoof other roles he’s played – or just the idea of Robert De Niro, screen icon – and you can see him starting to coast as those series move along. Jack Walsh is an actual character invested with real humanity by De Niro and his collaborators; he’s not funny just because Robert De Niro is playing him, but because he’s playing him so well. A lot of ridiculous things happen in the course of this film – Jack shoots a helicopter out of the sky with a pistol, for Pete’s sake – but DeNiro grounds that even as he’s getting big laughs as this filthy, rude, foul-mouthed ex-cop.
“Why are you unpopular with the Chicago police department?”
“Midnight Run” was in development for a long time, at multiple studios, and at various points, The Duke was going to be played by Cher (The Duchess?) and Robin Williams. It’s easy, if a bit cringe-inducing, to imagine the Cher version (probably not too different from that Gerard Butler/Jennifer Aniston movie), a bit tougher to wonder what Williams would have done with the role. (Brest wanted improvisation, which could have turned Williams loose to just do funny voices from his stand-up act, but this was also a period when he gave some of his best, subtlest performances in movies like “Moscow on the Hudson” and “Dead Poet’s Society.”)
But Brest and DeNiro pushed for Grodin, and they got him, and it was alchemy.
Grodin had an interesting career as an actor before he largely retired from that game. He came up in the New York scene with the likes of Dustin Hoffman, did a lot of episodic TV work in the ’60s before catching notice in “Rosemary’s Baby,” and became something of a star with “The Heartbreak Kid.” But he was difficult to work with (most of the showbiz stories he told at the Q&A were about directors or actors he’d feuded with, with Grodin making himself the misunderstood hero of each tale), and after a steady career in the ’70s, the roles started getting sketchier and less frequent in the ’80s. But he nailed The Duke.
The thing that sticks out at you every time you watch it is just how annoying Jonathan Mardukas is. He drives Jack up a wall early and often, inspiring one marvelously profane rant after another from De Niro. But the thing is, he’s never a victim. He’s not Greg Focker, who’s annoying and also completely terrified of his future father-in-law. The Duke may be physically intimidated by Jack Walsh, but he realizes almost instantly that he can push his buttons (once he tricks him about his alleged fear of flying, it’s all downhill from there), and he uses that irritating personality as a weapon – to get off the plane so he can have more time to plot an escape, to get out of the bathroom on the train car, to constantly keep Jack off his game until he can find a chance to slip away.
And Grodin plays every bit of that. His version of The Duke is tough – just not in the way we automatically think of tough (which is guys like Jack) – and he stands toe-to-toe with De Niro, and so much of what he does is so underplayed that it becomes vastly funnier than if he was a loud spaz the whole time. (HIs freak-outs on the plane and then in Marvin’s car are funny precisely because he’s so low-key the rest of the time.)
And Grodin and De Niro together? Forget about it. From “48 Hours” on, the buddy comedy formula was set: two opposite personalities meet, fall into instant loathing, then slowly develop a grudging respect for each other. The beats of “Midnight Run” are no different, but the chemistry between the two leads, and the way Brest and his actors are able to turn all of that hostility into humor, makes it special.
“I love to travel by train.”
Over the course of the film, Jack and The Duke travel by plane, passenger train, cargo train, bus, and a variety of cars rented, borrowed or stolen. The only major mode of transport they don’t bother with is a boat (though they spend some time in a river), as they travel from New York through the Midwest and Southwest on the way to trying to make Jack’s deadline in LA. All those locales and vehicles keep the movie lively (I’ve often questioned the necessity of the final car chase scene outside of Flagstaff, but the local landscape and the sheer amount of cars involved makes it feel unlike anything the movie’s done previously) and allow for lots of different kinds of action sequences, whether it’s Jack and Marvin having a quick, claustrophobic fight in the train car or Jack and The Duke running from a sniper attack in downtown Chicago. It’s a movie about travel, and you feel like you’ve been to a lot of places along the way.
“Is this Moron Number One? Put Moron Number Two on the phone.”
So how many different groups of people are after Jack and The Duke? You’ve got the FBI agents, the wiseguys in Jimmy Serrano’s organization, various people connected to Eddie Moscone, and whatever local law enforcement they come across. And some people turn out to have loyalty to more than one faction (or change sides to improve their own deal). Not only does this mean the movie’s always busy (every time Jack calls Eddie’s office, for instance, he’s inadvertently tipping off both the feds and the mob), but it provides room for a small army of great character actors doing fine work. I’m not sure Dennis Farina’s ever been better (and certainly not funnier) than he is as the hot-tempered Jimmy Serrano, Joe Pantoliano delivers one of his funniest, oiliest performances of that phase of his career as Eddie, John Ashton is wonderful as Marvin, Kotto’s temper so well-used, etc. This is the first movie where I really noticed Philip Baker Hall (who’s mainly on the receiving end of various threats and one-liners as Serrano’s wary attorney Sidney), for instance. It’s just overflowing with Hey, It’s That Guy!s.
“Are you doing the litmus configuration?”
Though Gallo’s script has great characters, structure and dialogue, some of the most famous parts of the movie were improvised on set by Grodin and De Niro. When Jack and The Duke are spending the night on the cargo train, Brest wanted that to be the scene where the two men finally started really talking, but he felt that Jack had been so hostile to The Duke to that point that it would ring false without a major icebreaker. So he told Grodin to do whatever he could to make his co-star laugh, just to ease the tension and slip into the discussion of the wristwatch and everything else. And Grodin came up with the whole bit where The Duke conducts both sides of a conversation with Jack, then finally cracks Jack’s stoney facade by asking him if he’s ever had sex with farm animals. A great moment, De Niro’s reaction is perfectly genuine, and he plays right along with it.
Even better is a couple of scenes before that, arguably the funniest moment in the movie, where The Duke borrows the stolen FBI badge so they can scam a local bar out of enough cash to buy groceries. So quiet, so sincere, so damn funny – all of it made up on the spot by the actors. Just watch:
“What grade are you in now?”
“Eighth.”
“Are you in the eighth grade?”
Here’s the thing: if “Midnight Run” was just an action comedy about an odd couple joined at the wrist while dodging bullets across the country, it would still be a fun, memorable movie. But what’s always elevated it above that, to me, are a pair of scenes, with the first and most important being Jack’s visit to his ex-wife Gail’s house in Chicago. It starts out funny, with The Duke telling Gail’s young son that he’s a white collar criminal, then turns ugly as Jack and Gail relive the same old arguments for the 5000th time, then goes heartbreaking when the daughter Jack hasn’t seen in nine years appears in the door and, like flipping a switch, stops the argument in an instant:
Jack talks in the movie about why he’s not a cop in Chicago anymore, why he does this miserable job, and why he’s eager to just get out of the scumbag business altogether and open a coffee shop. But talk is talk; this is seeing it. In that moment, you feel the weight of every single thing Jack has lost and how far he’s fallen, and then once you connect Serrano to Jack, it becomes a redemption story. You don’t want Jack to bring The Duke to jail and set him up to be killed, but you do want Jack to get a win, badly.
And not only does that scene give much greater heft to Jack’s character, but to the relationship between the two men. From that moment on, while they still fight and curse and claw and argue, it’s different. The Duke saw a part of Jack Walsh that very few people have ever seen, and he was quiet and respectful in that moment (and never once brings her up again, even though it would be so easy to push Jack’s buttons that way), and Jack respects and appreciates him in turn for that. (Just look at the almost tender way Jack helps The Duke get into Gail’s station wagon at the end of that clip.)
“I stopped by here to tell you two things. Number one is that you’re gonna die tonight. Number two, I’m gonna go home, have a nice hot meal, I’m gonna find your wife, and I’m gonna kill her too.”
And here’s the other big dramatic moment, as Serrano finally comes face to face with the man who embezzled millions from him and gave it to charity. To this point, it’s not like the stakes of the movie have been low – Jack and The Duke have been shot at and beaten up many, many times over – but the violence was all on some level cartoonish (again, see Jack and the helicopter) and Serrano was mostly used as comic relief, showing up for 30 seconds at a time to threaten to hurt someone in an amusing way. But when he gets into the back of that car with The Duke, there’s nothing funny happening. This is stone-cold, sincere menace (the added promise to kill The Duke’s wife is a nice touch), it is a man who will do anything to hurt the characters we’ve grown to like, and it makes the tension of the airport scene that follows so much more palpable than if Serrano was always played for comedy.
Tone is a hard thing, especially in a movie like this that juggles so many. I’ve seen action comedies that let the bad guys be so evil and reprehensible that it completely threw off the balance of the movie and made it hard to laugh at anything. But “Midnight Run” gets it just right. (In the same way that another of my favorites from that period, “The Princess Bride,” was able to.) When it wants you to laugh, you laugh. When it wants you to feel sorry for Jack, you feel sorry for him. When it wants you to be scared, you’re scared.
“Hard day?”
“Hard week.”
“I know what you mean.”
Something that strikes me a lot these days when I rewatch the movie is what a love letter to the service industry it is. As Jack makes his way across the country and back, he comes across flight attendants, porters, waitresses, bartenders, waiters, clerks, etc., and with one notable exception – the woman at the bus depot who tells him his credit card has been canceled – they’re all uniformly friendly and helpful to him. (And even the bus woman doesn’t treat him unfairly; she just doesn’t fall for the stolen FBI badge.)
Some of this is no doubt plot convenience – it saves time (in what’s already a very long movie) if the porter just tells Marvin what train compartment Jack is in, for instance – and some of it is just part of the running discussion about Jack’s coffee shop. (You can tell, for instance, that he would never be as patient with a customer as the Tracey Walter character is when Jack wanders into his diner after getting beat up and abandoned in the desert.) But it also provides great atmosphere and color, with a lot of characters who have very little dialogue (and usually no names) making an impression just by being super-patient and kind.
Or maybe it’s just there to set up the final joke of the movie, where Jack can’t get a cabbie to give him a ride home from the airport. After 3000 miles filled with the kindness of professional strangers, Jack’s luck had to run out sooner or later, and this close to home seems about right.
“See ya in the next life, Jack!”
And this post is now at least one week later and a thousand words longer than I had planned. (And that’s without even going into other parts of the movie, like Danny Elfman’s marvelous blues-y score, which I will listen to if the writer’s block is really hitting me hard.) There’s really no point to writing 3000+ words about a two-week-old screening of a 23-year-old movie. But it’s the movie I love watching most in all the world. And every now and then it’s nice to be able to articulate the many reasons why.
I never considered that love letter to the service industry angle, leading up to not getting a cab at the end. That’s great.
I saw Die Hard in the theater that summer and only ever caught this on cable. It was indeed a great summer to be 14, though, I can relate to that! This has been one of my favorite films since the mid-90s and I still can’t resist watching from whatever point I catch it when it shows up on cable.
I was in a seedy Brooklyn bar once and things got a little tense. I was successfully able to mitigate the tension by loudly proclaiming my love for Midnight Run. It just felt like the type of place where doing such could save/ protect me. And it worked! If I’d chosen any other film, I bet, no one would have cared, but everyone loves to talk about how much they love Midnight Run. Literally everyone who had been staring daggers at me moments before started quoting their favorite lines.
(leans in)
“His REAL name’s Mosley.”
Great overview, Alan, thanks!
Great movie, great post.
I consider Midnight Run a mystically perfect movie. I only regret that Martin Brest refused to use the version of Try To Believe with lyrics over the end credits. It so perfectly captures Jack Walsh’s tortured character and ends with a tiny bit of hope, just like the film. I was told by someone involved in the film that Brest hated the perception of Beverly Hills Cop as a popcorn movie. He refused the lyrics version of Try to Believe because he didn’t want to be accused of relying on pop music again.
I never even knew “Try to Believe” existed until a few years ago when my friend Phil loaned me his copy of the soundtrack. It’s phenomenal, and certainly doesn’t sound like a pop song.
Alan, there’s a second (different from on the Midnight Run soundtrack, I believe, but I can’t 100% swear to it, as I don’t have a copy of the MR soundtrack on hand…) recording of Try To Believe on the 1990 Oingo Boingo album, Dark at the End of the Tunnel. And it’s gorgeous. Elfman’s vocal at the end of the song is perfect.
Listening to it on YouTube now. Definitely a different version, as the backing vocalists are different.
[www.youtube.com]
Great either way.
Indeed. There were a couple of Boingo members in the Midnight Run sessions, but when the band got back together a few years later, they recorded a new version of the song for Dark at the End. Easy to tell apart, since the original has female background singers and the Boingo version has only male voices.
Alan, getting to write several thousand words about something you love and sharing it with an audience is one of the great things about having your job. I’m really glad you went to the trouble.
Funny thing is, I’ve read you for a few years now (I think I discovered you while looking for things to read about Lost season 5) and I had no idea this was your favorite movie. I’ve always assumed that the “see ya in the next life, Jack” tag line was a Lost reference!
I assumed the same thing!
Haha me too! Glad I’m not alone
I love it too. My parents love it, my siblings love it, my friends love it. And we all have moments we love, my brother loves the way Robert de Niro is bantering with Serrano in the airport with a fake smile and then it disappears from his face in an instant and the animosity underneath is revealed, my mother loves Kotto’s ‘I’m Moseley!”, I love Marvin’s ‘always thinking’ and moron no.1 trying to talk to his boss with moron no.2 play-fighting him.
It’s a joy to watch every time. Now I’m going to read your earlier piece and enjoy that too.
Midnight Run is one of my top five favorites of all time, yet it’s genuinely shocking when I run into somebody my age (35) who has seen it. I’ve used the fantasy team name “Moscone’s Bail Bonds” about 20 times, and nobody has ever gotten it. So yes, even though this post might seem a little odd, I certainly appreciate it.
And I was locked and loaded, ready to blast you over not mentioning Elfman’s score – but you got it in. Solid.
“It means ‘hello’. I can say ‘hello’ in a lot of different languages. Not yours, but a lot of them.”
“There’s really no point to writing 3000+ words about a two-week-old screening of a 23-year-old movie.”
There is when you do it so well. Thanks for the love letter, Alan.
Midnight Run is one of my favorite movies, too. My freshman year in college, we watched it every weekend after coming home from the bars — and picked up new nuances each time. Thanks for this “love letter.”
Great article, one of my favorite all time comedies. Every time someone I know tells me they have”my seen it, I lend them my DVD and they love it. Tons of memorable quotes and great acting.
Yes! I love Midnight Run. It’s like you read my mind while writing this post. De Niro and Grodin were awesome in this. They both should have received Oscar noms in my opinion. That scene with the daughter gets me every time. Farina was hilarious. I’ve watched this movie more times than Star Wars.
Thanks, Alan. I love this film, too (2nd favorite all-time). I’ve seen it at least fifty times and it never gets old. The kindness and sweetness throughout the film strengthens it. The genuine affection that grows between Jack and Jonathon and us pays off in a wonderful ending. Add in the caper aspects in the final act and we get a nearly perfect film.
TrooperMSU, mine, too! No. 1 is “Diner”; what’s yours?
The first time I ever flew into Las Vegas, I almost jumped out of my skin when I realized I was standing just where Yaphet Kotto was during the “Serrano’s got the disks” scene. Luckily, this was pre-9/11, because I instantly busted out the camera.
One thing I especially love is the dueling pairs of sidekicks who are so different yet so alike.
Dear God, PLEASE never make the sequel that DeNiro has been talking up recently — where Walsh has to escort the Duke’s SON across country. Dear God, NO.
Damn! I thought my brother and I were the only ones insane for this movie — so utterly perfect, and twisted, and deliciously acted, and it holds up today — in fact puts so many movies to shame because there’s so much dreck with lightweight stars, noise and chaos. Please, don’t spawn a remake of this, imagine it starring Will Ferrell or Jack Black or the infinitely irritating Ben Stiller. Gives me cramps. And this film was done with so much intelligence. Now I have to watch it immediately.
Funny, you mentioned my other favorite guilty pleasure film, Die Hard; lately, I’ve been streaming mostly foreign films on Netflix, but I can watch Die Hard over and over, every year, and take unashamed pleasure in the way Willis’ wiseass navigates the movie.
…Just added it to my instant queue on Netflix! I can’t wait for tonite….
Is it back on Instant? I thought it got pulled a few weeks ago.
My comment vanished…but damn, you’re right, thought it went to streaming queue. grrrrrr
Thank you for writing this, because this is one of my all time favorite movies, and I can’t believe I’ve gone so long without watching it. I love it for all the reasons you say. And I just ordered it on Amazon and can’t wait to watch it tonight!
Great movie, great article. And the perfect opportunity to ask question that’s been in my head since the movie was released…
I had read (no idea where), that Midnight Run was one of many rejected Rain Man scripts. And that others wound up being produced around the same time with the central premise intact – an odd couple making their way cross country.
Does this ring a bell with you or are we venturing into “In the Air Tonight” legend territory?
“Sidney, have a glass of milk, have a sandwich, do some f**king thing.”
“I’ll tell you why you have ulcers. You have two forms of expression: silence and rage.”
Thank God! I’ve loved this movie for years and it’s so sadly slipped under so many people’s radar. I rewatched in on Netflix and few months ago and it holds up beautifully. I would argue this is one of DeNiro’s very best performances.
This was also the movie that turned me on to Dennis Farina who is money in this. He’s hilarious and yet when he needs to be threatening is absolutely scary as hell. I can’t wait to see him reteamed with Mann on Luck.
If you want to see a great, great, great car chase and you have netflix…check out the blues brothers. It is on instant stream and I think Alan has referenced it a few times, if memory serves the last time was in his Chuck versus the wedding planner episode. But yeah Midnight run is an awesome, awesome movie with a great theme. I loved marvin and everytime jack said marvin look out and punched him, hehehehehe.
The Flagstaff car chase scene is very much in the vein of the climactic Blues Brothers car chase.
@ Alan Damn, you’re right, thought it went to my instant queue!! Bummer….
“Midnight Run” is a movie for grown-ups, which was a rare thing in 1988 and has become nearly nonexistent today.
Has anyone seen the made-for-TV sequel with Christopher McDonald and Jeffrey Tambor?
There were actually several of those, as a I recall, as part of a “wheel” of rotating movie series (I believe Hercules, Vanishing Son and a Smokey and the Bandit reboot were the others). I watched the first one, and while McDonald was fine… no. Just no.
Maybe this question makes less sense in the early 90’s/late 80’s, but who was who? Were they both The Duke? I can’t take either of those guys seriously.
McDonald was Walsh. Tambor played one of the skips he was bringing in.
You can see McDonald as Walsh here:
[youtu.be]
I have a simple rule: Life’s too short for people who don’t like Midnight Run. (Cue Elfnna’s rocking horn section.)
Has a director ever been so great, creating one classic after another, and then lost it so quickly. Martin Brest made Going in Style, Beverly Hills Cop, and Midnight Run one after the other from 79 to 88, and firmly established himself as one of my favorite directors of all time. Then—boom—in the next 12 years he made Scent of a Woman, Meet Joe Black, and Gigli. Three classics and three of the worst movies ever made. Then nothing. Hasn’t made another movie since 2003.
Wha’ happened?
drugs?
Best made buddy movie of the era. Great read, Alan.
“I want chorizo and eggs.”
I absolutely love Midnight Run, and it was such a pleasure to read this write-up, Alan. I’m especially glad that you highlighted the more serious moments, which for me are what elevate this movie from a great comedy to a great movie, period. That scene where the daughter offers her babysitting money gets me every time – it’s played so subtly and beautifully by both actors. And I really appreciate the danger brought to the Serrano character – and the whole movie – with the “you’re going to die tonight” sequence, which comes at the perfect time in the movie to really up the stakes.
I first learned what Chorizo sausage is from this movie.
Also, Farina is effing hilarious.
It’s a kind of Mexican sausage…
I love the Hollywood restaurant Musso and Franks for 3 reasons.
1. It has great food.
2. It is like stepping into Old Hollywood.
3. Only restaurant I have ever been to with lyonnaise potatoes on the menu.
Absolutely love this movie and watch it every time I’m at a loose end. One thing I really love at the actor’s no verbal moments like the looks exchanged between The Duke and the bus depot woman who doesn’t go for the FBI badge; The Duke in the background of the heartbreaking scene between Jack and his daughter; Walsh turning to the Duke and shaking his head after saying he was going to shoot him and dump his body in the swamp; Moron Number One jabbing at Moron Number Two when MNT is on the payphone to Serrano. These moments work well against the inspired threats and profanity.
It’s funny you bring up that final police chase through the scrub. A couple of friends who caught the movie upon it’s release thought that went on too long. I always figured that was the point, to cap a chase that had gone on across the country for so long that everyone was just worn out by then. As an argument it may not stand up, but it seemed right at the time.
It took a while for me to get the DVD because I was always hoping a special edition would come out. This was back in the days when we used to routinely get vanilla discs of movies and then sometime later the SE loaded with extras used to come out. If one ever comes out, it looks like there’s no point asking Mr Grodin to do a commentary…
“Did you ever try Lyonnaise potatoes?”
“Are all you guys named Mosely?”
“Hey Tony, Hopalong Che si dice!”
Absolutely one of the great films. I saw it in theaters when it came out and immediately put it on my all time list.
The scene when DeNiro sees his daughter for the first time in nine years is a wordless masterclass of film acting. Without saying a word, you can see everything he’s feeling on his sad, regretful face.
I love that you love this movie! It is no doubt one of my favorites of all time. I still remember seeing it for the first time with a good friend from high school. We both just about died laughing when Jack is on the phone with Eddie saying he’s gonna kill the Duke himself and the look on the Duke’s face was priceless. But what really made that exchange was Jack silently nodding his head as if to say “don’t worry…I won’t”. Classic! Gonna go find it and watch it now…
There are only two comedies I’ve seen as many times as “Midnight Run” – “My Cousin Vinny and “My Favorite Year.” There are better comedies, but none as watchable as these three are for me. All three feature actors who are better known for their serious and intense dramatic work (Joe Pesci and Peter O’Toole, respectively). I suppose it’s true as Alan Swann says “dying is easy, comedy is hard.”
All three movies share the most crucial element for a “watch every time it’s on” movie – maximum quotability. Not a scene goes by in any of these movies that doesn’t have a great line. I frequently confuse people when I quote a line from any of these movies. Only then do I remember that none of them was a hit and that the obsession belongs to me, not the world at large. It’s comforting to know that everyone here has such good taste – the rest of the world be damned!
should have put “Princess Bride” in that list as well, although that was a pretty big hit, it still qualifies for the “watch every time it’s on” list.
my couain vinny was a rather good sized hit when it came out and it played for a good while too IF i remember right. now my favorite movie of all time Bill Murray’s Quick Change–now that was a true in and out of theaters in less then two weeks movie that still baffles me to this day! *because its so effing great!
Couldn’t agree with you more, Alan. Just a great, fantastic flick. I saw it in the theater myself, but I was 12 at the time — and my GRANDMOTHER took me to see it (it was actually her idea). She enjoyed it but was horrified by all the profanity, which still makes me smile to this day and couldn’t tell you why.
One thing I will differ with you on: in my personal opinion, Farina’s finest comic performance was easily Get Shorty. But I must admit that Serrano is a VERY close second.
Stellar post, good sir. I love reading your thoughts and insights on TV; reading such a thoughtful analysis of such a great flick on your blog was a hugely pleasant surprise.
Thanks, Alan, for this fantastic article. Midnight Run is definitely in my top 5. Reminds me (and gives me new reasons) why I love this movie.
“Are you gonna propose? ‘Cause if you’re not, quit starin’ at me.”
Alan, thanks for posting this… this read to me like a beautiful love letter written to a film I also love. It baffles me how there are so many people have still not seen this masterpiece and yet shamelessly acknowledge that they’ve seen all of the “Focker” films. “Midnight Run” came two years before “Goodfellas,” and yet for me, this was the high mark of DeNiro’s career. He hasn’t had a character this versatile, with that amount of depth since. It’s a perfect film in every way.
I came close to going to the screening you attended and in the end, I couldn’t make it work. I never got to see the film in the theater, and it’s always been a dream of mine to share the experience with a large crowd of appreciative fans. In fact, my ultimate double feature would be “Midnight Run” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” together. “Planes, Trains…” shares many similarities, starting with two incredibly talented leads. John Candy is more akin to Jack Walsh, damaged and brutish. But while Walsh defers more to anger, Candy defers to humor… much to the annoyance of Steve Martin (who is more in line with “The Duke”). The two films have a great deal of heart, which is unexpected in both cases and yet so rewarding and each film is better for it. I think they would play well together as both films were released within one year of each other and both are at the pinnacle of the loathsome buddy road trip genre. Heck, if we want to make it a triple, we can toss in “Rain Man,” also a road trip film of polar opposite characters.
Alan– this was beautiful. I haven’t seen the movie since it originally came out, but I loved it then and now I really want to watch it again. Just watched the daughter scene. Even to watch it out of context was breathtaking. When he turns down the babysitting money, he knows he’d done nothing for her since leaving his family, but at least he can’t sink low enough to take that. Humanity and humility.
I must share this. Years ago I was editing a cooking show for PBS, and there was an interview with the executive chef of the Tribeca Grill (whose name escapes me, but it doesn’t matter). He mentioned that when DeNiro (one of the restaurant’s co-owners) was interviewing the chef for the job, he — the chef — tried to talk DeNiro out of the endeavor, explaining to him what a risky investment it was to open a restaurant. The chef had not seen “Midnight Run” — it had just come out — and had no idea that he was referencing that very scene in the movie where Grodin is discouraging DeNiro from his dream of opening a little restaurant with this last job. The interview could have gone very badly — DeNiro could have easily thought the guy was putting him on, or worse — but he got the position anyway!
Definitely one of my favorite films – I constantly recommend it to the (distressingly) numerous people I encounter who’ve never seen it – or heard of it. I was also 14 in the summer of 1988 and absolutely loved going the to the movies that summer: Die Hard, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Midnight Run, and Big; then, on home video, I caught up with Coming to America, Rain Man and The Great Outdoors. Good Times.
I frequently quote the Duke when parting with “See you in the next life, Jack…” If they get where it’s from, I know that person is worth keeping around; if they don’t, I throw a few “Ghostbusters” quotes to see if there’s any hope.
I tried watching in on your recommendation, Alan. Meh. I wandered away.
Great article, Alan, but I’m surprised that you (or anybody in the comments as near as I can tell) failed to mention the fantastic ending to this movie. After everything Walsh and the Duke go through, culminating in Serrano’s arrest, Jack still puts the Duke on a plane back to Los Angeles. But then he makes a call to Moscone to tell him that he’s got the Duke right there, but he’s going to let him go (“I did what I wanted to do, John. I got you back to LA before Midnight.”). Jack then gives the Duke the watch his wife had given him both as something to remember him by and as a sign that he’s finally moving on with his life. And then the Duke gives Walsh roughly $300,000 (“It’s not a payoff, it’s a gift.”), to which Walsh responds: “That’s a very respectable neighborhood.” Walsh did the right thing, and he was rewarded for it. A perfect ending to a near-perfect movie.
I do wonder, though, how Alonzo Mosely reacted when he found out that The Duke “escaped” Jack’s custody. Would the case against Serrano have fallen apart without Mardukas? Certainly, the kidnapping charge would’ve been dropped.
Well, he’s already committed an overt act just by stepping in to the airport, Alan. Once he takes the disks, you’ve got him on theft of government evidence and rico… And I don’t want to step on Mosely’s toes, but I think they can nail him for interstate commerce. And the kidnapping still sticks!
This was THE movie among my friends at college (on VHS) around 1990 (prob saw it 100 times). The “f**k” drinking game – potentially deadly.
Thanks for the overshare, Alan. If we can hyperfocus on gems like the Wire, or Cupid here… Why not a classic of another sort?
What don’t you quit? It’d be cheaper for both of us!
I always assumed your blog sign-off was from Lost.
Given how out on a limb Lost got, pretty happy to hear it’s from one of the few 80’s classics that hold up.
AND… there is Martin Brest himself behind the ticket counter asking Marvin if he wants a smoking or non-smoking seat assignment. There’s a throwback for ya! That choice is history. And where else will you hear the term “fist-a-phobia” and laugh out-loud every time?
Regarding the car chase: I admit it’s long, but it does have one of my favorite moments in the film (among many, many favorite moments) — a pause that means more because there is so much activity on both sides of the pause. Halfway through the chase, Jack stops the car in the middle of the road and just sits there in silence, thinking. The police are closing in and the Elfman piano track vamps on. We realize Jack’s thinking about giving up, and the pause seems to last a long time although it’s only about six seconds. The Duke looks at Jack, realizes what Jack’s thinking about, and Grodin’s face falls into a look a sad contemplation. Then Jack throws it in reverse, thinks for one more second, and heads into the brush. (Where he says: “I’ve come too far. Too far.” Which we know to mean: Too far to give up.) At the end of the scene, Jack loses the Duke; and I think the point of the extra long car chase is that it emphasizes that Jack will not give up without a very, very long fight. I loved your blog post — the movie’s 25th anniversary brought me here — and I read and enjoyed every comment as well (except the person who said “Meh”). What a great movie.
“Midnight Run” is the movie I have seen more often than any other film … literally probably sixty or more times. I never tire of it and it’s the movie that I’ve traveled with ever since digital movies made that possible: DVD, then iPod, iPad and, now it’s stored on DropBox for me. Once, while driving through southern France, I ran the audio through the car stereo and even though I wasn’t watching it, I’d seen it so many times, I could see every scene vividly in my mind’s eye.
It’s a damn near perfect movie and hardly anybody’s seen it. Kind of like Scorsese’s “King of Comedy,” another priceless DeNiro comedy.
Thanks for the well-written piece. Good to know there are others who like this film like I do!
What about, “Sometimes you just have to let go. Just get yourself a new watch.”?
I remember reading a critic stating that the reason Casablanca was his favourite movie was because the casting was perfect, and every line of dialogue was required. That’s how I feel about Midnight Run – the swearing is also perfection, inspired, funny etc.
Another critic stated Some Like It Hot has the best ending of a movie. Ever. They never saw this one then, beautiful, emotional, but never sentimental. Still kills jd every time.
Definitely my favorite movie of all time. Loved the review. After watching my VHS version (the only reason I still have a VHS player) so many times usually with one of my kids, now adult, had hoped one might but me the DVD. Not yet. Recently watched it with some college friends of my youngest daughter who all loved it – so there is still hope for that generation.
I just came across this at work and a paragraph in I recognized the writing. I read all of your Chuck reviews. I love Chuck as much as you love Midnight Run. (I also love Midnight Run) I made a reference to it at work and then decided to google it and I came across this! How fun.